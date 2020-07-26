2020 revenues will likely decline in single-digits, but I believe there is some certainty that the company will increase the quarterly DPS this year.

Sonoco Products (SON), one of the leading global packaging companies and a competitor of Amcor plc (AMCR), has one of the highest yields among dividend aristocrats, the companies that have been consistently increasing their dividend per share for more than 25 years.

After analyzing its Q2 report and historical cash flow data, I would like to conclude that the company has a meaningful potential to continue increasing its DPS in the long term. So, assuming a conservative 4.5% DPS CAGR, investors who purchased the stock for ~$53.7 can enjoy a ~3.2% yield now and ~4% yield by 2026. The company has not increased the DPS this year yet (for instance, in 2015-2019, it declared a higher DPS in the first quarters). However, an increase might materialize in Q4. I would like to address this matter in greater depth below in the article.

Importantly, SON has an almost recession-immune portfolio with exposure to the non-cyclical end-markets (primarily the food industry), which will help it to safely navigate the global economic storm of 2020, as analysts are expecting only ~4% revenue decline this year. Among other things, Bank of America has recently named Sonoco as one of the beneficiaries of the coronavirus vaccine production and seasonal flu vaccine shipments. I concur with the analysts, as demand for thermoformed blisters and heat sealing equipment amid possible mass vaccination can be a strong stimulus for 2020-2021 sales growth.

The top line

In the last ten years, the S&P 400 Index constituent Sonoco Products Company delivered a 3% revenue CAGR; the result was achieved partly by means of inorganic growth. E.g., in 2019, it acquired Thermoform Engineered Quality and Plastique Holdings; three acquisitions were closed in 2018, including Conitex Sonoco, Compositub, and Highland Packaging Solutions. During the ten-year period, the operating income CAGR was a bit higher than the sales CAGR, equaled ~4.3%, which indicates that the company optimized its cost structure and improved margins, or, in other words, became more profitable, which certainly was a positive development, as more funds became available to shareholders.

Source: Unsplash

What Q2 results tell us

Sonoco Products Company presented its Q2 and H1 results on July 16. Being a global diversified packaging company with operations in 36 countries, it was relatively immune to the damage wrought by the pandemic. I have already discussed the impacts of the coronavirus crisis on the packaging industry in my pieces on Amcor plc (AMCR), SON’s competitor, and H.B. Fuller (FUL), the adhesives & sealants market heavyweight. In short, though the industry did not emerge unscathed, a sharp increase in demand for foods & beverage and other consumer staples during the stay-at-home orders gave Q2 sales a strong boost.

But perhaps the most disappointing thing is that the Q2 total sales were below analysts’ consensus forecast, an 8.4% decline Sonoco reported was too deep. It appears that Wall Street overestimated Sonoco’s potential to reap benefits from the tailwinds. However, adjusted profit topped estimates, which, I reckon, happened because SON’s cost-cutting measures had been more profound than the Street expected.

So, why did the packaging company encounter headwinds amid the pandemic, which was anticipated to, contrarily, give a record boost to revenues? The problem is that it has exposure to different end-markets, and some of them bear the brunt of the coronavirus recession. While its flagship segment Consumer Packaging (~44% of total sales in 2019), which produces a plethora of products from round composite cans to shaped rigid paperboard containers, etc., posted a 2% increase in net revenue, as food sales were catalyzed by the stay-at-home orders, other divisions were under intense pressure. Paper & Industrial Converted Products, the second-largest division, reported an 11.6% reduction in revenues. Moreover, its coverage of COGS and operating expenses weakened and the segmental EBIT dropped by over 50%. Display & Packaging and Protective Solutions, the segments with nearly equal contribution to the top line, were battered. Clobbered economic activity across the globe and especially in the automotive and office furnishing end-markets was behind a double-digit decrease in the segments' sales; D&P dropped ~20%, and PS was an Achilles' heel of the portfolio with almost 32% sales decline. Here it is worth noting that I discussed the issues that the office furniture companies address amid the market crisis in greater depth in my articles on Steelcase (SCS) and Herman Miller (MLHR).

Poor total sales performance has taken its toll on margins. As a result, total operating profit drifted lower to $127 million vs. $144 million in 2Q19. The company turned a profit, but both reported and adjusted EPS were below the 2Q19 result. In theory, this means its ability to cover the dividend deteriorated, but the situation is a bit more complicated in reality.

The dividend coverage, return on capital, and prospects of the DPS increase in 2020

For an income-oriented investor, it is crucial to understand how a company covers the dividend and if it had been investing capital properly, or, put another way, what returns it has been capable of delivering. Poor returns and consistent outspending of operating cash flow and FCF can point to a looming dividend reduction.

So, though Sonoco’s dividend coverage had been volatile in the past, its FCF/Dividends paid ratio had never been lower than 1x, which means that the company has been fully covering the DPS with free cash flows provided by its core operations. Its LTM coverage even stands at 2.9x (H1 FCF was $123.1 million), one of the best results in the 2010s.

The author's work. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

Speaking about capital efficiency, I would not say Return on Equity is an apt metric here, as Sonoco has never (at least in the 2010s) relied entirely on shareholder equity. Its balance sheet was always somewhat leveraged; in June, its Debt/Equity even touched a decade high, as Sonoco issued debt to boost the cash position in order to address the woes of the global economic crisis and. Cash Return on Total Capital will be a better metric, as we need to have a grasp of how the debt impacts the returns. So, as of my calculations, its LTM CROTC stands at 17.7%, a decent result, close to the highest level of the 2010s, which means SON is highly efficient.

As I said in the introductory passage, this year, SON has not increased the quarterly DPS yet. During the earnings call, answering an analyst’s question on dividend, the CEO Mr. Coker replied that

...the normal time period would be in our February time frame, but considering the circumstances, we are having discussions every Board meeting. As it stands right now while the cash situation looks good we're remaining cautious right now and that's why we held it where it is at this point in time. But I'm sure, the Board will take another look at it in the October time frame and see where we stand at that point.

So, considering the company's cash position and the record LTM net CFFO, I reckon there is some certainty that Sonoco will ultimately decide to increase the DPS in October.

Financial position

In the second quarter, SON made a preemptive step to protect liquidity during the crisis and issued debt. As of end-June, its Debt/Equity stood at ~125%. I would not say that the balance sheet is a fortress, but, in general, I do not see significant issues that can precipitate a cash crunch, considering the firm has Net debt/Net CFFO of just ~2.1x. However, I would like to see the total debt going down after the recession is over.

Final thoughts

Analysts are expecting persisting softness in 2020, forecasting a ~7.8% reduction in annual EPS. The company itself has no expectations for FY19 or 4Q20, but it is more confident in the short-term profits, predicting a 3Q20 EPS between $0.73 and $0.83 (see slide 10). The pandemic is not an environment in which SON can thrive, given the complexity of its portfolio and exposure to different end-markets. Anyway, its non-cyclical product lines somewhat hedge it against severe repercussions of the downturn, so, Wall Street is expecting the 2020 revenues to go down only by ~4%. Moreover, understanding that the challenging market environment poses a threat to dividend coverage, Sonoco accelerated the implementation of the cost-cutting efforts, which will ultimately make more cash available to shareholders.

Finally, SON is trading at a slight discount to the sector and almost in-line with its 5-year average EV/EBITDA, which means the stock is reasonably valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.