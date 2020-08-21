Alteryx looks attractive to me at these levels, and I have increased my personal holding.

Underlying trends still remain favorable and demand has just been deferred rather than disappeared.

Alteryx (AYX) recently reported earnings and the market reaction was distinctly unhappy.

While the reported results were generally acceptable, it was the guidance that triggered the violent market reaction, with the stock price promptly selling off more than 35%.

Earnings Snapshot

Alteryx reported relatively good revenue growth in the circumstances. Q2 revenue increased some 17% year over year, noticeably slower than growth in Q1 and the rate of growth that Alteryx had seen throughout most of 2020.

What was of particular concern to investors was the guidance provided by Alteryx, not only for Q3, but through the end of the year. Alteryx indicated that Q3 revenue was likely to be in the range of $111M-115M which suggested a year-on-year revenue increase of a little over 10%.

Further, full-year 2020 revenue guidance was for a range of $460M-465M. This would actually imply Q4 revenue of approximately $145M, suggesting a revenue decline from the $156M that Alteryx delivered in Q4 of 2019.

Investors seemed to take away from Alteryx's result that not only is the situation for Alteryx not improving, but that it may actually be getting worse. I would suggest that the situation looks a lot worse than what it seems. Looking beneath the surface the issues that are plaguing Alteryx appear to me to be short term in nature and largely timing-related.

I wasn’t one to sit and lament the collapsing price and was happy to add to my existing holding recently. Here are the 4 reasons why I bought the dip.

The Data Problem Hasn't Gone Away

The data tsunami problem which Alteryx so effectively solves for hasn’t miraculously gone away because we are in a pandemic and because customer wallets are tight. Data analysts across the Fortune 2000 are still confronted with the problem of how to best prepare and format data in such a way that it is easy to consume and straightforward to run detailed analysis.

The challenge of formatting data in a way that is consistent across different data types such that it can be standardized in a useful way for modeling is a significant challenge for analysts. In fact, status quo for analysts in getting data prepped is a time-consuming 8-hour-a-week task. This takes away valuable time from the task of data analysis and distilling useful learnings from the data.

Source: Alteryx Q2 2020 Report

Not only has the problem not gone away for the data analyst, it has likely gotten worse. Digitization of supply chain, inventory management and manufacturing data have all been proceeding rapidly since the pandemic and have all added to the mountain of data to prep and analyze.

Alteryx software still remains best of breed for the challenge. It sits comfortably within the extremes of high priced, expensive custom implementations that are available through companies such as SAS which are purpose-built and relatively inflexible.

On the other hand, relatively simplistic, cheap software packages or open-source tools that require a lot of manual data manipulation create significant burdens for a data analyst to use. Microsoft Excel (NASDAQ:MSFT) lacks the power to handle heavy-duty data formatting, while open source programming languages like Python require a data analyst to spend a lot of time writing custom code to ingest and format data correctly before it can be analyzed and interpreted.

Data will continue to be generated, and no new and better solutions exist to handle this, so Alteryx still remains best of breed for data prep.

Customer love remains in heavy use organizations

What was pleasing to note from Alteryx's results is that the customer love for Alteryx remains. It is just that this customer love is more accentuated with customers who have a consistent history using the Alteryx product in a meaningful way and who have many users in the business who do.

Existing customers continued a multi-year trend of increasing the license spend that they have with Alteryx. At first glance, it looks like there was a major retraction in spending, with Alteryx's dollar-based retention rate declining from 133% in prior corresponding period to 126% in the current quarter.

Source: Alteryx Q2 Report

In fact, Alteryx is faced with a tale of two segments, something which Alteryx CEO Dean Stoecker shed some perspective on during the conference call. While existing customers with multiple licenses continued to spend largely as planned, "most of the customer churn was driven by organizations with only a single designer seat that has not yet expanded" and in accounts with "less than $100M in revenue."

This was something that was additionally apparent in the breakdown of Alteryx's net expansion rate. While in the Global 2000, Alteryx saw a net expansion rate of 137%, its overall expansion rate declined to 126%, indicating not only quite a steep drop-off in expansion rate at the smaller end of the market, but also a high level of churn there.

This speaks to the ongoing value creation and strong return on investment that Alteryx continues to drive in organizations where it is already a core part of the data analytics process. In organizations where Alteryx is not embedded, it may take time for them to see value, and expand more slowly.

New customers will return in scale and eventually spend

Alteryx didn't have any issues in the last quarter in driving new customer acquisition. Customer growth continued to increase 27%. Unfortunately, the sales cycles with acquired customers are now more elongated and the deal sizes are smaller. Alteryx's CEO hinted that while customer digital transformation efforts aren't at large scale, these efforts continue in smaller increments in different parts of the organization.

Source: Alteryx Q2 2020 Report

Overall, this is a positive for me. What this suggests is that in the Fortune 2000, where Alteryx has historically delivered significant value, enterprises will continue down the path of digital transformation, through perhaps at a more measured pace, rather than pursuing massive projects.

As such, expansions in Alteryx license volume will be a little slower than historically, with small data analytics projects steadily expanding over time, rather than massive company-wide business transformation requiring many licenses simultaneously.

Thus the reduction in Alteryx's near-term demand is merely a deferral, a steady moderated project expansion with respect to unique market conditions, as opposed to Alteryx's product not hitting the mark.

Alteryx will see a return to demand as these projects pick up broader scale and spread company wide once again, as the effect of the pandemic wears off and budgets for digital transformation are loosened.

In the interim, it appears that Alteryx is better focused concentrating its time and attention on the Fortune 2000 part of the market and being diligent about any customer acquisition efforts focused on smaller customers. Customer acquisition may be slower, and deal sizes may be smaller, but large enterprises will be the part of the market that will provide Alteryx with the best returns on its efforts in the near term.

In recognition of this more challenging environment, Alteryx has reset its customer acquisition strategy in favor of a less expensive 6-month adoption license.

These allow a business to get better acquainted with the platform and steadily expand, rather than more traditional software licenses which create higher churn, particularly among smaller customers at the renewal point.

This is likely to be much more successful in the current environment, and consistent with a steady expansion within a customer, while still allowing Alteryx to be embedded within a customer environment and experience the benefits.

Alteryx is Now Available At A Much Better Valuation

With the massive pullback in Alteryx's share price, the business has returned to the levels which it traded at in early March and April. Yet the problem it solves is still acute, and customer budgets are only temporarily tight.

Unlike malls, commercial property or in-store retail, there are no secular headwinds here, rather temporary customer tightening brought about by a very unique event.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium, Alteryx estimates

Alteryx is still expected to continue growing its revenue by 25-30% over the next medium term. The company's forward Price to Sales ratio is now a lot more attractive for the eventual resumption in growth, being priced at 13x forward sales.

Source: YCharts.

Concluding Thoughts

The pandemic has likely created some long-term reshaping of underlying trends in the economy. The demand for tools to simplify data analysis is something I firmly believe remains intact, and Alteryx is one of the best ways to play this. At a price that is more than 30% less than recent highs, the company now offers a favorable entry point as well.

