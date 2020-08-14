Sony (SNE) continues to establish itself as a major conglomerate and in mid-July, it completed the tender offer for its financial unit and took the business private. While Sony's operating income is expected to be down 26.7% Y/Y this year due to the pandemic, its sales are still going to be up thanks to the launch of PlayStation 5 in late 2020. The release of the next generation of console will undoubtedly create shareholder value, as there's already an indication that the demand for the new console is high. At the same time, Sony's gaming division, which generates the most amount of sales, will be able to minimize the company's downside this year and offset some of the losses of other businesses. While FY21 will be a mixed year for Sony in terms of performance, its future remains bright. For that reason, I continue to hold a long position in the company and have no plans to unwind it in the near-term.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Being a Conglomerate

Sony's stock has appreciated by more than 30% since my latest article on the company was published back in May. In recent months, the company continued to establish a stronger presence in gaming and finance businesses, both of which will be able to offset some losses of its other businesses, which were negatively affected by the pandemic. In gaming, Sony acquired a minority stake in Fortnite publisher Epic Games for $250 million. At the same time, it reached 45 million subscribers for its PlayStation Plus subscription service and launched two of its major AAA titles for this year The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima. In finance, Sony completed the tender offer for its financial unit, which was trading publically, and now Sony Financial is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony.

By being a conglomerate, Sony was also able to minimize its downside and in Q1 its revenues were ¥1.97 trillion, an increase of 2.1% in comparison to the same period last year. However, its operating income of ¥228.4 billion was down 1.1% Y/Y, but the company's financial unit, which Dan Loeb of Third Point wanted to sell, showed growth during the quarter. At the same time, the gaming division had the biggest positive impact on the company's financials during the quarter, as its sales and operating income increased by 148.6% Y/Y and 50.2% Y/Y, respectively.

As the biggest console manufacturer in the world, Sony will benefit from the growth of the gaming industry in the upcoming years. With a CAGR of 9.3%, the gaming industry will continue to expand and by 2023 it will be worth more than $200 billion. Sony has also outperformed its biggest competitor Microsoft (MSFT) by a wide margin, as its PlayStation 4 console was sold more than 108 million times, while Microsoft's Xbox One was sold less than 50 million times. Considering that Sony decided to increase the number of PlayStation 5 available at launch from 6 million to 9 million, we could safely assume that the demand for the console will be high this holiday season and the company could once again outcompete Microsoft. At the same time, gaming will continue to be Sony's major performer this year and the sales of PlayStation 5 should be able to offset losses of several declining businesses.

In addition to gaming, Sony's financial unit is also expected to grow this year thanks to the improvement of a securities portfolio, which is owned by Sony Bank. While Third Point has been trying to force Sony to spin-off the company's financial arm to unlock value, Sony decided to consolidate further and purchase all the public share of the business. Considering that the business will be able to offset some of the losses of other businesses this year, Third Point's demand makes no sense. The hedge fund already lost the battle against the management in 2014 and is about to lose this fight too.

Going forward, Sony will be able to create additional value through buybacks. In early August, the company's board approved the new share repurchase program and now the company is eligible to acquire up to ¥100 billion worth of its shares until the end of Q4. While operating income will be down in FY21, the minimal expected increase of sales this year along with the active stock repurchasing and the upcoming release of PlayStation 5 should not let the share price to tumble despite the poor outlook.

The downside of being a conglomerate is that while you have some businesses performing better than expected, you also have other businesses dragging the whole company down. Sony's picture business will suffer the most in the upcoming years, as it's exposed too much to the pandemic. The delay in movie production and the decline of advertising revenues will hurt the picture's division in the next few quarters. At the same time, without having a strong foothold in the streaming business and pushing the release of its finished movies to later dates will hurt Sony's bottom line.

The electronics business is also not going to perform well this year. Since most electronics shops around the globe were closed in the first half of the year and not all of them have reopened, the demand for consumer electronic will remain weak. Also, the upcoming second wave of the pandemic might once again force some stores to close, which will also hurt Sony's bottom line.

As for the semiconductors division, the decline of the smartphone market along with the pandemic will prevent the business from growing this year. Despite being a leader of the image sensors industry and supplying its sensing technology to clients like Apple (AAPL) and Huawei, it will take at least a year for Sony's semiconductors business to recover to its pre-COVID-19 profitability levels.

However, those risks are already included in the company's FY21 guidance and the downside is also priced in. The good news is that with a net cash position of ¥91.2 billion, Sony has enough liquidity to not to worry about a temporary decline of some of its business and its major goal for this year is to successfully launch PlayStation 5. By trading at a forward P/E of 21x, Sony's stock is undervalued relative to its peers, as the industry's median forward P/E is 30x. For that reason, I continue to hold a long position in the company and believe that now is still a good time to acquire the company's shares, even though they trade at a 5-year high.

