These shares have the potential to generate satisfactory dividend income, dividend growth, and total returns over the long term.

We see an irrational disconnect between current performance and future growth prospects, and the stock's current multiple.

ESS has been a direct beneficiary of the tech boom in the U.S. That development has allowed it to produce impressive growth since its IPO in 1994.

Lately, we’ve been highlighting some of the safest areas of the REIT space – companies with reliable cash flows in today's volatile economy. As such, we've found ourselves focusing more than once on the multi-family rental space.

Apartment REITs, as a group, have performed relatively well with regard to rent collection throughout COVID-19. This is especially the case for the blue-chip names that focus on top-notch properties in areas of high demand.

For instance, we covered AvalonBay Communities (AVB) last week. Its second quarter earnings report reiterated our belief that it’s worthy of ownership.

That’s not to say we don’t recognize where it’s hurting. We’re always about presenting the most accurate picture possible, complete with the good, the bad, and the ugly alike. As such, we noted that AVB's California portfolio was struggling, and how that was cause for concern for another high performer in the industry: Essex Property Trust (ESS).

The company has built an empire over the years by focusing on supply-constrained markets on the West Coast. And since it also posted earnings last week, we thought we’d continue our multi-family coverage by reviewing Essex’s most recent data too.

Fountain Court in Seattle, WA

About Essex Property Trust

Essex is quite the unique play in the REIT space.

Unlike the vast majority of the REITs we track, it has deliberately avoided geographical diversification. Instead, the company focuses on select West Coast markets that have grown up around the tech boom.

Essex certainly isn't a technology company itself. But it has been a direct beneficiary of it, allowing the company to produce technology-like growth since its 1994 IPO.

FAST Graphs: 2002-2020

We’re talking about annualized total returns of roughly 17%. That’s due, in large part, to management's foresight and willingness to invest heavily in real estate markets that have benefited from the growth of high-tech firms.

You can find its full property list here, which shows three general areas:

Southern California (Los Angeles, San Diego, and surrounding counties)

Northern California (San Francisco Bay area, Silicon Valley, and surrounding counties)

Seattle metro area.

Essex Skyline at MacArthur Place in Santa Ana, CA

As of June 30, ESS owned 247 apartment communities in these areas, with another seven under construction. That amounts to 60,215 apartment homes, with another 2,025 under construction.

Source: ESS Q2 Report

Discussing Essex’s Q2 Report in Depth

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Essex's bottom line Q2 figures showed it was facing new headwinds. The company's net income, total funds from operations (FFO), and core FFO were all down mid-single digits year-over-year.

To its credit, management didn’t try to sidestep those troubles. In fact, CEO Michael Schall very nearly began the quarterly conference call with:

"Our reported results for Q2 reflect these unprecedented challenges as we reported [a] 5.1% decline in core FFO from a year ago, representing an abrupt turnaround from very favorable conditions throughout this economic cycle."

Source: ESS Q2 Report

And its revenue declined by 3.8% year-over-year.

Delinquencies, meanwhile, came in at 4.3% compared to just 0.34% in the second quarter of 2019. Yet, this trend is improving, with July delinquencies recorded at only 2.7%.

What's more, ESS actually saw a revenue increase in recent months as tenants paid past-due rents. We expect this to increase further as the economy stabilizes in Essex markets.

Schall did highlight how quickly the "unprecedented job loss" created by shutdown orders changed the rental market’s supply/demand dynamics. Yet ESS has still recovered nicely since March and April, the worst of the economic woes. And overall, for the quarter, its occupancy rate is now near pre-pandemic levels, at 96.2%.

Now, the lower bottom-line figures do point toward more lower margins. Recent tenant protection policies often contain forbearance provisions, which could lead to continued troubles in rent collection.

During the second quarter, management estimates ESS experienced roughly $27 million in unexpected costs. Though, like with occupancy, it believes that the headwinds behind them – a rise in residential and commercial delinquency, lost occupancy, and COVID-19 related maintenance – will prove to be temporary.

It’s already begun seeing improvement toward the end of the second quarter.

Source: ESS Q2 Report

Getting Specific

Here’s the bad news: Essex says that June year-over-year job growth in Essex markets was -10.1%. Obviously, that’s much different from the growth estimates management had for its markets coming into 2020.

It’s true this was 400 basis points (bps) higher than the -14% employment change we saw back in April. But we're still talking about double-digit declines.

The good news is that the top-10 largest tech companies in the U.S. – all of which are headquartered in Essex markets – have a total of 17,000 job openings currently listed in California and Washington. So the big-tech firms are experiencing less growth headwinds than most of the economy, at large.

So the headwinds ESS is seeing could prove to be temporary.

Los Angeles has been a big sore spot with regard to the company’s localized performances. Management says that, historically, Southern California's economy outperforms during economic crises due to its well-diversified economy.

Yet this time around, L.A.'s job loss figures were much worse, with 19.5% unemployment during June. Schall said that can be "partially explained by the usually large number of gig and freelance workers" who live there.

The fact that the film industry there has been completely shut down doesn’t help either. Recorded shoot days during the second quarter were down 98%.

Schall did mention that production of daily television shows, such as soap operas produced by ABC and CBS – and even certain game shows, such as Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune – have recently began filming again. And that should breathe some life back into the Los Angeles economy.

Source

Thankfully, ESS says San Diego, Orange County, and Ventura have stuck with their historically strong economic performance trends.

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs, and Location, Location, Location

Overall, Schall notes that 12%-17% of jobs in Essex’s markets come from the leisure, hospitality, and service industries, which are obviously hurting.

The worst of the service declines were in San Francisco and Seattle, where tourism has tanked. But analysts expect those short comings to bounce back once the COVID-19 issue is solved.

Management did mention the work-from-home movement as a potential headwind, though it remains unclear whether we’ll see an actual mass exodus from these markets.

Thus far, most employers seem to be implementing hybrid plans. They offer work-from-home flexibility with more team-oriented activities that require face-to-face contact to maintain proper dynamics and team culture.

COO John Burkart had a colorful line in the conference call, saying that he suspects the trend will reverse – just as soon as live sports bars and restaurants open back up.

He added that “Zoom cannot replace the value that comes from in-person interaction.” And many people recognize this, even commenting that they’re “done with living at work.”

Zoom CEO Interview

Burkart also mentioned that the work-from-home trend isn’t necessarily a bad thing in many of Essex’s markets. It has allowed workers to move out into the suburbs, where high-quality internet infrastructure exists. So SS portfolio occupancy ratios in Contra Costa, Ventura, Orange, and San Diego counties are all higher than they were in pre-Covid March.

For our part, we doubt the work-from-home movement will play out like the most bearish analysts think. Certain employees may be able to perform their duties working far away from company office spaces/headquarters. But…

We suspect there always will be strong demand in the big-tech real estate markets. The networking effects that have allowed places like Silicon Valley and Seattle to thrive before are still too strong now.

Political Problems

As we’ve already stated, much of Essex’s success has come from tech companies’ strong jobs growth on the West Coast. So its properties are in areas where local politics lean heavily to the left.

As a result, many analysts now fear that progressive policies – including rent escalation limits, eviction rights, and rising property taxes – could affect its cash flows.

We saw this play out in Q2 a bit with property taxes rising 9.6% year-over-year. And management noted that the major driving force there was from increases in Seattle.

Lastly, ESS sold two properties during the quarter, both located in downtown San Jose. Schall highlighted the company’s continued trend of offloading downtown locations in areas that "are more susceptible to added supply and a diminishing quality of life."

He said that both properties were sold at a "a small discount compared to the pre-Covid period."

Even so, Schall does remain bullish on his company's ability to grow and expand. The key? To focus on growth areas near "major employment centers that offer a better living experience."

ESS had $1.4 billion in liquidity available at the end of the quarter, allowing it to take advantage of any bargain growth opportunities that pop up from here.

Also, with regard to the capital markets, ESS management was aggressive during the quarter. It took advantage of low interest rates to secure a $200 million long-term loan to pay down all of its 2020 debt maturities.

Plus, in June, Essex tapped debt markets to raise $150 million in bonds with an effective interest rate of 2.09%. And, just this week, it priced $300 million of $1.65% senior notes due 2031, as well as another $300 million of 2.65% senior notes due 2050.

Essex intends to use the proceeds to repay upcoming debt maturities.

A Good Chance of Recovery

In closing his portion of the conference call, Schall said:

"At the end of the day, we believe that the transaction markets will (likely)… recover because lower interest rates will provide sufficient incentive to offset greater perceived risk. Historically, we found opportunities to add value as markets transition and in periods of disruption. I'm confident that we have the team, resources and strategy to thoughtfully act on these opportunities, consistent with our long-term track record of our performance."

This aligns with our belief that names like ESS will continue to outperform over the long term. The strength and talent of their leadership and management teams certainly testify to that outcome.

The great success that ESS has exhibited over the last several decades certainly didn't happen on accident. And, moving forward, we suspect that the winning culture of the past will translate to success in the future as well.

As investors, we believe that it's best to partner over the long term with the highest-quality management teams. In which case, Essex meets this qualification.

Valuation

While there are certainly short term headwinds here, when we look at the low multiple that ESS shares currently trade with, we see an irrational disconnect between current performance/future growth prospects and the stock's current multiple.

Source: FAST Graphs

As you can see on the FAST Graph above, ESS's long-term p/AFFO (price to adjusted funds from operations) average is 22.9x. Today, shares are trading for just 18.57x, representing a nearly 19% discount.

This is the largest discount that shares have traded with since the Great Recession. The FAST Graph data clearly points toward a unique buying opportunity.

We see consensus estimates for AFFO growth of -3% in 2020… 2% in 2021… and 8% in 2022. And FFO growth of 1.3% in 2021 and 7.1% in 2022). While the 2020 and 2021 expectations are certainly lower than the mid-to-high single digit AFFO growth rates we've seen in recent years, that doesn’t mean an about 20% discount is warranted.

This discounted multiple has led to lower share prices, which have pushed ESS' dividend yield up to the 3.7% level. (That’s great relative to the about 3% yield it’s traded at for much of the last decade.)

Prior to the COVID-19 sell-off, ESS' yield had fallen to as low as 2.23%. So income-oriented investors in search of higher yields in the 4% area will want to take a close look at it.

This opportunity to buy shares well below the long-term historical average premium doesn’t happen every day.

Shares were clearly overvalued in late 2019 when they traded for more than 27x AFFO at roughly $330. However, here in the $220 area? We find them attractive.

Our fair value estimate is $250/share, implying upside of 12% from a share price of around $223.19.

Conclusion

We acknowledge the unprecedented uncertainty that ESS faces right now, which is why we place a "Buy" rating on ESS shares.

Source: FAST Graphs

In short, for more risk-tolerant investors who have the intestinal fortitude to manage short-term volatility, we believe that ESS shares could generate:

Satisfactory dividend income

Satisfactory dividend growth

Total returns over the long-term.

While we do worry about valuations in the tech sector, we continue to believe in its ultimate strength. Thankfully, Essex offers bullish tech investors in-direct exposure to the continued growth of tech firms – large and small – in West Coast markets.

With this in mind, we find ESS to be one of the most intriguing opportunities in the real estate space today.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS, AVB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.