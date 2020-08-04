Intrusion's shares have been on a roller-coaster ride in 2020, but my research indicates that should be no concern to current investors.

When I first wrote about security company Intrusion (OTCQB:INTZ), in May 2020, I noted how the shares have been on a roller-coaster ride since late 2016. Despite the ups and downs, patient and opportunistic investors have been handsomely rewarded, seeing shares rise from a late 2016 low of $0.20, to an August 3, 2020, intra-day high of $10.49. The seesaw moves of the stock have not abated since my article was first published. In the 2+ months since I last wrote, the shares rose from approximately $3.50 to as high as $7.32 on June 23, only to fall quickly back to $5.48 on July 14, before taking off and reaching a high of $10.49 on August 3.

In this article, I hope to provide some insight into why INTZ investors have witnessed this volatility, as well as to explain why I believe INTZ shares currently offer a favorable risk-reward scenario, even from the current elevated levels. My excitement for INTZ revolves around the company's new product, Shield.

In addition to my previous article, I highly recommend Shareholders Unite's most recent piece, "Intrusion's New Product Could Be A Very Big Deal." Here, I will try not to repeat at length the background information provided within those two articles, but will instead focus on new information gleaned over the past two months of continuing to research INTZ.

INTZ's Volatility

INTZ's recent volatility may be concerning to some investors, but my research indicates a logical explanation for this roller-coaster ride. Clearly, the drop in INTZ shares towards the beginning of this year was related to two factors: (1) government funding delays with some of INTZ's largest clients; and (2) the broad-based market sell-off related to Covid-19. Shares eventually started to recover as the company indicated it was confident the government funding issue would be resolved, but also because of speculation the company is a likely buyout candidate.

On May 27, 2020, INTZ hosted a special investor webcast. During this call, the company surprisingly announced it had appointed a new CEO, Mr. Jack Blount. In addition, management indicated it would not be selling the company, but would instead pursue the growth opportunities created by its new product, Shield. This surprise announcement initially caused a small sell-off in the stock, as people who invested speculating on a possible buyout exited their positions. However, shares quickly recovered - and then some - when investors became impressed with Mr. Blount's resume and stated plans.

Next, after steadily rising on good volume above the $7 range, shares again dipped back below $6 per share on volume, with this sudden move surprising and confusing many observers. Through my research, I was able to determine that the likely cause of this short-lived dip was a fund implementing a strategy shift involving its selling out of all microcap names. Once that selling was cleaned up, INTZ again started to climb, and now trades around $10/share.

INTZ's New Product: Shield

Simply put, INTZ's new product, Shield, could be an absolute game-changer for the company. Although INTZ has traditionally offered stellar products in TraceCop and Savant, these products were based upon time and labor-intensive consulting services. This approach to security solutions has both positives and negatives. On the positive side, the products are extremely reliable and valuable, so much so that the vast majority of INTZ's business has been sole-source (i.e. no bid) US government work. The negative is that INTZ was not able to effectively scale its business model.

With Shield, INTZ is using artificial intelligence (AI) to bundle TraceCop and Savant into one product that can be used by entities in real time, requiring no consulting work from INTZ. This new AI-based approach will allow INTZ to scale quickly and efficiently, distributing its product to both commercial and government entities for broad use throughout the organization. In essence, with Shield, INTZ is moving towards a SaaS-based product, which will inevitably be accompanied by high-margin, sustainable, predictable income. Moreover, the total addressable market (TAM), at least from a practical perspective, is now much larger for INTZ than ever.

INTZ's New CEO

Intrusion's new CEO Jack Blount boasts an impressive resume. Prior to his onboarding at INTZ, Blount was retired. His previous job before retirement and joining INTZ was serving as a CIO with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This position is, perhaps, more important than it sounds because the National Finance Center is a division under the USDA, and provides human resources, financial, and administrative services for the entire United States federal government.

According to INTZ's press release introducing Blount, as CIO at the USDA, Blount was responsible for designing a new, 10-layer cybersecurity architecture that protected more than 100,000 employees and billions of dollars. In addition, Blount has served as the CTO, COO, and CEO of eight technology, turnaround companies and has served on twelve technology company Boards of Directors, five of which were public companies, and he held the role of Chairman of five of those companies.

In his short time at INTZ, Blount has "hit the ground running." To many investors, Blount is exactly what the doctor ordered for INTZ. Long viewed as an impressive company from a technological standpoint, INTZ has a reputation of not being able to sell or scale its incredible products into the commercial space. With Blount at the helm, the company now projects confidence and poise to penetrate the commercial market and scale its proclaimed best-in-breed products through Shield.

To learn more about Mr. Blount and his plans for INTZ, I highly recommend investors listen to his excellent interview with Cybercrime Magazine.

Testing and Uplisting

I expect INTZ to present its most recent quarterly results and an update for investors sometime in August. In the meantime, I have spoken to an investor with in-depth knowledge of the company. According to this investor, INTZ has successfully completed alpha testing of its new Shield product. Furthermore, after making what it describes as very minor changes based on testing feedback, it plans to begin beta testing with Shield in the fall. I am hopeful that an update related to this testing will be provided on the company's next conference call.

Related to this, before the calendar year is finished, INTZ is likely to initiate a capital raise, discussed further in the "Risks" section below. While this is a risk to current investors due to the possibility of dilution, it will allow INTZ to build up a sales team and sales channel to aggressively market its Shield product. With expected SaaS-level margins, a successful raise and rollout would be highly beneficial to investors in the long term.

Corresponding with this capital raise is likely an up-listing to the NASDAQ stock exchange, which will be highly beneficial in that it will allow additional funds to enter (some funds cannot buy and sell OTC stocks). It will also allow INTZ to be more liquid and reduce the high percentage of insider ownership.

Valuation

In my previous article, I estimated INTZ to be worth $7.50/share. That article was written before the introduction of Shield and was based on what I believed INTZ could do with TraceCop and Savant, its two main products at the time. In my previous article, the $7.50/share represented more than a double from the stock price at the time of publication. Today, in valuing INTZ, investors must factor in the possibilities that Shield brings to the table.

Before doing that, however, I want to point out that the TraceCop and Savant products are not going anywhere. That is to say, INTZ will continue its current line of business regardless of how successful Shield may be. In fact, Shield will only operate to its maximum potential if INTZ continues to use TraceCop and Savant because those products continue to expand INTZ's database, upon which Shield relies to run its artificial intelligence to stop security violations before they happen.

So although shares are currently well above my $7.50 valuation estimate from the prior article, I still view that price as a nice "floor," assuming INTZ is able to continue to capture the additional government business it is now targeting. On top of this base, I believe INTZ's upside is nearly unlimited in the long term if (and it's still a big "if") the Shield product does what it says it will do. In fact, one highly-respected Wall Street vet told me (when shares were in the $5 range): "If INTZ does one-tenth of what they say they can do, they are a ten-bagger."

An illustration shows how quickly INTZ could scale up its revenue and EPS. INTZ already indicated on its call that Shield would be sold based on the number of "seats" used. Assuming that INTZ is able to sell 100,000 seats - not that difficult a number to achieve with a few good sales - the company would be producing roughly $20M in extra revenue per year (more than double its current amount). I figured this amount based on discussions with people who, I believe, give a fair estimate of $200/year per seat for INTZ's product. At a 75% gross margin estimate for the SaaS-based product, and a conservative 50% net retention rate of gross profit, INTZ would be looking at roughly $0.50/share in EPS above what TraceCop and Savant currently produce.

In total, by the time Shield gets to $0.50/share EPS, you can add another $0.35-0.40/share for the legacy business for a total EPS of $0.85-0.90. You can attach whatever multiple you want to those numbers - certainly a higher multiple to the $0.50/share from Shield - but any reasonable multiple gives you a very nice return from the current $10.00/share.

Risks

As I discussed in-depth in my previous article, an immediate risk to INTZ relates to government funding headwinds it has been experiencing due to federal budgetary fights. The last time INTZ spoke publicly, it was confident these issues would be resolved favorably. I am confident this is the case, and point out that INTZ has not lost any of the government business, it's just been a matter of (likely) temporary funding delays and issues. Still, until this issue clears, it remains a risk to INTZ.

A new risk since my last article, and one that I ultimately view as positive in the long term, is that INTZ will introduce a secondary offering to help fund its growth. While INTZ has been cash-flow positive, it is still a relatively small operation and additional working capital will give it the ability to scale up concurrently with its launch of Shield. INTZ will need a dedicated sales force and channel partners to maximize its potential in the commercial space. While scaling up the company will require an initial hit upfront due to dilution, with a SaaS-based product and corresponding high margins, it will likely pay dividends quickly down the road.

A final risk I must reluctantly mention is that several investors with whom I am familiar are skeptical about new CEO Jack Blount's resume, experience, and claims. Specifically, some of the time frames on Mr. Blount's resume (e.g., when he served on certain Boards of Directors) do not seem to match exactly to the public record. Granted, all of these instances are 20-30 years old and Mr. Blount did, indeed, actually serve on these Boards or was employed at these companies. Still, I believe it is necessary to point out these apparent discrepancies to potential investors. I will conclude this section by noting that I have spoken with a long-time INTZ investor about these concerns. This investor has personally contacted six different references provided by Mr. Blount - all of whom are reputable themselves - and they all, according to this investor, vouched for Mr. Blount's integrity and past success.

Conclusion

While INTZ has been a volatile stock in 2020, I believe its possible long-term reward justifies taking a position in the stock. While its core business, in my estimation, is worth ~$7.50/share, if its new product, Shield, finds any success, its stock price will likely see a significant bump, even from the current $10.00 level. INTZ is likely to initiate a capital raise in 2020 or soon thereafter, but I believe such a raise -assuming successful beta testing - should be seen as a bullish move to help INTZ beef up its sales team and sales channel to leverage long-term success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.