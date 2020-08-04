Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) is Russia's premier high-tech company with annual revenues of roughly $2.8 billion from a variety of online or online-enabled businesses including internet search, taxi and ride-hailing, food delivery, classifieds, e-commerce and online media services.

In my March 8, 2020 article about YNDX, I concluded:

Trading at a 32.9% discount to estimated value, we could easily see YNDX appreciate 50% from the current levels to about $60.00 per share over the next 3 to 5 years.

A lot has changed since that time and for this investor, it was time to sell. Now, I'll explain why.

Increased Global Risk

Over the past few months the world has simply become a riskier place. COVID-19 has proved a stubborn virus with deaths worldwide climbing toward 700,000 (about 14,000 in Russia). The impact of quarantines, new disease protocols and other efforts to slow the spread of the virus have sent unemployment skyrocketing while national GDP's plummeted to recession levels. Increases in the money supplies of many countries have raised serious questions about sovereign debt and political unrest has sent crowds to the streets - even Russia.

Stock markets everywhere have experienced increased volatility while companies have seen revenue evaporate. For investors in YNDX, the scales may have tipped in favor of risk management over "fear of missing out."

Disappearing Revenue

There are several reasons to own YNDX. The company is 1) the biggest, safest high-tech play on the Russian and CIS markets, 2) providing diversification for non-Russian investors, 3) with acknowledged technological leadership in businesses with long-term potential, and 4) until recently, stellar revenue growth. In fact, revenue growth has disappeared. The following is a slide from the 2Q 2020 Investor Presentation.

If we follow the very last column on the right, which presents quarterly year-over-year revenue growth, we can see a zero for revenue growth from 2Q 2019 to 2Q 2020. Revenue for the company's premier "pure digital" Search and Portal segment, accounting for 61.5% of 2Q 2020 total revenue, was down 12% compared to 1Q 2019 and 15.5% compared to 1Q 2020. Granted, internet ad revenues have been hit hard. Google's parent company Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL), for example, suffered a 2% revenue decrease year-over-year 2Q 2019 / 2Q 2020, but YNDX is not Google.

The 2Q 2020 bright spot was the relatively low-tech Taxi segment comprised of taxi and ride-hailing services and food delivery. Revenue for this segment was up 42% year-over-year and accounted for 30.2% of 2Q 2020 total revenue. Low-tech is growing in importance at YNDX.

Like any stock, owning YNDX has always involved a number of trade-offs. With a dominant local market position accompanied by rapid growth investors could rationalize the Russian political risk, but with revenue growth stalled in the face of COVID-19, is ownership worth the risk? Will the stock price follow?

Disappearing Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA performed a disappearing act as well, dropping RUB 4.6 billion or 35.2% from RUB 13.1 billion in 2Q 2019 to RUB 8.5 billion in 2Q 2020. As the following slide from the YNDX 2Q 2020 Investor Presentation illustrates, the decline in "profitability" was worryingly general; every segment reported lower adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year quarter.

As the second half of the slide on the right shows, almost every segment suffered declining margins as well. The entire corporate world is experiencing declining margins due to the impact of COVID-19, but declining profitability in a "risky" stock has to be a consideration.

Yandex.Market: Corporate Soccer Ball

Yandex.Market is beginning to look like a corporate soccer ball being kicked everywhere but toward the goal. It was only two years ago that YNDX announced a joint venture with Sberbank (OTCPK: OTCPK:SBRCY) to create two strong e-commerce competitors; Beru and Bringly. SBRCY paid YNDX $500 million for 45% of the joint venture - the largest amount of capital ever injected into Russian e-commerce - and YNDX contributed Yandex.Market. The two agreed to work jointly on payments service provider Yandex.Money. Bringly, an in-bound cross-border marketplace, died an early corporate death. Beru survived and improved, but has not challenged the market leaders. In July 2019 the partners were reported to be squabbling, so it came as no surprise that the end of the joint venture was announced on June 23, 2020. Only two years after announcing the benefits of the joint venture, YNDX executives backpedaled furiously, announcing the benefits of the end of the joint venture. Here's YNDX Deputy CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan as quoted in the Moscow Times:

We see great strategic potential in the full integration of e-commerce services into the Yandex ecosystem, unlocking significant synergies between Yandex.Market and other Yandex services. We aim to make Yandex.Market one of the leading e-commerce players in Russia, by significantly expanding its assortment, making ordering quick and easy, ensuring faster delivery times, and leveraging our existing logistics infrastructure, as well as our technological knowhow.

To unwind the joint venture, Sberbank will sell its 45% stake in Yandex.Market back to YNDX for roughly $590 million and YNDX will sell its 25% stake in Yandex.Money to Sberbank for about $34 million. The transaction is expected to close on 3Q 2020.

When the transaction closes, Yandex.Market, which has been accounted for using the equity method for two years where its results were virtually impossible to decipher, will again be "above the line."

According to Greg Abovsky, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer, during the 2Q 2020 Conference Call, on a stand-alone basis Yandex.Market had 2Q 2020 revenues of RUB 7.8 billion or about $124.8 million and incurred a net loss of RUB 1.8 billion or about $28.8 million. Annualizing those numbers, in the second half of 2020 look for Yandex.Market to contribute roughly RUB 15.6 billion or about $249.6 million to revenues and reduce net income by roughly RUB 3.6 billion or about $57.6 million.

The corporate divorce occurred while Sberbank was deepening its e-commerce and other ties to Mail.ru (OTC:MLRYY) and e-commerce player Ozon. According to the Moscow Times, Yandex.Market was a "cash-eater, only expected to turn profitable by 2023" and the bank's "return on investment for the joint venture came in at 12.6%, below the market average for returns in e-commerce and Sberbank's own earnings level - more than 20% and 14%, respectively."

Taking the most uncharitable view of the two-year long series of transactions, YNDX investors essentially received a $500 million loan at 12.6% interest and are now 100% owners of a weak e-commerce player losing about $100 million a year.

Raising Capital: We Maintain Control and Dilute You!

On February 25, 2020, YNDX announced the offering of $1.25 billion in 0.75% coupon convertible senior notes due 2025. The notes are convertible into Class A shares with an initial conversion price of $60.0751 per share to be satisfied subject to the company's discretion with cash or shares. Settlement and delivery took place on or about March 3. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) was the lead underwriter. At the conversion price, approximately 20,807,289 Class A shares would be issued, potentially diluting the existing 291,898,179 Class A shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020 (per the prospectus for the share issuance discussed below) by roughly 7.1%.

On June 29, 2020, the company went to the well again, closing on simultaneous public and private common stock offerings that raised a net total of approximately $1.0 billion. On the public side, YNDX sold 8,121,827 Class A shares and Goldman Sachs, the sole underwriter, exercised in full its option to purchase an additional 1,218,274 shares for a grand total of 9,340,101 shares at an offering price of $49.25 per share.

On the private side, in a Reg S offering, YNDX sold 12,182,739 shares at $49.25 per share; 4,060,913 each to JSC VTB Capital, the investment arm of Russian bank VTB Group, Roman Abramovich's Ervington Investments Limited and Alexander Abramov's and Alexander Frolov's Treliscope Limited. Goldman Sachs International served as the sole placement agent.

A total of 21,522,840 shares were issued, immediately diluting Class A shareholders by roughly 7.4%.

Is there a logic to the potential dilution, which, after all, increases the Class A shares voting power? Prior to any dilution from these transactions, the 291,878,289 Class A shares (owned by "ordinary" shareholders) controlled about 45% of the voting power compared to the 35,714,674 Class B shares (with ten votes for each share, 48% owned by CEO Arkady Volozh) with about 55% of the voting power. After all the dilution, potential and actual, Class B shares will still control a little more than 51% of the voting power.

The control issues are par for the course with a Russian company, but the capital raise is problematic. There is an extremely high probability that $590 million of the approximately $2.25 billion raised went to repurchasing 45% of Yandex.Market, a marginally competitive business losing over $100 million a year that Sberbank believed would not be profitable until at least 2023. Time will tell if this is a prudent allocation of capital. On the other hand, investors should also consider if the powerful Russian investors who bought in at $49.25 know something we don't.

Valuation

All calculated values for stocks are problematic, but they do play a part in our decision-making. I am not immune from the "anchoring phenomena" that calculating a theoretical stock value can produce. In my last article on YNDX I updated my sum-of-the-parts valuation and the result was a value estimate of $58.91 per share. About 74.9% of the value was generated by a DCF valuation of the Search and Portal segment which used an average annual 18% growth rate for the next five years - that seems too optimistic at this point. If I changed nothing else, but dropped in a 15% average annual growth rate for Search and Portal, the stock's estimated value falls to $54.19 per share.

Target Achieved

As I said in my opening paragraph, I decided to sell for the reasons I've enumerated above and one more. All things considered, I was satisfied with my gain.

I expected YNDX to be worth about $60.00 per share within my typical 3 to 5-year holding period. I owned two equal tranches of YNDX, one purchased on November 11, 2019 at $34.19 per share, the other purchased on February 21, 2020 at $45.05 per share. I sold on July 29, 2020 at $57.67 per share for an annualized gain of about 80.2% on my investment. For this investor, that was good enough given COVID-19 and other uncertainties. J.P. Morgan said it more succinctly long ago.

I made a fortune getting out too soon.

What about YNDX going forward? It has already exceeded my sale price with an intraday price of $58.87 per share on August 3, 2020. It may well continue to rally, but I always expect any company's real-world financial and operational performance to eventually drive its stock price. When, and if, I buy the stock again, it will be at a much lower entry point around $38.00 to $40.00 per share.

