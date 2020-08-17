Ahead of the shareholder vote scheduled for Q4 2020, the stock has limited downside risk of ~20% and potential share price appreciation of 92-670%, presenting an asymmetric return profile.

DPHC is trading at a substantial discount to its peer group of other electric vehicle companies to announce mergers with SPACS including NKLA, SHLL, and SPAQ.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Concourse Partners as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Source: DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. Investor Presentation

The recent flurry of funding into the Electric Vehicle (EV) market has been unprecedented. Much of the momentum has been propelled by a surge in Tesla's (TSLA) share price and the increased use of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies or "SPACs" so far this year. Companies like Nikola (NKLA), Hyliion, Inc. (SHLL) and Fisker (SPAQ), which have been working towards bringing their versions of next generation EV's to market, are now flush with capital and have the potential to fulfill their promises for the first time. The investment of billions of dollars into the development of new EV's will accelerate the transition to an electric-centric future in the transportation industry, offering consumers greater options to choose from at more competitive price points.

The announcement of the next major financing transaction in the EV space has been imminent. As some, including us, predicted, this prophecy came to fruition through the August 3, 2020 announcement of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC), a $250 million SPAC, merging with Lordstown Motors Corp., alongside a simultaneous $500 million investment at an implied pro forma equity value of $1.6 billion and enterprise valuation of $965 million.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, at which point the combined company will trade under the ticker symbol "RIDE." Through the transaction, the company will have $675 million to fund development of its innovative in-wheel electric hub motor design as well as its flagship Endurance model, a full-size electric pickup truck designed to serve the U.S. commercial fleet market with initial production expected in the second half of 2021.

The SPAC Boom Comes To Ohio

Founded in 2019, Lordstown Motors says its goal is to deliver the first all-electric pickup truck to the market. Unique to Lordstown is its proprietary, all-electric in-wheel drive system that utilizes four hub motors with integrated software. By putting the motors inside the wheels themselves, Lordstown plans to recapture the energy that is typically wasted getting from the engine to the wheels. Additionally, reducing the number of moving parts to four in total will cut down the ongoing maintenance and associated costs required to keep the vehicle in peak shape.

The flagship Endurance truck is supposedly going to start taking delivery in 2021 and is expected to have a 250-mile range and produce 600 horsepower, 4,400 lb-ft of peak torque, and a 7,500-lb of towing capacity.

Source: Lordstown Motors Corp.

While the Endurance looks pretty impressive, and the underlying technology sounds compelling, what's even more interesting is the company's accelerated journey to where it stands today. In particular, the fact that it plans to go from inception to delivering vehicles in just two years (compared to Tesla, which took almost five years to deliver its first Roadster) is mind-blowing.

Our Take

Following the merger announcement, Concourse Partners purchased shares of DPHC on August 4, 2020, primarily due to the fact that until the merger closes, there is limited downside risk and, when compared to other EV startups to announce mergers with SPACs so far this year, the company is significantly further along the path to commercialization. Furthermore, its share price is relatively cheap with respect to its enterprise value, and its stock has yet to break out like other SPACs to announce mergers with electric vehicle companies.

Since DPHC is a SPAC with approximately $10.16 in trust, the absolute worst case scenario prior to the upcoming shareholder vote, based on last week's closing price of $12.97 is a loss of 21.7%. If Lordstown's stock trades anything like NKLA, SHLL or SPAQ following the announcement of their respective mergers with SPACs, DPHC could trade anywhere between $25.00 and $100.00 per share, representing a return of 92% to 670% in the near term.

Key Considerations

1. They have an Auto Plant: While NKLA and SPAQ currently lack the infrastructure to manufacture vehicles, Lordstown acquired a 6.2 million square foot assembly plant from General Motors, that is outfitted with equipment that was most recently used to manufacture the Chevy Cruze and has a combined replacement value of approximately $3 billion.

Source: DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. Investor Presentation

2. Strategic Investors: General Motors invested $75 million alongside an additional $400+ million from institutional investors including Fidelity, BlackRock, Wellington and Federated Kaufmann.

Source: General Motors Company, BlackRock, Inc., Fidelity Investments, Inc., Federated Hermes and Wellington Management Company

3. First Mover Advantage: It's a real thing, look at Tesla. Management maintains its promise to deliver the first EV pickup truck to the U.S. market in 2021.

Source: DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. Investor Presentation

4. The Stock is Cheap: Despite Lordstown being significantly closer to delivering vehicles to customers, DPHC's share price at the end of last week equated to a $2.4 billion pro-forma market valuation, representing a substantial discount to NKLA's $18.5 billion market capitalization, SHLL's $4.0 billion pro-forma market cap and SPAQ's $3.6 billion pro-forma market cap.

Source: DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. Investor Presentation

5. Support from Washington: President Trump has tweeted about the company and Vice President Pence was front and center at the launch of its flagship model, Endurance, in June 2020.

Source: Matthew Hatcher, Bloomberg News

6. Powerhouse Automotive Executive Team: Recruited top talent from the auto industry including John Vo, former Head of Global manufacturing at Telsa and Rich Schmidt, who oversaw numerous manufacturing processes at Tesla, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Nissan and Toyota.

Source: DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. Investor Presentation

7. Fleets First: Lordstown is going after the fleet market which has resulted in $1.4 billion of pre-orders. The fleet market tends to have larger order volumes and stickier customers while avoiding a complex retail sales network.

Source: DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. Investor Presentation

Comparable Company Analysis

The following table provides overviews of the recently announced mergers of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies with Electric Vehicle companies.

Acquirer (SPAC) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. Acquisition (Company) Nikola Corporation Hyliion, Inc. Fisker Automotive Lordstown Motors Corp. Post Merger Stock Symbol NASDAQ: NKLA NYSE: SHLL NYSE: SPAQ NASDAQ: DPHC Announcement Date March 3, 2020 June 19, 2020 July 13, 2020 August 3, 2020 Cash Held in Trust $237 million $235 million $500 million $250 million Proceeds from PIPE $500 million $325 million $500 million $500 million Total Gross Proceeds $737 million $560 million $1 billion $750 million Equity Value of Merger Transaction $4.0 billion $1.5 billion $2.9 billion $1.6 billion Implied Enterprise Valuation of Merger Transaction $3.3 billion $940 million $1.9 billion $850 million Pro Forma Shares Outstanding 403 million 162 million 294 million 184 million Share Price $45.96 $24.45 $12.20 $12.97 Pro-Forma Market Capitalization $18.5 billion $4.0 billion $3.6 billion $2.4 billion Headquarters Phoenix, AZ Austin, TX Anaheim, CA Lordstown, OH Key Products Semi and Pickup Trucks Class 8 Commercial Vehicles Consumer SUVs Fleet Pickup Trucks Manufacturing Plant 389-acre parcel in Coolidge, AZ N/A Outsourced manufacturing, logistics and supply chain to OEM Partner 6.2 million square-foot former GM Assembly Plant 2020 Low $10.16 $9.50 $9.75 $9.50 2020 High $93.99 $34.67 $21.60 $15.10 Website nikolamotor.com hyliion.com fiskerinc.com lordstownmotors.com Investor Presentation Link Link Link Link

Source: Created by author using data from VectoIQ Acquisition Corp., Tortoise Acquisition Corp., Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. respective investor presentations and market data as of August 14, 2020

Trump's Tweet that Changed Everything

This story really begins in 1998 with the founding of Workhorse Group (WKHS) by Steve Burns, its CEO. For almost 20 years, Workhorse and Burns went through numerous changes to the company's mission which culminated in 2015 when AMP Electric Vehicles took it over and announced a new vision of developing a line of electric-powered delivery vans.

In November 2016, Workhorse announced that it was working on an EV pickup truck and that Duke Energy had ordered 500 vehicles. In February 2017, the company announced that it had successfully completed tests of its HorseFly drone that launched from the top of a UPS truck, autonomously delivered packages and then returned to the truck while the driver continued along the route. This solution for "last-mile deliveries," the most expensive part of a delivery truck's route, resulted in a 950-unit order from UPS in June 2018.

Source: Workhorse Group

In 2017, President Trump told supporters at a rally in Ohio, a swing state, "Don't move, don't sell your house," because his administration would bring jobs back and fill up the area's factories. Ohio's manufacturing base had dried up over several decades and residents in the area were desperate for opportunities to come back.

To the contrary, in November 2018, General Motors announced plans to stop production at its Lordstown, Ohio, compact car facility, a move that would result in the loss of roughly 4,500 jobs. In May 2019, Trump tweeted that, subject to an agreement with the United Auto Workers union, GM would be selling its Lordstown plant to Workhorse, making good on his promise from two years prior.

Source: Twitter

Despite the UAW's local president telling reporters that he was unaware of any such plans, the announcement propelled the company's share price more than 200 percent, from $0.84 to $2.65, and led to a $25 million equity investment a month later.

Here is where it starts to get interesting. In November 2019, Burns announced that he would be stepping down from Workhorse to start a new company called Lordstown Motors Corp., where he would serve as CEO. Almost immediately, it was announced that Lordstown, not Workhorse, would be acquiring the shuttered assembly plant from GM, and that Lordstown had entered into an intellectual property license agreement with Workhorse.

By any characterization, Lordstown's acquisition of the GM plant was a sweetheart deal. Instead of spending billions of dollars over multiple years, Burns was able to land a fully operational 6.2 million square foot facility for a mere $20 million. GM also committed to providing Lordstown with up to $50 million in debt to upgrade the facility from its most recent purpose of assembling the Chevrolet Cruze to building the future of pickup trucks.

This move was very similar to Tesla's $42 million acquisition of GM and Toyota's Fresno, California plant in October 2010, which has since been dubbed the Tesla Factory. Finally, GM participated in the recent transaction, investing $75 million of the $500 million direct investment by more traditional institutional investors.

Source: John Minchillo, Associated Press

Similarly, Lordstown's agreement with Workhorse gave it the exclusive right to use Workhorse's proprietary technology, in exchange for 10 percent ownership and a 1 percent royalty on the sale of Lordstowns' first 200,000 cars. In effect, Burns was able to set up a new company and within weeks have access to years and millions of dollars worth of research and development in exchange for zero upfront payment. Thanks, Twitter.

From the outside looking in, Steve Burns has huge and expensive aspirations. Fortunately, he was at the right place at the right time to scoop up GM's Lordstown plant and leverage nearly all of the technology developed during his tenure at Workhorse.

On June 25 of this year, Vice President Mike Pence was front and center at the unveiling of Lordstown's flagship model, the Endurance. Though the event played out like a Trump rally, it accelerated a spike in Workhorse's stock price from below $3 at the beginning of June, to $8.50 on the date of the unveiling, to a peak of almost $21 on July 2. Shortly thereafter, Workhorse announced that it had received $70 million in debt funding and that it was eagerly awaiting the announcement of a $6.3 billion contract from the United States Postal Service.

Here's how we think things may play out:

The merger of DPHC and Lordstown Motors Corp. will be approved by shareholders and close in Q4 2020. Lordstown Motors will become the fastest auto company to ever go from concept to shipping a production unit. Traders will turn Lordstown into the next story stock, riding the wave to the top while arguing that despite owning an actual auto plant, the merger was two-thirds cheaper than the $3.3 billion NKLA SPAC, just weeks earlier. Workhorse' stock will remain volatile, especially if it wins a slug of the $6.3 billion USPS contract. If Workhorse wins a piece of (or god forbid the entire) USPS contract, the units will be built and shipped by Lordstown.

Risks

As with most technology and pre-revenue businesses, there are inherent risks associated with owning DPHC. First, there is the risk that for whatever reason, the merger with Lordstown Motors Corp. is not approved and does not close. As explained earlier, the maximum downside risk prior to the merger is 21.7%. Investors will have the opportunity to vote their shares and receive $10.16 plus additional interest regardless if the deal closes or not. Second, there is the possibility that building an EV pickup truck from scratch will be more complex, more expensive and take longer than management currently expects. As a result, Lordstown may need to raise additional capital to fund ongoing operations, which will result in dilution to equity holders. Third, global efforts to combat climate change will encourage additional investment into the development of electric vehicles, and competition from large auto makers and other newcomers alike will continue to increase indefinitely. Last, as with all investments, there exists systemic market risks that include, but are not limited to, uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and the upcoming United States presidential election.

Summary

Regardless of your political beliefs and the results in November's election, a single tweet from the sitting president and a promise to the residents of Ohio, a swing state, led to a new electric vehicle contender almost overnight. This company is fully loaded with a massive production facility and an innovative pick up truck design that has already generated more than $1 billion of preorders from fleet operators. A small town in Ohio that was once abandoned will be home to thousands of jobs producing the Endurance truck, and that's a good thing.

We are extremely bullish on DPHC due to the significant disconnect between the downside risk and upside potential. Of the four electric vehicle startups to announce mergers with special purpose acquisition companies in recent months, Lordstown exhibits the least risk of getting a product to market, but is trading at a fraction of the pro-forma market valuation. Furthermore, DPHC has the least downside risk from a trading perspective. While NKLA can theoretically go to $0 per share, SPACs' maximum downside ahead of their respective shareholder votes is equal to the difference between the share price and trust value. As compared to SHLL and SPAQ, DPHC's trust value is closest to its share price, and thus has the least downside risk.

To the extent that readers want to add exposure to EV companies to their portfolios, we believe that DPHC is the obvious choice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DPHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.