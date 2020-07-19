Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: TYG/NTG Reinstates Distributions (July 12, 2020)

12 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 16 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

Author’s note: this article was released to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on July 15, 2020. Please check latest data before investing.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, July 10th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

12 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 22 last week) and the average price return was +0.27% (down from +2.01% last week). The lead gainer was Asia Equity (+4.01%) followed by National Munis (+2.59%), while the weakest sector by Price was Real Estate (-3.34%), followed by Preferreds (-1.96%) and Emerging Market Income (-0.46%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

16 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 21 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.58% (down from +1.61% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Senior Loans (+5.12%) and Asia Equity (+4.18%). The weakest sector by NAV were Real Estate (-2.52%), Sector Equity (-0.43%) and Multisector Income (-0.17%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Taxable Munis (+2.16%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-21.30%). The average sector discount is -7.73% (down from -7.67% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was National Munis (+1.63%), Senior Loans (-0.27%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.23% (up from -0.46% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (+1.01), followed by Taxable Munis (+0.71). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.86), followed by Emerging Market Income (-1.34). The average z-score is -0.45 (up from -0.46 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (16.33%), Global Allocation (11.80%), Senior Loans (11.66%), Limited Duration (9.65%) and Real Estate (9.24%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.70% (down from +7.96%last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) -6.59% 7.29% -0.74% 0.3 -6.24% 0.00% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR (CTR) -4.41% 13.33% -23.08% -1.8 -11.11% -6.02% First Trust Inter Dur Pref & Income Fund (FPF) -3.76% 7.60% -2.61% 0.1 -3.55% 0.19% Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund (JPC) -3.75% 0.00% -3.52% -0.6 -3.29% 0.47% Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term (IHTA) -3.67% 7.63% -3.42% -0.5 -3.17% 0.53% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp (DMO) -3.31% 11.63% 2.78% -0.5 -3.41% -0.28% Nuveen Pref & Income Securities (JPS) -3.17% 7.15% -3.75% -0.4 -2.98% 0.23% JHancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) -3.16% 8.88% 7.42% -0.5 -4.42% -1.60% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) -2.85% 17.89% 12.20% 0.5 -5.98% -3.58% Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Gr (STK) -2.83% 8.29% 3.14% 0.0 0.09% 2.85%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 13.02% 7.97% 96.09% 2.7 3.86% -3.03% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) 11.57% 13.54% 11.42% -0.7 0.00% -8.87% Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO) 6.77% 5.71% 0.77% 0.0 7.95% 0.70% MFSÂ® High Income Municipal (CXE) 6.56% 5.07% -2.17% 0.4 8.04% 0.79% Neuberger Berman Municipal (NBH) 5.59% 5.06% 0.20% 0.5 6.62% 0.68% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) 5.48% 19.57% 44.52% -1.3 1.97% 0.00% Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) 5.45% 6.41% 3.31% 0.9 6.85% 1.22% BlackRock Municipal Income II (BLE) 5.17% 4.58% 7.01% 2.1 6.14% 1.03% BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (LEO) 4.75% 5.12% -1.32% 2.8 5.94% 0.85% BlackRock Municipal Income (BFK) 4.57% 4.79% -0.49% 1.3 5.99% 1.14%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) -86.8% 2.35 0.31 7.57% -23.55% -1.9 407% 7/8/2020 7/23/2020 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) -81.0% 1.58 0.3 7.60% -23.98% -1.5 274% 7/8/2020 7/23/2020 Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) -30.7% 0.1813 0.12573 8.36% 4.85% 0.6 111% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Invesco Senior Income (VVR) -16.7% 0.024 0.02 7.02% -16.99% -1.3 129% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.2% 0.02923 0.02928 7.43% -2.87% 0.9 33% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) 1.1% 0.02822 0.02854 9.01% -5.94% 0.0 28% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 1.6% 0.064 0.065 6.98% -14.80% -1.2 105% 7/1/2020 7/23/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) 1.8% 0.056 0.057 6.06% -15.38% -1.4 136% 7/1/2020 7/23/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) 2.9% 0.0485 0.0499 7.33% -14.09% -1.0 55% 7/7/2020 7/16/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 3.3% 0.0509 0.0526 7.68% -4.08% -1.7 35% 7/7/2020 7/16/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) 3.5% 0.05581 0.05774 8.54% -6.67% 0.2 51% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) 3.8% 0.026 0.027 6.09% -14.05% -0.8 132% 7/1/2020 7/10/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 4.0% 0.0415 0.04314 9.50% 6.03% -0.2 28% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 4.7% 0.03892 0.04074 8.70% -8.47% -0.6 59% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 4.7% 0.01787 0.01871 10.25% -6.81% -1.1 60% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 7.4% 0.0471 0.0506 7.91% -15.42% -1.4 94% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) 8.8% 0.057 0.062 5.35% -9.19% 0.1 131% 7/1/2020 7/23/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 16.5% 0.0133 0.0155 3.45% -13.90% -0.7 185% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO) 18.1% 0.0525 0.062 5.71% 0.77% 0% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents Evaluating Alternatives For Your CEF Capital Losses (Jul. 7), Why Understanding CEF Fee Structure Is A Source Of Alpha (Jul. 9)

Alpha Gen Capital presents Fund Spotlight: DoubleLine Yield Opportunities (Jul. 6), Municipal Bond CEFs Still Providing Good Value And Safety (Jul. 7), PIMCO CEF Coverage And Leverage Update For May (Jul. 8)

Bridger Research presents HTD: 8.7% Yielding CEF, Supported By Secular Trends In Utilities (Jul. 9)

Closed-End Fun Association presents CEF Insights Market Update: July Review (Jul. 10)

Dividend Seeker presents BBN: Keep An Eye On The Rising Price (Jul. 7)

Double Dividend Stocks presents Growth Stocks With A 7% Yield: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Sells At A Discount (Jul. 4), 9% Yield, 9% Deep Discount, Monthly Payer: Calamos Convertible And High Income Fund (Jul. 10)

*Nick Ackerman presents Income Lab Ideas: Best Fund Sponsors For Each Sector (Jul. 5), Closed-End Funds: BlackRock's Utility And Energy/Commodity Focused Funds (Jul. 7), THQ: A Resilient Fund In The Healthcare Space (Jul. 8)

*Stanford Chemist presents Arbitrage Opportunities In BlackRock Muni Closed-End Fund Reorganizations (Jul. 7), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: June 28, 2020 (Jul. 8)

Tom Roseen presents The Month In Closed-End Funds: June 2020 (Jul. 8)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: In A Secular Bull Market, Surprises Often Occur On The Upside (Jul. 11)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Time To Think About Hedging? (Jul. 12)

Lance Roberts presents This Is Nuts... Again. Reducing Risk As Tech Goes 1999 (Jul. 12)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.