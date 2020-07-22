Investment Thesis

Once a micro-cap beset by liquidity constraints, VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), thanks to its COVID-19 vaccine program, has risen more than three-fold in value this year to become a small-cap. A late entrant to the crowded race, the company's unique vaccine technology targets three coronavirus strains simultaneously. Amid investor hype, the ongoing pre-clinical studies could attract readily available funding to ease the liquidity constraints as the company advances a rich pipeline towards vital milestones.

This year, both VBI-2601 and VBI-1901 are awaiting data readouts for their mid-stage trials, while the company's prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac, expects the regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Europe. Assuming even a small share of the hepatitis B vaccine market, our 2021 revenue projections with the current forward price to sales multiple highlight an undervalued stock. Given the risks of the experimental vaccine developer, the upside looks modest, but VBI is a 'Buy' for us as its COVID-19 vaccine program drives the stock's near-term momentum.

Source: Company Website

COVID-19 Vaccine Program Sparks a Rally

After failing to meet the minimum bid price requirement, VBI was on the verge of delisting from NASDAQ for months. The years of losses triggered liquidity concerns, and in March, VBI's auditor doubted its ability to operate as a going concern. The stock had lost nearly a third of value this year compared to the ~10.4% decline of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI). That was until VBI broke the news of its entry to the coronavirus vaccine race. A collaboration with the NRC (National Research Council of Canada), the vaccine candidate is built upon the company's eVLP (enveloped virus-like particle) platform technology. The trivalent vaccine candidate targets not only SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but also SARS-CoV, and MERS-CoV, the other coronavirus agents responsible for the past outbreaks. Since then, the stock has reversed losses, climbing ~290.6% year-to-date, well outperforming the ~127% gain in the COVID-19 Testing & Treatments Index of CNBC, an equal-weighted index tracking the shares of companies pioneering COVID-19 tests and treatments.

Source: Koyfin

NRC, Canada's largest federal research and development organization, is reputed for its expertise in vaccine development. NRC's proprietary technology for viral vector production has enabled the development of the coronavirus vaccine candidate of CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCPK:CASBF), which recently generated positive data in an early-stage study. Meanwhile, VBI's pan-coronavirus, currently undergoing pre-clinical studies, is expected to generate IND-enabling clinical study material in Q4 2020 (fourth quarter of 2020), according to the company. Many viruses are enveloped organisms, which express surface antigens that could be the targets of vaccines. But the virus particles manufactured by previous VLP methods lacked the lipid membranes and were, therefore, unable to display the antigenic properties in their natural state. The eVLP technology is unique in that it synthesizes the 'virus-like' particles covered by a lipid bilayer - closely resembling the naturally-occurring viruses in structure and size.

Source: Corporate Presentation - July 2020

Seeking A Market Expansion

Despite being the catalyst to the recent rally, VBI's prospects don't solely hinge upon a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Its prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine named Sci-B-Vac is currently approved and commercialized in Israel, and the positive top-line data from the second Phase III trial in January has prompted the company to seek regulatory filings in Q4 2020 to expand into the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

Unlike other hepatitis B vaccines in the market, Sci-B-Vac expresses all three surface antigens of the virus and, therefore, can generate a more robust immune response. Even though the dosage is half that of peer products, the vaccine will not directly compete against them, according to the company CEO, rather acting as a swift, low-cost and safe substitute for them. His less optimistic tone is understandable as Sci-B-Vac, according to first Phase III trial, requires three shots to achieve the full efficacy, unlike the two-dose regimen of Heplisav-B from Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). However, both Phase III trials have demonstrated the vaccine's clinical superiority over Engerix-B, the current standard of care from GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK).

Sources: The Author; Data from Company SEC Filings

Regulatory Approvals to Expand Sales

VBI's revenue from product sales, which only made up less than a quarter of 2019 top-line, had climbed ~93.5% YoY (year over year) in Q1 2020 to make up ~43.4%, while R&D service revenue formed the rest. Thanks to rising Sci-B-Vac sales, overall revenue has rebounded from a ~33.8% YoY decline in 2019 to register a ~15.3% YoY growth in the quarter. Our revenue projections for VBI are subject to Sci-B-Vac winning the anticipated approvals for hepatitis B, the global market of which, according to Acumen Research and Consulting, could grow at ~5.8% of CAGR (compound annual growth rate) from 2019 to reach ~$2.2 billion by 2026. The projection that estimated 2019 as the base year works out a market size of~$1.4 billion for last year, and assuming a similar clip of growth for the next two years, we forecast the market could be worth ~$1.5 billion by 2021.

Meanwhile, at Dynavax, Heplisav-B sales in 2019 rose more than six times from the previous year to reach ~$34.6 million, implying ~2.5% of market share for the company based on the above assumptions. Subject to regulatory approvals, we conservatively estimate, VBI could capture 0.6-0.7% of the global market in 2021, generating ~$8.5-10.0 million of product sales. Compared to the consensus range of ~$2.30-39.5 million, our projections indicate ~$16.9-20.0 million of total revenue for the company in 2021, assuming the R&D service revenue to make up half of the top-line.

Modest Upside, But Catalysts to Drive Momentum

As the pandemic rages across the globe without a cure, the short-term momentum takes precedence over the financial fundamentals, fueling the sky-high valuations of COVID-19 vaccine makers. While VBI's quest for the coronavirus vaccine has led to the recent surge in shares, we believe, the company's pipeline in attractive enough to sustain the long-term momentum. With preliminary data expected in 2H 2020 (second half of 2020), VB-2601 is currently undergoing Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials against chronic hepatitis B infection. Highlighting the sales prospects even with a sliver of the market, the company's hepatitis B portfolio that includes Sci-B-Vac covers more than 2 billion infected individuals globally, out of which ~292 million are contagious chronic carriers of the disease. Meanwhile, VBI-1901, a therapeutic candidate based on the eVLP platform, is also undergoing Phase I/IIa study against GBM (glioblastoma). Having demonstrated encouraging data from the ongoing Phase I/IIa study last month, the company is awaiting immune and tumor-related data from the dual-arm study in Q4 2020 before the late-stage development could take place in 2021.

Source: Corporate Presentation - July 2020

Turning to valuation, VBI currently trades at 471.3x and ~91.8x in terms of the sales forecasts for 2020 and 2021, respectively. With the latter, our revenue estimates for 2021 suggests an upside of ~25.3-48.1% for the company. Even though the modest premium looks inadequate to offset the risks as highlighted below, VBI's catalyst-rich portfolio, bolstered by the coronavirus vaccine candidate, sets up a momentum-driven stock, worthy of a 'Buy' recommendation, in our view.

Source: The Author; Data from Seeking Alpha

Novelty Heightens Risks

In terms of risks to the rally, the pandemic-driven disruption to clinical trials looms large with possible failure to meet the regulatory timelines. The re-surging pandemic could pause patient enrollment in both VBI-2601 and VBI-1901 trials, currently in progress in multiple countries. Furthermore, the outbreak has forced the company to limit the number of employees at its only manufacturing facility in Israel, adding further uncertainty to future market expansion for Sci-B-Vac and the clinical development of other candidates.

With more than 160 studies in the fray, the COVID-19 vaccine race has become crowded, and VBI - relatively a late entrant - has a bold and unique approach that exacerbates its risks of failure. Contrasting the single-strain focus of pharma behemoths, VBI targets three strains of coronaviruses in a single shot. Any positive developments from leading players could pressure the late entrants with less-proven technologies. When AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) and the University of Oxford announced positive early-stage data from their trials, the developers with new technologies such as Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) dropped sharply with VBI losing more than a tenth of the value since then. Even the winners will not have guaranteed market success unless they expand the manufacturing capacity to meet the global demand. Expecting the regulatory approval, both AstraZeneca and Moderna have already formed partnerships to manufacture billions of doses of their experimental vaccines. For VBI though, the funding constraints could derail even the early-stage studies.

Funding Constraints Could Ease

In addition to an equity offering in April, the company secured a term loan worth $50 million in May, and using the first tranche of $20 million, it paid back $15 million of debt, which was scheduled for repayment last month. Assuming the current burn rate, we expect the cash and equivalents, estimated at ~$94.7 million after the recent funding efforts, will be adequate to sustain the operations for nearly two years. However, the regulatory submissions, the market expansion, and the ongoing clinical studies will worsen the cash burn, necessitating further equity issuances, and resulting in the ownership dilution. However, being a novel technology, VBI's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is well-positioned to attract cheap funding from governments, which attempt to diversify their risks by funding an array of technologies as they look to secure supplies from the most promising candidate.

Conclusion

The uniquely-built VBI's coronavirus vaccine candidate targets three strains of the virus family simultaneously. The positive developments in the pre-clinical stage could attract funding to ease the impending liquidity constraints as VBI advances its catalyst-rich pipeline. The ongoing mid-stage trials of VBI-2601 and VBI-1901 vaccines anticipate data readouts this year, while the prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine seeks the U.S. and European regulatory sign-offs. Our projections, assuming a sub 1% of the hepatitis B market next year, imply a moderate upside for the stock. Though it's hardly adequate to offset the near-term risks, the stock is a 'Buy' as the ongoing COVID-19 program drives the stock's momentum.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.