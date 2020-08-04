Active equity fund performance has been getting better, and the business is growing, but a recent downturn in the performance of the fixed income business could create some near-term challenges.

Excluding the loss of a low-fee mandate from AXA, AllianceBernstein's flows have been pretty healthy on a relative basis, and particularly so in active equity.

Ongoing industry-wide pressure on fees and a mix shift brought second quarter revenue in below expectations, though management did partly offset that with better expense performance.

The last eight or so months have not been particularly easy for AllianceBernstein (AB), and the shares have been more of a middle-of-the-road performer compared to other asset managers like Artisan Partners (APAM), BlackRock (BLK), Janus Henderson (JHG), Invesco (IVZ), and T.Rowe Price (TROW), though the strong distributions have pushed up the total returns to above-peer levels.

While relatively weak fixed income fund performance is a concern, given the sheer size of the business, the ongoing growth and outperformance in active equity is an important offset. The move to Nashville will help on costs, but I would like to see the company to move to build up its offering in alternative investments (like requiring some modest M&A). All told, I believe AllianceBernstein is meaningfully undervalued today and offers an attractive distribution, but the recent distribution cut doesn't help sentiment, and volatility in the credit markets is going to continue to create some near-term challenges.

An "Okay" Second Quarter

AB's second quarter results were okay, with the primary sources of the downside relative to Street expectations being largely outside of management control. Importantly, adjusted net flows were positive, and the company continues to see pretty healthy trends in its active equity business.

Adjusted net revenue declined 2% yoy and 6% qoq in the second quarter, missing expectations by about 3%. Base fees declined 5%, driving the miss, with AB seeing both ongoing base fee pressure (an industry-wide challenge) and a mix shift between funds. Research revenue improved 7% in the quarter.

Operating costs declined 6%, with compensation down 5%, and management did a better-than-expected job here, leading to almost 9% adjusted operating income and a smaller miss (about 1.5%) relative to Street expectations. While the distribution for the second quarter was 10% higher than in the year-ago quarter, it was down 4% on a sequential basis.

Average AUM was up 2% yoy, with active equity up 7%, and active fixed income up 3%. While reported net flows were down $3.3B, that was impacted by a lost fixed income mandate from AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY) that brought in unusually low fees. Adjusted for that, net flows were up $4.6B, reversing a first quarter outflow. Retail was particularly strong (up $3.8B), while the institutional pipeline was also very strong, growing 146% yoy and 14% qoq.

Fund Performance Is Creating Some Challenges

With a zero rate environment and substantial credit quality uncertainty, these are challenging times in the fixed income world. AB has seen its fixed income performance slip, with 41% of funds beating one-year benchmarks (versus 56% a year ago) and 45% of funds beating their three-year benchmarks (versus 63%).

AB's performance has also been slipping relative to peers, with year-to-date performance toward the bottom of the comp group and rivals like Artisan, Janus Henderson, and T.Rowe Price doing noticeably better. This hasn't had as bad of an impact on flows yet as you might imagine, but I believe it eventually will, and while fixed income generally doesn't command fee rates quite as attractive as equity funds, it's still an area that needs improvement.

On the flip side, equity performance has been good. AB has continued to see a better pattern of flows into active equity than its peer group (the only manager with positive flows since 2017), and performance has been decently middle-of-the-pack even with recent market challenges. In the equity funds, 54% of funds are still beating their one-year benchmarks (versus 67% a year ago), and 67% are beating their three-year benchmarks (versus 61% a year ago).

One area that could also be better is the Private Client group, where I believe AB is suffering from a relative/comparable deficiency in alternative investment offerings. Management has sounded more receptive to M&A recently, and I think some modestly-sized M&A transactions could help build up this business.

The Outlook

COVID-19 will be a significant, unpredictable, factor for the near future. Not only has COVID-19 impacted the credit and equity markets, it could also create some headaches for AB's anticipated migration of operations to Nashville - a move that is an important driver of long-term margin leverage. I still believe AB has good plans in place to improve its cost structure for the longer term, but there could be some near-term noise.

Improving the performance of the equity business has been a long-term goal for the company, and I like the progress I've been seeing here. I also think there will be some worthwhile (if not attractive) M&A opportunities in the future. There has been steady negative pressure on fees across the industry, and that's going to make life increasingly difficult for sub-scale managers. While those pressures may not be as intense in alternative investments, I nevertheless think AB may have some opportunities on the M&A side from this phenomenon.

While the near-term challenges created by COVID-19 have hit my earnings expectations for the short term, over the long term, the impact is relatively limited. With that, I still see AB generating revenue growth toward the lower end of the mid-single-digits and distributable income toward the higher end of the mid-single-digits.

The Bottom Line

Given those growth expectations, I believe AllianceBernstein is undervalued below the low-to-mid $30s. Recent weakness in the fixed income business should be monitored, but I believe the improvements in the active equity business outweigh those concerns for now. While the distribution may be more volatile than some investors want, I do believe this is a name worth consideration, both on its income-producing potential and its overall total return potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.