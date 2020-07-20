Their leverage cannot keep increasing forever and thus something must give one day, until such time as that has eventuated I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Their returns on these investments have unfortunately been nowhere near sufficient to keep pace with their higher debt and thus their very high leverage is on an unsustainable path.

Introduction

Utility companies such as Entergy (ETR) are often sought after for their relatively steady and predictable earnings that in turn should make their dividend safety high. On the surface this sounds quite reasonable; however, upon digging deeper, years of high capital expenditure have left their leverage taking an unsustainable path that ultimately calls into question the medium to long-term sustainability of their dividends. The type of company does not matter since no company, government or household can see their leverage increasing indefinitely.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

Ratings Summaries and System

Recently, I have taken actions to make my analysis more comparable between different companies and partnerships by introducing a more standardized rating system. A list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system can be found in the following Google Document. Whilst the list is only small at the moment, please check back across time since it will continue growing in tandem as my coverage continues growing.

Image Source: Author.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Their historical cash flow performance was primarily included to provide context and thereby frame the subsequent analysis of their financial position. It can be seen that whilst their free cash flow was positive during 2013-2016, this has subsequently changed for the worse since their already sizeable capital expenditure increased even further. Although this is seldom a positive sign for a dividend investment, in theory it could be sustainable if their financial health has not been deteriorating because their investments produce sufficient returns. Since the end of 2013 these investments as measured via their capital expenditure have totaled $21.833b.

Image Source: Author.

Since they have not produced free cash flow since 2016, their dividend coverage was obviously going to be negative. It was interesting to also observe that even during 2013-2016 when they were free cash flow positive, the year of 2014 was the only time when this was sufficient to completely cover their dividend payments. Since the beginning of 2013 their dividend payments have totaled $4.574b, which were all clearly funded through debt as their free cash flow was negative $2.702b during this same period of time.

It is highly questionable if funding their dividend payments through debt can be sustainable in the long term, as their earnings would have to increase sufficiently to not only offset the additional debt relating to their capital expenditure but also their dividend payments. Whilst some investors may feel that adjusted income coverage provides an adequate assessment of dividend coverage, I beg to differ since dividends are ultimately paid from cash and thus using net income does not capture the true impacts to their financial position.

Image Source: Author.

It should not be surprising that their capital structure has seen its net debt continuously increase given their negative free cash flow and debt-funded dividend payments. Since the end of 2013 their net debt has increased a staggering 54.50% from $12.904b to $19.937b. Even though they also raised $1.288b of equity net of share buybacks, this was largely counteracted by their $979m of acquisitions net of divestitures. Whether this path of funding dividend payments through debt appears sustainable will depend upon its impact on their leverage.

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these financial metrics it can easily be observed that their leverage is very high, as primarily evidenced by both their net debt-to-EBITDA of 6.19 and gearing ratio of 66.02%. This means that regardless of whether their leverage is assessed against earnings or equity, the answer remains the same.

Based upon my calculations, it appears that their EBITDA in 2019 has only increased by a relatively meager 6.86% versus 2013, despite them having invested a total of $21.833b during this same period of time. This helps explain why their leverage has increased materially, as clearly these investments are not producing a sufficient return to compensate for their additional debt.

Apart from assessing their current leverage, the other important aspect to assess is the direction that their leverage is taking since the primary purpose of this analysis is to determine whether their debt-reliant operating model is sustainable in the medium to long term. A sustainable path should see it remain broadly the same or ideally, actually decreasing. Unfortunately, clearly, neither is the case in this situation with all four of these financial metrics deteriorating since the end of 2013.

Since their leverage is already very high, this means that for it to be brought back towards safer levels and ultimately placed on a sustainable path, they are going to require material earnings growth in the coming years. This unfortunately does not appear likely to eventuate based upon the analyst consensus earnings, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha.

Since they are a utility their very high leverage does not necessarily threaten their ability to remain a going concern; however, it nonetheless is still not ideal. To deem their leverage at only high, their net debt-to-EBITDA would have to improve to 5.00 or lower. Based upon my calculations this would require their EBITDA to increase by 26% compared to 2019, which assumes that their current net debt of $19.937b remained static. This unfortunately simply does not seem even remotely likely and because their net debt would likely continue increasing in tandem with any material earnings growth, this would become a continuously moving target and thus be even more difficult to achieve.

Image Source: Author.

Their liquidity is not exactly ideal for many types of companies with a current ratio of only 0.66. However, since their earnings should remain reasonably steady and resilient, this is not necessarily overly concerning and thus their liquidity still appears adequate. Similar to other utility companies, their liquidity is of less concern versus their leverage, as they are a fairly large company that provides critical infrastructure. In theory, this means that it would be difficult to imagine them being completely unable to access adequate liquidity to remain a going concern, especially with the recent supportive central bank monetary policy.

Conclusion

It may seem quite strange to see a dividend from a utility company rated as risky, but the steadiness of their earnings is counteracted by their reliance on debt-funding, very high leverage and limited growth prospects. Whilst different investors will likely have different opinions regarding what extent of leverage is sustainable for any given company, one aspect that all investors should agree upon is that every company still has a limit. When this limit is reached, whether this year or later in the future, something will have to give and it is not uncommon to see this being the dividend when occurring elsewhere. Given this situation, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate for the time being.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Entergy’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.