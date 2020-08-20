It is hard to time the entry into the stock with precision, between short-term pain and long-term gain. Therefore, I look past the challenges and remain bullish.

Even off-price players will likely struggle through a slow and painful climb from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis.

TJX's 2Q sales looked decent enough for as long as its stores remained open. But the outlook for the third quarter was discouraging.

So much for a "turnaround earnings season."

TJX Companies (TJX) delivered second-quarter results that, to be fair, landed above analysts' and the management team's expectations. Revenue decline of nearly 32% looked bad, but not as much as it had been projected prior to earnings day. Considering that TJX's stores, online channel and distribution centers were closed for roughly one-third of the quarter, sales seemed decent enough for as long as stores remained open.

However, shares sold off on earnings day, dropping another 5% and settling 15% below February highs. Bearishness can be explained by the somber tone around the third-quarter recovery. It looks like even off-price players will not avoid a slow and painful climb from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis across the retail space.

On the numbers

Top-line performance was very clearly divided between home products on one side of the fence, everything else on the other. Case in point, open-store comps at the Home Goods banner looked very robust at 20%, reflecting consumers' changing habits: more time spent at home than outside, in the office or at school. At Marmaxx, for example, open-store comps were -6%, with probably most of the underlying upside coming from home categories that partially offset weakness elsewhere in softline.

A gross margin decline of nearly six percentage points looked oversized, in my opinion. Considering how little TJX relies on the more costly e-commerce channel, I imagine that most of the margin pressure must have come from loss of scale and aggressive discounting. The latter would also help to explain how TJX managed to unwind its inventory as quickly as it did: by nearly one-fourth in a mere three months.

Regarding the third quarter, management delivered what I believe to be a mixed message. On one hand, the executive team seemed encouraged by "the wave of strong initial demand," and appeared to blame some of the lack of top-line traction on transitory issues like inventory ramp-up and supply chain challenges. CEO Ernie Herrman further stated:

We are convinced that there is plenty of consumer demand for wide selection of merchandise and great values across all of our banners.

On the other hand, the company guided 3Q open-store comps (which, at this point, should be largely all stores in the fleet) at a very disappointing -15% at the midpoint of the range. At best, TJX's discouraging outlook may be a conservative approach to near-term consumer spending firepower, which could be impacted by the reduction in extra unemployment benefits and delays in the next wave of fiscal stimulus.

On the stock

Am I still a TJX bull? Yes. Aside from the outperforming big-box sub-sector, I believe that the company is well-positioned to do better than most of its peers over the mid-to-long run, as I believe retail demand will pick up first within the off-price space. Should COVID-19 leave a long and painful recession in its wake, bargain shopping would likely thrive compared to specialty and department stores.

Having said the above, I am much less confident that the transition to a more stable state will be swift. While I believed at first that the COVID-19 woes would have been largely left behind after 2Q earnings day, I now see that the recovery process will extend over a longer period of time of at least another quarter.

I am skeptical that TJX shares will find much traction in the immediate term. However, I remain a long-term holder. Timing the entry into the stock with much precision, right between short-term pain and long-term gain, is very tricky. Therefore, I believe buy-and-hold investors may as well accumulate shares at current levels, while next-year P/E remains relatively de-risked around the 20x mark.

