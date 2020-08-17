3 Overlooked REIT Preferred Stock Options Offering Double-Digit Return Potential

MDRR's assets are struggling the most of the three, with heavy non-grocery-anchored retail and hotel exposure.

MDRR's preferred shares carry much higher risk than the latter two, as the dividend is not covered.

CDR and MHPC have positive risk-reward dynamics. The two companies have stable assets and are profitable.

Thesis

Equity REIT stock prices have approached pre-covid levels for many companies. However, REITs in the most affected sectors have seen their stock prices remain low. Whether stocks in the retail, hotel, and office sectors can return to pre-pandemic levels will largely be dependent on rent collections, rental rates, occupancy rates, and leasing volume levels. Preferred stock, a hybrid equity and debt investment, opportunities in the REIT space exist. Cedar Realty Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT have preferred shares trading at large discounts, as their properties face headwinds due to covid. Manufactured Housing Properties has continued to perform strong throughout the pandemic, but has an attractive, non-traded preferred stock return potential as well.

Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar owns a portfolio consisting of predominately grocery-anchored shopping centers that consists of e-commerce resistant tenants.

CDR collected 77% of 2nd Quarter rents, and rent collection rates have increased to 88% for July. These results have surpassed their peers. July rent collection for many publicly-traded shopping center REITs remained below 80%. Despite having lower than average rental rates per square foot, Cedar’s grocery-anchored portfolio has held up strong throughout the pandemic. With rising retail bankruptcies, covid will have a negative short-term impact on CDR. However, Cedar’s well-positioned portfolio and adequate financial results make its preferred shares a low risk, high return investment opportunity.

Company July Rent collection levels CDR 88% REG 79% BRX 80% ROIC 85% WRI 79% (June)

Cedar’s series C shares offer an 8.5% annual dividend yield at current prices, with the potential for more than 30% appreciation in price.

Ticker Price Div rate Current yield Liquidation value Potential appreciation CDR.PC 19.14 1.63 8.5% 25 30.6% CDR.PB 22.2 1.81 8.2% 25 12.6%

The risk to Cedar’s preferred dividends is extremely low. Cedar’s financials demonstrate comfortable preferred dividend coverage. The company sports a fixed coverage ratio of 1.64 and a preferred dividend payout ratio of 32.8%.

AFFO 21,991 Interest expense 23,509 Preferred dividends 10,752 Fixed charge coverage ratio 1.642 Preferred payout ratio 0.328

Note- AFFO includes leasing commissions and recurring maintenance capex, Source- Q4 report

Conservative mid-point estimates assumed Cedar retains 90% of its 2019 net operating income at an 8% cap rate. These assumptions support a net asset value of $2.96 per share (common trades below $1) and demonstrate asset sales could more than support preferred shareholders. Cedar’s high leverage levels result in volatile asset values, depending on cap rate assumptions. However, the 7-9% range shows a discount to NAV at all levels and asset coverage of the preferred dividend.

7% cap rate 8% cap rate 9% cap rate 2019 NOI 92,415 92,415 92,415 Adjust (90%) 83,174 83,174 83,174 Cap rate 0.07 0.08 0.09 Asset value 1,188,193 1,039,669 924,150 Total assets 1,255,243 1,106,719 991,200 Total liabilities 691,550 691,550 691,550 Preferred stock 159,541 159,541 159,541 NAV 404,152 255,628 140,109 Weighted shares 86,341 86,341 86,341 NAV per share 4.68 2.96 1.62

Medalist Diversified REIT

MDRR has had very poor stock performance since going public in 2018. Common shares went public at over $9 per share and currently trade at $1.56. Decreased demand for its properties due to covid has contributed to its most recent stock price tumble. I wrote an article just under a year ago profiling the company. They invest in shopping centers, hotels, and flex industrial properties across the southeast. I would have liked for them to invest in multifamily properties with the capital they raised. Multifamily is a high performing asset class that has been stable throughout the covid pandemic. However, low cap rates have kept Medalist from venturing into multifamily.

MDRR’s preferred stock currently trades at $12.65, well below its mandatory redeemable value of $23. The preferred stock offers a 15%-plus dividend yield and potential appreciation of more than 80%.

Ticker Price Div rate Current yield Liquidation value Potential appreciation MDRRP 12.65 2 15.8% 23 81.8%

MDRR’s higher return potential reflects its preferred shares are much riskier than Cedar’s. Though MDRR has suspended its common dividend, the company continues to distribute preferred dividends. To continue preferred dividend payouts, it is imperative for the company to solve its cash flow deficit.

Using 2019 results is not a fair way to evaluate MDRR’s preferred dividend coverage. The company added three properties to its portfolio in Q4, and covid has significantly impacted operations in the succeeding quarters. Annualizing the company’s Q1 2020 numbers and assuming stabilization of its hotel properties (20% margin using Q1 hotel expenses) can provide an indicator of MDRR’s cash flow levels.

Revenue 10,882,696 Operating expenses 5,483,408 Legal, accounting, and other professional fees 1,200,000 Corporate, general, and administrative 301,552 Interest expense 3,884,000 Preferred dividends 371,111 FFO equivalent (pre-capex and other numbers) (357,375) Fixed charge coverage ratio 0.916

These back-of-the-envelope projections result in negative cash flow, prior to accounting for recurring capex and other figures. With June rental collection rates below 80% for its shopping centers and flex industrial properties, in addition to a decrease in hotel demand, the short-term outlook remains subpar.

Since going public, MDRR has achieved profitability in just one quarter (Q4 2019). A recent press release touted the near full occupancy of its shopping centers and flex industrial properties, as well as increased hotel demand since the bottom. Recent improvement should not overshadow MDRR’s significant concerns. The preferred dividend is not covered, the fixed charge ratio is below 1, and the company’s net asset value is uncertain. Significant risk entails with this investment, justifying the current discount to redeemable value.

Manufactured Housing Properties

Unlike Cedar or MDRR, MHPC’s properties are positioned to thrive in a post-covid world, and its preferred shares are traded off market. MHPC has a rapidly growing portfolio of manufactured housing communities. They have acquired a total of 20 communities since going public in 2016 and have several additional communities under contract.

Concentrated in the southeast, MHPC has exposure to the best geographic market in the country. The southeast is expected to experience superior future population and employment growth. Additionally, the manufactured housing industry will benefit from rising demand due to affordable housing concerns, as well as a lack of new supply growth due to strict local zoning ordinances. Strong future demand and lack of supply will drive superior rental rate growth. I detailed MHPC’s strong asset class and market position in a recent article published last month.

While the current state of MHPC’s financials appear poor, they have made significant strides towards profitability in the last few quarters. The acquisition pipeline and economic and demographic trends will propel strong performance and support the preferred dividend. The company was profitable for its most recent quarter. Annualizing their second quarter results demonstrates a fixed charge coverage ratio above 1 and a covered preferred dividend. With the company continuing to expand its portfolio, I project these numbers will only improve over time.

Revenue 6,032,536 Property operating expenses 1,483,232 Corporate, payroll, and overhead 1,745,576 Interest expense 1,861,340 Preferred dividends 802,396 FFO equivalent 139,992 Fixed charge ratio 1.053 Preferred dividend payouot ratio 0.851

The company mentioned on a recent webinar that the preferred shares are backed with the manufactured housing communities as collateral. MHPC currently has an estimated net asset value of over $23 million. With under $16 million in preferred stock, MHPC asset sales should cover redemption values if loan refinancing is not available.

Net operating income (Forward 2020) 4,210,000 Assumed cap rate 6% Assumed market value of assets 70,166,667 Other assets 3,537,653 Total asset value- 73,704,320 Total liabilities 34,838,809 Total preferred stock redemption value 15,742,575 Net asset value 23,122,936 Total shares 12,376,289 NAV per share 1.87 Current share price 5.49 P/NAV 2.94

MHPC’s common stock has spiked since its second quarter results, making it overvalued in my opinion. Using the estimates showed above, the company trades at nearly 3x its NAV. Despite being a smaller company with much less operating history and high leverage, this premium well surpasses ELS or SUI.

The company’s preferred offering is listed at myipo.com. It pays a monthly yield of 8% and is to be redeemed at 1.5x value, offering the potential for a 16% annualized return. The preferred shares require a minimum investment of $5,000, making it accessible to non-accredited investors. The shares are not listed on the exchange. The preferred stock will not be subject to the price fluctuations of Cedar or Medalist.

Conclusion

CDR, MDRR, and MHPC each have preferred shares trading at large discounts to their redeemed value. Given MHPC’s strong prospects and potential return on investment, it has the best risk-reward offering of the three.

CDR also looks like an attractive option. Grocery-anchored shopping centers have performed well throughout the pandemic. While the company trades at a persistent discount due to its lower quality portfolio and high leverage, its stock has been greatly oversold. I do not anticipate the company having issues covering its preferred dividend.

Lastly, MDRR offers the highest potential return of the three, but carries the most risk. Rental collection rates are still well below stabilized levels, and the hotel industry is struggling immensely. If operations do not stabilize, MDRR will likely have to raise capital to acquire more properties or potentially aim to cut back on expenses. One positive note is that MDRR’s preferred dividends only account for just under 4% of revenue, much less than its previously distributed common dividend.

