The company announced a big delay in 7nm products, which aren't likely to reach market until 2023 now.

After reporting another solid quarter, Intel (INTC) is collapsing to multi-month lows below $50. The chip giant is headed down the path of more chip delays, while losing multiple businesses that won't hurt results until the 2H. The company continues mounting lost business upon lost business, reinforcing my negative investment thesis.

Misleading Quarterly Beats

For Q2, Intel beat analyst estimates again by a large amount. The chip giant reported revenues of $19.7 billion versus analyst estimates of $18.55 billion for another quarter of revenue beats around $1 billion. Going back to Q2'19, Intel has beaten analyst estimates by roughly $1 billion each quarter.

The numbers are great on the surface, but the issues going forward are mounting for the chip giant. The revenue growth story falls apart in the 2H of the year, and the current margin compression story hits home really hard starting in Q3.

Starting with the margins, non-GAAP gross margins in Q2 were down 6.8 percentage points to only 54.8%. Despite the big revenue beat and 20% growth, Intel saw gross margins dip from 61.6% last year. Even with lower SG&A costs, the chip giant only dropped less than 50% of the revenue beat into operating income.

The full-year guidance has further red flags. Intel guided to a slight revenue boost for Q3 topping the $17.9 billion analyst estimate. The concerning part is that the chip giant guided down on EPS estimates to $1.10, down from the $1.14 analyst estimate.

In addition, the way Intel provides the full-year guidance is misleading. The company places the revenue target at $75 billion, but it really fails to mention here that the boost to 2020 estimates only comes from the Q2 beat.

The end result is that the Q3 revenue guidance suggests a nearly 5% decline from 2019 results. The Q4'20 and Q1'21 numbers are still set to decline in the 13% range from prior-year numbers.

Another Loss

In probably no shock to anyone paying attention, Intel announced a further delay in its 7nm timeline. The new chips are now up to a year behind internal schedules already, per CEO Bob Swan on the Q2 earnings call:

We are seeing an approximate six-month shift in our 7-nanometer -based CPU product timing relative to prior expectations. The primary driver is the yield of our 7-nanometer process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately 12 months behind our internal target. We have identified a defect mode in our 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation. We’ve root-caused the issue and believe there are no fundamental roadblocks, but we have also invested in contingency plans to hedge against further schedule uncertainty.

The chip giant is now predicting the 7nm client CPU reaching market in late 2022 or early 2023. The first 7nm data center CPU design isn't expected until the 1H of 2023, which is nearly 3 years from now, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) moves to 5nm and then 3nm during this timeline.

Intel continues to defy all odds with the data center business. The big Q2 revenue beat was mainly due to another big beat in the DCG where revenues have surprised for 3+ quarters now. For Q2, DCG revenues were up 43% to $7.1 billion. The key here is the company guiding towards a Q3 dip from prior-year levels of only $6.4 billion.

The beats don't change the story that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is expected to eventually take large amounts of server chip market share from Intel. AMD expects to release its Zen 3 product in the current quarter, while Intel can't get out its next-gen product for another 3 years at the earliest.

The company is already losing the Apple (AAPL) 5G modem business to Qualcomm (QCOM). As new 5G iPhones are sold in the fall, Intel loses sales to Qualcomm. In addition, Apple is moving its Macs to internal silicon starting in the Fall, eliminating another business line from using Intel chips.

The company is set to strike out on new 7nm chips, server chips and modem chips. Investors shouldn't be surprised revenues are set to collapse at least 13% over a period of at least 6 months now.

The one Hail Mary opportunity for Intel is to block AMD from taking major market share by blocking AMD capacity at TSM and, at the same time, preventing a technology gap. The latest news has Intel using 6nm technology from the foundry partner to build Ponte Vecchio GPUs next year. The big unknown is whether Intel will use or can even use TSM for 5nm and 3nm CPUs in the future. Any ability of the chip giant to block AMD from partnering with TSM for a manufacturing lead could change the investment equation.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Intel remains untouchable here. The delay of 7nm products will undoubtedly cause other customers like Apple to shift CPUs away from Intel chips, as the market has reached a breaking point with more delays from the chip giant. The stock will struggle for years here as revenue estimates drip lower.

