Investment Conclusion. In our opinion, F2Q2020 was an upbeat quarter for Dunkin' Brands (DNKN). Its Dunkin' business: posted reduced same store sales declines on a month to month basis; generated low double digit same store sales growth at its west coast restaurants; likely captured market share from competitors; paid back the variable rate loan it had secured in the first quarter; reinstated its dividend; and indicated plans to hire 25,000 employees. In addition, we believe the quarter represented a trough in the company's COVID-19 related decline in retail sales and expect additional improvement in the element over the next few quarters. Moreover, in our assessment, DNKN's strategy to keep most of its Dunkin' stores open at the height of the pandemic, when a majority of stores operated by key competitors were closed, introduced Dunkin' and its brand of good quality low priced coffee beverages and snacking options to customers that previously would have avoided Dunkin', has resulted in a permanent shift in market share towards the coffee chain. Furthermore, we view DNKN's planned closures of 800 unprofitable and/or off-strategy Dunkin' stores in the U.S. as favorable for the company's long-term profitability and growth prospects. Finally, in our judgement, DNKN's plans to revert financial decisions it had made to deal with COVID-19 related uncertainties, indicate that the firm is unlikely to experience liquidity issues over the course of the pandemic. Based on the above described narrative, it appears that the company is well positioned to ride out the pandemic with little impact on its key fundamentals or longer term growth potential. Therefore, we reiterate our Buy Rating and $83/share Price Target for DNKN. (Please go through our initiation report "Dunkin' Brands: Slow And Steady Wins The Race - Buy On Valuation" for our long-term opinion on the stock).

F2Q2020 Results Summary. For the quarter retail sales came in at ~$2.49 billion (-20.8% compared to F2Q2019), revenues were ~$287 million (-20% on a year over year basis), ahead of consensus estimates of ~$276 million, and earnings per share came in at $0.44 (-38% compared to F2Q2019), beating analyst projections of $0.43. In addition, Dunkin' U.S. same store sales decreased by 18.7%, and Dunkin' International same store sales declined by 34.9%. Net income for the period was ~$36.5 million, reflecting a decrease of 38.9% over the previous year. The bright spot in the F2Q2020 financial performance was the decrease in Dunkin' U.S.'s same store sales decline rate on a sequential basis, coming in at -32%, -17%, and -9% for the months of April, May, and June.

Pandemic Likely Increased Dunkin's Market Share. We believe the company's strategy to keep Dunkin's stores open even at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak was prudent, as it brought in customers, that typically patronized competitive stores, into Dunkin' restaurants. In addition, in our opinion, a significant fraction of these incremental customers, fueled by Dunkin's offering of good quality coffee and snack options delivered fast, at an affordable price, in a low key environment, with multiple options to order, pay for, and receive orders, likely turned into regular customers. Moreover, the brand introduced several new menu options (including value offers) during the quarter, further driving new customers into its stores. We expect Dunkin' to exit the pandemic with a slightly larger share of the coffee shop market.

Drive Throughs And Delivery Drove Retail Sales Recovery At Dunkin'. Given the current popularity of restaurant drive throughs, that ~70% of Dunkin' restaurants are equipped with drive throughs proved highly favorable for the company in F2Q2020. In that regard, it is noteworthy that in the second quarter, Dunkin' stores with drive throughs reported retail sales of a magnitude of 4x the retail sales generated at Dunkin' stores without drive throughs. In addition, Dunkin' drive throughs experienced positive mid-single digit growth in same store sales for the final two weeks of F2Q2020. Moreover, considering the significant growth in customers that are opting to have their restaurant orders delivered, that 5,700 Dunkin' restaurants in the U.S. offer delivery proved highly beneficial in securing retail sales over the quarter.

Dunkin' Leaned On Menu Innovation To Support Retail Sales. With a view to drive customers to its stores, during the second quarter, Dunkin' launched new specialty beverages such as matcha lattes and Dunkin' Refreshers, as well as savory items that included croissant stuffers and snackin bacon. In addition, it offered value deals including free donuts on Fridays with full price beverage attachments and $2 Dunkin' Refreshers. The new menu selections are favorable for the company because customers typically tend to purchase additional items with them, they are easy to assemble in the kitchen, and margins associated with them are relatively high.

DNKN Plans Strategic Store Closures To Strengthen Long-Term Growth Potential. The company will permanently shutter 800 U.S. based Dunkin' restaurants in FY2020, including 450 Speedway self serve kiosks and 350 traditional Dunkin' restaurants. Overall, the stores represent ~8% of Dunkin's domestic footprint but account for ~2% of the organization's retail sales. In addition, a majority of the stores are unprofitable for franchisees with earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation (EBITDA) margins and average weekly sales significantly below those associated with traditional Dunkin' stores. Moreover, the restaurants being closed are off strategy in that the locations cannot support Dunkin's growing focus on beverages or be remodeled into Next-Gen stores. In our opinion, the initiative will improve DNKN's financial performance and position it for strong long-term growth. The firm will also shutter 350 low volume and unprofitable Dunkin' restaurants in international geographies during the year.

Baskin-Robbins Reported Improvement In Retail Sales. For F2Q2020, domestic same stores sales declined by 6% and turned positive over the final two months of the quarter. That 93% of U.S. based Baskin-Robbins offer delivery was a significant tailwind for retail sales, as delivery orders recorded a growth rate of 250% over the prior year, peaking at 500% in April. In addition, delivery orders accounted for ~5% of retail sales of domestic Baskin-Robbins' restaurants that provide delivery. F2Q2020 same store sales associated with the ice cream chain's international operations declined 15.5% over the previous year.

CPG Business Provided An Additional Tailwind. F2Q2020 retail sales associated with Dunkin's Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") business were robust and the quarter was among the best the business has experienced. Retail sales for the segment which markets among other products, Dunkin' branded packaged coffee and K-cups, surpassed 1 billion on a rolling 52-week basis, with the above mentioned products accounting for ~$750 million of total sales. With statistics showing a substantial shift in consumer behavior towards home brewing of coffee, we believe that Dunkin's CPG business is likely to evidence sustained growth over the near term.

Balance Sheet Appears Strong. At the end of F2Q2020, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$516 million and long-term debt of ~$3 billion on its balance sheet. DNKN's debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of the quarter was 5.3:1, in line with associated covenants. In addition, the company's debt service coverage ratio of 3.21 at the end of the period was far ahead of the expected 1.75. Given these factors, we believe that DNKN will easily maintain liquidity over the projected course of the pandemic.

Longer-Term Guidance Remains Intact. We expect the COVID-19 outbreak to have little impact on the fundamentals of DNKN's business. In addition, the company will handily meet and exceed long-term guidance, once the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic, in our assessment. DNKN's projected financial targets through 2021 include: low single digit same store sales growth for Dunkin' U.S., low-to-mid single digit overall revenue growth, low single digit general and administrative ("G&A") expense growth, and mid-to-high single digit operating and adjusted operating income growth. In addition, the firm expects to launch 200 to 250 new Dunkin' stores in the U.S. every year.

