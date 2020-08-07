Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) CEO John Anzalone on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Q2 2020 Results Conference Call

August 00, 2020 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Bateman - Investor Relations

John Anzalone - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Collins - President

Brian Norris - Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Harter - Credit Suisse

Eric Hagen - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods

Trevor Cranston - JMP Securities

Jason Stewart - JonesTrading

Operator

Welcome to the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., Second Quarter 2020 Investors Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session. At that time, please press star followed by the one on your phone. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Jack Bateman, Investor Relations. Mr. Bateman, you may begin the call.

Jack Bateman

Thank you, and welcome to Invesco Mortgage Capital’s second quarter 2020 earnings call. The management team and I are delighted you’ve joined us, and we look forward to sharing with you our prepared remarks and conducting a question-and-answer session.

Before turning the call over to our CEO, John Anzalone, I wanted to provide a reminder that statements made in this conference call and the related presentation may include forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations about future events and our overall plans and performance. These forward-looking statements are made as of today and are not guarantees. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see the risks described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. Invesco makes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

We may also discuss non-GAAP financial measures during today’s call. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of our earnings presentation.

To view the slide presentation today, you may access our website at invescomortgagecapital.com and click on the Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation link under Investor Relations.

Again, welcome and thank you for joining us today. I’ll now turn the call over to John Anzalone. John?

John Anzalone

Okay. Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Invesco Mortgage Capital's second quarter call. I will give some brief comments before turning the call over to our and our Chief Investment Officer, Brian Norris to discuss the current portfolio in more detail.

The second quarter was an eventful one. In the beginning of the quarter, the financial markets were still in the midst of an unprecedented liquidity event as the economic activity shut down to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. As we noted in our last update, this triggered dislocations across the structured security space that impacted our ability to meet margin calls.

In response to the crisis, we took a number of steps to increase our liquidity position, while reducing leverage. Over the course of the quarter, we sold $6.9 billion of investments and repaid $6.3 billion of repurchase agreements. We also reduced our secured loans by $610 million. We elected to hold $1.6 billion of mostly non-agency CMBS and GSE credit risk transfer paper that would benefit as market conditions improves.

On Slide 3 of the deck, you can see a breakdown of the composition and credit quality of these holdings as of 6/30. Slide 4 provides more details about our response to the dislocations in the financial markets that we saw at the end of March. Our immediate goals were to reduce our exposure to mark-to-market financing and credit assets to increase liquidity and to retain credit assets that we felt were poised to benefit as markets recovered. To that end, we were successful in eliminating our credit repo entirely.

At quarter end, we only had $740 million of secured financing left and we've continued to reduce that number in July. This led to a decrease in leverage to 0.6 times at 6/30. We improved our liquidity position, increasing our cash and unencumbered assets by $585 million to $825 million. Finally, the credit assets that we have retained have benefited from the market recovery and we have used proceeds from further sales to begin to invest back into agency assets.

I'll reference Slide 5; as we move forward into the second half of the year, our goal is to restore meaningful core earnings for our shareholders. This would involve redeploying capital away from our credit positions as we make opportunistic sales into agency mortgages, which will provide income generation and liquidity. On the credit side, we will continue to look for opportunities and not relying on short term mark-to-market financing to generate an attractive return.

I'll stop here and let Brian discuss the current portfolio and our go forward strategy in more detail.

Brian Norris

Alright. Thanks, John, and good morning to everyone on the call. I'll begin on Slide 7, which detailed the progress we've made in July towards the strategic transition John discussed in his prepared remarks. Given our success in building liquidity and reducing our reliance on short-term mark-to-market financing on our credit investments during the second quarter, we began the month of July with ample liquidity and repo capacity to begin implementing the transition towards an agency RMBS focused strategy.

Our agency RMBS purchases in July totaled $2.2 billion and 30-year low coupon specified pools as detailed on Slide 7. We were able to source attractively-priced new issue collateral stories, including loan balance, low FICO, high LTV and GEO pools, which consists exclusively borrowers in slower paying states, such as New York, Florida and Texas. We also focused a significant portion of our purchases on lower pay-up stories, such as those originated and serviced exclusively by banks in order to mitigate our exposure to pay-up premiums. That hedge our funding costs and interest rate exposure associated with these purchases, we executed $1.8 billion of interest rate swaps with maturities between 4 to 7 years.

In addition to our purchases, we sold $547 million of credit assets in July, as the recovery in prices continued with strong demand during the month. In particular, higher quality CMBS was the beneficiary of the June launch of the TALF program, as spreads tightened dramatically, and the AAA and AA rated assets refinanced at FHLB through our captive insurance subsidiary. We sold $470 million of these assets and were able to pay down $435 million of advances from the FHLB during the month, resulting in a secured loan balance at the FHLB of $305 million as of July 31st.

The remaining $77 million of sales consisted of a mixture of lower-rated CMBS and CRT, which we held on an unlevered basis. Prices improved on these assets as well, and these dispositions allowed us to deploy capital into agency RMBS. Price appreciation and our credit and agency RMBS investments during the month of July contributed to the improvement in our book value, which is up approximately 5% since June 30th.

Slide 8 details the seasoning and senior capital structure positioning of our remaining credit investments as of July 31st. As shown in the chart on the left, our credit assets consist of predominantly seasoned investments with over 80% of our holdings issued prior to 2015. In addition to the benefits of seasoning given the improvement in property valuations over the past 5 years, our holdings also benefit from substantial credit enhancement as detailed in the chart on the right. 88% of our CMBS holdings have subordination levels in excess of 2007 percentage cumulative collateral losses.

Not surprisingly loans originated in 2007 have experienced notable losses given they've had to endure the global financial crisis and don't benefit from recently improved underwriting. In addition, 94% of our remaining credit investments are rated investment grade with 81% rated single A or higher. We believe material price appreciation potential exists in our credit investments and we'll continue to selectively reduce our credit exposure as opportunities arise to dispose of assets at attractive levels.

I'll finish my prepared remarks on Slide 9, which summarizes the value we bring to our investors as we all continue to navigate the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our economy and the financial markets. As previously mentioned, we believe a strategy focused on agency RMBS can deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns, primarily through dividend income and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Given the consistent message from the federal reserve on the medium-term outlook for monetary policy and their ongoing support for the asset class, its exceptional liquidity and readily-available and attractively-priced financing, we believe a strategy focused on agency RMBS will deliver on our objectives of restoring attractive dividend income while prudently managing risk.

Our external manager at Invesco is a significant and experienced investment manager in the asset class, producing top quartile performance through multiple market cycles. Most recently for the one, three and five year period ending June 30th. Invesco remains committed to IVR and its breadth and depth of resources allows the Company to share expenses and explore opportunities without incurring significant costs, resulting in an expense ratio among the most attractive in the mortgage REIT space.

Invesco's large footprint in fixed income with over $350 billion in assets allows us to remain an important counterparty for the dealer community, with readily available access to traders and the focus on large global investment manager requires. Agency RMBS team at Invesco has been engaged in the management of IVR portfolio since its IPO in 2009, and has a combined 80 plus years of the management and trading experience in the asset class.

Also with jumped over $1 billion in stockholder equity, our company size in relation to the depth of the agency RMBS market allows us to capitalize on relative value opportunities that are more difficult to implement with a much larger portfolio.

In conclusion, we believe the agency-focused strategy supported by the resources of the global investment manager will provide the attractive risk-adjusted returns investors are looking for when they select a mortgage REIT. And we look forward to continuing to transition to this strategy in the coming months.

That ends our prepared remarks, and now we will open the line for Q&A.

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Doug Harter with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Doug Harter

Thanks. Can you help us to think about what your spread income would be on the agency portfolio rotated into in July and how that would compare to the credit assets that you [indiscernible]?

Brian Norris

Yes, Doug. This is Brian. I can start answering that, and if the credit guys want to jump in. On agencies, our NIM is approximately 100 to 125 basis points. So on specified pools that equates to roughly 10% to maybe 12% hedged ROE. And the credit investments, the ones that we're holding unlevered have book yields that are well-below that. But like we said, we expect continued price appreciation there. And so, that's certainly supporting our book value and adding value in that way.

Doug Harter

Great. And then, I guess just help us to think about within the agency side, given the appreciation in spec pools and the specialness of TBAs, kind of what part you're finding most attractive today and where that incremental capital might go?

Brian Norris

Yes, we've been finding most value in lower coupon. So, in 30 year, two, two and half and a little bit in threes as well, significant size in whole pool is more difficult in higher coupons. Like I said, spec pools, in those lower coupons are still providing kind of very low double digit ROEs. On the TBA front, that's not something that we've invested in at this point. But it's certainly on the radar and we're looking to do that here in the near-term. And ROEs on TBAs are a little bit more attractive just given kind of the negative impact financing that you get off there, so those are more like mid-teens.

Operator

Our next question will come from Eric Hagen with Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods. Your line is now open.

Eric Hagen

Thanks and hope you guys are doing well. I'm curious what led to the decision not to raise capital back in June and early July since the market was more or less giving you that opportunity. Secondarily, have there been any options you've explored the rebalance the capital structure, including things like tendering for your preferred stocks?

John Anzalone

Yes. Hi, Eric. It's John.

Eric Hagen

Hi, John.

John Anzalone

Yes. Hi. We've looked at it. We're always looking at the capital structure and we're continuing to kind of evaluate our options for kind of getting the preferred common ratio kind of more to our historical levels. So, we are continuing to look at that. In terms of raising capital in the quarter, by doing a capital raise, I mean, it was just, I mean, I think it was still a little bit difficult to kind of get that done given the cost of raising capital in with the markets still kind of in a bit of turmoil, but we absolutely are always looking at different ways to do that.

Eric Hagen

Okay. Got it. Thanks. Thanks for that. And then what's the plan surrounding the funding for the CMBS portfolio, once your line with the FHLB gets wound down by year-end? Do you have any securities that are currently being funded through TALF? And finally, what's the funding rate on your agency repo right now? Thanks

Brian Norris

Yes, Eric. It's Brian. Yes, I hope you're doing well as well. So, I guess I'll answer last to first here. Financing on agencies are pretty attractive. They're LIBOR plus 8 or 9 basis points. So, we're talking maybe 24 basis points all-in for one month repo. And then, we did not finance anything to TALF because that required new purchases. I believe they had to be purchased within a month of kind of putting them into the TALF program. So, obviously all of our holdings have been purchased much earlier than that. And then lastly, we don't anticipate going back into short-term mark-to-market financing for our credit assets. So, the intention is to continue to look for attractive dispositions in that space.

Operator

And our next question will come from Trevor Cranston from JMP Securities. Your line is now open.

Trevor Cranston

When you guys talk about continuing to hold on to the CMBS book in order to capture continuing expected price appreciation, can you talk about kind of how much you think is left in a few sort of -- is your view that, spreads could get all the way back to pre-COVID levels? And maybe just provide some color on how long you're willing to hold on to the portfolio to capture the potential upside?

Kevin Collins

Yes. This is Kevin. Thanks for your question. I guess I would say that, we do think that potential for additional tightening certainly exists. We've been encouraged by the fact that, investor demand is continuing to increase for credit risk. The U.S. economy is obviously slowly reopened, and we've seen some improvement trends, although certainly challenges as well. We were encouraged to see that the top programs has been extended throughout the rest of the year, which we think give us -- certainly, at least a couple more a few more months, we think potential upside that exists.

I think the potential for additional appreciation is arguably best addressed by looking at where spreads are today relative to where they were pre-COVID. And if you think about that, the majority of our positions are AA rated, so again AA rated CMBS. They're probably trading at or at least it was a 731 when they weren't marked around 350 basis points over swaps. And so, these same positions traded around 100 to 115 basis points pre-COVID. So, it's not -- to say that we think that we will see full recovery certainly not in the near term but we think no momentum is there.

In terms of single A-rated positions, those are probably marking where they're very wide ranging, I would say. 350 to 780 basis points at 731, maybe 550 basis points over swap level on average. But those positions again, traded around 160 basis points pre-COVID and BBB assets look something more like 900 basis points at 731. And those bonds traded as high as 350 pre-COVID, so we definitely think that there is room, but we have experienced a fair amount of credit spread tightening over the last couple of months already. And at one of the, I guess favorable backdrops here for us just a notable lack of supply as new issuance that slowed loan origination have declined notably.

Trevor Cranston

Okay, got you. Thanks for that color. And then as you guys are redeploying into the agency market. Can you talk about the leverage levels that you're sort of comfortable using on that trade right now?

Brian Norris

Yes, hi, Trevor, it's Brian. So, leverage is ranging in the 7 to 8 times. Overall, leverage right now is around two, but obviously as we continue to transition that will continue to decline up to that 7 times debt to equity range.

Trevor Cranston

Okay, got it. And then just one more question on the capital structure, wondering if you could comment on specifically or something like a swap of common shared for preferred is sort of one of the angles you guys have looked at, and this is something that is feasible? Or if it -- or if you think it isn't for some reason? Thanks

John Anzalone

Yes, hi, Trevor. It's John. Yes, I mean, that is one of the things we were evaluating about whether it makes sense to do a swap like that. So, that's one of the things we've been looking at. We're trying to figure out what makes sense for shareholders in terms of depending on where we're trading in terms of common to book values and things like that. So, as I think once we get past, the financials release from last night, we're going to reevaluate where we are and what makes sense for that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from Jason Stewart with JonesTrading. Your line is open.

Jason Stewart

Hey, good morning. Just curious if you could give us some thoughts on why you avoided the TBA trade and agency just your thought process there.

Brian Norris

Yes. Hi, Jason, it's Brian. I wouldn't say that we're avoiding the TBA trade. It's certainly something that we're interested in putting on here in the near-term, but we had some things that we wanted to get on the books first in July and that included hopeful specified pools. So, we had to -- first thing was, we had to get back in line with the whole pool test.

Jason Stewart

Okay.

Brian Norris

So, those are the pool where the first way to do that. And then, as we move forward, we anticipate that, TBA trade to remain pretty attractive over the near to medium-term, just given the fed support and kind of their medium-term outlook. So that's certainly something that we're going to be looking at here surely.

Jason Stewart

Okay. Understood. And then on the additional credit assets that don't rely on short-term mark-to-market financing where you can put capital to work. Can you give us some color on what you're thinking there?

Brian Norris

Yes. So, we own roughly $500 million on an unlevered basis away from the FHLB and those are the bonds that we believe have the most significant upside potential. So, we're likely to hold onto those, as we realized that potential. Away from that, we're continuing to explore our options in the credit space. It's certainly more extensive to finance on a non-recourse basis. So, the opportunities will be fewer there. But, it's certainly something that we're going to continue to explore.

Operator

We are currently showing no additional questions at this time.

John Anzalone

Okay. Well, thank everyone for joining us and we look forward to talking to you again in November.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. Thank you at attending today's call. All participants can disconnect at this time.