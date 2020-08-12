Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Alpha Apes as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Alpha Apes as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

NCR Corp.: Optimistic on The Rebound, Cautious of the Future

Despite being part of the notoriously resilient Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has yet to recover from the equity sell-off of early March, mainly by its nature of major dependence on the retail sector's clients. Working through the company's latest briefings as well as reports from peers, we believe that a combination of resilience and innovation in younger comps mixed with the grim outlooks from reportable segments are the causes of this softened valuation.

That said, NCR stagnation at 7x P/E proves to be an attractive entry point. With the potential to capitalize on certain post-pandemic banking and retail trends, seasoned management, strong liquidity, and a sustainable business model, we find that the company is trading at a discount of 34.22% and the price target of $27.69, reconciling from our unlevered Discounted Cash Flow model. Here, we are bullish of the name in the short term with an investment horizon of 1-2 years.

Source: Our Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Company Overview:

NCR is a leading maker of ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, and self-checkout (SCO) terminals - including its barcode scanners, and related printer consumables such as paper and ink. Since 2015, the company has seen a shift in management due to the involvement with Blackstone, recruiting Michael Hayford as CEO, Frank Martire as Chairman (both of which in Q2 2018), and very lately, Timothy Oliver as CFO - with all three being ex-C suites members of Metavante Technologies. The new executive team also brought with them a change in the company's reportable segments, switching from Hardware, Software, and Services to Banking, Retail, and Hospitality. Aside from change in management, NCR expanded its Board of Directors and appointed Chinh Chu and Greg Blank, both were Managing Directors at Blackstone, to the company's board - a point we would like to highlight later on.

With the shift in management, we see that the company went through a series of acquisition, all with the intention of strengthening its POS product line and enhancing its existing visibility in Retail and Hospitality. An apparent internal trend seems to be NCR's focus on higher margin, recurring top-line growths through software, services instead of hardware. By having two years of preparation and a clear path towards emphasizing its POS line, we believe that the company will come out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger, capitalizing on the world's new dependency for efficient POS, SCO, and changing consumer behaviors.

Overview of Second Quarter Financial Performance:

Revenue

Banking revenue decreased 12% due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic driven by a 25% decline in ATM hardware revenue. An accelerated shift from selling perpetual software licenses to recurring revenue also impacted the year over year revenue comparison. Foreign currency fluctuations had an unfavorable impact of 1% on the revenue comparison. Retail revenue decreased 13% due to a large customer hardware rollout in the prior year period, as well as the continued impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign currency fluctuations had no impact on the revenue comparison. Hospitality revenue decreased 21% mainly due to the continued impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign currency fluctuations had a unfavorable impact of 1% on the revenue comparison.

Gross Margin

Second quarter gross margin of $372 million decreased from $471 million in the prior year period. Gross margin rate was 25.1%, down from 27.5%. Second quarter gross margin (non-GAAP) of $381 million decreased from $487 million in the prior year period. Gross margin rate (non-GAAP) was 25.7%, down from 28.5%. The decreases in gross margin rate, both GAAP and non-GAAP, were driven by the reduction in revenue impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the impact from the shift to recurring revenue.

Source: NCR 10-Q Q2 2020

Overview of The Current Climate:

The COVID-19 pandemic, while has proven itself to be the great muffler of most conventional definitions of economic growth, has become an unexpected accelerator for several economic opportunities. This includes the evolution of Digital Banking, sparked by a decline in cash usage, and the transformation of retail and hospitality Point-of-Sales, induced along a risk-based market segmentation.

On the prospect of returning to normalcy, scientists are racing to produce a safe and effective vaccine by next year according to the New York Times. As of now, 40 vaccines are in human trials. In July, several positive news coming from phase III trials and limited approval from CanSino Biologics vaccine showed promising opportunities for the rival of its finalized versions in a foreseeable future. Thus, the day the retail and hospitality sectors recover will not be far away, and NCR is poised to be the fastest to recover with its targeted sector.

Source: The New York Times

As of Tuesday, August 11th, 2020, Russia became the first country to approve the coronavirus vaccine. Though there are disputes and international skepticism regarding its efficiency and cloud around its side effect as the third phase was not conducted on mass trials that can effectively represent the population. Moreover, President Trump has came to a contract with Pfizer to buy 100 million vaccine shots with option to buy another 500 million shots at $20/shot. These news favorably strengthen our projection that the vaccine will be on the market soon with affordable prices.

Source: Modern Healthcare

How NCR's Banking Fits in a Post-COVID World:

While the event-driven "trend" seems to move towards a more robust ecosystem of Digital Banking due to fear of the virus, it in undeniable that the event itself has consolidated a solid "theme" for the foreseeable future: the transition away from hard cash due to cash handling; a better offering, in both pricing, efficiency, and security in digital platforms; and the cost-cutting capability via closing branches. These juice the already relentless wave of fintech companies and early-stage start ups that might join the fray, with notable names such as Revolut and Chime.

NCR, with its current +600 financial institutions customer base and a respectable capital of $1,681M to deploy (10-Q), we believe the company stands at an interesting junction where it could greatly improve its Banking segmentation via acquisitions. As Digital Banking takes up 11% of the Banking Revenue, we see potential for the company to continue its M&A appetite towards a sustainable banking theme for the future. For our analysis, we used a conservative outlook of for bearish Quarter in Q3 2020 and a neutral outlook in Q4 2020 as we believe the management team has appropriate strategy and shift in objectives that will come in handy in the second half of the year. We project that the third quarter might suffer full magnitude similarly to the second quarter before see a stabilization in the company's Banking segment at a growth around low-to-mid single digit from Q4 2020 forward - one that also takes into account ATM Hardware sales.

Source: Our Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

We are wary of the flattening and potentially decline of ATM Hardware revenue, one that takes up a large percentage of the Banking segment and contributed a 25% decline as of Q2. While Digital Banking only takes up ~11%, we see that a push towards digital banking could cannibalizes the company's bread and butter of ATM manufacturing in the future. But aside from that, we noticed that NCR's optimistic outlook has been more or less a product of their backlog - both in manufacturing and services. That said, it is probable that this backlog would be facing losses due to the nature of cost-cutting during a downturn and especially with no penalty from NCR:

Orders in backlog can be canceled without penalty. Therefore, we do not believe that our backlog, as of any particular date, is necessarily indicative of revenue for any future period. However, backlog is included as a component of our remaining performance obligation to the extent we determine that the orders are non-cancelable

Source: NCR 10K 2019, NCR 10-Q Q2 2020

A cataclysmic mixture of a virus outbreak, high margins, market saturation, and changes in customer behavior poses a high wall for any company to profit off this segment. In addition, the industry has been challenged in recent years by uncertainties with regulations - both a boon and a bane - as while it sparks the need for upgrade, most new security requires with ATMs can be brought up to new standards with minimal new hardware purchases. Over the five years to 2024, industry revenue is projected to decline at an annualized rate of 1.3%, or approximately $195.7 million according to Ibis world.

How NCR's Retail & Hospitality Fits in a Post-COVID World:

From a recent U.S. customer survey of Shekel Brainweigh Ltd., the provider of weighing technologies found that nearly two-thirds of consumers are changing their grocery shopping habits in response to the pandemic. Of these, 87% say they would prefer to shop in stores with touchless, robust self-checkout, or frictionless micro-markets to pay for groceries options with less than one-third are ordering groceries online. Although consumer sentiment changes monthly with the progression, or regression of respective regions' responses to COVID-19, we believe that the precaution and insurance-mindset generated by this event will largely drive better POS and SCO systems. Within the Retail segment, we see the 7% decline in hardware revenue a temporary weakness as retailers are gasping for air and shelling whatever capital they have left. Expressing our view of this shorter-term weakness through 2020, we project a 13.4% decline in topline for the Retail segment for Q3 and a continual impact remaining throughout 2021. This soft projection is based on our research of the market, coupling with the belief that, beyond 2020, the company will see increase intensity in price-based competition as many competitors have better leverage within the COVID-19 disruption. Yet, product mix-shift to software and services of NCR drive better-than-expected operating margin leverage, leaving room for NCR to match up its capability to the competitors. Still, we all project that the COVID-19 will intensifies the price-based competition, and NCR might not have trajectory to lead the market as comparable as other nascent players.

Unlike Banking where we see a persistent weakness in hardware, Retail Hardware seems to have an optimistic thematic push. Recognizing that this pandemic may accelerate the solutions required to better the overall retail experience, NCR seems to be poised to capitalize on a respectable transformation. For our bull case of high-single-digit for the Retail segment, we expect an interesting shift with further Phase 2,3, and full reopening plan that could revive open-space stores, giving NCR some leeway with growing its POS/SCO opportunities.

As for its last segment, we expect to see NCR suffer the harshest blows as the Entertainment and Hospitality industry finds itself in a much more precarious position than others. Recent data from Yelp shows that, since March, 53% of restaurants are now listed as permanent closures on its platform, while OpenTable said one in four restaurants were at risks of closure. This equates to a $120B lost in the industry so far and could extend to double that number by the year's end.

Witnessing pressures from multiple fronts including but not limited to enforced shutdown, disrupted supply chain, scarce demand, and even ethical conflicts with employees, the Restaurant, Hospitality, and Entertainment industry has seen some of the biggest whiplash from the pandemic. And this means several things. Firstly, it is of the highest order that these enterprises try their best to cut cost and operate on the leanest overhead possible. Secondly, to survive a world where indoor dining is proscribed, a desperate need to establish better omnichannel strategy and food delivery are needed. This includes an offset in cost-cutting to invest in better online menus, delivery, and even shifts in inventory. Thirdly, any restaurant that hope to not just see the light of a post-pandemic era, but to also thrive, must invest substantially in restaurant tech: electronic menus, tableside ordering, self-order kiosks, and NCR's favorites: contactless payment systems and digital check presenters. Bridging this to our investment, we see NCR well-positioned to supply this shift as the company has invested a substantial amount in bettering its POS solutions within the Hospitality/Restaurant segment in the last 3 years.

Source: Crunchbase

With three out of four of these acquisitions under a clear strategy to strengthen and consolidate the software and services in the Midwest/South regions, we see a potential for NCR to establish itself in a post-pandemic where restaurants seek to re-model their modes of payments.

That said, we remain conservative with our analysis on the restaurant industry due to the very implication that any involvement with restaurants, hotels, and entertainment would prolong the existence of the virus. We see that many more restaurants, unless they can find a way to substantially increase their outdoor seating, will permanently or temporarily close. In a sense, this would affect the strategy laid out by management in recent years to invest in POS specifically for this playground. From their Q2 report, the Hospitality top-line flagged to -20% and for its operating income, the company breaks even. This is a concerning but foreseeable loss.

Source: Q2 2020 earnings presentation

With this, we see a low double-digit decline for the Hospitality segment until earliest return-to-normal in Q1 - Q2 of 2021.

Source: Our Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

To conclude, we see a thematic push for a normalcy that could benefit NCR and while the paradigm shift would affect each segments in different ways, the company stands to profit in the near-to-medium term.

Seasoned expertise with sustainable balance sheet to weather the storm

NCR has always been mindful of its capital structure relatively to its financial performance that we believe it came from NCR's deep root within the industry since it was founded in 1884. With that being said, even with the pandemic that has even made many big corporations into distressed and bankruptcy, NCR has full capability to draw down its revolver facility (a five-year revolving credit facility with an aggregate principal amount of $1.1bn, of which $1.07bn was outstanding as of June 30, 2020) and utilize current cash balance for short-term financial obligation, of which only consists of $217mn in ST borrowings. Acknowledging its favorable EBITDA/Interest expense as well as the flexibility in revolver-to-ST obligations, we see that NCR's attempt to use cash for borrowings will have little impact on its credit and liquidity.

Source: Our summary model

With the strategic partnership with Blackstone in 2015, the executive board observed a major management change as only 2 out of top 18 current main executives were with the firm before the partnership. In connection with the investment, NCR expanded its Board of Directors and appointed Chinh Chu and Greg Blank, both were Managing Directors at Blackstone, to NCR's board. The case study for this movement would be Dun & Bradstreet in which Chinh Chu led a consortium of investors to take DNB private, restructured the business and re-IPO. Both NCR and DNB are veteran player in their respective field, and other nascent players are stealing their market share.

Furthermore, in order to build a stronger liquidity position, NCR has taken steps to improve its working capital and is addressing certain business impacts with spending cuts. As noted on our first quarter 2020 earnings call, NCR has taken several steps to build the cash reserve to improve its financial liquidity and flexibility, and provide a cushion to help weather the impacts of the pandemic. These steps include suspending its share repurchase programs, limiting our mergers and acquisition activity, reducing salary for members of the leadership team and certain salaried employees, reducing our planned capital expenditures, eliminating most contractors, curtailing travel, and freezing merit increases and hiring. With the complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic, these measures are appropriate to reserve sufficient capital to weather the unknown end date of the pandemic.

Source: Q2 2020 NCR Corporation Earnings Conference Call

Trading at deep discount

Source: Our Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

With the partnership with Blackstone, we observed a better free cash flow generation in the recent years and believed that NCR will be fully capable to maintain stable and predictable cash flow relatively to its historical performance, ranging from $550m - $650m annually toward FY2014. All terminal assumptions were determined from historical analysis and team research on the industry under base case scenario of full market recovery starting first quarter 2021. NCR's beta was calculated by un-levering comparable companies' beta and re-lever the median accordingly to NCR's current capital structure.

Comparable Company Analysis:

Source: CapIq

Aside from its cheap valuation, which we believe stem from its geographic primacy in the U.S. and severe hits in the Retail and Hospitality segments, we really like the company's leverage profile, standing at 2.8x, especially compared to peers with a Median of 4.41x. We also see the company outperforms in return metrics with an especially strong ROIC of 12.11%.

NCR and many of its peers are struggling to rebound from YTD low in mid-March as market sentiment remains uncertain with surges in coronavirus cases in opening states, holding the rally momentum with doubts in sliding financial performance. From the company-specific aspect, our research and model implied little-to-no growth in the long run, lower-than-comparable multiples from NCR are expected and reasonable. Therefore, comparable trading company analysis was used as a sanity check to our cash-based valuation, DCF. With that being said, we believe that, even with a conservative projection, proven track record of NCR's sustainable cash flows implies a valuation around $26.84, reconciling from our 3 approaches, Gordon growth method and terminal EV/EBITDA method.

Conclusion:

While we see a tough future for NCR in the long-term, our analysis shows that the company's fair valuation remains around $24.08-$30.86 with the target price of $27.69 thanks to its sustainable balance sheet and resourceful management. On a macro-level, despite our worries for disruptive peers, we believe that there is a possibility for the company to capitalize on a thematic push that could solidify its standing as the premier cash management hardware and software manufacturer. Either way, we see NCR as an attractive investment in the near-to-medium term despite our caution for its future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NCR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.