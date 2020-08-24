Cogent Communications will be the next "fair weather" addition to our model portfolio.

Yet the company has continued to deliver revenue growth and position itself for accelerated growth in upcoming years.

Introduction

There are some stocks which get no love on Seeking Alpha. I guess it is quite normal. The big names are quite the draw. I must say, I myself am a victim of this. I follow up on my investments in large companies like IBM (IBM), Altria (MO), or AT&T (T), a lot more than I do on some of my mid cap dividend stocks.

Yet, it is often when nobody is looking that one can find the best ideas. I believe this is the case of Cogent Communications (CCOI).

Cogent is a company which has received no coverage on Seeking Alpha, except for my two articles.

Source: Open Domain

I picked up a small position on the fly in September, as the dividend seemed somewhat safe, and the potential was explosive. By February, the price had increased by 20%, I decided against adding to the position. I would just let my small position run. I was quite concerned with the price. Clearly the market wasn’t. Cogent soared another 25% and reached $90 by late July. Then the company missed earnings and revenue estimates, and the price dropped. It dropped big time

CCOI is currently trading at $67.01 and yields 4.06%. Our MAD Scores give CCOI a Dividend Strength score of 56 and a Stock Strength score of 61.

I am now increasing my stake in Cogent, as having reviewed its business model, and growth prospects, I believe it is underappreciated.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The company engages in the provision of internet access, through its fiber optic network. CCOI operates over 58,000 miles of intercity fiber routes and over 36,400 metro miles.

Fiber is very much an infrastructure business. It is quite competitive, with Cogent running only the 9th largest network, behind behemoths like AT&T, Verizon (VZ), CenturyLink (CTL), Comcast (CMCSA), and Charter Communications (CHTR).

Source: Fierce Telecom

Fiber is a high growth sector though. CCOI’s revenues have grown at a 7% CAGR, and Sean Wallace, the CFO, pointed to 3-5 year guidance of double digit top line growth in the latest earnings call:

“We think we continue to maintain our long-term outlook on a three to five-year basis that we'll have double-digit growth in the top line”.

Where Cogent is attractive relative to its competitors is that it is a pure play, not hindered by other less attractive segments.

With that being said, let’s dive into CCOI’s dividend profile, its stock strength profile, before I draw conclusions.

Dividend Strength

As dividend investors, the concept of dividend strength is at the core of our strategy. While we do capitalize on gains when shares become overvalued, our aim is to reach our financial goals, from the dividends alone. This means that the dividend needs: 1) to be very safe, and 2) to have enough potential. This latter point should be understood as the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. The higher the yield, the lower the required dividend growth. The logic behind this is explained in detail in our article “How you can retire on dividend forever and ever”.

Dividend Safety

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has an earnings payout ratio of 324%. This makes CCOI's payout ratio better than only 1% of dividend stocks. Now this doesn’t seem to good at a first glance.

CCOI pays 81% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 10% of dividend stocks. Ok, a manageable amount now.

CCOI pays 308% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 5% of dividend stocks. This seems bad.

But before saying that CCOI’s dividend is at risk, let’s back track a bit. The company runs a capital intensive business, operating a network of optic fiber. Many, myself included, would argue that fiber is a utility, like electricity, minus the government fixed prices.

As such, just like utes, we should consider that the investments in infrastructure will be financed on debt, as they are lower risk than most business profiles. Therefore the affordability of the dividend should be mostly evaluated on operating cashflow. Earnings payout ratio makes very little sense to me, I present it as many investors use the metric. But in the end, you’re comparing a cash item to an income statement item, which is flawed in many ways.

30/06/2016 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 Dividends $1.4200 $1.9600 $2.2800 $2.6000 Net Income $0.30 $0.23 $0.70 $0.83 Payout Ratio 474% 853% 326% 314% Cash From Operations $2.16 $2.67 $3.08 $3.19 Payout Ratio 66% 74% 74% 82% Free Cash Flow $0.33 $0.52 $0.87 $0.84 Payout Ratio 418% 370% 260% 306%

Source: mad-dividends.com

While operating cashflow has significantly increased over the past 5 years, the payout ratio has edged higher as well. This means the dividend has been growing at a higher rate than operating cash. If this persists, it would be unsustainable. Yet management seems convinced that its business will generate a lot more cash as the company continues to scale its network in upcoming years.

The systematic increase in dividends, and overall strong growth in the top line suggests dividend stability and safety for now.

Whether management can follow through on the double digit top line growth it plans in the next 5 years will be decisive for sustained safety.

Dividend Potential

Cogent has a dividend yield of 4.06% which is higher than 68% of dividend stocks. Since late 2012, Cogent has traded at a median yield of 3.87%. The yield has remained in a relatively tight band, since the last massive increase in 2014.

Since then it has traded at a median yield of 4.03%, a maximum of 5.26% and a minimum of 2.91%.

This suggests that Cogent’s yield is quite normal, appearing to be neither a bargain, nor overvalued relative to its own history.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The dividend grew 13% during the last 12 months which is slightly lower than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 16%. But what’s great about CCOI’s dividend, is that they have been increasing it every quarter, for 32 straight quarters.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Dividend growth is likely to continue at a pace of $0.025 per quarter. Over the next 5 years, I wouldn’t be surprised to see CCOI increase its dividend at a 12-14% CAGR.

Needless to say this is a fantastic growth rate for a company which yields this much.

Even projecting a slight decrease in the rate of growth after 5 years, let’s assume the company can grow dividends at an 11% CAGR over the next decade. Let’s also assume you can reinvest the dividends at a 4% yield.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The chart above assumes a $10,000 investment. The orange bar shows dividends from the original investment, and the yellow bar shows dividends generated from reinvestments.

With 10 years, one could expect to generate $1,489 from the position.

This is stellar, and inline with what one can expect from some high yielding slow growth positions.

For instance look at the same chart for AT&T, assuming a 7% yield and 2% dividend growth.

Source: mad-dividends.com

While the dividend starts out high and the reinvestment of that high yield really gets the ball rolling, within 10 years CCOI would close the gap, and then overtake T.

For the sake of comparison, look at your expected dividends from a position with a similar yield as CCOI, but which is growing the dividend at the same rate as T, none other than Verizon.

Assuming a 4% yield and 2% dividend growth:

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you see, an investment in T or CCOI would generate double the dividends a position in VZ would.

If you’re looking to live off of dividends, this sort of thing is important to consider.

Dividend Summary

CCOI has a dividend strength score of 56 / 100. The extremely high payout ratios somewhat blur CCOI’s dividend safety. The dividend has been firing on all cylinders. Management needs to follow through with its planned growth. If it does, CCOI has such fantastic dividend potential that it is hard to pass up.

Stock Strength

But what about CCOI’s stock price prospects? I’ll look at 3 factors – value, momentum, and quality– before drawing conclusions on the likelihood of the stock beating the index in upcoming months.

Value

CCOI has a P/E of 80x

P/S of 5.60x

P/CFO of 20.95x

Dividend yield of 4.06%

Buyback yield of -1.69%

Shareholder yield of 2.37%.

According to these values, CCOI is more undervalued than 67% of stocks, which is just ok. The dividend yield boosts the valuation, yet the multiples all seem quite rich. Even at 20x operating cashflow, CCOI trades at quite a high valuation. Because of its high dividend and commitment to it, CCOI has traded at a relatively rich valuation for most of the past decade. It can be tough to value such companies. Yet when we factor in growth opportunities, and the explosive dividend growth, the current price seems fair.

Value Score: 67 / 100

Momentum

Cogent trades at $67.01 and is down -13.17% these last 3 months, -12.61% these last 6 months yet somehow remains up 13.58% for the past year.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The chart against the S&P 500 shows the story of a stock which was having one hell of a time, until it wasn’t. This gives it better momentum than 38% of stocks, which is quite worrying. The stock has lost all momentum following its last quarter earnings, and has headed straight down to its 200 day SMA.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The question in upcoming days and weeks is the following one: will the stock find support at the 200 day SMA? If yes the stock could bounce off and quickly go back to $70. Failure to do so see the stock likely continue sinking to the $60 level before finding any support.

Prudent investors would wait and observe upcoming price behavior. If the stock bounces off, a purchase between here and $70 would make sense. If however, the stock pierces through its 200 day SMA, one should wait for a lower entry point, in the low $60s.

Momentum score: 38 / 100

Quality

CCOI liabilities have increased by 10% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 12.0% of liabilities, which shows that despite a relatively large amount of debt, the company’s cashflow generation remains above average. Each dollar of assets generates $0.6 in revenue, which is better than 54% of stocks. It depreciates 162.9% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 62% of stocks. CCOI has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -15.8%, which is better than 70% of companies. These suggest CCOI has better quality than 55% of stocks. This is decent for a capital intensive business as CCOI and raises no red flags.

Quality Score: 55 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 61 / 100 which sends mixed signals. CCOI always seems to send mixed signals. We now have a decent price, and decent quality, but momentum is on the verge of becoming a disaster.

Either way an investment in CCOI will be volatile in the short run, and can test your patience and ability to keep a cool head.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 56 & a stock strength of 61, Cogent might not be a stock for widows and orphans. But it is a stock for me. A year after owning the stock, I’m willing to add more to my position, and will be looking at doing so in upcoming days.

We will also add CCOI to our "All Weather Dividends" model portfolio.

