Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) CEO Dave Hoffmann on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stacey Caravella - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Dave Hoffmann - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Murphy - President, Americas

Kate Jaspon - Chief Financial Officer

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Eric Gonzalez - KeyBanc

John Glass - Morgan Stanley

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

David Tarantino - Baird

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Matthew DiFrisco - Guggenheim

Gregory Francfort - Bank of America

Lauren Silberman - Credit Suisse

Chris Carril - RBC Capital Markets

Stacey Caravella

Thank you, Jonathan and good morning everyone. Speaking on today's call will be Dunkin' Brands Chief Executive Officer, Dave Hoffmann; President of Dunkin' Americas, Scott Murphy; and Dunkin' Brands Chief Financial Officer, Kate Jaspon. Following prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.

Before I turn the call over to Dave, I would like to remind everyone that the language on forward-looking statements included in our earnings release also applies to our comments made during this call. Our release can be found on our website, investor.dunkinbrands.com, along with any reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on the call with their corresponding GAAP measures.

Now, I will turn the call over to Dave.

Dave Hoffmann

Thanks, Stacey and thanks everyone for joining us early this morning. I want to take a moment upfront to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone listening in, many of you still working from home. As we navigate our way through this pandemic, we are viewing our business during COVID-19 in terms of three phases: running, working and recovering.

So, let me start with running. For 70 years, Dunkin’ has been keeping America running. While the COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we have experienced before, we knew our takeaway model with additional safety protocols in place would serve us well. We have always been the great coffee fast brand and our continued focus on convenience and accessibility, along with beverage and snacking innovation drove sequential improvement of Dunkin’ U.S. same-store sales throughout the quarter. Our franchisees went the extra mile to keep the vast majority of our Dunkin’ U.S. restaurants open during the second quarter to help our guests get through the day and to provide a sense of normalcy during these times.

As of today, there are fewer than 70 traditional Dunkin’ locations still closed, most of which are in Manhattan or Boston. In addition, there are approximately 300 alternative locations closed that are primarily in transportation hubs or on college campuses. In all, approximately 96% of Dunkin’ stores in the U.S. are open and that number is similar for Baskin-Robbins U.S. as well. During the second quarter, sales in our newer markets were a bright spot. When other restaurants were closed, we were open. New guests discovered our innovative everyday value-priced beverages and our low contact service options, including drive-thru, On-the-Go Mobile ordering, curbside or delivery. They now know us much more than just the donut brand. Together with our franchisees, we did what was right in our restaurants to protect dedicated crew members and loyal customers. And going forward, we know that safety remains a high priority for customers. The protocols we implemented very early on, such as mask for crew members, plexiglass at the serving areas and enhanced sanitation practices are still in place. We believe keeping these health and safety protocols in place will serve us well as the country continues to deal with this pandemic. And Scott will get into this more in his comments.

As a part of a desire for a safe experience, customers are increasingly interested in a quick contactless shopping experience. No-touch has truly become the new high-touch and more customers than ever before avail themselves of our digital offerings, including through our Perks loyalty program, On-the-Go Mobile ordering and delivery for faster, low contact service. Our active Perks membership is seeing tremendous growth, both year-over-year and also versus Q1 pre-COVID levels with a higher percentage of members using mobile order ahead than ever before.

Our investment to bring the intellectual property that runs our Dunkin’ app in-house is paying off by allowing us to make app changes more quickly than ever before. For example, we launched new curbside capabilities within the app to any franchisee who wanted it and added a more sophisticated curbside ordering flow for consumers, making it simple for guests to safely have their Dunkin’ order delivered to their car. We now have more than 1,400 restaurants offering curbside as an option, and these are primarily locations that do not have a drive-thru. A cornerstone of our blueprint for growth, digital technology played a strong role in driving sales this quarter and will increasingly be at the forefront of enabling brands to deliver a great guest experience. So we are doubling down on our digital platform, and last week, announced that we had hired Phil Auerbach to the newly created position of Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. A true transformational leader, Phil will be responsible for fast-tracking our digital platform to deliver a more frictionless, personalized experience for guests, however they choose to use us, through the Perks loyalty program, our mobile app, drive-thru, delivery, in-restaurant and even other channels we haven’t even envisioned yet.

The digital engagement team we have assembled under Phil includes global IT, digital marketing, business analytics, consumer insights and our media and partnership teams. In other words, we have combined all the functions needed to fire up our digital transformation and grow our business with technology and advanced analytics at the forefront than ever before. We are excited about the incredible opportunities that await us and are delighted to welcome Phil to the Dunkin’ family. Okay. Now to our second phase, working. In conjunction with our franchisees, our great franchisees, we’re proud to keep America working. At a time of record high unemployment, Dunkin’ franchisees have kept their restaurants open with an emphasis on safety, and their crews employed. As small business owners, our franchisees continue to be an essential, trusted part of the communities where they live and work and a continued source of jobs. Now as more of America opens up, Dunkin’ franchisees are seeking to hire up to 25,000 new restaurant employees at Dunkin’ locations from front counter to restaurant management. We recently announced a new program that will enable any Dunkin’ crew member full or part-time, anywhere in the country to receive a low-cost college education. We are also proud that we avoided corporate furloughs since the crisis started. Instead, we identified other G&A and CapEx savings to preserve cash while protecting our workforce. And we are doing things like a gig program that allows employees with roles impacted by COVID to be reallocated to other critical functional areas.

Finally, this leads me to our third phase, recovery. Today, our Board of Directors announced that we are reinstating our regular dividend program. We suspended it last quarter out of an abundance of caution and what we believed was the responsible thing to do. But this management team and our Board remain committed to return cash to shareholders. With cash collections resuming in late April and with the vast majority of our restaurants open, we believe this is the appropriate time to reinstate that dividend. We’re also taking the opportunity to assess our global real estate portfolio and work with our franchisees to permanently close off-strategy locations. For Dunkin’ U.S., this means locations that have low average weekly sales, those that cannot support our beverage innovation or a next-generation remodel or, frankly, there are locations where the traffic patterns have changed and they can’t be relocated or add a drive-thru.

For Baskin-Robbins U.S., the closures are a continuation to its raising the bar strategy and working with franchisees to close underperforming locations is Jason’s mission. And outside the U.S., certain licensees have and will continue to close smaller, limited menu locations in specific countries. Kate will address corporate liquidity, franchisee financial stability and the expected closures in her comments. We think this is the perfect time to strengthen our global footprint and set ourselves up for stronger growth in the future. While we know the full recovery of the global economy is not imminent, we are encouraged by the upward trend in sales and store re-openings that both of our brands have experienced in the second quarter worldwide. We always say that our number one asset is our relationship with our franchisees. We knew we had a great franchise system and that has never, never been more evident than during this crisis. Because of our solid relationships, we were able to come together with our Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins franchisees to make necessary marketing and operations decisions quickly, including measures focused on crew and guest safety. Taking much of the bureaucracy out of our decision-making process and enabling faster to market solutions and innovation, this will continue to serve us well in a post-pandemic world. These are lessons we won’t forget when the current health crisis is over.

So with that, I will hand it over to Scott to provide more detail on the Q2 performance for Dunkin’ U.S. Scott?

Scott Murphy

Thanks, Dave. During the second quarter, Dunkin’ U.S. same-store sales fell 18.7%, but improved sequentially each month. With COVID at its peak, April was down 32%; then May down 17%; and June, only down 9%. We effectively cut our losses in half each of the three months of the quarter. Through the week ended July 25, sales have been down low-single digits, continuing our solid recovery from the pandemic. In fact, with the morning commute largely on hold, I am quite pleased with the state of the business. A large part of the recovery was due to us sticking to our blueprint for growth strategy, which from day one has been all about allowing guests to get in, get out and get on their way. That strategy is paying off for us today where guests want to grab a beverage and a snack in a safe, low-touch environment. You’ll recall that the three main pillars of our blueprint: our menu evolution, digital transformation, and convenience and accessibility. The blueprint has served us well. And if anything, COVID has allowed the strongest parts of our business to rise to the top.

So let me start with the first pillar, menu evolution. The sequential improvement we saw in Q2 resulted in increased average weekly sales gains of more than 50% from the end of the first quarter to the end of the second quarter. Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, changes in guest routines shifted sales from early morning to mid-day, particularly 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and our product innovation has addressed that shifting consumer visits to Dunkin’. Espresso sales have been resilient during COVID and new specialty beverages such as matcha lattes performed well, particularly in newer markets. Both have strong appeal to Dunkin’ customers coming later in the day and are more difficult to replicate at home. All varieties have great attachment rates and healthy margins for our franchisees. During the final two weeks of the quarter, we launched Dunkin’ Refreshers with an initial $2 offer, which drove high trial by new and existing gaps, including a younger, more female demographic. Dunkin’ Refreshers have been our most successful new product offering since Cold Brew in 2016, and they also appeal to an afternoon customer looking for a Pick Me-Up.

Dunkin’ Refreshers have a high attachment rate of 70% and an average check just under $7 and they also appear largely incremental. A significant portion of our loyalty guests who bought Dunkin’ Refreshers have continued purchasing their regular beverages in addition to this new product. The new Dunkin’ snacking products also appeal to a mid- day customer. Croissant Stuffers and Snackin’ Bacon, which pair perfectly with our iced beverage lineup and carry an attachment rate of greater than 95%.

But I want to note that even as we add new items, we are laser-focused on reducing operational complexity in the restaurants, so crew members can focus on our enhanced safety and cleaning protocols. Croissant Stuffers and Dunkin’ Refreshers are two great examples of successful products that are simple to make, high-margin and, most importantly, delicious. Looking forward, we will continue to focus on beverage and food innovation designed to satisfy all day snacking occasions, such as our recently launched ham and cheese and bacon and cheese roll-ups. And lastly on menu evolution, we are continuing our high-volume smart brewer installations and expect to be complete in the first quarter of 2021. The smart brewers will enable us to expand our variety of drip coffee blends, reduce waste and, most importantly, enhance quality and consistency across the system.

Now on to the second pillar, digital transformation. Another bright spot during the quarter was our Perks performance. Perks active enrollment increased nearly 110% year-over-year in Q2. Perks transactions as a percentage of rooftop finished the quarter at just over 20%, a nearly 600 basis point increase versus last year. With more customers preferring low-touch service, we also saw an increase in On-the-Go orders, finishing at 7% of transactions for the system, a 300 basis point increase year-over-year. And in non drive-thru locations, it was 14%. By the end of Q2, curbside ordering represented 2.4% of sales in the approximately 1,400 locations that offered it. Delivery also was on the rise in Q2, led by the expansion of our Uber Eats deal. We now have approximately 4,000 stores live with Uber Eats and 4,700 stores on Grubhub’s platform. In total, as of the end of June, Dunkin’ offered delivery in more than 5,700 restaurants nationwide. During the second quarter, we leaned in on value through our digital channels as well.

Value offers such as free donut Friday, were highly effective at driving Perks enrollments, reactivation and engagement. They were also profitable programs for our franchisees since a full-priced beverage was required for the donut. In total, digital orders, inclusive of Perks, On-the-Go, delivery and curbside, grew to 18% of sales from 13% a year ago. We’ve made great progress, and I’m excited to welcome Phil to the team to take us to even new heights. And finally, the last pillar, convenience and accessibility. We continue to look for ways to make the Dunkin’ brand more convenient and accessible, whether that’s through these digital technologies, our store footprint or our CPG business outside the restaurants.

First, let me start with our store footprint. During Q2, Dunkin’ U.S. franchisees opened 42 new units but closed 82 restaurants for a negative net development of 40 restaurants. This includes the closure of 10 of the previously mentioned Speedway self-serve locations. Franchisees also completed 34 remodels during the quarter, bringing our total number of NextGen restaurants to approximately 700. Kate will add more specifics later on, but let me talk for a minute about NextGen. Our NextGen design with its emphasis on faster, contactless service seems tailor-made for customers during this health crisis. Approximately 90% of new NextGen locations have a drive-thru, compared to approximately 70% of our existing fleet. In fact, the power of the drive-thru was never more evident than during COVID.

When we closed dine-in service, our strong base of restaurants with a drive-thru, both NextGen and previous designs, continued to deliver at levels we’ve never seen before in our system. Drive-thru significantly outpaced non drive-thru through stores, showing mid-single-digit positive comps in the last two weeks of the quarter. It’s a great example of our operators capitalizing on their biggest asset. Great coffee fast in a low-touch environment and we’ve already made several drive-thru enhancements to the fleet with many more to come. We’re also tweaking the NextGen design as well, incorporating many COVID learnings and developing a low contact store design that has options such as removable seating, no-touch faucets, larger On-the-Go pickup areas, a walk-up window, and a reconfigured frontline layout to further encourage social distancing for customers in the queue.

Basically, we are not resting and we will continue to evolve our operations to meet our changing customer needs. Our strategy to make Dunkin’ more accessible also includes bringing our products to customers outside the four walls of the restaurant. And I am pleased to announce that our total CPG business surpassed $1 billion in retail sales in Q2 on a rolling 52 weeks. We entered into this business 13 years ago with bagged coffee and have steadily grown it through new product offerings and initiatives, including adding 150 individual SKUs to our CPG lineup over that period. Packaged coffee and K-cups continue to lead our CPG business with more than $750 million in total retail sales and had one of the strongest quarters ever during the height of COVID. It’s hard to believe it’s almost August, but I want to publicly thank our franchisees for their tireless efforts during these past several months. Ensuring the safety of our crew and our customers remain our top priority. And it’s not easy. It takes deliberate focus every single day and that’s what our franchisees are doing across the country as we help America open back up.

So, in closing, we are strong, our franchisees are strong, and our model is strong. During the quarter, we doubled down on the core fundamentals of our blueprint for growth and saw a nice sequential recovery to the business. Together with our franchisees and supplier partners, we will continue to stay focused on delivering great coffee fast, safely, reliably and with Dunkin’ pride.

Now I will turn it back to Dave to cover Baskin U.S. and international.

Dave Hoffmann

Alright. Thanks, Scott. Moving to Baskin, Baskin-Robbins U.S. showed impressive sequential improvement in Q2 with a negative 6% same-store sales performance for the quarter and posted positive comp store sales for the final 2 months of the quarter. With stay-at-home advisories widespread during the quarter, guests increasingly sought out the convenience of Baskin-Robbins delivery and online cakes, quarts and novelties. We quickly launched at-home, do-it-yourself Sundae Kits and DIY Polar Pizza Kit as well.

Delivery sales were up more than 250% and online sales of cakes, quarts and novelties were up more than 150% versus the prior period. Delivery sales peaked at more than 500% growth year-over-year in late April. Delivery is now available in 93% of Baskin-Robbins U.S. shops and represented greater than 5% of sales mix in those locations in the second quarter. Online sales were further driven by at-home celebrations for Mother’s day and Father’s Day, and there is nothing better for these family celebrations than a Baskin-Robbins ice cream cake and a do-it-yourself Sundae kit. As with Dunkin’, digital technology is driving the Baskin-Robbins business, and we expect that trend to only continue which is why digital is a critical part of our Baskin-Robbins raising the bar strategy.

And now to international, we are in Q2 and it will be a common theme, similar to previous quarters, delivery continued to drive growth. This quarter, delivery sales for Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin’ International nearly tripled compared to last year, driven by innovations like social media ordering, order ahead and curbside pickup. Baskin-Robbins Korea, a real standout during the crisis had mid-single-digit same-store sales with delivery and mobile coupon offers engaging customers in the market. Cake sales also had an impressive performance in Q2 across International. Similar to what we experienced in the U.S., people were staying home to celebrate holidays and Baskin-Robbins ice cream cakes made these at-home celebrations more festive. In Saudi Arabia, cake sales doubled from 10% pre-pandemic to 20% during the pandemic. And similar to the work we are performing with our domestic franchisees, international licensees are also assessing their real estate portfolio, and we continue to work with these licensees to upgrade the asset base by closing low sales volume stores and off-strategy locations to strengthen the system for future growth. Strategic Baskin-Robbins store closures in Japan, Russia and India primarily drove the negative Q2 net development results.

And now, I will turn it over to Kate to cover our financials. Kate?

Kate Jaspon

Thanks, Dave. As Dave mentioned earlier, we are pleased that our Board of Directors reinstated our regular dividend program and authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4025 per share for the third quarter. During the second quarter, we also repaid all of the $116 million that we had borrowed under our variable funding notes. The reinstatement of our dividend and the repayment of the borrowing under the VFN reflects the overall financial health of Dunkin’ brands and our commitment to shareholders. Given the strength and stability of our franchise model, our franchisees ongoing business recovery and our ability to leverage G&A, we remain confident in our ability to maintain appropriate liquidity through the current crisis even if a second wave is to occur. I’m going to start with the franchisee business health. We believe, based on conversations with franchisees and their attendance on our various webinars, that a majority of our U.S. franchisees applied for and many received assistance under the CARES Act.

Overall, we still anticipate the average franchisee operating cash flow by the end of fiscal 2020 to approximate 80% of where we expected it to be at the beginning of the year. As mentioned last quarter, this 80% reflects a representative estimate for a traditional Dunkin’ stand-alone restaurant that received government assistance. We are seeing pockets of strong recovery. Obviously, the impact, our franchisees are experiencing, has not been spread equally. But as we discussed earlier, our newer markets, such as parts of the Midwest, Southwest and West, are recovering much faster as they have significantly more drive-thrus and are experiencing strong beverage sales. Our urban markets, like Manhattan and Boston, are both still challenged, as offices and businesses remain closed. Sport facilities, transportation hubs and college campuses remain closed as well. Many locations in these downtown and other markets also don’t offer the convenience of a drive-thru. We continue to closely monitor the performance of the most impacted urban and other markets and remain in regular contact with our franchisees about the economic conditions of their networks in these areas.

We have seen slight sales and traffic and improvements on a week-to-week basis in many of these markets, although sales in most downtown business areas have been slow to return close to pre-COVID levels. We continue to evaluate financial assistance opportunities for select networks and continue to advocate on behalf of this heavily impacted primarily urban franchisee population. Our goal remains to reinforce the financial stability of our franchisee networks in these markets so that they are well positioned when traffic returns closer in line with previous levels. We are always looking for ways to improve our business from corporate to the franchisees.

As Dave mentioned earlier, we decided to take this time to work with our franchisees to assess our real estate portfolio and set the Dunkin’ U.S. system up for continued strong profitable future growth. Baskin U.S. was already working on a similar portfolio rationalization through its raising the bar strategy. For Dunkin’ U.S., we said earlier this year, we expected to close 450 Speedway self-serve kiosk locations during fiscal 2020, representing less than 0.5% of our system-wide sales. With the temporary closures that we had during the COVID crisis, we took the opportunity to accelerate our discussions with our franchisees on whether they were off-strategy locations that are either relocatable or should permanently close. At this time, including the 450 Speedway closures, we believe there could be approximately 800 low volume locations, primarily alternative points of distribution that may permanently close. If all 800 of these locations were to close, they would represent 8% of the Dunkin’ U.S. total restaurant footprint, but only around 2% of system-wide sales, inclusive of the Speedway closings. Most of these locations are also unprofitable for the franchisees with EBITDA margins well below the average for traditional Dunkin’ U.S. restaurants and the average weekly sales for the group is approximately one quarter of the average weekly sales of our system.

I want to emphasize these two points. These locations are well below average for both sales and profitability. And more importantly, for many of these franchisees, closing these restaurants will enable them to do greater reinvestment into the brand, whether through next-generation remodels, building new restaurants, and relocating restaurants to higher traffic areas or to where they can add a drive-thru. We expect most of the closings will take place this year. We believe these closures position us and our franchisees for on-strategy, more profitable future growth. And as Dave mentioned earlier, many of our international franchisees and licensees are also now doing the same assessment. We anticipate that we could see an additional 350 restaurants close internationally by the end of 2020. Similar to the closures in the U.S., these are low volume sales locations, which are unprofitable for our franchisees and licensees.

Now to our second quarter financial results, revenues for the second quarter decreased $72 million, or 20% compared to the prior year period due primarily to decreases in royalty income and advertising fees driven by a decline in system-wide sales, primarily for the Dunkin’ U.S. segment. Royalty income in Q2 also reflects a reduction of revenue of approximately $8 million related to corporate financial relief provided to franchisees most significantly impacted by the pandemic, many of them in the hardest hit urban areas that I previously spoke about. Also contributing to decrease in revenues was a $3 million impact from rent waivers provided to our franchisees and a decline in variable rent income due to a decline in system-wide sales as well as a decrease in sales of ice cream and other products. I spoke about the rent waivers on our first quarter call. We waived rental payments for up to 1-month and allowed franchisees to defer rental payments for 2 months on the approximately 900 properties for which we are the landlords.

Operating income and adjusted operating income for the second quarter decreased $41 million, or 33.5%, and $40.6 million, or 31.9%, respectively, compared to the prior year period, primarily as a result of the decrease in royalty income and a decrease in rental margin, which includes approximately $2 million of unfavorable impact from rent waivers provided to our franchisees, net of waivers we received from landlords. These impacts were offset by a decrease in G&A expenses, including a decrease in incentive compensation, meeting and travel expenses and reduced nonessential spending in the current year period as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income and adjusted net income for the second quarter decreased by $23.2 million, or 38.9%, and $32.3 million, or 44.6%, respectively, compared to the prior year period, primarily as a result of the decreases in operating income and adjusted operating income as well as a decrease in interest income earned on our cash balances, offset by a decrease in income tax expense. The decrease in income tax expense was driven primarily by the decrease in income in the current year period, offset by excess tax benefits of $1.5 million in the prior year period compared to an immaterial amount recognized in the current year period. Also offsetting the decrease in operating income was a $13.1 million loss on debt extinguishment recorded in the prior year period in conjunction with last year’s refinancing transaction. Diluted earnings per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter decreased by 38% to $0.44 and 43% to $0.49, respectively, compared to the prior year period as a result of the decreases in net income and adjusted net income.

Excluding the impact of recognized excess tax benefits, both diluted earnings per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share would have been lower by approximately $0.02 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Recognized excess tax benefits had no per share impact on diluted earnings per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Excluding cash reserved for gift cards and advertising funds of $193 million, we ended the second quarter with $291 million in unrestricted cash held domestically and $32 million held in accounts outside of the United States. As required under our debt agreements, our restricted cash reserve of $95 million includes approximately 3 months of debt service amounts, including principal and interest.

We continue to manage our liquidity very closely by controlling our operating and capital expenditures, and we continue to control all nonessential spending. By making smart tactical decisions around reducing or delaying certain expenses, we have been able to significantly reduce our outlay of cash while also managing the business for the long-term and ensuring we best position ourselves for the future. The beauty of our model is our ability to leverage our G&A. Our average monthly G&A and CapEx cash spend prior to the pandemic was approximately $20 million to $25 million. We continue to estimate that our revised average monthly G&A and CapEx cash spend will be approximately $15 million to $20 million until the business normalizes. Again, that is outgoing funds for G&A and capital expenditures only.

Moving to our leverage, we ended the second quarter with a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.3:1. Based on where our leverage finished for Q1, we were not required to make our Q2 2020 principal payment of approximately $8 million. We do anticipate making our normally scheduled Q3 2020 principal payment. We also have $117 million in available capacity under our variable funding notes. As I noted on our Q1 call, the primary financial covenant under our securitization is a debt service coverage ratio, which is calculated at the end of each quarter on a trailing 12-month basis. The first covenant trigger, a 50% cash strapping event would occur only if our debt service coverage ratio fell below the 1.75x. We finished the second quarter of fiscal 2020 with a debt service coverage ratio of 3.21x.

In closing, I would like to reiterate the quarter-to-date domestic sales information that was included in our press release this morning. Dunkin’ U.S. comparable store sales have been improving week-over-week during Q3. As of the week ended July 25, quarter-to-date comparable store sales were down low single digits for open stores. And similar to Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins U.S. comparable store sales quarter-to-date through week ended July 25 were also down low single-digits for open stores.

And now I will turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

John Ivankoe

Thank you so much. One of the big, I guess, debates or maybe disagreements that are kind of happening across the industry is the effectiveness or even need of kind of resuming television advertising or even having excess television advertising and the effectiveness of that in the context, obviously, of COVID, protests and the elections, is very, very challenging from a market or really the breakthrough. So can you comment on that specifically for the Dunkin’ brand kind of how you see the next 6 to 12 months in terms of overall impressions, both traditional and digital? And if we can kind of comment on the need to really re-hit or rethink some value messaging at the brand to get people back into the stores, be above and beyond what would have normally been the case for 2020? Thank you.

Dave Hoffmann

Yes. Thanks, John, good to hear from you. Look, I would say the first thing from a data point, our brand affinity scores are at an all-time high and I am really proud of what the team has done. On social as you said and that’s going to continue to be a big channel for us and while we are doubling down on that with the new digital engagement team. But look, I think too early to tell on TV, we still think it has a big role for us going forward. And look, we have got a really good partnership with our DD One media team over there at Publicis that we are working with. And so between our team, we are always constantly evaluating that. I think you could see us probably go a little quieter in Q3. I don’t think I’m tipping any hand here that the return during election year isn’t that great in that October period. So you can probably see us go a little bit darker, but that’s more because of the cost of the wait and getting bumped rather than TV not being effective. It’s just, I think, smart media management by our team. Thanks, John.

John Ivankoe

And if I am still on, anything on the value side that maybe you plan on accelerating over the next 6 to 12 months?

Scott Murphy

Scott Murphy

John Ivankoe

Thank you. Congratulations.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Palmer from Evercore ISI. Your question, please.

David Palmer

Thanks. Congrats on the improvements so far. A question on the NextGen program, how has the crisis changed the timetable for those remodels? How many do you expect in 2020 versus what you had expected pre-COVID? And if it’s somewhat slower, is that largely going to be made up for in 2021? Is your multiyear target the same there? And I have a quick follow-up.

Scott Murphy

Scott Murphy

David Palmer

And on those closures, I mean, did you how did those how did that precipitate? Was it the COVID itself causing reevaluation? Or have you changed your standards at all with regard to the thresholds that you will allow closures for your franchisees?

Dave Hoffmann

Yes, David. Look, I would say it this way, as you know, because you have followed us for a long-time. Since this management team took over, we have been focused on quality over quantity and repositioning the brand to be beverage led. These locations weren’t part of that future and the crisis allowed us to accelerate the closures and strengthen the portfolio. It was as simple as that. They were unprofitable often for the franchisees, and they have had minimal impact on sales. So, we just felt like it was the right management move in collaboration with our franchisees.

David Palmer

Make sense. Thanks very much.

Dave Hoffmann

Thanks.

Eric Gonzalez

Eric Gonzalez

Dave Hoffmann

Dave Hoffmann

Eric Gonzalez

Eric Gonzalez

Dave Hoffmann

Dave Hoffmann

Eric Gonzalez

Okay. Thanks.

John Glass

John Glass

Dave Hoffmann

Dave Hoffmann

John Glass

John Glass

Dave Hoffmann

Dave Hoffmann

John Glass

Okay. Nice job. Thank you.

Sharon Zackfia

Sharon Zackfia

Scott Murphy

Scott Murphy

Sharon Zackfia

Sharon Zackfia

Scott Murphy

Scott Murphy

Sharon Zackfia

Okay. Thank you.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Jeffrey Bernstein

Scott Murphy

Scott Murphy

Dave Hoffmann

Dave Hoffmann

Jeffrey Bernstein

Thank you.

David Tarantino

David Tarantino

Scott Murphy

Scott Murphy

Kate Jaspon

Kate Jaspon

Dave Hoffmann

Dave Hoffmann

David Tarantino

Great. Thank you very much.

Dennis Geiger

Dennis Geiger

Scott Murphy

Scott Murphy

Dennis Geiger

Great. Thanks, Scott.

Matthew DiFrisco

Matthew DiFrisco

Scott Murphy

Scott Murphy

Kate Jaspon

Kate Jaspon

Matthew DiFrisco

Matthew DiFrisco

Kate Jaspon

Kate Jaspon

Scott Murphy

Scott Murphy

Dave Hoffmann

Dave Hoffmann

Matthew DiFrisco

Indeed. Thanks.

GregoryFrancfort

GregoryFrancfort

Scott Murphy

Scott Murphy

GregoryFrancfort

Thank you.

Lauren Silberman

Lauren Silberman

Kate Jaspon

Kate Jaspon

Lauren Silberman

Lauren Silberman

Scott Murphy

Scott Murphy

Lauren Silberman

Thanks so much.

Chris Carril

Chris Carril

Kate Jaspon

Kate Jaspon

Chris Carril

Great. Thank you.

Kate Jaspon

Thank you.

Dave Hoffmann

Dave Hoffmann

