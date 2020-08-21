Valuation is quite good with significant upside if we see higher copper prices. Very large gold and silver exposure adds some safety.

The open pit mine is producing & the underground mine is being developed but has high Capex. The updated Project FS NPV8% is US$10b over a 31 year mine life.

Turquoise Hill Resources 66% own the world class Oyu Tolgoi Mine in Mongolia. It has the world's 6th largest contained gold and silver resource and the 18th largest copper resource.

Turquoise Hill Resources [TSX:TRQ] (NYSE:TRQ) is a Canadian company that owns 66% of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold-silver mine in Mongolia. The mine is of world class size and good grades, but has a high CapEx to develop the underground portion. The Oyu Tolgoi Mine began construction in 2010 and shipped its first batch of copper on 9 July 2013.

Rio Tinto (RIO) indirectly controls the mine through its majority interest (51%) in Turquoise Hill Resources, with the Mongolian Government owning the remaining 34%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold-silver mine in Mongolia

Turquoise Hill Resources price chart (US listing) - Price = CAD 1.17, USD 0.86

The long term price chart below shows Turquoise Hill Resources is highly correlated to copper prices. The stock peaked above USD 20 per share back at the last copper price peak of USD 4.50 in late 2010/early 2011 during the post-GFC recovery.

Copper 25 year price chart - Price = USD 2.90 today

Copper prices have recently started to recover as China has started to recover post COVID-19. Longer term the copper demand story is very strong boosted by the new green economy of renewable energy and electric vehicles (including charging stations).

LME Copper inventory is quite low at 151,075 tonnes and declining lately.

Turquoise Hill Resources Oyu Tolgoi Mine (66% owned)

Turquoise Hill Resources owns 66% of the world class Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold-silver mine in Mongolia. It is an established open pit mine currently generating steady cashflow, with an underground development well advanced and expected to generate material cash flow. Being in Southern Mongolia the mine is close to its main customers in China.

The Company states that the "Oyu Tolgoi is projected to be the world’s third largest copper mine when at full capacity".

Oyu Tolgoi has the world's 6th largest contained gold and silver resource and the 18th largest copper resource

2020 updated Mineral Reserves and Resources

As shown below the updated Oyu Tolgoi Total P&P reserves are 10.3Mt of contained copper @ 0.81%, 11.9 Moz of contained gold @0.29g/t, and 76.6 Moz of contained silver @1.87g/t. Clearly the Inferred Resource is potentially much larger.

2020 Oyu Tolgoi updated Feasibility Study

The updated 2020 FS resulted in a project post-tax NPV8% of US$10b over a 31 year mine life.

The NPV was based on long-term metal prices assumptions of: copper at $3.03/lb; gold at $1,474/oz; and silver at $17.85/oz.

Looking at the sensitivity analysis below we see each 5% increase in the gold (above $1,474/oz) and copper price (above $3.03/lb) results in a ~$0.2b increase in NPV for gold and a ~$1b increase for copper.

This shows the copper price is key to the Project's success and higher gold and silver prices are also helpful. Today copper is at US$2.90/lb and gold is at US$1,818.

Oyu Tolgoi production

In 2019, the Oyu Tolgoi open pit produced 146,346 tonnes of copper and 241,840 ounces of gold. C1 copper cash costs were $1.50-1.70/lb.

In Q1 2020, the Oyu Tolgoi open pit produced 35,203 tonnes of copper and 26,154 ounces of gold. C1 copper cash costs were $2.07/lb.

Lower gold production in recent times has resulted in much higher copper C1 cash costs (this should improve significantly in 2021)

In July Seeking Alpha reported on the Company's Q2, 2020 progress:

Gold production guidance for 2020 has increased to a range of 155,000 – 180,000 ounces from 120,000 – 150,000 ounces, while Copper production remains on track to achieve guidance of 140,000 to 170,000 tonnes....C1 cost guidance range is being lowered to $1.60 - $2.00 from $1.80 - $2.20 per pound of copper due to the positive impact from the increased 2020 gold production forecast.....Work on the Oyu Tolgoi underground continued, achieving strong productivity in underground advancement during Q2' 2020.......

2021 production is forecast at 170-200,000 tonnes of copper and 450-500,000 ounces of gold. Higher gold production and high gold prices means much lower C1 copper cash costs back towards or below the C1 cash costs of early 2019 of $0.77/lb Cu. This should significantly boost margins, revenues, and EPS in 2021.

As shown below C1 cash costs still need to fall considerably, as currently they are in the 3rd to 4th quartile.

Oyu Tolgoi C1 copper cash costs comparison - Latest guide is C1 of USD 1.60-2.00/lb (this will improve in 2021 with higher gold production)

Recent improvements have resulted in a stronger funding position and the Company stating:

Turquoise Hill's incremental funding requirement (i.e., over and above its available liquidity ($1.5b)) is currently expected to be at least $3.0 billion (base case is $3.6 billion includes interest cost), which compares favorably to the at least $4 billion estimate provided in the Company's Q1 2020 earnings release.......Turquoise Hill has decided to defer further discussions with Rio Tinto regarding possible interim funding arrangements in light of its improved liquidity outlook. The improvement in the updated projections is mainly from assuming a Mongolian-government funded SOPP.

Note: On April 14 2020 the Government of Mongolia notified the Company that they intend to develop and fund a State-Owned Power Plant (SOPP), thereby representing a savings of $924m for the Oyu Tolgoi Mine. A Power Purchase Agreement is expected to be signed by 31 March, 2021.

The Company stated in July 2020:

Going forward, Turquoise Hill's liquidity outlook will continue to be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, including:

"changes in commodity prices and other market-based assumptions;

open pit operating performance as well as the successful implementation (or otherwise) of related optimisation efforts;

further and / or unanticipated impacts on operations and underground development related to COVID-19;

the manner in which the amended Power Source Framework Agreement (PSFA) is ultimately implemented; and

developments in the ongoing dispute with the Mongolian Tax Authority, relating to which formal international arbitration proceedings were initiated."

Underground development is expected to be completed before 2027

Management and shareholders

Valuation

Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a market cap of CAD 2.35b (~USD 1.73b), and an Enterprise Value of USD 5.2b. 2020 debt levels are USD 3.5b forecast to rise to USD 4.1b in 2021. The Company has $1.5b of available liquidity as of June 30, which it expects will meet the operations and underground development requirements into early 2022.

2021 PE is 7.01 and 2022 PE is 20.3. 2021 forecast net profit margin is 17.56% and 2022 is 20.80%. There are currently no dividends.

Book value per share is currently USD 5.12, or put another way the stock is trading at a ~0.17 price/book ratio.

The Project NPV8% of US$10b would suggest Turquoise Hill Resources is worth about 66% of this or US$6.6b, or about 27% higher than today (EV of $5.2b).

4-traders analyst consensus is an 'outperform' with a price target for TRQ of US$1.22, representing 41% upside. Yahoo Finance shows a price target of US$4.00.

Clearly Turquoise Hill Resources is very sensitive to copper prices. The current low stock price is mostly due to recent years of negative cash flow due to low copper prices, some poor production results, and high CapEx for the underground mine development. An improvement in copper prices and production volumes should significantly boost the stock price especially in 2021.

Turquoise Hill Resources financials and forecast financials

As shown below 2019 and 2020 will be the poor years for the Company's financials due to lower gold production, but should improve significantly in 2021.

Risks

Copper and/or gold/silver prices falling.

Sovereign risk in Mongolia. The Company has an ongoing dispute with the Mongolian Tax Authority.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, costs blowouts, production risks. Funding risk for the underground expansion at Oyu Tolgoi is the main concern for the Company due to the high CapEx required. The future underground mine funding is expected to cost a further ~$3.6b (in additional to the $1.5b of current Company liquidity), so future capital raising may be required from 2022.

Debt levels are already high at US$3.5b.

Management and currency risks. The stock performance the past decade has been very poor and some question the managements performance. There is also the fact that Rio Tinto has a majority ownership in Turquoise Hill Resources.

Stock market risks - Liquidity, market sentiment etc.

Note: Mongolia has a democratically-elected government. Mongolia is the 106 least corrupt nation out of 180 countries, according to the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Further reading

Torquoise Hill is developing underground at their world class Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold-silver in Mongolia

Conclusion

Turquoise Hill Resources flagship 66% owned asset is the world class Oyu Tolgoi Mine in Mongolia. It has the world's 6th largest contained gold and silver resource, and the 18th largest copper resource.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock price has been falling the past decade with some recent recovery starting the past 4 months as copper (and gold & silver) prices also recovered post COVID-19 impact in China. The past decade fall was mostly due to the resources bear market and generally low copper prices.

On the positive side recent improvement in copper and gold/silver prices, should they maintain or improve further, will mean higher revenues, improved margins and EPS. This combined with significantly higher 2021 production volumes, especially for gold, should significantly boost earnings and should help to fund the CapEx requirements for the underground mine expansion. CapEx is expected to remain high up to about 2027 whilst developing the underground phase of the mine. The mine does have a 31 year mine life so it should pay off in the long term given the 6 year capital pack back period.

Valuation looks to be appealing due to the past tough decade of events discussed above, and a turnaround looks likely to be on the way this decade assisted by strong copper demand from the renewable energy and EV booms.

Risk remains high due to Mongolian location, high debt/high CapEx needed to expand underground, and current market volatility of commodity prices. Some of the risk is offset by the low current valuation, low interest rates and their increased gold production projections starting in 2021.

I rate Turquoise Hill Resources as a good buy for long term investors that are bullish on copper prices (above $3/lb), with some safety of gold and silver.

