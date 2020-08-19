We are closing our Lululemon position and will stay at the sidelines, at least for now.

There is little margin of safety for current investors to buy at the current price, even amid considerable EPS growth expectations.

Last August, I published an article on Lululemon (LULU), highlighting its unique position to take on the sports apparel sector. Since then, shares have doubled, marking one of my more successful bullish theses. Over this past year, there have been some positive advancements made, adding to the company's growth story.

However, the stock's rally has not matched the company's underlying financial progress. At its current price of $353, I believe that shares are priced with unrealistic expectations in mind, offering little future expected returns, with virtually no margin of safety.

Source: Google Finance

In this article, I will:

Go through Lululemon's financial progress

Explain why its current valuation limits shareholder returns

Mention a couple of additional risks

Conclude why shares are not worth buying at their current price levels

Source: Lululemon

Financials and business progress

Over the past 12 months, Lululemon has continued its decent growth, despite the challenges caused by COVID-19. Further, profitability has remained stable, despite many companies in the sector suffering temporary losses (e.g., Nike (NKE), Under Armour (UA)). Lululemon's profitability has always been its strong feature, and the reason why I believed the company makes for a good investment in the first place, last year.

The company has been able to achieve superior profitability levels in the sports apparel sector, due to its luxury-branded products that appeal to the higher-end consumers, with premium pricing attached. For context, their women's leggings, which is the company's flagship product, start at $60 post-discount, with an average price point at around $100. As a result, Lululemon can achieve more prominent gross margins, compared to its competitors.

While revenues took a step back in Q1, declining by 16.7% YoY, e-commerce revenue rose by 68% YoY to $352M to account for 54% of sales. In my view, this is probably the most significant metric in the whole report, and most likely, the reason shares have surged that high.

Firstly, it signals that demand for the company's products remains robust. With many of its products marketed for in-house workouts (like yoga, pilates, etc.), there is a pandemic-proof aspect to its sales. Therefore while it wasn't that accessible for consumers to shop at a physical location, which caused revenues to decline, online sales indicate strong consumer commitment to the brand.

Moreover, with online sales now accounting for the majority part of total turnover, at 54%, Lululemon has the potential to expand its margins further. By selling online, Lululemon saves many of the intermediate hurdles and costs, such as location rent, extra staff, higher inventory levels, unnecessary logistics, and more.

As a result, I can see why brand commitment and a potential margin expansion could lead to accelerated profitability in the medium-term, justifying the stock's rally over the past few months. However, I still believe that the stock's current valuation is disproportional to the potential higher profitability, leaving no margin of safety for existing investors.

Investor returns

As the graph below illustrates, Lululemon's P/E ratio has been correlated with its underlying EPS growth. As EPS growth accelerates, the market prices in higher profitability levels and vice versa. However, as of the past few months, the company's P/E ratio has reached a decade-high level at 81X earnings.

Further, this ratio is not an artificial one, caused by temporarily diminished earnings, as the company's net income margins have hovered at their usual levels, with profitability actually growing YoY, as shown earlier.

At such a high valuation, we fail to find a meaningful potential reward for current investors, as there is little margin of safety to compensate for a potential valuation return to its typical levels.

Below, we have illustrated consensus EPS estimates, which expect the company's profitably to jump post-FY2021. We have further assumed a 10% EPS growth from 2025 to 2026, in line with analysts' trend.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Author

Even if such EPS growth rates materialize, which are in line with the company's current 5-year average of 18.7% (analysts expect EPS growth of ~20.38% and ~15.76% in FY2023 and FY2024, respectively), the current valuation fails to deliver substantial returns. Assuming shares trade at a P/E ratio of 35-40 in the medium-term, investors would still achieve borderline-positive returns. Meanwhile, these valuation levels still assume a premium, as a P/E between 25-30 would be way more reasonable for a mature apparel company. In this case, returns would be negative, as the table illustrates.

Source: Author

Overall, the numbers show us that there is little margin of safety at the stock's current valuation, despite strong earnings growth assumptions. The only way investors would see meaningful returns is if Lululemon traded beyond 50X earnings. In other words, to invest in Lululemon at its current price would be to bet that its valuation will continue being unreasonably high in the future, as it is now. Finally, there are not tangible returns in the process, as the company pays no dividends and has suspended its buyback program over the past year.

Additional risks

A couple of additional risks when it comes to limiting the stock's total return potential should be mentioned.

Firstly, E-commerce sales may have surged, but with a significant percentage of sales still coming in from physical retail, a potential reignition of COVID-19 should keep overall revenues lagged. In this case, the previously assumed EPS expectations will never materialize, potentially resulting in further reduced investor returns (losses).

Moreover, I am not very fond of the company's acquisition of Mirror. There is no information available on the company's numbers. Therefore we can't assess if its $500M acquisition price makes sense. Further, as the platform requires consistent CAPEX towards content, there is no indication of whether it can stand alone as profitable, which could deter Lululemon from achieving the higher gross margins discussed earlier. Thus, another potential reason for reduced future EPS.

Conclusion

Lululemon is a wonderful business with lots to like. Despite this article focusing on my valuation worries, I still appreciate the company's features that made convinced me to buy the stock a year ago. At the same time, I view little upside at its current price levels.

At best, Lululemon could deliver modest returns, assuming its valuation remains sky-high. Most likely, however, investors are to realize negative returns amid a valuation compression to more reasonable levels. As a result, I have closed my position and will stay on the sidelines, at least for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.