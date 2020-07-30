Thesis Summary

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) tracks the performance of a benchmark index that lists the return on investments of the largest-capitalization growth stocks local to the United States.

I believe it is a good buy for all investors as I expect it to continue to perform comparatively better in the economic downturn. It is going to be driven by the sustained growth of stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Overall, it is a well-balanced portfolio with significant investment in consumer cyclical, technology, and communications stocks. It has performed well historically and should be able to sustain it in the expected recession.

ETF Overview

MGK is an open-ended fund that indexes the performance of the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. It is a float-based, weighted index that uses market capitalization to invest in stocks showing the highest growth. This selection is made based on six factors:

Forecasted long-term growth in earnings per share (EPS) Future short-term growth in EPS Three-year historical growth in EPS Three-year historical increase in sales per share Current investment-to-assets ratio Return on assets.

The fund has 32% exposure to cyclical sectors, like consumer cyclical and financial services, and 58% exposure to sensitive sectors like communications and technology.

Once you see the holdings table below, this will make sense as the fund is allocated to Microsoft at 12%, Apple 11%, Amazon 9%, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 7%, and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) 4%.

Take a look at the top 25 holdings of the MGK:

Source: YCharts

As we can see, the top 5 holdings of the fund are communication services and technology, except for Amazon, which is classified as consumer cyclical.

Let us take a look at the performance of the fund:

Source: YCharts

We can see how the fund has outperformed most of its peers in terms of returns and the broader market in the past year. Interestingly, MGK has underperformed compared to the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) in YOY performances, but has outperformed its other peers significantly. However, the fund has outperformed QQQ in the current short-term period, especially during the pandemic lockdown. This can be attributed to the strong performance of the technology stocks as well as the steady growth of AMZN in the pandemic lockdown and subsequently as well. I should mention that it has historically underperformed versus QQQ in its sector while ranking above its other peers. Its dips have been less than the broader market, and its highs have been higher than the market as well.

The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is the cheapest out of all the funds, with an expense ratio of 0.04%. However, it is closely followed by MGK's 0.07% expense ratio. The Invesco QQQ ETF is the most expensive at 0.2%.

While yield is not very significant, it is worth noting that the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) leads the pack with a 1.24% yield. Meanwhile, MGK offers a 0.77% yield, and QQQ has the lowest yield of all, 0.66%.

As far as AUM goes, the Invesco QQQ ETF is by far the largest, with over $122 billion under management, while the other funds are between $7 and 10 billion.

Lastly, in terms of holdings, the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is the most diversified, with 441 different stocks. MGK holds 116, MTUM 129, SPYG 280, and QQQ 104.

What I like about MGK

I like MGK because it is priced well compared to its peers which makes it worth its value. It has been doing very well compared to both the broader market and its peers in the new 1M, 3M, and 6M periods. The relatively weaker ranking in the 1Y period is due to the pre-pandemic comparative weak performance vis-a-vis QQQ.

MGK is managing to beat its peers in the short term right now and is a cheaper buy compared to QQQ. MGK seems to be a great ETF to buy for the short term, and I recommend it for the long run for smaller investors or private individuals.

Overall, the fund is filled with quality companies that are sure to benefit from changing trends in consumer spending and improved technology.

Risks

There are some inherent risks when investing in MGK. Funds that are exposed to stocks entirely are exposed to market volatility, and as an ETF that focuses on a specific sector of stocks, MGK is subject to higher market risks. A substantial investment in five companies could pose a threat. Furthermore, by many metrics, valuations of these "growth" companies have become frothy.

However, I am biased when it comes to technology and communications stocks like Apple, Google, and Facebook, and I believe that these are the risk mitigants for MGK because of their strong performance.

Takeaway

MGK is an excellent buy in its sector because of its steady performance over the medium and long term. While it doesn't lead its peer group, it is amongst the leaders and gives the price differential, which makes it an easy buy.

MGK is a good buy that may be used as a medium- to long-term portfolio investment by smaller and individual investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.