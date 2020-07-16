Written by the FALCON Team

Introduction

Just recently, we published our newly established monthly heat map of Dividend Champions exclusive for Seeking Alpha readers, providing interesting candidates for further analysis. After our recent coverage of wide-moat Altria (MO), we now take a look at another dividend darling AT&T (T) to see whether the monstrous entry yield justifies initiating a position at current levels.

In light of Buffett's teachings distilled from his 50+ years of shareholder letters, our analysis is based on the three dimensions that truly matter: operations, capital allocation, and valuation. But before we do that, let's jump into what makes AT&T an interesting candidate today.

So what's the story with AT&T?

AT&T is the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier with 40% contribution to the company's overall revenue, followed by another 25% from its consumer and entertainment segment (including the DirecTV satellite television business), while WarnerMedia now contributes a bit less than 20% to the company's top line, with fixed-line business communications accounting for the majority of the remaining 15%. Becoming a diversified telecom and media conglomerate definitely came at a price for AT&T, driven by ill-advised acquisitions of the past, pumping its debt load and overall complexity to nosebleed heights. Besides continuous investments in growth areas like fiber-optic and 5G networks, the company's heavy bet on the "content is king" approach will be further strengthened with the July 1 appointment of previous WarnerMedia head John Stankey as new CEO, while the success of its recently launched streaming service HBO Max will be a key factor to watch going ahead. With the change at the helm at AT&T, a long-awaited divestiture of the struggling pay-television business might be finally in the cards as well, while debt reduction and ongoing commitment to dividend payments remain top priorities for the company.

Operations

As a general rule of thumb, a company has authentic earnings power when it has both defensive and enterprising profits. Thus, when assessing a firm's operations, we care about two fundamental aspects: it has to pass the cash flow-based stability test, and it must be a consistent shareholder value creator measured in the EVA framework.

Stability: Assessing Cash Flow Consistency

As Hewitt Heiserman writes in his book, "It's Earnings That Count": The most ruinous mistake you can make as a buyer of common stocks is to own a company that goes bankrupt. For this reason, the defensive investor judges the quality of a firm's accrual profit on the basis of its ability to self-fund. That is, whether it produces from ongoing operations more cash than it consumes, and not go deeper into debt or dilute current stockholders. When we look at the conventional financial statements, our primary concern therefore is the stability of the company's cash generation.

Source: Morningstar

If there is one positive aspect that must be highlighted in the case of AT&T, that would be its remarkably consistent cash generation capability. Over the past decade, the company managed to grow its operating cash flow by ~40%, while also keeping capital expenditures at a relatively constant level, thus essentially doubling its free cash flow to a whopping ~$30B by 2019.

With all that said, AT&T operates a heavily capital intensive business, with CapEx averaging over 50% of OCF for the past decade, spent mostly on improving network infrastructure and paving the path for an expected nationwide 5G coverage by this summer. Despite the recent COVID-19 crisis, management expressed confidence about the company's cash generation resilience as follows:

75% of our cash flow comes from our broadband, our business wireline and our mobility business [...] all doing strong, very reliable, very resilient. [...] our free cash flow numbers are impressive, but it's after significant investments [...] So we do have that flexibility today. Source: John Stephens (CFO), Credit Suisse Communications Conference, June 17, 2020

As a conclusion, despite the continuous investment requirement from its network infrastructure, AT&T passes the stability test with ease. In the next step, we move on to the EVA framework, examining if the company is able to consistently create shareholder value, as EVA cuts through accounting distortions and charges for the use of capital.

Value Creation: What type of moat rating is warranted?

We tend to lean towards companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to overperformance, as outlined in our research article. In the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) can serve as our ratio to define a company's moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a "good" company, whereas persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus "moaty". While in case of our Dividend Champion Series, a company's payout consistency is the primer selection criteria, we still want to see that the firm is able to maintain a positive EVA Margin over an extended period of time.

By looking at the chart, it is visible that AT&T managed to consistently create shareholder value over the past decade; however, the EVA Margin levels of the last decade are far from the quantitative wide-moat threshold of 5%, averaging a mere 2.1% over the period. It is interesting to pinpoint the difference to AT&T's main rival, Verizon (VZ) as well, where the competitor's focused strategy on its wireless business translated to significantly higher EVA Margins, edging as high as 10% from time to time in the last five years.

Source: Evaexpress.com

We believe that unless AT&T will be able to streamline its business and reduce capital intensity, the company's EVA Margins will remain depressed, thus achieving wide-moat status in the case of AT&T will remain challenging from a quantitative standpoint.

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is the EVA framework's equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital, or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

Over the past decade, AT&T has generated an average of 0.3% EVA Momentum, with both sales growth and EVA Margin expansion contributing to incremental EVA creation. To put that into perspective, the long-run average for the 75th percentile of the US stock market (represented by the Russell 3000) is 1.0-1.5% percent, hence AT&T's performance is far from stellar in comparison to the broader market.

Overall, AT&T fares fairly well in terms of shareholder value creation through profitable growth, where every reinvested dollar leads to incremental EVA generation for the company's shareholders, although the inferior EVA Momentum is a factor that is definitely reflected in the firm's capital allocation objectives, as we will point out in the next section.

Our take on the moat

The EVA framework enabled us so far to prove from a rearview-mirror perspective, whether the company has an economic moat based on its historical consistency of shareholder value creation. In our opinion, AT&T is shy of any wide-moat traits like exceptional brand perception or customer loyalty, while the oligopolistic nature of the company's most important wireless segment (with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) dominating 90% of the U.S. market) does give all players significant scale, and the high investment requirement provides sufficient barrier to keep new market entrants at bay. AT&T's other significant business in moat terms (WarnerMedia) holds a strong competitive position as well, fueled by premium content franchises from HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics, coupled with the recent launch of HBO Max.

The above reasoning warrants a narrow moat rating to AT&T from a qualitative standpoint (in line with Morningstar's assessment) that enables the company to retain its competitive position, thus outearn its WACC for an extended period of time.

Addressing the elephant in the room as well: AT&T has an immense pile of debt, currently sitting at ~$147B with a BBB credit rating from S&P, largely due to its acquisition spree over the past decade, as we will outline later. Although the company's strong cash generation gives AT&T sufficient cushion to service its debt, streamlining the business will be an inevitable necessity in the future in order to gain further flexibility to navigate through the constantly evolving network landscape.

Summary of operations - the Quality Score

The EVA framework's Quality Score is a comprehensive way to assess a company's overall quality by combining its EVA-based Profitability (EVA Margin and Trend) and risk (e.g. Volatility and Vulnerability) metrics into a single score, measured against the broader market. In case of extraordinary companies, we would like to see a Quality Score consistently above 80 over a long period of time. As outlined in our research article, the upper quintile tends to outperform the market historically.

In the case of AT&T, the company's Quality Score leaves a lot to be desired, falling steeply from above 60 levels after its already high fixed-cost business was further burdened with a massive debt-financed share repurchase program, along with excess capital charge from its gigantic DirecTV and Time Warner acquisitions, reflecting in a Quality Score well in the lower half of the scale for the subsequent period.

Source: Evaexpress.com

As a final assessment, despite the obvious blunders of the past decade, AT&T remained capable of consistent although minimal shareholder value creation, as the EVA Margin and Momentum are far from exceptional levels. AT&T's EVA fundamentals are a far cry from the world's best companies', meaning that this firm just barely passes our operational criteria. With all that said, AT&T's narrow-moat rating is supported both from a quantitative and a qualitative standpoint.

Capital Allocation

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, incremental return on invested capital (measured by EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for AT&T over the past decade.

Source: Morningstar

As outlined earlier, AT&T's operations require a relatively high level of reinvestment into its core wireless, wireline and entertainment business, with CapEx averaging over 50% of OCF in the past decade. With EVA Momentum averaging 0.3% for the last 10 years, it is questionable whether the capital allocation decisions of the past are actually creating shareholder value at this company. The mindless pursuit of M&A, lack of clear corporate strategy and serious operational inefficiencies are key factors putting pressure on the company's EVA fundamentals. If we observe the business in its current state, it is immensely hard to tell whether the firm can generate incremental EVA growth going forward, loaded with the heavy burden of overpriced and strategically questionable acquisitions. Nevertheless, based on both the EVA Momentum and our qualitative considerations, AT&T is a mature business at its core, meaning that most of the available free cash (after debt reduction) should be distributed to shareholders.

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

As illustrated on the graph above, roughly 60% of FCF is distributed in the form of cash dividend each year, while share repurchases were anything but significant (other than in 2012 and 2013). Between 2010 and 2019, the company generated an aggregate of $206 billion in free cash flow, while buybacks and dividends amounted to $163 billion, or 79% of FCF.

Share Buybacks

The current period of heavy capital deployment began in 2012 with a massive, (partially) debt-financed share-repurchase program that, at the time, was billed as a temporary move away from AT&T's 1.5x net debt/EBITDA leverage target. The firm repurchased $27 billion of its shares through 2014, pushing leverage to 1.8x. This activity significantly reduced balance sheet flexibility, and to make matters worse, it is very tough to label the timing as "opportunistic".

Source: Evaexpress.com

As you can see on the graph above, the FGR metric was hovering around the 10-20% mark, which could hardly be called as historically appealing. However, it is always easy to look smart in hindsight, and management may also have had a different opinion about the valuation of the company at the time.

On the other hand, dilutive share issuances were needed to finance the acquisitions of the past decade. The share count of AT&T actually increased in this period. In 2010, there were 5.94 billion shares outstanding, and since then, the share count increased by roughly 21% to over 7.21 billion as of today.

Prior to the COVID-19 situation, the company laid out a new, three-year capital allocation plan, which included the aim of spending 50-70% of post-dividend free cash flow to retire about 70% of the shares issued for the Time Warner deal. Since then, however, the firm suspended the repurchase program in order to preserve liquidity. While it goes to see when (and if) the repurchases can continue, it is as clear as it gets that the management team of AT&T did not create any value for shareholders via well-timed repurchases, on the contrary, it has diluted shareholders to finance M&A.

Dividend

AT&T has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years, making it a dividend aristocrat. Despite the obvious operational and capital allocation blunders, the business still generates a very healthy amount of FCF, which means that the dividend is well covered as of now, with the FCF payout ratio sitting at 55% as of today. As part of the new capital allocation plan, the firm plans to "continue modest annual dividend growth", while it expects the "dividend as percent of free cash flow to be less than 50% in 2022". Again, this plan was announced pre-COVID, but despite the challenging economic landscape ahead, management sounded very confident regarding the safety of the dividend:

"We remain committed to our dividend. In fact, we finished last year with our dividend as a percent of free cash flow a little over 50%, and even with the current economic crisis, we expect the payout ratio in 2020 to be in the 60s and we're targeting the low-end of that range, which is a very comfortable level for us." Source: Randall L. Stephenson (former CEO), Q1 2020 Earnings Call

The consequences of the pandemic paired with the colossal debt load mean that deleveraging is of paramount importance in order for the company to have some breathing room. As a result, we believe that dividend growth will remain lackluster in the foreseeable future, coming in at low single digits. If the company is steered in the right direction though, it has every chance to retain its status as a reliable income stock. The 6.9% entry yield is enticing, as the stock provided a higher than 6.5% entry yield only 8% of the time since 1995.

Acquisitions

Without a question, inorganic growth via acquisitions is the most awful side of this story. Since Randall Stephenson took over as CEO in 2007, AT&T has embarked on an M&A strategy comprehending a series of deals totaling nearly $200 billion. AT&T built a diversified conglomerate, resembling the characteristic of a prior era, calling to mind the Conglomerate Boom of the 1960s. The company seems to have no clear strategic rationale for the assets it acquired, and lacks a plan to execute across the business as a whole.

Starting with a deal that was not actually done (but perhaps is still the most damaging of all), AT&T attempted to acquire T-Mobile for $39 billion back in 2011. The latter was a distant fourth-place competitor, struggling to keep pace with the big players. Shortly after the announcement, it became obvious that the government would block the deal, and both parties terminated. AT&T paid the largest break-up fee of all time, essentially capitalizing T-Mobile as a thriving competitor for years to come.

The DirecTV deal did close in 2015, unfortunately for shareholders. AT&T acquired a satellite TV business that was at the absolute peak of the linear TV market, and the pay TV ecosystem has been under immense pressure since then. AT&T's premium TV subscriptions are in a rapid decline, as the industry, particularly satellite, struggles mightily. The acquisition happened at a premium, with the price tag coming in at $67 billion, and another considerable amount of debt load.

We think that the purchase of Time Warner in 2018 happened at a significant premium, for a whopping $109 billion. Don't get us wrong: Time Warner is a spectacular company, representing a collection of some of the world's premier media assets, and it remains a strong and valuable franchise today. However, we doubt that AT&T's transformation into a diversified media and telecom company will deliver significant strategic benefits, as we don't believe that linking content with telecom services would create any major competitive advantages. While it is too soon to tell whether AT&T can create value with Time Warner, we remain cautious, as Jeff Bewkes himself, the CEO who sold Time Warner to AT&T, said in an interview that "vertical integration" - combining content and distribution within one company is a "fairly suspect premise".

To conclude, AT&T has overpaid for every major acquisition. For example, it paid more than four times Time Warner's invested capital base, which means that the issue for AT&T's shareholders is that even if those businesses alone are capable of generating superb returns on invested capital, AT&T will have an immensely tough time earning a higher ROIC than its WACC (in other words: earning EVA) on these deals. Since the recent capital allocation moves have destroyed shareholder value, we believe that management deserves a "poor" stewardship rating, in line with what Morningstar's analysts think. Ex-COO John Stankey took the helm as CEO on July 1, 2020, after Randall Stephenson's retirement, and the company committed to "no material M&A" for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

Future Growth Reliance

Our prime historical valuation indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm's market value that is derived from and depends on growth in EVA. As outlined in our research article, it is the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms.

Source: Evaexpress.com

Based on the above chart, it becomes readily apparent that AT&T has not traded at its current depressed valuation levels for almost two decades. Numerically, the FGR ratio stands at -14% as of today, while long-run averages are hovering between the 5% and 10% marks, with a clear declining trend in the growth premium applied by the market. Today's levels even indicate a demise in the company's EVA generation capability over the long run, which seems like an overly pessimistic scenario, considering AT&T's small yet meaningfully positive historical average EVA Momentum. In our view, a 0% FGR scenario would already represent a fairly conservative case, translating to a share price of $39.70, or more than 30% above current levels. Based on this metric, it is hard to make a case that there is no value in AT&T today since baked-in expectations are so low that it might be very easy to surprise on the upside.

Morningstar DCF

As a second step, we use Morningstar's valuation system, where analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions, and then all the inputs are used in a discounted cash flow model. In order to reflect all moving parts within the business, Morningstar also evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks they cover. Morningstar assigns AT&T a medium uncertainty rating with a $37.0 fair value. The thresholds between the different star ratings are illustrated below:

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

With the stock currently trading at $30.01 as of July 15, a 4-star rating is warranted, implying that AT&T's shares fall in the undervalued territory based on Morningstar's estimate, underpinning the thesis derived from the FGR metric. It is worth noting that the $37.0 fair value estimate from Morningstar falls almost in line with the 0% FGR scenario, assuming zero baked-in EVA growth at a share price of $39.70. No matter from which angle we look at it, the value proposition of AT&T's shares seems compelling at current levels, with a considerable margin of safety to fair value.

Summary of the investment thesis

PRVit score - heat map vs. market

After all our due diligence, we turn to the PRVit model for a final judgment of the overall attractiveness of a stock. The PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Combining a company's Quality Score with its actual Valuation Score can be visualized on a heat map like the one below, where the gradient diagonal line signals fair value. We want to see a stock in the upper-right hand corner of this heat map, but we are more concerned with the Quality Score, as we believe that over the long run, we are better off with a truly exceptional business bought at a fair price rather than a fair company bought at an exceptionally attractive price.

Source: evaexpress.com

As visible on the heat map, at current levels, AT&T represents a favorable trade-off between Quality and Valuation as defined by the EVA Framework. Going forward, improved strategic focus and significant operational enhancements are both key factors to maintaining a positive EVA Momentum. On a positive note, we expect AT&T's new management to correct the serious missteps of the past on the capital allocation front and to focus on getting the most out of the company's already owned assets. This story is clearly about betting on the new leadership team to unlock AT&T's potential, while rewarding investors in the form of dividends seems to remain an ongoing priority for the company.

With an overly pessimistic, EVA-destructive scenario baked in at today's levels, AT&T's shares represent not only a compelling entry opportunity for income-oriented investors, but also a fairly attractive value play with a considerable margin of safety. However hard we tried to come up with (overly) conservative scenarios, it was nearly impossible to sink the annualized total return potential below double digits. Therefore, we deem the shares desirable at low-$30 levels, while Morningstar's 5-star threshold of $26 would represent truly bargain-basement levels for this telecom behemoth.

One more thing

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.