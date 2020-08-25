Technically Speaking For 8/25

The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index was positive (emphasis added):

Led by some moderation in the growth of production- and employment-related indicators, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) declined to +1.18 in July from +5.33 in June. Three of the four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index made positive contributions in July, but all four categories decreased from June. The index’s three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, rose to +3.59 in July from –2.78 in June. The CFNAI Diffusion Index, which is also a three-month moving average, moved up to +0.62 in July from +0.14 in June. Fifty-six of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in July, while 29 made negative contributions. Twenty-five indicators improved from June to July, while 60 indicators deteriorated. Of the indicators that improved, nine made negative contributions.

Here's the accompanying chart: Other coincidental data has started to improve but still has some way to go before re-attaining pre-pandemic levels.

The New York Fed's coincidental data index, while still negative, continues to improve:

Here's a list of the data used for this index. Calculated Risk also keeps a running tab of eight other indicators. Like the NY Fed data, the CR data is improving, but still below pre-pandemic levels.

Market breadth data indicates the Nasdaq might be near a reversal point while the S&P 500 has more upward room: The chart above depicts the QQQ along with the percentage of Nasdaq stocks above the 200-day EMA (second panel) and 50-day EMA (third panel). The current percentage of stocks above the 200-day EMA is at the same level as the last three reversals. The above chart has the same data except that it applies to the S&P 500 (as represented by the SPY). The percentage of stocks above the 200-day EMA is below levels where the last four reversals took place.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: As has been standard fare in the pandemic rally, the QQQ led the market higher, gaining 0.79%. The rest of the top gainers were mixed between large and small-caps. The Treasury market sold off; the long end of the bond market had the worst loss. 6 out of 11 sectors were higher. Communication services and tech occupy the first and third spots; health care was number two. Once again, energy was the biggest loser.

Let's start with the daily chart of two Treasury market ETFs. The IEF broke an uptrend today, gapping lower at the open. The TLT did the same thing.

This is the second trend break in August. This is good news for equity market bulls, as it indicates weakness in the bond markets. Ideally, money will flow out of bonds and into stocks.

Now, let's take a look at the equity markets, where the large/small-cap performance split is still occurring. Let's begin with the 2-week charts. Small-caps have largely printed a series of lower highs and lower lows. In addition, there have been a number of short-term trend line breaks. Meanwhile, the SPY consolidated between 335 and 339 before breaking out on Monday. Small-caps have been trending slightly lower since August 10 when they broke up uptrend. This is most likely a consolidation pattern. Meanwhile, the SPY is in a solid uptrend.

What does all this mean? The most important data is the continued modest weakness in the Treasury market. Because bonds are a slower-moving market, two trend breaks in a month are an important development. However, small-cap underperformance means equity investors are growing concerned about growth prospects, and are hedging their bets by steering assets to larger companies. Should this trend continue, Treasuries might catch another bid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.