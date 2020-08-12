Limitless Potential Of Cannabis Plant (Podcast)

Summary

Drs. Ethan Russo and Dale Hunt, superstars in the cannabis space, join the show to discuss why cannabis plant is a biochemical treasure trove that we've only just begun to understand.

We cover endocannabinoids, body receptors, the entourage effect at molecular level, and why we're at the frontier of the future of medicine.

We also discuss teaming up to create Breeder's Best, and why it's essential for breeders to have a seat at the table.