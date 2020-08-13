With the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) I already covered two Canadian banks, which are part of the Big Five Canadian Banks. In this article, I will cover another Canadian bank, which is belonging to that group - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD).

(Source: Pixabay)

Following pretty much the same structure as always, I will start with a short description of the business and look at the recent quarterly and annual results. Following that, I will look at the growth potential of the bank as well as the risks the bank is facing right now. And as the bank is also interesting for dividend investors, we will also look at the dividend. And finally, we try to determine when to buy the stock - by calculating the intrinsic value and looking for good entry points.

Business Description

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is not only part of the Big Five Canadian Banks - it is the second biggest bank in Canada and the 6th biggest bank in North America (according to total assets as well as market capitalization). The company is serving more than 26 million customers around the globe and has more than 13 million active digital customers. The company is especially present in Canada and the United States and has more than 2,300 retail locations in North America. The company had about 89,000 full-time equivalent employees. In the second quarter of 2020, the Toronto-Dominion Bank had $1,674 billion in total assets and $1,078 billion in total deposits.

Total revenue in the second quarter was $10,528 million - reflecting a decrease of 0.8% compared to the previous quarter and reflecting an increase of 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Net interest income increased 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year, while non-interest income declined 6.6%. Earnings per share decreased from $1.61 in the previous quarter and $1.70 in the same quarter last year to $0.80 in the second quarter - this is reflecting a decline of 50.3% compared to the last quarter and a decline of 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

(Source: TD Investor Presentation)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is reporting in three key business lines:

Canadian Retail : In 2019, the segment was responsible for 55% of earnings. In the second quarter of 2020, total revenue increased 1.1% to $6,023 million while net income decreased 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year to $1,172 million. The segment has a network of 1,091 branches and about 3,500 ATMs. This segment serves nearly 16 million customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking as well as wealth and insurance business. This includes credit card business, auto finance and business banking.

: In 2019, the segment was responsible for 55% of earnings. In the second quarter of 2020, total revenue increased 1.1% to $6,023 million while net income decreased 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year to $1,172 million. The segment has a network of 1,091 branches and about 3,500 ATMs. This segment serves nearly 16 million customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking as well as wealth and insurance business. This includes credit card business, auto finance and business banking. U.S. Retail : In 2019, the segment was responsible for 31% of earnings. In the second quarter of 2020, total revenue decreased 3.6% to $2,802 million. Net income decreased even 73% in the second quarter to only $336 million. The segment offers its services to over 9 million retail customers and has a network of 1,241 stores located mostly on the east coast. The business banking serves the needs of businesses through a diversified range of products and services - meeting the needs for financing, investment, cash management and day-to-day banking needs. The segment also includes the investment in TD Ameritrade.

: In 2019, the segment was responsible for 31% of earnings. In the second quarter of 2020, total revenue decreased 3.6% to $2,802 million. Net income decreased even 73% in the second quarter to only $336 million. The segment offers its services to over 9 million retail customers and has a network of 1,241 stores located mostly on the east coast. The business banking serves the needs of businesses through a diversified range of products and services - meeting the needs for financing, investment, cash management and day-to-day banking needs. The segment also includes the investment in TD Ameritrade. Wholesale Banking: In 2019, this segment was responsible for only 5% of earnings. In the second quarter of 2020, total revenue increased 42% to $1,261 million, while net income decreased 5.4% compared to the same quarter and was $209 million. This segment offers a wide range of capital markets and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues, providing advice on strategic acquisition and divestitures.

Growth

The bank can focus on several strategies to increase its business and grow in the years to come. First of all, like every other company in the financial services sector, it has to face the challenges of digitalization and adapt as otherwise the bank will be left behind. But like most Canadian banks, the Toronto-Dominion bank has already high levels of digital adoption among its customers and the numbers are constantly improving. In Canada, the bank has 5.7 million active mobile users (13.3% YoY growth) and in the United States it has 3.6 million active mobile users (17.0% YoY growth). In Canada, the digital adoption ratio is 57.7% of all customers. Overall, I am quite confident, that management is facing the challenges of digitalization and the Toronto-Dominion Bank will be one of the banks coming out successful on the other side and continue to be one of the leading financial services companies.

(Source: TD Investor Presentation)

But aside from the challenge of digitalization, which ever bank has to manage, the Toronto-Dominion Bank can also continue to grow inorganically - by acquisitions. During the last two decades, the bank executed several acquisitions. In the last decade, it acquired for example the Chrysler Financial auto finance portfolio in 2011 or acquired Albert Fried & Company, a New York-based broker-dealer in 2017.

(Source: TD Investor Presentation)

Of course, the Toronto-Dominion bank can also grow by expanding its business. At this point, I consider it unlikely that TD will expand to new markets - like the Bank of Nova Scotia did in South America. But the Toronto-Dominion bank can expand its presence in the United States for example. So far, the bank is present on the east coast - especially in states in the north-east of the United States and in Flora - and has access to about 110 million people within TD's footprint. This gives the bank - at least in theory - enormous growth potential as it can only reach about 1/3 of the population in the United States.

And finally, the bank can grow by adding new products and services, by increasing loans and deposits (similar to the past decades). Of course, growth will depend on the economic development of Canada and the United States, but banking is a very durable and resilient business, that will probably continue to exist in the years and decades to come - like it did for several hundred years already.

Risk

Similar to many other banks, the Toronto-Dominion bank is also facing huge risks right now as loans and credits are facing a higher risk of default due to COVID-19 and the resulting social distancing measures as well as the recession. Nevertheless, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio is still 11.0% (a year ago, it was 12.0%) and the tier 1 capital ratio is 12.3% (after being 13.5% a year ago). As a result, the Toronto-Dominion bank also increased the provision for credit losses compared to the quarters before. While the provision for credit losses was only $923 million in the first quarter of 2020, it was $3,221 million in the second quarter (about $1.1 billion for US retail and about $1.2 billion for Canadian retail).

(Source: TD Investor Presentation)

Allowance for credit losses increased $2.6 billion quarter-over-quarter - primarily reflecting higher performance allowance related to the COVID-19 pandemic - and was about $7.9 billion in the second quarter. When looking at the numbers in more detail, we see that about 62% of the amount is for the United States and 38% for Canada. When looking at the different segments, we see that only $0.2 billion are for residential mortgages, while the biggest amounts are for "business & government" (about $2.8 billion) and credit card (about $3.0 billion). Right now, management is considering only 1.62% of residential mortgages in the high-risk category, while more than 8% of loans of the "consumer installment and other personal loans" are in the high-risk category. In the "business and government" category, 3.29% of loans are "watch and classified or high risk". And especially among the credit cards, 26.48% of loans and credits are in the high-risk category.

(Source: TD Investor Presentation)

And aside from credit cards, the exposure to the oil and gas industry is especially problematic as this industry is under a lot of pressure due to the low oil price. The total exposure to the industry is $12.2 billion - reflecting about 1.6% of total loans. Especially the exposure to products and midstream is rather high. And among the producers, we have 92% non-investment grade loans. Among the midstream companies we still have 66% non-investment grade and default for some of these loans seems rather likely.

Wide Economic Moat

The Toronto-Dominion Bank also has a wide economic moat - similar to many other banks. In my articles about the Bank of Nova Scotia as well as the Royal Bank of Canada I already mentioned the special situation in which the major five Canadian banks are in. These banks operate in an almost-oligopoly and are protected by the Canadian government as the regulations are generating high barriers to entry. Foreign banks can operate only under certain restrictions in Canada and competition in Canada is also controlled and Canada's banking system seems to favor a few large banks. These banks control a huge part the domestic market and as the Toronto-Dominion bank is generating about 58% of its revenue in Canada, it is profiting from this special protection for Canadian banks.

High barriers to entry lead to higher switching costs because with a limited number of choices for customers is stabilizing pricing among the existing companies and giving customers less incentive to switch banks. This leads to pricing power for the companies and enables the Toronto-Dominion bank to increase the prices for it services regularly without losing customers.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is the second largest bank in Canada and spreading the fixed costs across a larger operating base usually leads to cost advantages for a company. These cost advantages are hard to match for new competitors and enable the big Canadian banks to offer services cheaper or generate a higher profit from the products and services.

Dividend

Similar to many other Canadian banks, the Toronto-Dominion Bank has a high dividend yield and is interesting for dividend investors. Right now, the bank is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.79 resulting in a dividend yield of 5.2%. In 2019, diluted earnings per share were $6.25 resulting in a payout ratio of 46% and for the foreseeable future management is also targeting a payout ratio between 40% and 50%.

(Source: Annual Report 2019)

We have to assume, that management will not increase the dividend in 2020 and probably also not in 2021 as Canada's bank regulator has ordered banks not to increase dividends. But the Toronto-Dominion bank is paying a dividend for 163 continuous years and since 1994, the company increased the dividend with a CAGR of 11.3%. Between 2010 and 2019, management also increased the dividend every single year and we can expect the Toronto-Dominion bank to be a dependable dividend payer in the years to come.

While many other banks - especially in the United States - focused heavily on share buybacks, TD actually increased the number of outstanding shares a little bit during the past decade. In 2010, the bank had 1,744 million outstanding shares and now it has 1,815 million. In the recent past, the number of outstanding shares decreased again, but due to COVID-19 share buybacks are halted.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When looking at the long-term performance since 1980, revenue increased with a CAGR of 7.31% while net income increased with a CAGR of 10.88%. Since 2000, revenue growth slowed down to a CAGR of only 5.85%, but net income increased with a CAGR of 13.63% since 2000. During the last ten years (since 2010), revenue increased again with a CAGR of 9.81% while net income increased with a CAGR of 10.79%. It certainly depends a little bit on the timeframe how high the growth rates are, but the Toronto-Dominion Bank is growing with a high pace and growth is not really slowing down in the last few years - especially compared to many other banks.

Since 1980 Since 2000 Since 2010 Revenue 7.31% 5.85% 9.81% Net Income 10.88% 13.63% 10.79%

Aside from long-term performance, we can also look at the performance during the last two recessions. During the Financial Crisis, the Toronto-Dominion bank could increase its revenue every single year (although revenue growth was very low in 2008 and 2009). Net income on the other hand declined three years in a row from $4.6 billion in 2006 to $3.12 billion in 2009 reflecting a decline of 32.2%. When looking at the performance after the Dotcom bubble, revenue declined to years in a row from $20.57 billion in 2001 to $15.67 billion in 2003 reflecting a decline of 23.8%. And in 2002, the Toronto-Dominion bank actually had to report a loss (the only year with a loss during the last four decades).

Like with many other banks, free cash flow was fluctuating heavily during the last decade. It was fluctuating between $43.3 billion and a negative free cash flow of $1.1 billion resulting in an average free cash flow of $18.7 billion. While free cash flow was much higher than net income, the later was still $11.7 billion in 2019 and $10.6 billion in the last four quarters. And like with all the other banks, I assume $0 free cash flow for 2020. For 2021, we assume the same free cash flow as for 2019 and then assume that growth will come back very slowly. We assume, that free cash flow will grow 1% in 2022 and growth then accelerate to 4% at the end of the next decade and we also assume 4% growth till perpetuity. This leads to an intrinsic value of $80.60 for the Toronto-Dominion bank.

Conclusion

Similar to most other banks I covered so far, the Toronto-Dominion Bank seems to be undervalued right now. Nevertheless, I would assume we see lower stock prices in the months to come. And over the long run, the bank is not only offering a high dividend yield, but based on the performance with high consistency during the last decades and double-digit net income growth on an annual basis (on average), the Toronto-Dominion Bank should be a great long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.