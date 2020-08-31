Link Your Brokerage Account To Seeking Alpha

All major US brokerages are supported along with many more institutions in the US and globally.

We are thrilled to announce that we have recently released a powerful new feature which enables subscribers to link their brokerage accounts to their Seeking Alpha portfolio. By linking your accounts, you no longer need to manually maintain your Seeking Alpha portfolio when you buy and sell stocks. Once a link is established, the changes from your broker will be updated automatically on a daily basis.

How To Link To Your Broker

To establish a link to your broker, simply click the "Link Broker" button from any Seeking Alpha Portfolio.

If you are on a mobile device, the button is named "Link"

Safety And Security Via Plaid

Seeking Alpha has partnered with Plaid, the leading personal financial data aggregator powering the fintech tools that tens of millions of people rely on. Plaid, recently acquired by Visa (NYSE:V), is 100% secure and ensures your information is fully encrypted from end to end. At no point does Seeking Alpha have access to your brokerage credentials.

Plaid powers some of the most popular banking and financial apps such as Venmo, Betterment, and Coinbase and supports most brokerages in the USA, Canada and the UK. As with all Seeking Alpha portfolios, your data is kept fully confidential and is not shared with any 3rd parties.

Benefits Of Linking Your Accounts

Once your accounts are linked, you will be able to track real time stock prices, cost basis, total change, and total account value for each individual portfolio and for all your portfolios combined.

In addition, as a Premium or PRO subscriber, you will be able to see stock ratings and factor grades on all your latest holdings, updated on a daily basis.

Lastly, you will be automatically subscribed to real-time alerts on your most current holdings so you don't miss a critical news story or analysis article.

Account Aggregation

A major pain point for many investors is the fact that they have their investments spread across multiple accounts and brokers. From 401Ks, IRAs, kids' college funds, and retirement portfolios, many investors struggle to obtain a consolidated view of all their investments. By utilizing broker linking within your Seeking Alpha portfolio, you can easily link all your accounts in one place and get a holistic view of all your investments.

We hope you'll find this new feature enhances your Seeking Alpha experience and brings you more insights to make better investing decisions.

