Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of July 2020

Lithium market news - BMI forecasts that by 2029 demand for lithium to increase more than six times.

Lithium prices were only slightly lower for the month.

Welcome to the July 2020 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2022 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

July was a busy month for news with some great achievements by the lithium juniors.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During July, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 0.36%. Lithium hydroxide prices were down 1.31%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 0.93%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$7.25/kg (US$7,250/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$9.50/kg (US$9,500/t).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has June prices at US$6,552 for Li carbonate, US$8,772 for Li hydroxide, and US$393 for spodumene (6%).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2020" article. Highlights include:

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts that by 2029, demand for nickel will double, while demand for cobalt will grow by three times, flake graphite by four times and lithium by more than six times.

Simon Moores: US domestic supply chain build out “far too slow”. “It is not too late for the US, but action is needed now,

CRU Group - “On the lithium side, that’s really favouring lithium hydroxide, which is a good story for Australia and those spodumene producers."

Lifetime of lithium-ion batteries boosted by new cathode polymer coating.

UK earmarks £1bn to attract EV battery gigafactory and kick start lithium ion economy.

BMW agrees €2bn battery cell contract with Northvolt. BMW added that it would work with Northvolt to source the raw materials for cell production, including cobalt and lithium, “from mines that fulfill the high sustainability standards of both companies”.

Junior lithium miners company news

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

Rio owns a large lithium deposit called Jadar, which is yet to be developed. Jadar is a unique, world-class lithium-borate deposit near the town of Loznica in Serbia. Rio plans to start production at Jadar in 2023. They also have a potential US lithium project from their Boron Mine tailings.

On July 17, Rio Tinto announced: "Rio Tinto releases second quarter production results."

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA](OTCQB:SGMLF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

On June 29, Sigma Lithium announced:

Sigma Lithium announces US$45 million project finance facility with Societe Generale. The bank finance project facility will be used for the construction and development of the Company's world class and green lithium Grota do Cirilo project in Minas Gerais, Brazil (The "Project").

On July 21, Sigma Lithium announced:

Sigma Lithium announces the signing of an engineering contract with DF and letter of intent from CESCE. Front end engineering design work will commence in August 2020. Spanish Export Credit Agency [CESCE] is expected to finance up to 85% of the contract value.

Sigma Lithium is making good progress with their Brazil lithium project

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTCPK:BCLMF)

No news for the month.

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Note: Ganfeng and Hanwa have a see-through ownership of more than 50% of Sonora.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further project financing announcements for Sonora, and/or Zinnwald.

2021/22---> Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CORX)(OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The Company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On June 30, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "New ore reserve increase significantly extends Finniss Project life." Highlights include:

"Increased Ore Reserves underpin a JORC-compliant seven-year Life of Mine [LOM].

Finniss Ore Reserves increased by 159%.

Underground Mining Pre-Feasibility Study has confirmed the viability of underground mining at BP33 and Carlton.

Maiden Underground Ore Reserve Estimates established for BP33 and Carlton.

Low start-up capital requirements for the Finniss project materially unchanged.

Current additional Mineral Resource inventory to potentially sustain the Finniss Project closer to ten years.

Extended Ore Reserves and mine life significantly improve potential Project returns, as Core targets FID in 2020."

"Total Ore Reserves now stand at 5.7million tonnes [MT],which supports a 7-year LOM assuming open pit mining methods at the Grants deposit and underground mining methods at the BP33 and Carlton deposits.....Core has also recently signed its first European Offtake MOU with Geneva-based Transamine for 50,000tpa,in addition to binding offtake for 75,000tpa with one of China’s largest lithium producers, Szechuan Yahua......."

On July 1, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "EIA at Grants extended to match 7-year operation."

On July 1, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Final payment to LTR of $1.5m cash for Bynoe Acquisition."

On July 14, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Core Lithium joins European Battery Alliance."

Investors can read a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Updated Feasibility Study for the Finniss Lithium Project.

2020 - Fieldwork on the Adelaide River Gold Project.

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, for US$545 million in total.

On July 21, Wesfarmers announced:

Advance notice – 2020 full-year results. Wesfarmers’ 2020 full-year results will be announced on Thursday 20 August 2020.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2021 - Final investment decision on Mt Holland.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On July 2, Sayona Mining announced: "Sayona strengthens NAL bid as Evercore joins advisory team."

On July 15, Sayona Mining announced: "Close out of convertible note facility."

On July 15, Sayona Mining announced: "Sayona presents expansion plans at Noosa virtual conference."

Investors can read the Company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Authier permitting. Possible project financing and off-take. Result of NAL bid.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project permitting. Possible off-take or financing announcements.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On July 15, Lithium Power International announced: "Sale transaction completed for the Strelley tenement in Western Australia." Highlights include:

"The Company to be issued 1,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares in Carnaby.

The Company to retain all mineral rights for lithium, caesium, tantalum and tin contained within the tenement."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. Exploration results from the Greenbushes tenements.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina. Mining licence and environmental permit has been granted.

On June 23, Millennial Lithium announced:

Millennial Lithium Corp. receives government approval for its Environmental Impact Assessment for construction and operations for its Pastos Grandes Project, Salta, Argentina.....The DIA represents the Environmental and Mining Authority’s approval of PPGSA’s Environmental Impact Assessment (the “EIA”) for Construction and Operation of a 24,000 tonne per year battery grade lithium carbonate production facility at its flagship Pastos Grandes lithium carbonate project.....The Pastos Grandes Project is currently the only active pre-construction phase project in the region with this key milestone permit.

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Pilot plant trials to be completed. Possible off-take agreements and project funding.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting approval expected. Possible project partner/funding announcements.

2020 - Feasibility Study due.

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) (Formerly Birimian Ltd)

On July 8, Mali Lithium Limited announced: "Substantial increase to Goulamina Mineral Resources." Highlights include:

"64.6Mt @ 1.49% Li₂O for 0.96Mt Li₂O Measured and Indicated resource.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increased by 48%.

Global Resource increased by 6%to 109Mt @1.45% Li₂O.

Measured Mineral Resources established for the first time.

Increase in M&I resource expected to flow through to Ore Reserve estimate.

Significant potential remains to further increase Mineral Resources at Goulamina in the Danaya and Sangar domains.

Ore reserve estimation and mine design in progress."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Late June/Early July 2020 - DFS due for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On June 24, AVZ Minerals announced: "Tenders called for pre-mining infrastructure packages." Highlights include:

"Approx. US$300M of pre-mining request for tenders issued.

Contracts to be awarded once a Financial Investment Decision to mine Manono has been made.

AVZ obtains preliminary iTSCi membership."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Initial project work, possible project funding/partner.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On June 25, Argosy Minerals announced: "Mitsubishi RtM confirms receipt of shipping documents." Highlights include:

"Original shipping documents delivered to Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd.

As per Sales and Purchase Agreement, Mitsubishi RtM now take ownership of the five tonne product cargo of high-quality >99.5% lithium carbonate product and will settle the payment terms immediately.

Argosy now part of exclusive group of international producers and exporters of high-quality >99.5% lithium carbonate product."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On July 14, European Metals Holdings announced:

Appointment of European investor relations advisor – proposed Czech listing & interim funding.

On July 17, European Metals Holdings announced:

Equity issue. European Metals Holdings Limited advises that it has issued 1,049,825 new ordinary shares (represented by Depository Interests or “DI’s”) in the Company at a price of 13.176 pence per DIs in relation to the first draw down of the Fund Facility Agreement between 6466 Investments Pty Ltd and EMH (“Facility”) as announced on 14 July 2020. The issue of new DIs is in respect of the first advance of AUD250,000. The funds will be used to assist in funding new initiatives and ongoing operations.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On July 22, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont achieves milestone with production of battery quality lithium hydroxide."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - PFS for the chemical plant (lithium hydroxide) and initial product samples.

Q4 2020 - DFS due.

2020 - Possible off-take and project funding announcements.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

No news for the month.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On July 2, Cypress Development Corp. announced:

Cypress reports 92 meters of 1136 ppm Li from Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Cypress Development Corp. ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to report newly received assays of drill cores which the Company recently acquired. The cores are from four holes drilled as shown in the figure below and located in an area south of the proposed mine area in the Company’s May 2020 Prefeasibility Study (NI 43-101 Clayton Valley Prefeasibility Study Technical Report).

The assay results are summarized in the accompanying table.

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On July 13, Liontown Resources announced:

Further outstanding gold, PGE and nickel results from 100%-owned Moora Project, WA. Multiple high-quality targets defined by in-fill and extensional auger drilling.

On July 14, Liontown Resources announced:

$1.5m cash received as final payment for sale of Bynoe Lithium Project.....Following receipt of the above proceeds, Liontown’s cash balance is approximately $6.7m as of 13th July 2020.

On July 21, Liontown Resources announced: "Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive 2020/2021- A$1.69M tax credits available for eligible Shareholders."

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2020 - Upgraded PFS on Kathleen Valley

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

No significant news for the month.

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTCPK:EEMMF)

No news for the month but you can read the company's latest presentation here.

Lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On July 20, Nano One announced:

Nano One reports on recent financial events. Nano One has received the final payment of $217,446 of $1,950,922 total, in respect to the successfully completed Demonstration Pilot Plant project with the Automotive Suppliers Innovation Program [ASIP].

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Alpha Lithium Corporation [CVE:ALLI] (OTCPK:ALLIF) American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTC:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (OTC:LRTTF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCPK:PWRMF), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

July saw lithium spot prices only slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

BMI forecasts that by 2029 demand for lithium to increase more than six times.

CRU Group - “On the lithium side, that’s really favouring lithium hydroxide.

UK earmarks £1bn to attract EV battery gigafactory and kick start lithium ion economy.

BMW agrees €2bn battery cell contract with Northvolt.

Sigma Lithium announces US$45 million project finance facility with Societe Generale.

Core Lithium 159% ore reserve increase significantly extends Finniss Project life.

Millennial Lithium Corp. receives government approval for its Environmental Impact Assessment for construction and operations for its Pastos Grandes Project, Salta, Argentina.

Mali Lithium substantial increase to Goulamina Mineral Resources. M&I Resource is now 64.6Mt @ 1.49% Li₂O for 0.96Mt Li₂O.

Piedmont achieves milestone with production of battery quality lithium hydroxide.

Cypress reports 92 meters of 1136 ppm Li from Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada.

Liontown Resources - Further outstanding gold, PGE and nickel results from 100%-owned Moora Project, WA.

As usual all comments are welcome.

