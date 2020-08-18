Important Warning To All REIT Investors

Those investors who take the right actions today will make a small fortune in the long run.

We are very confident that it's only a question of time before REITs fully recover and break new all-time highs.

This article is meant to warn those of you who haven't studied REIT history and lack an understanding of the full picture.

REITs (VNQ) are gaining a lot of attention right now.

On one hand, you have contrarian investors who are very bullish on REITs because they trade at near their lowest valuation in 10 years even as interest rates have hit 0%.

On the other hand, you have more skeptical investors who remain bearish due to missed rent payments, defaulting tenants and the risk of permanent changes to how we use real estate.

It's a very polarized market with a wide range of opinions.

What's our view at High Yield Landlord?

We are very bullish.

We think that inexperienced investors who think that this crisis will permanently damage the REIT sector should go read some history.

In today’s article, we will bring this history to you. Here are five lessons on REIT history that should serve as an important warning to all the naysayers.

Lesson #1: Buying REITs After a Crash Has Always Paid Off

REITs have existed since the 1960s and gone through many crises and bear markets in the past. Yet, they always fully recovered, without exception:

Some of these past crises were much worse for REITs than the current one. As an example, in 2008-2009, REITs went into the sharpest real estate crash ever recorded with overleveraged balance sheets, and suddenly, banks stopped working and it was impossible to refinance debt.

It put the entire sector at risk of bankruptcies and forced many REITs to cut dividends and raise equity at highly-dilutive prices.

This was a perfect storm and it certainly was much more dangerous for REITs than the current crisis. Yet, REITs nearly tripled in just two years following the crisis and investors who had the courage to invest made a fortune.

REITs today enjoy the strongest balance sheets in their entire history, banks are working, and REITs have ample liquidity to recover and thrive again. We believe investors who buy while there's blood on the street will make a small fortune again.

Lesson #2: REIT Bankruptcies Are Extremely Rare

Each time we go into a crisis, investors fear that REITs will go bankrupt and never recover. If you go back to the comment sections of REIT articles posted in 2008-2009, you will find all the same comments that you see today:

“Tenants cannot pay rent!” “Leases are worthless!” “REITs will go bankrupt!”

In reality, there has only been one equity REIT bankruptcy in the past 30 years. It was an overleveraged mall REIT called GGP. And even this company eventually got out of bankruptcy and investors recovered nearly all losses.

In today’s crisis, we may see a few other bankruptcies of overleveraged REITs. But generally speaking, bankruptcies are extremely rare because if you own a large portfolio of conservatively-financed, income-producing real estate, it's very hard to fail.

So don’t expect mass bankruptcies. A few REITs may file, but these are overleveraged companies that are easy to avoid.

Lesson #3: Fears of a “New Normal” Are Always Greatly Exaggerated

In every crisis, investors start to think that “this time is different.” They fear that a “new normal” would change the world forever and permanently damage the future prospects of property investments.

As an example, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, many claimed that this would cause significant and long-lasting pain to owners of malls, skyscrapers and hotels. In reality, things quickly returned to normal. People are not happy if they have to stay inside their home 24/7. They want to go out, explore and connect with others. We are social creatures and this will never change.

Yet, investors never learn and always make the same mistake in every crisis. Today again, investors claim that REITs will never recover because there will be a “new normal.”

The COVID-19 virus will supposedly change how we behave forever. We will work from home. Shop from home. And entertain ourselves from home. Forever.

We don’t buy it. The COVID-19 crisis causes great near-term stress to property owners, but this is temporary, not permanent.

Technology changes the world, but high-quality properties can adapt, and fears always are exaggerated.

Lesson #4: Yield Spreads Predict Future Returns

Historically, one of the best predictors of future returns for REITs has been yield spreads. More specifically, we are referring here to REIT dividend yields relative to the 10-year Treasury.

When the spread is abnormally high, REITs are undervalued and outperform in the following period. Contrary to that, when spreads are small, the future returns are inferior.

In the past, a 1.5%-2% spread was considered to be a large spread. Yet, at this moment, most REITs are valued at a staggering 3%-4% spread.

This means that REITs are deeply undervalued relative to the 10-year Treasury. As we put this crisis behind us, we expect yield-starved investors to rush back into the REIT market as they seek to take advantage of the historically high yield spreads. They will then bid up prices, yields will compress, and spreads will normalize.

This is what has always happened in the past and this time won't be different.

Lesson #5: Being Contrarian Pays Off Handsomely

Buying REITs after a crash always has paid off handsomely.

However, if you were contrarian and bought the most beaten-down REIT sectors, you would have earned even greater returns.

During recessions, the most beaten-down REIT sectors are generally mall, hotel, and office REITs because they are cyclical property sectors. They suffer the most in the near term, but as the economy gets back on its feet, they also benefit the most in the recovery.

As an example, if you bought hotel REITs: Hersha (HT), Ryman (RHP) or Host Hotel (HST) in 2008-2009, you would have earned a multiple of your money in the following two years as they recovered:

Same for mall REITs. If you had bought Macerich (MAC) or Simon Property Group (SPG), you would have earned up to six times your money in just two years:

It may seem “too good to be true” but many of these REITs are today even cheaper than they were back then. Some of them offer the potential to double or triple in the recovery. Yet, most investors are sleeping on these opportunities because they are only focused on the next quarter results and ignore the long-term potential.

At High Yield Landlord, we think like landlords when we invest in REITs, and this implies that we have a long-term outlook when assessing investment opportunities.

We are willing to accept near-term uncertainty if we are confident that there will great reward over a 5-10 year holding period. As an example, a hotel REIT suffers greatly today, but if it owns high quality properties, it's very likely to eventually recover, and buying it today at pennies on the dollar will lead to great gains in the long run.

Being contrarian pays off in real estate investing.

In many ways, buying discounted REITs is similar to buying discounted houses in 2008. There's great near-term uncertainty, but we will always need high quality real estate, and for this reason, now is a great time to be a buyer.

