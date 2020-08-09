The ~20x non-GAAP multiple might seem lofty for an asset manager, but quality doesn't come cheap - BlackRock has consistently delivered >20% returns on tangible equity.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) stock has appreciated considerably since I last covered it, but post-2Q, I think BLK has plenty of upside left given the extensive runway to compound its earnings further. That's a rarity in the declining asset management space, where growth stocks are few and far between. Specifically, I'd single out the iShares franchise as a key differentiator, as it continues to see strong organic growth and has more than offset the fee rate pressure in active equity strategies.

The ~20x fwd non-GAAP earnings multiple may seem pricey for an asset manager, but for a franchise capable of consistently generating >20% returns on tangible equity, while benefiting from secular tailwinds in iShares and Aladdin, BLK's premium multiple strikes me as well-deserved.

Keeping It $100 (Billion)

BLK's quality and diversified model was on full display in 2Q despite a particularly challenging and volatile market environment, as it reached a very impressive $100bn of total inflows. Notably, active equities have been resilient, posting five consecutive quarters of inflows with >$8b in 2Q. Within active management, BLK noted strong performance from single-strategy hedge funds, which should boost the fee outlook at least in the near term. Meanwhile, alternatives also gained traction with >$11b inflows. iShares saw the greatest inflows though, with a record >$57bn of fixed income inflows in 2Q.

Source: 2Q20 Earnings Supplement

2Q Sees Outperformance Across the Top and Bottom Lines

For 2Q20, revenue came in well ahead of expectations at $3.65bn (vs. $3.54bn consensus) on higher performance fees (+75% YoY) and securities lending growth (+40% YoY). The securities lending performance boosted management fee income, though on a blended basis (ex-securities lending), fees were flat YoY at ~15.9bps .

Source: 2Q20 Earnings Supplement

Expenses were also well-managed - G&A was down ~17% YoY, driving adjusted operating margins to 43.7%. Given total revenue rose ~4% and expenses were flat, BLK benefited from significant operating leverage, with the operating margin rising ~60bps to 43.7% on an adjusted basis (~228bps to 38.5% on a GAAP basis).

Source: Company Filings

On a fully diluted basis, BLK's 2Q20 EPS of $7.85 was also well ahead of consensus, with cash earnings (adjusted for intangibles and D&A) closer to ~$8.34. Note this includes share-based compensation expense - if we were to adjust that out, cash EPS would move even higher to ~$9.27.

2Q20 Net income (GAAP) $1,214.0 (+) D&A (Net of Taxes) $54.3 (+) Amortization of intangibles (Net of Taxes) $21.5 = Cash income $1,289.8 (/) Diluted Share outstanding 154.7 = Cash EPS (Fully Diluted) $8.34

Lowered Expense Guide Positive; Future Buyback Path Uncertain

There wasn't much new in the updated guide post-2Q, with the key highlight being the lowered core G&A guidance to ~2% YoY, largely driven by reduced travel expenses. Relative to FY19 numbers, this would imply ~$1.6bn in G&A for FY20, excluding one-offs like COVID expenses and fixed asset impairments. This is a positive surprise, in my view - not only because management had guided to sub-5% growth previously, but also because it factors in the impact of "selective hiring" in 2H.

Expect some negative offset from money market fund fee waivers, however, with the impact only set to flow through in August/September. It could be sizable as well, given US government funds comprise ~50% of BLK's cash business, though ~40-50% of the impact will be shared with distributors. Here's some color from the 2Q call:

On the fee waiver point, as I mentioned in my initial calls, we haven't yet waived any fees. But in the past, when our clients have struggled with low rates, and subject to market conditions, we have used yield-support waivers. They typically come into play when yields fall below management fees. We typically share them with our distribution partners. - 2Q20 Transcript

2Q also saw BLK completing its buyback target (BLK repurchased ~$1.1bn of shares during the quarter), but there's still ample room for further capital return here, given the strong FCF generation and balance sheet. Management will remain opportunistic around repurchases based on relative valuation moves, which implies an ~$40-50m minimum run-rate to offset employee issuances. Longer-term, I think a return to an ~70-80% net distribution payout (in line with historical levels) would be a fair assumption, though for now, I am penciling in a more conservative ~60-70%.

Source: Company Filings

Aladdin Remains a Longer-Term Growth Story

Aladdin was a notable callout in 2Q, as tech services revenue rose ~17% YoY through COVID. The fact that Aladdin had 18 "go-lives" (i.e., new client onboarding) would seem very positive at first glance, but Aladdin revenue could decelerate in the coming quarters post-completion of the prior pipeline. This should entail deceleration in 2H20, before picking up again, likely in the next fiscal year.

Thinking bigger picture, the softer near-term Aladdin growth rate should re-align with guidance in the medium term, as technology is increasingly prioritized by clients in a post-COVID environment. Aladdin remains a small part of the BLK universe for now, but post-COVID, I think the longer-term business case has become significantly more compelling.

Source: Company Filings

Promising Trends in iShares Fixed Income

I think it's particularly worth noting not just the size of inflows, but also the mix, which was predominantly fixed-income-related. The one-year investment performance makes for some good reading - performance improved most QoQ for taxable fixed income (75% from 46% over one year), outpacing systematic equities (33% from 23%). No surprises then that long-term organic growth of $62 billion was led by a record $60bn in net flows into fixed income ($57bn into iShares).

Source: Earnings Release

Management also affirmed its "big ambitions" for fixed income ETFs on the call - demand for fixed income ETFs could double industry-wide to $2tn over the next five years (vs. ~$1.3tn today). That's good news for BLK, which appears well-positioned given it leads the market through iShares. YTD, iShares has already captured ~47% of the $118bn of industry flows - impressive, considering the rest of the industry has suffered net outflows over the same period. If anything, I think the $2tn target could prove conservative, given both the $100tn addressable market within fixed income, along with accelerating end client adoption of the product.

Source: Company Filings

Paying Up for Quality

BLK has had a big run, but it's been justified given the underlying earnings growth. Rolling forward the valuation to FY21, I think BLK could be worth > $700, assuming a ~20x multiple on FY21 cash EPS. This assumes cash EPS growth in the low teens, which I think is very doable given the tailwinds (Aladdin, iShares) and the quality of the underlying business, which has historically sustained >20% returns on tangible equity. In the near to medium term, there's also ample room for a bigger buyback program.

Source: Company Filings

Potential downside risks include outflows in the institutional index and multi-asset businesses, as well as challenges in the systematic and tax-exempt segments. Additional risks include the cannibalization of higher-fee active and ETF products by lower-fee ETF products and relative investment performance across strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.