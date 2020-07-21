Healthcare Dashboard For July

This article series has been releasing every month since 2015 a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in healthcare (most popular ETFs in this sector: XLV, IYH, IBB, XBI, VHT, XPH).

Shortcut

If you are used to this dashboard series or if you are short of time, you can skip the first paragraphs and go to the charts. However, reading everything once is necessary if you want to use the metrics for stock-picking purposes.

Base Metrics

We calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). Our calculation universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better and negative is bad. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). We also calculate two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

We use medians rather than averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. Our metrics are designed with a stock-picking mindset, not for index investing.

Value And Quality Scores

We calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for Pharma & Biotech in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in a universe of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

We define the Value Score (“VS”) as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score (“QS”) is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh). The formulas are below.

VS =100*((EY-EYh)/EYh+(SY-SYh)/SYh+(FY-FYh)/FYh)/3

QS =100*((ROE-ROEh)/ROEh+(GM-GMh)/GMh)/2

The scores are in percentage points (hence the factor 100). VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline. A positive score points to undervaluation, a negative one to overvaluation (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY HC Equipement -47.01 13.10 0.0218 0.1681 0.0207 17.65 64.55 0.0396 0.3272 0.0394 14.49 61.81 5.86% 8.13% HC Providers -3.22 -17.17 0.0537 1.3291 0.0732 13.91 19.46 0.0551 1.6592 0.0649 16.22 24.36 5.38% 6.46% Pharma & Biotech -24.30 23.74 0.0364 0.2149 0.0244 26.26 83.14 0.0424 0.2903 0.0363 18.35 79.64 1.20% 22.33% Life Science Tools -37.40 -2.39 0.0231 0.1770 0.0243 15.78 52.31 0.0346 0.3365 0.0355 15.41 56.33 12.13% 19.85%

Value And Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries (higher is better).

Evolution Since Last Month

Since last month, Value Scores have deteriorated a bit in healthcare equipment and life science tools. Other score variations are insignificant.

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

The best performing S&P 500 stocks in this sector in 1 month are: Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH), ResMed Inc. (RMD), Waters Corp. (WAT), and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST).

Dashboard List

The list below was published for Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time. These stocks were in the good half among their peers for 3 valuation ratios and ranked on higher return on equity. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. BIIB Biogen Inc. CHRS Coherus BioSciences Inc. INVA Innoviva Inc. UTHR United Therapeutics Corp. USNA USANA Health Sciences Inc. ABC AmerisourceBergen Corp. LNTH Lantheus Holdings Inc. DVA DaVita Inc. SEM Select Medical Holdings Corp.

Interpretation

Healthcare providers are close to their historical valuation calculated with average metrics since 2009, but quality is below the baseline. The “pharma and biotech” group is significantly overvalued. However, it may be justified by a good quality score. It is also the best-performing group in annual return. Healthcare equipment and life science tools/services are even more overpriced. Quality is over the baseline for the former.

We use the table above to calculate Value and Quality Scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells that a large pharma/biotech company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0364 (or TTM price/earnings below 27.47) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.