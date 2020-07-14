I break down Kirkland Lake's Q2 and what to expect from its earnings.

The junior gold miner surprised me as it reported a higher than expected output, and its cash balance remains very strong.

Kirkland Lake Gold: Second Quarter Production Update

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) has reported its Q2 2020 production results. I was expecting a weaker Q2 as a result of COVID-19 impacts on its operations, especially on its Detour Lake mine in Canada. However, Kirkland Lake Gold has surprised me quite a bit and reported stronger than expected output.

First, a little background on this company for newer subscribers, or those who may not be that familiar with this company.

I've owned Kirkland Lake Gold stock for years now. Newmarket Gold was a company Kirkland Lake acquired in 2016 for its Fosterville gold mine, and it has proved to be one of the greatest acquisitions in the sector. Newmarket was listed as my top gold stock pick for 2016, and then Kirkland Lake was my top pick in 2017.

Back in May of 2020, the stock was struggling a bit, underperforming the benchmark VanEck gold miners index (GDX), and it traded at $34.79 per share at that time. It was lagging due to COVID-19 impacts on its operations, as it pulled its annual guidance and its 3-year guidance, on April 1. This uncertainty spooked investors a bit.

My most recent coverage came back on May 20, when I stated the following: "this weakness in its share price is likely temporary and I think any weakness in the stock price is a buying opportunity for investors focused on holding shares for at least 1 year..."

Since then, the stock has risen by 20%, but are shares still worth buying after this latest production update? I break down the latest news and give my thoughts on the stock below.

Kirkland Lake Gold Q2 Production

COVID-19 impacts were less seriously than previously expected. Of course, there's always the possibility that a second wave of COVID-19 could hurt the company, but right now, things are mostly back to normal for the miner.

Here are the Q2 production highlights:

- Total gold production of 329,770 ounces, a 54% increase from the 214,593 ounces in production in Q2 2019, and almost unchanged from the 330,864 ounces produced in Q1 2020.

- The company poured 338,573 ounces of gold in Q2 2020, more than 10,000 ounces higher than in Q1 2020.

- Gold sales totaled 341,390 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,716/oz, much higher than the $1,320/oz realized gold price in Q2 2019, and $1,586/oz reported in Q1 2020.

- Production from its Detour Lake mine was a nice surprise, as it produced 131,992 ounces of gold despite the various challenges it faced from COVID-19; since it acquired the mine from Detour Gold on Jan. 31, 2020, it has contributed 223,547 ounces of gold.

- The Fosterville mine continued to overachieve, contributing 155,016 ounces of gold production in Q2 2020, a 10% increase year over year, and similar to Q1 2020; (YTD 2020 production came in at 314,970 ounces, which is 17% higher than 269,145 ounces in YTD 2019).

- The biggest impacts were felt at the Holt Complex, which was placed on a temporary suspension on April 2, 2020; the mine produced just 807 ounces of gold, compared to 28,584 ounces in the prior quarter.

In May, the company announced that the mine will remain under suspension and that it will focus on its three cornerstone assets instead, leaving open the potential for a non-core asset sale.

Balance sheet strength

Kirkland Lake's balance sheet is among the strongest in the industry as it benefits from a large net cash position and zero debt.

The miner says it ended the quarter with $537 million in cash and no debt. In Q2, it paid $133 million worth of taxes to the Australian government for the 2019 tax year.

With a market cap now exceeding $12 billion, and with a net cash position north of $500 million, I have no doubt that Kirkland Lake Gold's borrowing capacity is in the billions of dollars, meaning that if the miner wished to make another large acquisition, it would likely have no issue doing so.

Normal Course Issuer Bid update

(The money spent on share buybacks each quarter has skyrocketed.)

Kirkland Lake Gold has also been fairly active buying back its shares through its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program.

In Q2, the company says it used $50 million to buy back 1.34 million shares of its stock; this brings its total YTD purchases to 11.05 million shares worth $380 million. Its average share price paid is therefore $34.30 - well below its current stock price of $45.61 - so the purchases were very nicely timed.

The NCIB program was renewed in June, and it gives the company the option to purchase up to 27.71 million of its common shares, so it can still buy back quite a bit more of its stock if it wishes to.

Kirkland Lake Gold: Updated Analysis

In my view, the stock should be trading at all-time highs here because of its strong production and higher gold prices, which now exceed $1,800/oz, almost $100 more than its average in Q2.

As for its valuation, you can certainly make a case that Kirkland Lake Gold shares are underpriced, the company carries a P/E ratio of 15.90X, a forward P/E of 13.30X, and this still trails the S&P 500 ratio of 22.6X (source: Multpl.com). This is a very well-run company, and it deserves to trade at a valuation similar to other well-run companies in the S&P 500. And I believe it's only a matter of time before it gets the recognition it deserves.

What do you think of KL? Let me know in the comments.

