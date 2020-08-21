In the meantime, NVE has no debt and a flourishing cash balance, and it generates some of the highest margins in its industry - all of which enable it to pay a safe and generous dividend.

As well, the company acknowledged its investment into the automotive market may not yield return in the near term. Still, the company's bet on automotive seems clear.

When NVE reported fiscal 2021 first-quarter results in late July, it warned revenue in the next two quarters would likely decline year over year.

Every product launched by NVE Corporation in 2020 seems to share a common thread - automotive. The three products launched this summer specify transportation systems as a viable application.

Some investors regard underfollowed companies as potential gems, while others would argue the company is underfollowed for a reason. A disadvantage in investing in an underfollowed company is its press releases may be missed or dismissed by the market. It appears this may be the case for NVE Corporation (NVEC). The spintronics innovator's last two press releases announced key product developments, and the market hasn't seemed to notice.

The Company

NVE Corporation designs and manufactures spintronic products such as high-performance sensors and couplers used to acquire, store and transmit data. Electron spin is used in spintronics instead of electron charge. Over the past few years, the company has developed sensors and couplers aimed at revolutionizing several markets - Internet of Things, food safety, automotive, medical, anti-tampering, hearing devices, even deep space. Of late, the potential in the automotive market seems to be garnering much of the company's energy.

In early November 2018, NVE received certification for IATF 16949 conformance in the automotive industry. The accomplishment expanded the number of products carried through a private-label partnership with a leading supplier of semiconductors for the automotive industry.

Both we and our partner are working to ramp up sales. It’s an important line for them. It’s an important partnership for us. And, it opens up, in the long-term, new markets such as automotive.

NVE went on to explain this partnership also benefits the company because the automotive industry tends to be “insular” and “risk-averse.”

In its fiscal 2020 third-quarter earnings call in January 2020, CEO Daniel Baker discussed how NVE's smart sensors should prove formative for the automotive industry.

And the number of sensors in cars is projected to increase rapidly, driven by a move towards electric, autonomous and more sophisticated safety systems. We have sensors that can be used to sense current which is used for battery management systems in cars, rotation sensors which are used for engine cam and crank, electric motors for electric vehicles, as well as a lot of user interfaces, knobs and dials and things that turn, and then proximity sensing. And then on the coupler side, our parts are smaller, more precise, lower power and more rugged than conventional electronics transmit information. We're working on specific products. And in particular, we're focusing on current sensors and proximity sensors, because we have interest from automotive manufacturers getting those qualified, and getting those through the rigorous qualification process that automotive manufacturers have and get them into cars. We're pushing that as fast as we possibly can to get our parts qualified.

A specific product of focus was a current sensing smart sensor used in battery management systems.

Current Sensing Smart Sensors

Some investing experts recommend avoiding companies if one does not understand the company's business. Many retail investors are not engineers. I certainly am not an engineer. But, I'm invested in NVE regardless. Its potential fascinates me.

As an offset to fully understanding its technologies, I attempt to assimilate information for myself and other retail investors on the company's developments. The following information regarding current sensing is just such an attempt. Thus, please forgive any misinterpretations, as they are not intentional.

Current sensing and power monitoring are key for HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) and EV (electric vehicle) systems. Lithium ion batteries provide HEV and EV systems several advantages: high power-to-weight ratio, high energy efficiency, good high-temperature performance and low self-discharge.

The battery SOC (state of charge) can be compared to a combustion engine's fuel gauge. However, state of charge is difficult to gauge in lithium ion batteries. From 35% SOC to 95% SOC, a lithium ion battery's voltage is fairly consistent. Without an accurate reading of the battery SOC, the vehicle struggles to report remaining consumption to the driver.

(Source: University of Waterloo, Sensors and Integrated Microsystems Laboratory)

Controlling energy flow and optimizing energy efficiency are essential requirements for HEV and EV systems. The various subsystems require multiple voltages. Subsystems such as the battery management system and on-board charging require high voltage. Low voltage subsystems include the infotainment and body control subsystems. When the correct voltage is delivered to subsystems, battery life is extended. Current sensors are used in DC-DC convertors to convert currents to DC frequencies. Other systems, such as the regenerative braking process, recover heat or energy previously lost and use it to recharge the main battery.

Coulomb counting is one method used to determine SOC. The method integrates the current drawn from the battery with the current supplied to the battery over time by recording current noise. However, the accuracy of the method can be impacted by operating temperature and current direction.

Sensor accuracy is also important because accumulated errors can lead to a drift in the estimated battery SOC.

NVE's Latest Products

Every product launched by the company in 2020 seems to share a common thread.

The ASR012 [Smart I²C TMR Angle Sensor] is designed for harsh industrial or automotive environments. IL6xxCMTI isolators [a new family of digital signal isolators with ultrahigh Common Mode Transient Immunity] are optimized for driving power MOSFETs. (SiC MOSFET is being utilized in HEV and EV power systems.) The ASR022 [Noncontact TMR Encoder Sensor] is designed for harsh industrial or automotive environments. (emphasis added)

Likewise, NVE's summer launches have also fallen in line.

Traditionally, the company's couplers isolated digital data and transmitted it without needing an electrical connection. On June 1st, NVE announced the launch of the world's smallest isolated DC-DC convertor. This convertor now transfers both data and power. The company's YouTube demonstration of the new product highlights not only the smoothing of dangerous ripple voltage (pulsing) but also the product's stability and safety.

NVE has patented isolation technology dubbed IsoLoop. IsoLoop elements transmit signals through a magnetic field and electron spin. IsoLoop isolated transceivers provide a superior technology design with a “virtually unlimited barrier life.” In December 2016, NVE introduced the RS-422 full-duplex transceiver. In April 2017, the company introduced the world’s fastest and smallest isolated RS-485 transceiver.

On July 20th, NVE announced the integration of its isolated DC-DC convertors into the RS-485 and RS-422 transceivers. The data sheet lists two interesting descriptors for the transceivers when considering the products may be utilized by HEV and EV systems:

This level of integration dramatically reduces chip count and board area.

Current limiting and thermal shutdown features protect against bus short circuits and contention that may cause excessive power dissipation. (emphasis added)

More importantly, the data sheet specifically notes transportation systems are a viable application for the products.

(Source: NVE Corp.)

Fiscal 2021 First-Quarter Results

On July 22nd, NVE reported fiscal 2021 first-quarter results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. Akin to the majority of companies, it was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown. Product sales in the quarter at $4.36 million decreased 28.4%, compared to $6.1 million in the prior year. Research & development sponsored by customers at $230.6 thousand increased 10.2%.

NVE has historically generated some of the highest margins in its industry. Although the pandemic had a negative impact, margins remained quite healthy. Gross profit margin at 81.8% slid only 88 basis points compared to the fiscal 2020 first quarter. Operating margin in the quarter declined from 62% in fiscal 2020 to 54.8% in fiscal 2021. Net profit margin slid from 57.3% in fiscal 2020 to 52.5% in the current quarter. Earnings in the fiscal 2021 first quarter tallied $0.50 per diluted share compared to $0.74 in the prior year.

The debt-free company had $25.6 million in cash and short-term marketable securities at the end of the fiscal 2021 first quarter, compared to $27.1 million at year-end fiscal 2020. Long-term marketable securities totaled $45 million, compared to $43.6 million at year-end fiscal 2020. With only approximately 4.84 million shares outstanding, NVE has approximately $14.60 per share in cash and marketable securities.

Looking Forward

NVE did not hesitate to warn the upcoming quarters should also experience a negative impact.

We currently expect 2 more quarters with significant revenue decreases.

The company posted revenue of $6.5 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter and $6.46 million in the third quarter. A decline similar to the first quarter's hit to product sales would have the second quarter tallying approximately $4.4 million and the third quarter tallying $4.37 million. It very well could be the company will struggle to top $5 million in total revenue in either quarter. This sets it up to generate its lowest revenue total in a decade.

Furthermore, NVE does not expect significant revenue growth to be generated from the automotive market in the near term. An approval cycle is typically a multi-year process spanning two to three years.

We’re optimistic about automotive. But, as we’ve said and as you pointed out, it is longer-term because of the approval cycle.

Investment Rationale

Considering the unsettling impact of COVID-19 and the potential decline to the top line, one may not question why NVE is underfollowed or why its news is overlooked. And yet, it is still a debt-free company with a flourishing cash balance generating industry-leading margins.

Its generous dividend, purposely designed to exceed earnings and free cash flow, is secure and not likely to be cut or suspended. When shares trade below $57.14, the yield tops 7%.

While its endeavors to break into the automotive field may not yet be yielding notable return, the company's product launches in 2020 should not be ignored. Individually, the potential of each launch may appear unpretentious. But in aggregate, the bet certainly seems clear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in NVEC.