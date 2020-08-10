Investors that believe now in the Volaris story have the potential to realize 6x – 12x their money in the next 2-4 years.

Volaris will see significant market share gains caused by competitor weaknesses that will have the potential to realize revenue levels of $2.8B in 2022, 46% higher than in 2019.

Interjet, a 20% market share competitor in 2019 is on the verge of total liquidation and at best, will become a dramatically smaller regional provider.

Volaris has emerged as the dominant player in the industry with high operational reliability and the lowest cost structure in North America.

Over the last few months airlines and other travel-oriented companies (hotels, rental cars, cruise) have seen their stocks hammered by the pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding the time needed for customers to return. Volaris (VLRS) gets grouped into the same bucket and as a result has been tarred, often incorrectly, with the same brush. My intent is to make the case for how Volaris is different than other airlines and why, from my analysis, the future is bright for this Mexican carrier.

A Brief History

The business plan for Volaris was developed from 2003-2005 with the inaugural flight taking place on March 13th, 2006. For the next seven years, the company continued to grow and weather the recessionary and fuel-price storms. In September 2013, the company went public on both the NYSE and Mexico Bolsa. Since then, the company's size and overall competitive position has improved, but the stock performance has been volatile and inconsistent. It's worth exploring what caused this performance and why I believe these issues are largely behind the company.

The decline in share price from March 2016 ($22 per share) until it reached a low in June of 2018 ($5.35 per share) can be attributed to two broad categories:

1. Politics. During the 2016 U.S. Presidential election cycle, Donald Trump became the nominee, and a meaningful part of his platform impacted Mexico. The first key issue was border security and his intent to build a wall across the U.S./Mexico border, and the second was a complete rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). In November, Trump won the election and over the next few years began to implement his election promises. At the time, much uncertainty surrounded what the impact would be on Mexico's economy. In December of 2018, Mexico elected Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), a leftist populist who was and is considered unfriendly to business. Although elections do have consequences, there didn't seem to be much effect on the airline business: only the share price. The airline industry, measured by the growth in the number of people taking trips, continued to increase during this period.

Now with 3.5 years of Trump and 1.5 years of AMLO and an airline market that continues to grow much faster than the broader economy, I think much of the early political concern was overblown.

Mexico Aviation Market. During this same period of time a battle was taking place, largely in the Domestic market, amongst the four major competitors. As often seen in the airline industry in other countries, when high cost competitors without any competitive advantage begin running low on cash, they begin to panic and flood the market with very low fares. Although the cash comes in immediately, the true cost of this folly is only recognized several months later when they have nothing left to sell. Competing airlines are almost always compelled to match fares in order to preserve market share. As a result, very little is gained. As Interjet's debts increased and they lowered fares to attempt to bring in cash, Volaris lowered fares to match them. This reduction of fares hurt short term margins.

Fallacies Around Future Performance

Understanding the history, let's examine why past events are not particularly indicative of future performance.

Fallacy 1: The market recovery is unknown.

It is true that the markets (total passenger trips) overall will take time to recover, even in a market like Mexico that has experienced robust growth historically. The chart above shows the number of passenger trips taken each year for the last 15 years.

In 2009, Mexico experienced the swine flu H1N1 as well as the Great Recession. By the fourth year the total market had recovered to 2008 levels and experienced significant growth through 2019, over doubling in size. For perspective, over this same period of time, the U.S. domestic market grew annually at only 3%, as shown below. Although the current downturn is more dramatic than in 2009, the Mexican traveling public has shown historical resilience and, as illustrated later, Volaris in particular has muscled its way through nicely.

It should also be noted that in the first chart the data shows not only that the domestic market grew at an annual rate of 9% versus 3% for the U.S., but also that Volaris grew annually at 19% CAGR during this time.

The total market size of Mexico is large; and in 2019 was $7.3B USD, with the domestic market making up about 53% of the total. Within the domestic market, Volaris has the leading market share, with 35% of the revenue. As will be shown later, profits of an airline are strongly correlated with revenue premium and low cost. Revenue premium is also strongly correlated with high relative market share, which Volaris currently has and is increasing.

A similar view is seen when looking at passenger trips taken.

Fallacy 2: Competitors will emerge from the pandemic downturn equally.

The data below reveals the resiliency of Volaris to succeed in not only challenging market conditions, but also against vigorous competition. In 2004, six airlines controlled the market, with Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) and Mexicana capturing a combined 60% share of the market. By the time the recession ended in 2010, 13 principal airlines had been reduced to five.

Within the market and over that period of time, Volaris grew at 2x the pace of the market and emerged as a winner in the downturn. During this period (2008-2010), Volaris continued to reduce cost, grow the top line and increase profitability. They have built the foundation to do the same thing this time.

In 2010, VLRS had a 15% Domestic market share that grew to 31% in 2019 while International grew to 22% from 9%.

The airlines that were strong financially and strategically going into the challenging times, emerged stronger afterwards. The same will be true with the 2020 pandemic.

The more than doubling of the market size in Mexico from 2010 to 2019 has largely been driven by one mid cost carrier, Interjet, and two ULCCs, Volaris and Viva. These airlines created cost structures that allowed them to offer pricing competitive to the bus market, which totals over 3B trips per year and at a fraction of the total travel time. In a company presentation posted on the VLRS website, the Company identifies the bus market size and benefit of keeping fares low to stimulate demand and attract customers away from buses.

See below the value proposition of Volaris' fares versus the bus-market fares and note the size of the bus market compared to the airline market in Mexico.

In case it's not clear in the chart, a trip from Mexico City to Tijuana by bus will take almost 30 hours and cost P2,243. The same trip on Volaris will take just under 4 hours and cost P1,235. That's an almost 90% time savings and a nearly 50% cost savings!

With competitive pricing, the (U)LCCs target VFR (visit friends and relatives), leisure travelers, and the business traveler. In a pandemic and in a recession, the VFR customers are usually the last to stop flying and the first to return. Experience has shown that customers will prioritize visiting an aging parent or sick friend before a business or leisure trip. 50%+ of Volaris' customers fall into this VFR segment.

Within the low-cost carriers (LCC) Volaris has an opportunity to emerge with an even greater market share due to two meaningful dynamics. One, Volaris is the lowest cost carrier in Mexico, with approximately 10% lower cost position than Viva, largely achieved through scale and better execution. Two, the potential liquidation filing of pre-pandemic 20% market share competitor Interjet is creating an opportunity for Volaris to gain more share.

Volaris' airline competitors are struggling in the current market conditions:

Aeromexico. In late June, Aeromexico filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In subsequent statements and filings, they expect to shrink both their wide-body and narrow-body fleets. This will naturally lead to a lower market share for Aeromexico and a higher market share for Volaris.

Interjet. Beginning in early March, Interjet went through the daily and weekly experience of having their jets repossessed by lessors. Of the 66 planes (A319s and A320s) they had at the beginning of this year, 61 have been repossessed and a further three are expected to be taken, leaving two remaining. In addition, they have 22 Russian Sukhoi regional jets that for the last two years have been substantially grounded.

Recently, they began operating four of these aircraft. In addition to the repossessions, the company has faced numerous lawsuits, including a $2M suit from the City of Chicago as well as a $27M suit from the Mexico Federal Government for taxes not paid. Recently, Interjet announced plans for a $150M USD investment by two Mexican businessmen. If true, this is not a large amount of money to make it through the current environment. If they do manage to survive through to the end of the pandemic, it will be because they took the approach of staying small and growing slow, which will have long term strategic implications for Interjet.

Vivaaerobus. Viva is the only competitor in Mexico that seems to understand the low cost model and at half the size of Volaris, I would expect them to remain and continue to add planes. It was announced recently that they were unable to obtain financing that was requested and as a private company, there is very little publicly available information on them. I have determined that Volaris is about 2.7x their size in revenue, and they have only a small presence internationally. Even if Vivaaerobus grows rapidly, Volaris will remain the largest Mexican airline.

The chart below explains the current number of seats in the market and the corresponding seat market share for each competitor. Volaris has a history of achieving the highest utilization or block hours per plane in the industry, which would increase the real seat capacity share as stated below.

As they did in 2009-2011, Volaris is positioned to significantly increase their market share both domestically and internationally.

Fallacy 3: All airlines have high fixed costs, with many costs out of their control.

When newspapers discuss the airline industry, they often are referring to the large legacy carriers like Delta, American, United and in Mexico, Aeromexico. Often overlooked are how LCCs or, in the case of Volaris, an ULCC are able to effectively create a lower and more variable cost structure by the way they partner with suppliers, manage the relationships with their employees and develop an overall business model that has a significantly lower cost structure than its other airline competitors. For example, I estimate that Volaris has a 30% cost advantage over Aeromexico and 10%-20% advantage over Viva and Interjet.

First, by having a common fleet (all Airbus for VLRS), single class of seats the company can more efficiently deploy its employees and aircraft. AM's labor cost as a percent of revenue is almost 2x that of VLRS. As planes age they become less reliable and more expensive to maintain. As a percent of revenue, AM's costs are over 50% higher than VLRS. These are just two examples of how the ULCC model has a dramatically lower cost structure. This lower cost structure allows ticket prices to be lowered, which then allows more people the benefit of traveling by air. At a 30% cost advantage, VLRS has the ability to price tickets 20% below the cost of AM and still realize an industry leading 10% profit margin.

Fallacy 4: Earnings in 2020 will be significantly lower, creating liquidity challenges.

The earnings for 2020 as an industry and for Volaris will be terrible. I believe investors are not worried about this year's earnings, but rather they are focused on which companies will survive and emerge stronger in 2021 and beyond. On the April earnings call, Volaris disclosed it finished the first quarter of this year with $453M USD of unrestricted cash, largely denominated and held in USD, a smart decision in a volatile foreign currency environment. By that earnings call the Company had already negotiated with the bulk of its vendors to reduce the burn to $35M - $40M per month. On the second quarter earnings call the Company disclosed its unrestricted cash was $436M USD, an approximate burn of $6M per month. Much has been pushed off to future quarters, but the Company has demonstrated the ability to effectively manage working capital. For perspective, Aeromexico finished the first quarter with about the same level of cash and shared that it had reduced its monthly cash burn to $60M, almost double the forecasted burn of VLRS.

Volaris' Solid Foundation

Now that we have reviewed the market and competitive environment, let's look at the internal attributes of Volaris that support the position that lowest cost wins in this market.

Attribute #1: Strong and experienced leadership.

Volaris is led by President & CEO Enrique Beltranena, who has been at the helm since its founding in 2005. As one of the longest serving airline CEOs in North America, Beltranena has built Volaris from an idea into a $2B revenue airline. He is battle tested through recessions, the swine flu and many other external issues. He created the winning culture at VLRS and understands every aspect of the business. Supporting Beltranena is Holger Blankenstein, the Executive Vice President, who has also been with the airline since its founding. As a former Bain and Company consultant, Blankenstein drives the analytic, data intensive approach at Volaris that has become critical to its success. With the credo, "if it's not measured, it's not managed" Blankenstein and his team carefully select routes, frequency and price while driving load factors up and costs down. This approach has enabled Volaris to outgrow the market by a factor of 2x over the last 10 years. Beyond these two leaders, VLRS' management team includes many seasoned executives.

Supporting the management team is a Board of Directors with more relevant airline experience than probably any airline in the world. Bill Franke is a large shareholder through his private equity fund Indigo, and he is a legend in the airline industry. Indigo is the most successful investor in ULCCs in the world. In addition to VLRS, his companies have included or currently include Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Frontier Airlines and Wizz Airlines (OTC:WZZZY) in Hungary. Other Directors include Dean Donovan (former Bain & Company Partner and Head of Airline Practice) and Stan Pace (current Senior Bain & Company Airline Partner and former airline CEO). As a former consultant at Bain & Company I had the privilege of working directly for these two individuals on client engagements within the airline practice. Both are experienced, smart and strategic. Having worked with dozens of airlines around the world, they bring a breadth of relevant experience to the Boardroom. Harry Krensky is another seasoned board member. He is a former emerging market hedge fund star before turning his interests to create Discovery Americas, a private equity fund based in Mexico. As one of the founding shareholders of the company, Harry provides financial acumen and deep understanding of the challenges faced by companies in emerging markets.

If the first criteria in making an investment is the quality of the leadership, this box can be confidently checked off.

Attribute #2: An ULCC business model.

The only thing more difficult than accurately describing an ULCC is actually developing and successfully executing the model, which is why there are not many of them in the world.

I will start by discussing the most important measure for an ULCC: the ASM. For airlines to be accurately compared on an apples-to-apples basis, the industry uses a unit of measurement called ASM (available seat mile). ASM is one seat on an airplane traveling one mile. The critical metrics are:

RASM (Revenue per available seat mile): Total revenue divided by total ASMs. CASM (Cost per available seat mile): Total operating expenses divided by total ASMs.

I will focus on CASM for this analysis using a chart below that is found in the Company's most recent presentation.

With a CASM excluding fuel of 4.1 (USD cents) in the first quarter of 2020, Volaris can be included as the one of the lowest unit-cost operators in the world. How do they do this? A comparison of Volaris and Interjet will illuminate. Both airlines started at about the same time, and both claimed to be LCCs. Over time, Volaris had a maniacal focus on reducing cost and complexity, which allowed them to operate reliably while further reducing prices and stimulating demand. During that same time, Interjet was making different decisions that ultimately drove their costs up, as outlined in the chart below. As a result, they were unable to compete with Volaris on price and still make a profit.

Although there are numerous other examples of how these airlines diverged, it is safe to say that Interjet should not be thought of as a LCC. Most airline markets the size of Mexico need a long-haul international and domestic airline, multi-class with high touch (Aeromexico meets this need) to move people around the world and introduce them to their home country while providing connectivity within the country. Air Canada, the flagship carrier in Canada, is another good example of this. A country also needs one or possibly two LCCs. These LCC airlines become a reliable and cost-effective substitute for a car or bus as well as stimulating and capturing the demand of consumers who do not have the willingness to pay the high prices of traditional airlines. This is the role Volaris has played and Viva, on a smaller scale, is playing. A company like Interjet gets caught in the middle (also known as a tweener) and begins to enter the well-known doom-loop that so many airlines have entered.

Attribute #3: A strong growth plan supported by a forward-looking fleet plan.

Over the last nine years, Volaris has grown annually at 19% domestically and 21% internationally, in both cases over twice the rate of the market.

Domestic Mexico and USA

With the impending demise of Interjet and the downsizing of Aeromexico, a significant portion of this capacity will be replaced by Volaris. In the chart below, I took the following steps to understand how much revenue Volaris could realize in 2021 and 2022:

Estimate when the market will recover to 2019 levels; then Estimate what the market share will be of each player in the market. No consideration will be shown by Central and South America, although potential upside is significant over time.

As a reminder this is what the 2019 market breakdown looked like:

I am expecting it will take three to four years for the market to achieve the same level of passenger trips as it did in 2019. This is partly based off of what happened in 2008-2011 and partly based on the improved stimulation we are seeing with the bus market. Given the pandemic and safety concerns of traveling by bus, I would expect a higher level of switching to air travel. Below is a summary of the timing and magnitude of when I estimate the market will recover.

Based on the previous analysis on available seats in the market and what we are currently seeing with market share shift, I would expect 2021 and 2022 to look like the following:

To summarize, without predicting 2020 revenue, I estimate Volaris will experience at least a 10 point share increase domestically and almost doubling of their international share to 33% to drive a Volaris revenue profile like the following:

Even if demand does not fully recover in this time frame, as long as capacity is reduced by more than demand - a likely event - Volaris will thrive.

The Fleet Plan

In 2018, Volaris combined efforts with the other airlines that Indigo has a relationship with and negotiated the largest commercial aircraft purchase ever at the time it was made, a 430 jetliner A320Neo family, $50B order with Airbus. I do not have details of the order. Given the size and my understanding of how airline manufacturers negotiate, I would expect that this order would include a Most Favored Nations clause and other concessions to ensure that Indigo and its airlines will always realize the best price of any airline for these aircraft type. The fleet plan is outlined in a company presentation with the relevant slide below:

By 2022, the airline is projected to grow its fleet by 18% and its seats by 24%. The net of these two numbers is called "up-gauging," simply getting more seats on a similar-sized plane. Up-gauging is expected to significantly reduce costs per seat mile and increase profit margins. Given what I shared earlier with how I believe the industry will evolve, I would expect that Volaris will be talking with lessors very shortly about adding additional aircraft as they approach being a $3B revenue airline in 2022.

Why Invest Now?

The COVID-19 crisis has presented investors who are willing to take a medium to long term view on Volaris and the Mexican aviation industry a unique opportunity to invest in a solid company. Immediately prior to the crisis, Volaris was performing at record levels.

In the second half of 2019 the company reported its two best back-to-back quarters in its history, realizing 18% and 20% EBIT margins. They finished the year with their highest ever load factor in a single year at 86%.

Below are recent quotes from four of the leading airline analysts:

Michael Linenberg, Deutsche Bank: We believe that the earnings momentum will continue in 2020 as VLRS moderates its capacity growth plan (10% capacity growth vs. 16.6% in 2019) and are forecasting a FY 2020 operating margin of 14.8%, representing 2.3 points of year-over-year margin expansion. We think that fair value for VLRS shares is $18. Source: Deutsche Bank Research, February 26th, 2020 Helane Becker, Cowen: Volaris continues to benefit from strength in core markets and a leading unit cost advantage vs peers. The company will likely focus on revenue optimization and ancillary generation…We are reiterating our Outperform rating on the common shares of Volaris. We are leaving our price target unchanged at $14. Source: Cowen Equity Research, Volaris Aviation Holding Company, February 26th, 2020 Stephen Trent, Citi: In light of its attractive risk/reward profile, we continue to identify Volaris as our favorite Mexican aviation stock. Source: Citi Research Equities, Airlines/Latin America/Mexico, February 25th, 2020 Duane Pfennigwerth, Evercore: A survivor bet from this very difficult juncture has as much to do with behavior, leadership experience and the will to act as it does with quantitative metrics. We believe Volaris will do what it takes to make it through and is incented to preserve the equity. Source: Evercore ISI, Transportation Airlines, April 19th, 2020 Helane Becker, Cowen: Volaris is taking action to limit spending given the decline in demand due to the spread of the coronavirus. The company is working with suppliers to defer payments and has made strides to size the airline for current demand. Volaris appears positioned better than most in the domestic Mexican market which could result in market share gains when the environment normalizes. Source: Cowen Equity Research, Volaris Aviation Holding Company, April 24th, 2020

Although Helane Becker noted that market share gains were possible for Volaris back in April, below is what happened.

Volaris is the only airline that had significant market-share gains between January and June. Almost 100% of the market share lost by Interjet has been absorbed by Volaris. In June Volaris achieved a 50% market share, up from 34% six months earlier, yet the stock is still trading at $5 as of July 20.

On July 21st, the Company announced it was continuing to increase capacity and August would be at 70% of the original schedule. Volaris, like all airlines over the last few months, dramatically reduced capacity from their original schedule.

The management team is clearly seeing something in the forward bookings of the airline that would suggest that they can continue to both add capacity and fill up the seats.

Risks

Before I outline the upside potential of Volaris, it's worth mentioning the ongoing risks that this company has the potential to experience:

Price of oil as it relates to jet fuel. Volatility is the name of the game here, but airlines have become very adept at passing this cost along. Further, higher oil prices means that Volaris' relative cost advantage would grow as a result of its industry-leading fuel efficiency. Cartels and violence in Mexico. This continues to be a challenge, but heretofore, has not negatively impacted the airline industry Recurrence of COVID-19. While progress is being made for a vaccine, there is a chance that one may never be found. Foreign currency. Although they have made a lot of headway in this area, the USD revenue brought in by the company does not yet match the USD costs that are paid out. Offsetting this is the fact they have very high USD denominated cash reserves. Competition. There is always a risk that a new competitor enters the market, but given the size, scale and continued decrease in unit costs, this is a low probability, and Volaris is the best positioned airline to take on any competitor.

The company has been exposed to these and other risks for the last 15 years and has weathered them all and built a wonderful company.

Range of Potential Outcomes

Since shares usually trade on the forward-looking prospects of the business, I will outline a range of outcomes based on Volaris achieving revenue of $2.8B USD in 2022. To keep the analysis simple, I will look at a range of two variables.

Net Income Profit Margin. In 2015 and 2016 the company produced Net Income Profit Margin of 14% and 15% respectively. I will provide a range of 10% - 14%. PE Multiples. Depending on the company and the period the industry is going through, strong ULCCs will command a PE of between 12x - 16x. Shares Outstanding. 101,338,583.

While the above chart outlines a possible wide range of outcomes, all are a significant increase from the current share price. On the low end it represents a 6x return up to a 12x return over the next few years.

Summary

For the last 15 years, Volaris has steadily grown and refined its business model to become the largest, most efficient and lowest cost airline in Mexico. With Interjet and Aeromexico struggling, Volaris is well positioned to gain significant market share in the months and years to come. This reduction of capacity by two competitors will force a reallocation of valuable and supply-constrained Mexico City slots (authorizations to take-off or land at a particular airport on a particular day during a specified time period) with Volaris best positioned to reap the benefits.

As an investor, if you believe that the Mexican population will continue to fly and more people will opt out of using the bus for both convenience and cost, then you must look to which airline is best positioned competitively. Which airline has the right team and the right strategy to survive and thrive? I believe that Volaris is that winner. They have a history of winning and emerging stronger.

Volaris has played offense during the pandemic and significantly increased its market share and competitive position. In the near term, Volaris will be back to producing record profit margins. This time the margins will be from a much larger base of revenue and ultimately produce private equity level returns for investors who chose to believe the story in mid-2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I was a co-creator of the business plan for Volaris and co-founder of the airline in 2005. In addition to my background in aviation as a consultant and executive, I have been a consultant with Bain & Company and a Private Equity Investor. I currently own stock in Volaris and have since 2005. I have also purchased additional shares over the last five months. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it directly, but will benefit if the value of the shares increase.