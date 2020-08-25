Dividend Changes: August 15-21, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

This article series provides a weekly summary of dividend changes.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This past week, five companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases. There were no announcements of dividend cuts or suspensions last week.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)

AFG is an insurance holding company based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and sells these products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities. AFG was founded in 1872.

On Aug 18, AFG declared a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior dividend of 45¢.

Payable in October.

Atrion Corporation (ATRI)

ATRI develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. ATRI was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

On Aug 20, ATRI declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share.

This is an increase of 12.90% from the prior dividend of $1.55.

Payable Sep 30, to shareholders of record on Sep 15; ex-div: Sep 14.

Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Dewitt, New York, CBU is a bank holding company for two subsidiaries, Community Bank, N.A., and Benefit Plans Administrative Services. CBU provides a full range of retail banking and financial services as well as comprehensive financial planning, insurance, and wealth management services.

On Aug 18, CBU declared a quarterly dividend of 42¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.44% from the prior dividend of 41¢.

Payable Oct 9, to shareholders of record on Sep 15; ex-div: Sep 14.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

LOW is a home improvement retailer. The company offers a complete line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home decorating. It also offers installation services through independent contractors, as well as extended protection plans and repair services. LOW was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

On Aug 21, LOW declared a quarterly dividend of 60¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior dividend of 55¢.

Payable Nov 4, to shareholders of record on Oct 21; ex-div: Oct 20.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

NSA is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top metropolitan areas throughout the United States. The company holds ownership interests in and operates self-storage properties located in 35 states and in Puerto Rico.

On Aug 20, NSA declared a quarterly dividend of 34¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.03% from the prior dividend of 33¢.

Payable Sep 30, to shareholders of record on Sep 15; ex-div: Sep 14.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, ATRI, AFG, and LOW.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

ATRI's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ATRI in January 2010 would have returned 15.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

AFG's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in AFG in January 2010 would have returned 11% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

LOW's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in LOW in February 2010 would have returned 21.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no announcements of dividend cuts and suspensions last week.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: August 24-September 6, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (14.Aug) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 24 August (Ex-Div Date 08/24) Brunswick Corporation (BC) 8 $62.37 1.54% 13.2% 0.24 09/11 CDW Corporation (CDW) 7 $111.15 1.37% 42.4% 0.38 09/10 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 58 $152.76 2.64% 6.3% 1.01 09/08 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 57 $189.07 0.83% 11.6% 0.39 09/08 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 12 $68.13 6.46% 13.1% 1.1 09/17 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 16 $55.35 2.46% 11.3% 0.34 09/15 Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 16 $56.78 1.90% 9.7% 0.27 09/09 Tuesday, 25 August (Ex-Div Date 08/25) Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 17 $63.07 1.40% 7.4% 0.22 09/16 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 47 $362.01 0.74% 14.5% 0.67 09/10 Wednesday, 26 August (Ex-Div Date 08/26) Barnes Group Inc. (B) 9 $38.38 1.67% 6.4% 0.16 09/10 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 10 $29.27 1.30% 19.1% 0.095 09/10 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) 18 $68.51 2.80% 11.4% 0.48 09/11 Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) 10 $12.48 4.49% 11.9% 0.14 09/24 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 11 $170.77 1.45% 5.2% 0.62 09/10 STERIS plc (STE) 15 $153.46 1.04% 10.0% 0.4 09/24 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 9 $79.40 1.31% 13.2% 0.26 09/24 Thursday, 27 August (Ex-Div Date 08/27) Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 18 $116.02 2.14% 8.6% 0.62 09/09 The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 10 $94.49 2.29% 12.4% 0.54 10/01 Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) 7 $34.82 3.56% 16.6% 0.31 09/11 Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 28 $64.26 1.12% 12.4% 0.18 09/11 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 10 $91.64 1.83% 11.4% 0.42 09/15 Cabot Corporation (CBT) 9 $39.04 3.59% 9.7% 0.35 09/11 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 14 $61.83 3.75% 16.3% 0.58 09/11 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 8 $83.14 1.15% 12.1% 0.24 09/16 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 18 $24.65 3.25% 7.8% 0.2 09/11 Corning Incorporated (GLW) 10 $32.47 2.71% 13.8% 0.22 09/30 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 8 $158.63 2.60% 23.1% 1.03 09/11 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 5 $28.22 2.83% 31.6% 0.2 09/15 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 26 $282.41 1.98% 12.1% 1.4 09/15 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 20 $47.56 3.15% 1.4% 0.375 09/09 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 64 $204.87 1.72% 8.2% 0.88 09/11 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 18 $52.40 1.72% 13.6% 0.225 09/15 Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) 39 $17.76 5.41% 4.5% 0.24 09/30 Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 10 $180.78 2.66% 8.8% 1.2 09/15 Friday, 28 August (Ex-Div Date 08/28) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 5 $79.50 1.01% 17.0% 0.2 09/15 Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 16 $120.64 2.09% 17.5% 0.63 09/22 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 9 $33.85 1.42% 8.8% 0.12 09/30 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 6 $46.33 3.76% 5.7% 0.434 09/30 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 13 $44.70 4.34% 9.1% 0.485 09/30 Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 5 $55.36 4.84% 8.1% 0.67 09/15 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) 7 $11.85 11.22% 5.2% 0.3325 09/30 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) 10 $11.64 11.43% 15.3% 0.333 09/30 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 27 $69.71 4.07% 6.6% 0.71 09/15 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 7 $15.62 5.89% 15.9% 0.23 09/15 CSX Corporation (CSX) 16 $74.13 1.40% 8.7% 0.26 09/15 Dover Corporation (DOV) 65 $109.94 1.80% 4.2% 0.495 09/15 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 22 $356.10 0.86% 12.7% 0.77 09/17 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 13 $144.03 2.53% 10.4% 0.91 09/15 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 9 $65.67 6.40% 7.8% 1.05 09/08 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 19 $109.75 0.89% 12.1% 0.245 10/01 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 17 $337.86 1.72% 13.3% 1.45 09/16 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 8 $56.64 0.78% 9.6% 0.11 09/30 RLI Corp. (RLI) 45 $93.24 1.03% 5.0% 0.24 09/18 Stepan Company (SCL) 52 $114.33 0.96% 8.7% 0.275 09/15 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 10 $47.17 7.50% 4.9% 0.295 09/15 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $32.63 4.41% 1.5% 0.12 09/15 Tennant Company (TNC) 47 $69.15 1.27% 1.9% 0.22 09/15 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 14 $191.57 2.03% 13.1% 0.97 09/30 Monday, 31 August (Ex-Div Date 08/31) Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9 $13.20 5.45% 12.7% 0.18 09/15 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 7 $24.81 5.00% 24.8% 0.31 09/11 Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 10 $23.25 5.16% 5.1% 0.3 09/18 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FNCB) 5 $6.06 3.63% 0.0% 0.055 09/15 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 9 $202.43 2.47% 15.8% 1.25 09/29 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 10 $39.85 3.26% 11.7% 0.325 10/02 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 8 $43.12 2.95% 2.7% 0.3175 09/15 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 8 $17.48 5.84% 17.9% 0.255 09/15 Kellogg Company (K) 16 $68.89 3.31% 3.1% 0.57 09/15 KeyCorp (KEY) 10 $11.95 6.19% 22.4% 0.185 09/15 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 18 $389.57 2.46% 10.0% 2.4 09/25 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 45 $211.57 2.36% 7.9% 1.25 09/15 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 13 $150.97 1.11% 11.3% 0.42 10/01 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 45 $65.41 2.26% 4.5% 0.37 09/15 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 5 $209.66 1.09% 6.6% 0.57 09/30 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 10 $18.57 4.74% 7.5% 0.22 09/15 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 8 $30.36 3.56% 4.7% 0.27 09/15 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 6 $64.50 1.24% 14.3% 0.2 09/15 Realty Income Corporation (O) 27 $61.12 4.58% 4.3% 0.2335 09/15 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 12 $42.61 5.26% 9.4% 0.56 09/25 Polaris Inc. (PII) 25 $101.95 2.43% 4.0% 0.62 09/15 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) 9 $20.44 3.91% 3.9% 0.2 09/15 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 16 $37.48 1.28% 8.2% 0.12 09/15 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 53 $159.18 1.76% 5.8% 0.7 09/15 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 9 $62.92 2.67% 34.3% 0.42 09/15 Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) 8 $62.00 0.81% 11.0% 0.125 09/15 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 6 $57.14 0.63% 22.6% 0.09 09/15 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 8 $94.09 0.98% 8.2% 0.23 09/15 Tuesday, 1 September (Ex-Div Date 09/01) Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 27 $28.26 3.68% 3.6% 0.26 09/15 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 10 $114.58 2.02% 10.3% 0.58 09/16 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 5 $58.69 2.25% 0.0% 0.33 09/15 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 5 $7.65 4.18% 0.0% 0.08 09/16 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 6 $58.28 1.78% 20.6% 0.26 09/16 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 7 $507.34 0.13% 12.7% 0.16 09/24 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) 8 $213.81 2.90% 11.0% 1.55 09/16 Wednesday, 2 September (Ex-Div Date 09/02) The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 11 $283.23 2.12% 22.0% 1.5 09/17 Linde plc (OTC:LIN) 27 $244.30 1.58% 6.1% 0.963 09/18 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 8 $16.73 3.59% 23.7% 0.15 09/15 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 18 $113.00 2.30% 7.6% 0.65 09/24 Thursday, 3 September (Ex-Div Date 09/03) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 10 $103.47 1.74% 3.8% 0.45 09/18 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 6 $22.40 4.82% 3.3% 0.27 09/18 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 7 $24.98 2.88% 29.2% 0.18 09/25 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 11 $584.04 2.49% 11.0% 3.63 09/22 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 19 $38.34 2.82% 11.2% 0.27 09/15 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:CBSH) 52 $58.49 1.85% 8.5% 0.27 09/21 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 22 $96.49 2.11% 6.4% 0.51 09/30 FedEx Corporation (FDX) 17 $210.49 1.24% 25.1% 0.65 10/01 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 9 $25.02 4.16% 24.3% 0.26 09/18 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 64 $93.28 3.39% 5.5% 0.79 10/01 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 48 $157.30 2.72% 4.1% 1.07 10/02 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 8 $21.06 5.32% 16.2% 0.28 09/16 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 39 $16.04 5.24% 2.2% 0.21 09/15 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 7 $44.40 1.58% 14.3% 0.1746 09/25 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 48 $136.72 2.99% 7.8% 1.0225 09/30 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 8 $10.97 5.65% 24.2% 0.155 10/01 Trane Technologies plc (TT) 9 $117.57 1.80% 14.5% 0.53 09/30 United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) 8 $25.45 5.19% 10.0% 0.33 09/18 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 17 $111.16 1.96% 6.8% 0.545 09/18 Friday, 4 September (Ex-Div Date 09/04) Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 5 $36.91 4.33% 0.0% 0.4 10/01

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

We screen for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-yr trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Next, we like to look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). Several stocks pass these screens, and this week we'll look at PII.

Dividend Champion PII designs, engineers, manufactures and markets off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and small vehicles. PII yields 2.43% at $101.95 per share and offers a steady 5-yr DGR of 4%.

Source: Portfolio Insight

The stock has a quality score of 14 (Rating: Poor). However, it should be noted that one of the quality factors that contribute to the quality score, the S&P Credit Ratings, is not available for PII. This means the stock misses out on up to 5 quality score points.

Recently, the stock received a neutral rating on Seeking Alpha based on an article by Patrick Doyle:

The author notes that the stock is too expensive relative to its fundamentals, following a significant increase in its share price since March.

As always, we encourage readers to do their own due diligence research before investing in any stocks we write about.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.