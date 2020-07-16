Downside Revisions Deepen

Various factors continue to support stock markets and valuations in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) are currently trading less than 6% below the record highs. But given the size and strength or these recent upward moves, it's also starting to look as though bullish sentiment may have reached extreme levels. As this has occurred, the market's underlying macroeconomic fundamentals have deteriorated at an increasingly faster rate while indicating a more negative outlook for both global output and consumer demand levels over the next several quarters. Ultimately, this is a bearish scenario that could weigh heavily on U.S. markets once the current earnings season has finished. For these reasons, traders holding long positions in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust could face greater downside risk in the weeks ahead.

Perhaps the most significant problem that underlies the recent stock market rally is the fact that investors seem to be ignoring downside revisions to global output expectations for both 2020 and 2021. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), global output levels for 2020 are now expected to fall by 4.9%, which is nearly 2% lower than the IMF's prior forecast (released in April). These revisions also mark a massive divergence from the January projections calling for a 3.3% gain, so it would appear that prior hopes for an economic recovery were premature to say the least.

In addition to this, the IMF is now expecting a slower recovery period next year with cumulative losses in global output coming as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic totaling more than $12 trillion. Unprecedented losses like these can be difficult for individual investors to imagine and it would seem that the majority of the market is simply writing off these trends as temporary or transient in nature. To put these mind-blowing figures into perspective, the IMF's current loss projections are roughly equal to the combined nominal GDP figures generated by Japan, Germany, and India in 2019. In fact, even the Bank of Canada has released comments saying that expectations for a true economic recovery back to pre-COVID-19 levels will need to wait until at least 2022. If this gives us any guiding indication of what can be expected in the United States, it would seem that stock markets will be forced to endure several painful quarters before a return to true normalcy can be expected.

Within this deteriorating macroeconomic context, large-cap stocks could be most vulnerable and this should be concerning for anyone with long exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust. In large part, this is due to recent divergences in the ways these two asset classes (small-caps and large-caps) have performed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, directional trends in large-cap and small-cap equities markets began to diverge sharply during the aftermath of the initial coronavirus sell-off. However, those trends have started to narrow since the second surge of COVID-19 cases began in the United States and this added element of uncertainty means greater potential for upcoming reversals in the S&P 500.

If we continue to see weakness in the trend momentum of large cap stocks, it is likely that price trends for instruments tracking the value of the S&P 500 could be at greater risk than those tracking valuations in the small-cap Russell 2000 benchmark. Key examples here might include the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA: IWM) or the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: VTWO).

Looking ahead, these weakening momentum trends could be even more pronounced in exchange-traded funds that track the value of the S&P 500 because its five largest stock holdings are now disproportionately weighted at levels that have never been seen before in its history. Specifically, this means that Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) currently make up an incredible 23% of the index. As a frame of reference, the top five companies in the S&P 500 during the dot-com bubble of 2000 made up about 18% of the index. Since 1980, the average total position of the top five companies in the S&P 500 rests at just 14% and this shows that we are far above the market's long-term averages.

Ultimately, these excessive rates of concentration within the S&P 500 index tell us that investors need to understand markets are still caught completely uncharted territory (which means that strategies that worked well in the past might not work again in the future). As a result, protective asset allocations should be raised in this environment as part of a conservative long-term portfolio strategy. For investors seeking instruments characterized by high liquidity levels, successful strategies might include exposure to instruments like the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV).

As global economic expectations continue to fall more deeply into negative territory, investors must prepare for unexpected volatility. Investors currently face critical event risk in the weeks ahead, as earnings season is widely expected to reveal substantial weaknesses in several important industry sectors and earnings disappointments at any one of these companies could have a dramatic impact on upcoming price trends in SPY. Earnings disappointments will be particularly problematic if the technology sector does not live up to the rising performance estimates in the post-COVID-19 environment. After recent movements higher, price trends in SPY are likely to start encountering larger supply levels above the 320 mark and it would not be surprising to see shorter-term traders use these areas as resistance zones to establish bearish positions over the next few weeks.

Overall, there is a wide variety of factors that continue to support a more negative outlook in surging stock markets. Given the size and strength or these recent upward moves, it's likely that bullish sentiment has reached extreme levels even while the market's underlying macroeconomic fundamentals have deteriorated at an increasingly faster rate. For investors, this is a signal to expect a more negative outlook for large-cap stock instruments over the next several quarters. In the end, most of the evidence points to this being a bearish environment that could reverse and weigh heavily on U.S. markets once the current earnings season has finished.

