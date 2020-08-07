Even when assuming moderate growth in the years to come, the stock is still undervalued, but I don't think we saw the bottom of this cycle yet.

Very recently, I published my article why banks could be a great long-term investment and, in this article, I will look in more detail at one of the Big Five Canadian Banks – the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). Most banks have not been a great investment during the last decade and were struggling, but the Bank of Nova Scotia was also one of the underperformers in the last 10 years among the Big Five Canadian banks.

(Source: Pixabay)

In the following article, I will look at the growth potential of Scotiabank as well as the risks surrounding the bank. We will look at the dividend, which is pretty attractive, analyze why Scotiabank has a wide economic moat (like most other banks) and also offer an intrinsic value calculation to decide if the stock can be a good investment. But as always, we start with a short business description and short overview of second-quarter results.

Business Description

The Bank of Nova Scotia is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company, which is serving more than 25 million customers around the world. It is one of Canada’s Big Five banks and at the end of 2019, the bank had 3,109 branches and offices and almost 102,000 employees (full-time equivalents). Bank of Nova Scotia currently has six core markets, from which about 87% of its earnings stem. These are Canada, the United States and the Mid- and South American countries Chile, Mexico, Peru and Colombia (the Pacific Alliance).

Aside from its home country and the United States, the Bank of Nova Scotia is especially present in Latin America. In Colombia, it is currently the 5th largest bank according to loans and has a market share of 5.9%, and in Peru it is the 3rd largest bank and has a market share of 17.9%; in Chile, it is also the 3rd largest bank with a market share of 14.2% (market position by loans).

(Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Equity Investor Presentation Q2-20)

In the second quarter of 2020, the Bank of Nova Scotia could still increase its revenue 2% YoY, but diluted earnings per share declined 39% compared to the same quarter last year to an EPS of $1.00 (all numbers are in Canadian dollars). When looking at the different segments, Canadian Banking is still the most important and profitable segment. In the second quarter of 2020, it generated $2.5 billion in revenue and $477 million in net income (reflecting a 42% decline). This segment provides financial services and banking solutions to over 11 million retail, small businesses and commercial banking customers. The International Banking segment also has about 11 million retail, corporate and commercial customers – mostly in the Pacific Alliance countries of Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile. In the second quarter of 2020, this segment generated about $2.7 billion in revenue – reflecting a decline of 9% compared to the same quarter last year – and $173 million in net income (reflecting a 73% decline). The Global Wealth Management segment is focused on delivering wealth management advice and solutions to about 2.5 million investment fund and advisory clients in 14 countries. In the second quarter of 2020, the segment generated $1.1 billion in revenue (reflecting 1% growth) and generated a net income of $302 million (3% growth compared to the same quarter last year). And finally, the Global Banking and Markets segment generated $1.5 billion in revenue (27% growth YoY) and $523 million in net income (25% growth YoY). This segment provides corporate clients with lending and transaction services, investment banking advice and access to capital markets.

Growth

Over the last few years, growth rates slowed down and in 2015 and 2019, net income even declined (and we also have to assume a decline from 2020). While net income margin stayed more or less stable over the decade (excluding the numbers of 2020), return on equity declined over the years from about 18% in 2011 to “only” 13% in 2019. But we should always keep in mind that this performance is better than the performance of most other banks – especially the banks in the United States.

(Source: Author’s own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

And not only was the performance in the last few years better than the performance of most other banks, the bank is also focused on two growth areas in the years ahead. First of all, the Bank of Nova Scotia is focused on implementing the advantages of Fintech in its business model (as every bank should do because otherwise it will be challenging to compete). But the Bank of Nova Scotia not only has several partnerships with Fintech companies, but also Tangerine – Canada’s leading digital bank. For Tangerine, the Bank of Nova Scotia has a medium-term goal of at least 15% earnings growth and more than 10% growth of assets. At the end of 2019, Tangerine had 2 million customers.

(Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Equity Investor Presentation Q2 20)

According to its investor presentations, the bank is focusing on building a strong and scalable platform foundation, is trying to use analytics on real-time data, a consistent software design or for example, a strong cyber-security foundation. While these are mostly buzz words, the bank is actually spending about 11% of revenue on technology investments, which is adding up to $15 billion in investments over the past several years. And when looking at the numbers of the last few years, it seems to work: digital retail sales increased 2,200 bps being only 11% in 2016 and 33% in the last quarter and digital adoption increased 1,900 bps from only 26% in 2016 to 45% in the last quarter.

(Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Equity Investor Presentation Q2 20)

The growth strategy of the Bank of Nova Scotia is also focused on Latin America and aside from Canada and the United States, growth might stem from four other key markets: Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru (the Pacific Alliance countries). And compared to the Canadian Banking segment, the growth rates of its International Banking segment are much higher. Since 2014, earnings from the International Segment grew with a CAGR of 13% (with an especially high growth rate of 23.2% in 2019). Revenue also grew 9.8% in 2018 and 18.0% in 2019 and the RoE for the Pacific Alliance countries was at 19.1% in 2019 (compared to 15.3% in Canada and 12.1% in the United States). With a CAGR of 53% since 2016 for net income after taxes, Colombia reported the highest growth rates followed by a CAGR of 26% in Chile.

And these countries are definitely providing growth opportunities for several reasons. First of all, the economy of these developing countries is growing at a much faster pace and growth is expected to continue in the years to come with a growing middle class, which will have money to deposit in banks, but also take on loans and mortgages. 225 million people live in the Pacific Alliance countries and with a median age around 30 and only about half of the citizens holding a bank account – according to estimates – there seems to be high growth potential.

(Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Investor Day Presentation)

Risk

But of course, the focus on Latin America, which is offering high growth rates also comes with high levels of risk. The high risk is, for example, underlined by the fact that the bank had to exit about 10 non-core geographies before it focused on the Pacific Alliance region, which is a setback and usually results in a financial loss. When looking at the rising confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South America and also in the core countries of the Bank of Nova Scotia, we have to be rather cautious as the countries have been hit hard and the pandemic is far from under control. And while we also saw rate cuts in these countries, the fiscal measures as % of GDP lagged the United States or Canada – only Peru spent 12% of GDP and therefore a similar amount than the United States. But Scotiabank still has the biggest credit exposure to Canada (64% of all loans) and the exposure to the four Pacific Alliance countries is “only” 19% combined. Despite the lower credit exposure, the provision for credit losses was “only” $972 million for the Canadian Banking segment, while it was $2,076 million for the International Banking segment, which is underlining the high risk of default in these countries.

(Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Equity Investor Presentation Q2 20)

When looking at the sectors, Scotiabank has a high exposure to real estate and construction (5.8%), wholesale and retail (4.8%) and energy (3.3%) and these are sectors that suffered pretty hard in the last few months due to social distancing and the declining oil price – making defaults much more likely. According to its own presentation, the bank sees about 4.7% of its total loans (about $30 billion) in the high-risk category as the businesses operate in a sector, which is highly impacted by COVID-19. This includes sectors like Real Estate, Hospitality & Leisure or Air Travel.

(Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Equity Investor Presentation Q2 20)

The combination of the exposure to Latin America and sectors like retail or energy might become problematic for Scotiabank and hit the business pretty hard. And compared to the major US banks, Scotiabank has a rather high financial leverage ratio of 19.41 – similar to many other Canadian banks. But when looking at the capital levels, Scotiabank has 14% of its risk-weighted assets in tier 1 and tier 2 assets, while Basel III requires banks to have at least 10.5%. And although the number is a little lower now compared to the last quarters, the Bank of Nova Scotia still seems to be in a solid position.

(Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Equity Investor Presentation Q2 20)

Wide Economic Moat

In my overview article about banks, I already described why most banks have an economic moat that usually stems from switching costs and cost advantages. But especially the major five (or six) banks in Canada operate in an almost-oligopoly and enjoy protection from the Canadian government that is designed in a way to keep competitors at bay. This is creating high barriers to entry for new competitors and leads to higher returns on equity for the Canadian banks. However, the Bank of Nova Scotia is the most international bank among the Big Five in Canada as it is generating a huge part of its revenue and net income outside of Canada. And in countries like Peru, Colombia or Mexico, Scotiabank has not a similar moat as in Canada and as a huge part of net income is stemming from these countries, this is posing a risk to the stable and consistent revenue and net income. Scotiabank can also build its moat in Latin America, but this will take time and the moat might never be as wide as in Canada.

The Bank of Nova Scotia definitely has an economic moat around its business, but while this moat can be described as wide in Canada it has to be seen rather narrow for South America. But nevertheless, the Bank of Nova Scotia has a moat that stems from the same two sources as for every other bank: cost advantages and switching costs. Especially the oligopolistic market structure in Canada with only five (or six) major banks is stabilizing product pricing as cheaper competitors can’t enter the market so easily and this is giving the customers less incentive to switch banks and the banks' pricing power over the customer. And while US banks also profit from cost advantages, the Canadian banking environment is especially favorable for banks as Canadian banks have lower operating costs, lower credit costs and lower regulatory costs, making these banks more profitable.

Dividend

One of the most appealing aspects about Scotiabank is the dividend. Not only is the Bank of Nova Scotia paying a dividend since 1833 without interruption, the bank also increased its dividend in most years in the last few decades and since 2010, the company could increase its dividend every single year.

(Source: Author’s own work based on numbers from BNS Investor Relations)

Currently, the company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.90, which is resulting in an annual dividend of $3.60 and an attractive dividend yield of 6.4% right now. And while the Bank of Nova Scotia always had a high dividend yield – like many other banks – the current dividend yield is the highest during the last decade. When comparing the current dividend to the 2019 EPS, we get a payout ratio of 54% and the dividend can be described as well covered. At this point a dividend cut is also not really discussed or expected. Analyst’s estimates for 2020 are $5.36 and this would lead to a payout ratio of 67% assuming management is keeping the dividend stable.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Finally, we are trying to calculate an intrinsic value for Scotiabank and are starting with simple valuation multiples. Currently, Scotiabank is trading at a P/E ratio of 9.49 compared to the 5-year average of 11.21. When assuming a P/E ratio of 11 and taking the earnings estimate of $6.15 for 2021, the share price should be $67.65 and when using the estimates for 2022, we get a share price of $84.81. This leaves some upside for the stock in the next two years and over the coming years, we can also assume a little higher P/E ratio (maybe closer to 15 again) if banks can return on the path of growth and investors get more confident.

Additionally, we can use a discount cash flow analysis to determine a fair value for the stock. For such a calculation, we need to make some assumptions about future growth and free cash flow and we can start by looking at the past performance. Since 1980, revenue increased with a CAGR of 5.93% and net income increased with a CAGR of 9.77%. When looking at the performance during the last decade, revenue increased actually with a CAGR of 7.26%, net income growth slowed down a little and increased only with a CAGR of 7.88%.

We can also look at the performance during the last two recessions to get a feeling how the company is performing in stress situations. After the dotcom bubble, revenue actually declined three years in a row from $20.96 billion in 2001 to $16.50 billion in 2004 (reflecting a total decline of 21.3%). However, net income declined only from $2.17 billion in 2001 to $1.80 billion in 2002 – reflecting a decline of 17%. During the Financial Crisis, the performance was similar. Revenue declined two years in a row from $27.66 billion in 2008 to $23.91 billion in 2010 – reflecting a decline of 13.6%. And net income declined from $4.05 billion in 2007 to $3.14 billion in 2008 – reflecting a decline of 22.5%.

Considering the high risk of default Scotiabank is facing due to its exposure to sectors like retail or energy and the exposure to South America, we assume a free cash flow of $0 for 2020. For 2021, we take the average free cash flow of the last ten years (which was $5,843 million) as basis for our calculation. And for the years to come we assume that the company can cautiously increase its growth rate again from 1% in 2022 to about 5% after the first decade and hold on to a growth rate of 5% for perpetuity. Considering the company’s own medium-term financial target of at least 7% for EPS growth, these numbers seem realistic.

(Source: Bank of Nova Scotia Equity Investor Presentation Q2 20)

When using the numbers presented above (and assuming a 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of $73.82 for Bank of Nova Scotia, making the stock definitely undervalued at this point.

When considering the average growth rates in the past and the fact that net income was $8,390 million in 2019, our assumptions seem to be extremely cautious. In contrast, we have to take into account that the company increased the number of outstanding shares over the last two decades and during the last decade alone, the number of outstanding shares increased from 1,034 million in 2010 to 1,222 million in the last quarter.

Conclusion

Among the Big Five Canadian banks, the Bank of Nova Scotia is the one with the highest exposure to Latin America, which could be a great risk right now due to higher credit defaults and might be the reason why the stock is trading at lower multiples and underperformed its peers. But this could also be a growth opportunity in the years to come, making the stock a great long-term investment.

As for many other stocks, I don’t think we saw the cyclical bottom yet and a decline to the March 2020 lows seems realistic for the Bank of Nova Scotia. But as always it is difficult to say what will happen and with the high dividend yield and a dividend that seems rather safe, the stock could be a good investment at these levels for people seeking passive income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.