MGK is trading at a premium valuation to the S&P 500 Index but has the potential to continue to outperform in the long-term due to better growth outlook.

ETF Overview

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) owns a portfolio of mega-cap growth stocks in the U.S. The fund has a high exposure to technology sector. This is advantageous because this sector should benefit from several megatrends in the next decade such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicle, 5G, and cloud computing. In addition, these technology stocks will benefit in a post-COVID-19 world as many people are forced to work from home. MGK’s shares are currently trading at a premium valuation. To mitigate this risk, investors may want to wait for a pullback or add shares incrementally and average down on any price weakness.

Fund Analysis

MGK constructs its portfolio based on stocks’ growth characteristics and market capitalizations

Before we analyze MGK and its portfolio, it will be helpful for investors to understand how MGK constructs its portfolio. MGK seeks to track the performance results of the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects mega-cap U.S. stocks exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. Metrics used to evaluate the growth characteristics include projected earnings per share growth, 3-year historical earnings and sales per share growth, return on assets, etc. The result is a portfolio of largest growth stocks in the U.S. market. These stocks include high-profile companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), etc. MGK currently has 114 stocks as of June 30, 2020.

MGK’s exposure to the technology sector is beneficial

MGK has a high exposure to the technology sector. As can be seen from the table below, technology sector represents about 46.3% of its total portfolio. MGK’s exposure to technology sector is advantageous for several reasons. First, there are several megatrends that will act as strong tailwinds for these stocks in MGK’s portfolio. These megatrends include artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, fifth generation wireless technology (also known as 5G), cloud computing, etc.

Second, MGK’s portfolio include many technology stocks that will benefit in a post-COVID-19 world. Since coronavirus is not likely going to be contained quickly and that a vaccine may not be ready until a year or 18 months from now, many people will have no choice but to stay and work from home. Technology stocks such as Amazon (9.4% of the portfolio) will benefit from more people shopping online. Companies such as Microsoft (12.3% of the portfolio) will benefit from more people working from home. Other companies such as Apple, Google, and Facebook will continue to benefit from more people using their services online.

MGK has low exposure to cyclical sectors

Since we believe the outbreak of COVID-19 has the potential to be a lengthy one unless a vaccine is developed quickly. In this environment, economic activities will remain weak. Therefore, we continue to believe that it will be better to have a portfolio of stocks with low exposure to cyclical sectors. Hence, it is good to know that MGK has a low exposure to cyclical sectors. In fact, cyclical sectors such as financials, industrials, basic materials, and energy sectors only represent 21.1% of its total portfolio.

MGK is trading at a premium valuation

Let us now analyze MGK’s valuation. We will compare MGK with the S&P 500 Index as well as Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV). Unlike MGK, MGV has a portfolio of mega-cap value stocks. As can be seen from the table below, MGK has a P/E ratio and P/B ratio of 35.2x and 8.7x respectively. These ratios are much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 23.1x and 3.3x respectively. They are also much higher than MGV’s 16.8x and 2.1x respectively.

MGK MGV S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 35.2x 16.8x 23.1x P/B Ratio 8.7x 2.1x 3.3x Earnings Growth Rate 21.3% 6.1% 14.0% Return on Equity 24.9% 9.8% 19.6%

The reason of MGK’s higher valuations is because of its much higher earnings growth rate. As the table above shows, MGK has an earnings growth rate of 21.3%. This is higher than MGV’s 6.1% and the S&P 500 Index’s 14.0%. The higher growth rate also helps MGK to outperform the S&P 500 Index and MGV in the long-term. As can be seen from the chart below, MGK has a total return of 382.8% in the past 10 years. This is much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s total return of 259.4% and MGV’s 183.1%.

Risks and Challenges

Concentration risk

MGK has considerable concentration risk as its top 10 holdings represent about 54.5% of its total portfolio. Therefore, any earnings disappointment by any of its top holdings can impact its fund price negatively.

Investor Takeaway

We like MGK and its high exposure to technology sector and low exposure to cyclical sectors especially in a post-COVID-19 world. We believe this fund will continue to outperform in the long-term. However, its valuation is quite expensive right now. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait for a pullback or add shares incrementally to mitigate any downside risk.

