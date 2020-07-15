Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Riyado Sofian as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Ulta Beauty (ULTA), the largest beauty retailer in the United States, took a major blow as the pandemic forced the company to close all of its 1,200+ stores on March 19. As a result, Ulta's comparable store sales plummeted by 62% from March 19 to the end of Q2. Although Ulta made curbside pickup available and its e-commerce sales more than doubled, it was not enough to offset the sales lost through store closures and social distancing measures.

On the bright side, Ulta has begun to take a staggered approach in reopening its stores and the company has shown signs of recovery. However, near-term headwind is still expected as some stores remain closed and social distancing measures limit customer visits. Nonetheless, Ulta is well-positioned for a smooth recovery with the help of U.L.T.A., an acronym I came up with to remind myself and readers as to why Ulta makes a great investment.

U Is for Ultamate Rewards Loyalty Program

Ulta's position as a specialty retailer attracts millions of beauty enthusiasts as the company offers more than 500 brands in its product portfolio, making assortment as one of Ulta's core differentiating strategy. Not to mention, Ulta also offers salon services in stores. Ulta's diversified product and services offering makes the company a one-stop-shop for all beauty things, giving shoppers an incentive to visit Ulta stores as opposed to visiting multiple stores, saving time in the process. Furthermore, customers can get their merchandise through a variety of options which include its 1,200+ stores nationwide, website, mobile app, buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS), and curbside pickup, making shoppers' experience all the more convenient.

(Source: Ulta.com)

Ulta's ultra-convenience, given its purchasing formats and product assortment, is what gives the company a competitive advantage over other retailers. However, Ulta is facing tough competition and pricing pressure from superstores and department stores such as Target and Macy's, although they have smaller beauty products offering in their stores. Additionally, Amazon launched its cosmetic line Find in January 2019, as well as its skincare line Fast Beauty Company in March 2019. Even so, I do not see this to be a major threat as the majority of guests need consultation or physically test the products before making a purchase.

Despite competing with such retail giants, Ulta has grown its loyalty base to 34 million+ active members in its Ultamate Rewards program, with over 90% of net sales coming from Ultamate members. This shows how powerful the Ulta brand is and how much customers love to shop in Ulta stores, thus securing long-term sales generation for the company.

L Is for Location, Location, Location

Operating with zero debt, Ulta has to operate and grow its business within the constraints of its limited financial resources. This was made possible through management's disciplined approach in focusing on its core strategies, namely: targeting beauty enthusiasts, building brand loyalty, offering world-class assortment, leading in beauty services, reinvent beauty digital engagement, and driving operational excellence.

I want to focus on the last point: driving operational excellence. Embedded in this strategy is Ulta's real estate strategy, which I believe, is an underlooked area of Ulta's business model.

According to Ulta's 2020 10-K:

Our real estate vision is to make Ulta Beauty accessible and convenient to more consumers across a variety of markets, a key part of how we plan to expand our market share over time. We believe that over the long term, we have the potential to grow our store base to between 1,500 to 1,700 Ulta Beauty stores in the United States. Our retail stores are predominantly located in convenient, high-traffic locations such as power strip centers. Our typical store is approximately 10,000 square feet, including approximately 950 square feet dedicated to our full-service salon.

(Source: Google Images)

Ulta's real estate strategy is simple: open stores in sub-urban areas in strip malls and shopping centers. At the same time, the company keeps its store format uniform across all stores with an average square footage per store of 10,000 square feet, including 1,000 square feet dedicated to salon services. Not only that, but the same level of staffing and product assortment is also enforced in all Ulta stores. Such standardization means one thing: economies of scale.

On the other hand, LVMH's Sephora (OTCPK:LVMHF), Ulta's main competitor, relied heavily on mall spaces as part of its real estate strategy. In the United States, there are 1,140 Sephora stores, of which 490 are stand-alone stores and 650 are located within JCPenney (OTCPK:JCPNQ), which recently filed for bankruptcy. JCPenney and other department stores such as Macy's (M) and Saks Fifth Avenue (also filed for bankruptcy) are seeing an accelerated decline due to the retail apocalypse and the pandemic, which poses a question to the survival of department stores. Also, what will happen to Sephora's 650 stores inside JCPenney? Only time will tell.

While a few hundred Sephora stores inside JCPenney stores will likely close down due to the department store's restructuring, the remaining stand-alone Sephora stores are not in a good position either. Two reasons for this are: 1) the majority of Sephora stores are located in enclosed malls and; 2) the average Sephora store is about half the size of a typical Ulta store. In essence, Sephora's guests are normally standing shoulder to shoulder from each other - this is a perfect breeding ground for the coronavirus. In contrast, Ulta stores are located in off-mall shopping areas where social distancing measures might have less of an impact. Additionally, its large retail format provides customers with a lot more breathing room (no pun intended), giving customers better peace of mind and safety whilst shopping in Ulta stores.

The eventual demise of more department stores, coupled with a riskier shopping experience in Sephora stores, might prompt customers to turn to the next best alternative: Ulta. This presents an excellent opportunity for Ulta to capture additional market share.

T Is for Technology for Beauty

If there's one thing that we all can agree on is that technology is one of, if not, the most important factor in determining whether a company will survive and thrive during this pandemic. Fortunately, Ulta has already invested heavily in its omnichannel distribution, offering more purchase formats such as buy online and pick up in-store, curbside pick up, mobile app purchases, and AfterPay. Ulta has also stepped up its artificial intelligence and augmented reality game with the acquisitions of QM Scientific and GlamST back in fall 2018. The acquisitions greatly enhanced customers' shopping experience through GLAMlab where customers can virtually try on thousands of products through the Ulta Beauty app. (Source: Google Images)

Ulta's early investment in technology had thus far paid dividends as the company saw e-commerce sales doubling and GLAMlab engagement increasing five-fold since the lockdown. Establishing a strong omnichannel presence is key to Ulta's future growth as omnichannel guests spend nearly three times more than retail-only guests. While digital sales will not offset the sales lost from retail stores, investing early in the digital space will give Ulta the upper hand in the highly-competitive beauty market.

A Is for (Financial) Advantage

Prior to the pandemic, Ulta has one of the strongest balance sheet compared to other big box stores and category killers like Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY), Best Buy (BBY), and TJ Maxx (TJX). The beauty retailer has virtually no debt and only has long-term liabilities in the form of operating leases. The spike in long-term assets and long-term liabilities in FY2020 is due to an adoption of a new accounting method that records operating lease liabilities as both an asset and liability.

(Source: Ulta's Balance Sheet and Author's Analysis)

At the end of 2019, Ulta had a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. While not as high as the past, it is still a relatively strong figure in the retail landscape. The deterioration of both ratios is primarily due to higher inventory levels as the company opens new distribution centers to fulfill store and e-commerce demand, as well as flat cash levels due to aggressive stock repurchases over the last few years. On the other hand, book value per share has grown from $22 in 2015 to $32 by the end of 2019, demonstrating the company's disciplined approach to growing shareholder value.

As the pandemic disrupts normal business operations, Ulta drew down $800 million of its $1 billion credit facility, leaving the company with about $1.2 billion of cash at the end of Q2. This provides Ulta with ample liquidity to fulfill short-term cash flow needs. In my opinion, Ulta does not really need the $800 million from its credit facility, as cash outflow during Q1 was not significant enough to threaten Ulta's existence. As stated in the most recent 10-Q, cash outflow from operations was only -$24.3 million, a small size compared to its current cash position. Furthermore, CEO Mary Dillon pointed out in the 2020 Q1 earnings call that recovery has been better than expected:

To get a sense of how reopened stores are performing, when we look at the first wave of 180 stores that have reopened, omnichannel comp sales in these stores are collectively flat a year ago, with some states even comping higher than last year.

Challenges

As with all companies, there are risks associated with Ulta's business model, especially during this challenging time. The most prominent would be the already-declining makeup category. According to Financial Times, US makeup sales fell 7% in 2019, the first decline in a decade. That figure is troubling, considering that half of Ulta sales in FY2020 came from makeup. The makeup slowdown is further accelerated by work-from-home trends as well as mask wearing, which makes wearing makeup redundant.

In contrast, US skincare sales rose by 5% in 2019 as more women take a "skin first, makeup second philosophy." Such a shift in consumer behavior is an opportunity for Ulta to boost skincare sales to compensate for their declining makeup category. The challenge would be adjusting the company's massive product assortment of 500+ brands to cater to the growing skincare market - excess makeup inventory would potentially have to be sold at a large discount as they turn more and more irrelevant.

(Source: Financial Times)

Another key challenge for Ulta is the growing number of independent retailers and increasing easiness for digital brands to sell direct-to-consumer. Brands like Glossier, No B.S., and ColourPop have gained popularity through social media marketing. In a world where the vast majority of people spend their time scrolling through social media, pure-play e-commerce brands are quickly gaining brand awareness and interests from tech-driven millennials. Ulta's adaptability to changing consumer preferences and its ability to introduce new, exciting brands are key to winning customers in the long run. The beauty market is highly competitive, but I believe Ulta will remain the beauty provider of choice through U.L.T.A.

Valuation

Valuing companies during current market environments is incredibly difficult because of the high uncertainty associated with the duration and severity of the pandemic. As such, I try to take the more conservative and pessimistic approach when valuing companies today.

As shown below, I assumed a 30% drop in revenue and a -5% operating margin for FY2021 - these will not return to FY2020 levels until FY2023. After FY2023, I kept operating margin flat at 12.5% through FY2030, factoring in economies of scale as well as deleveraging from increasing competition. Using a 10-year DCF model, a 2.5% perpetuity growth rate, and an 8% discount rate, I arrive at an intrinsic value of $257 per share.

(Source: Author's Analysis) (Source: Author's Analysis)

Conclusion

While Ulta will undoubtedly face near-term pressure from anti-cosmetic mask-wearing and social distancing measures, the company is well-equipped with a strong business model and balance sheet to endure through the pandemic. A second wave or partial lockdown will certainly hurt business sales, but just like past recessions and pandemics, this too shall pass. Until then, shares are still trading at a discount, although personally, I would wait for prices to drop below $180 for a better margin of safety given how overvalued the general market is. Nonetheless, this presents a great opportunity for long-term investors to start adding some position in Ulta. But If investors are ever in doubt of Ulta, think of the acronym U.L.T.A.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.