Now that the worst is behind them, it's time to take a fresh look.

WPG already was out of favor and had plenty of issues on their plate.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was unexpected and has occurred at a scale that was unimaginable a year ago – it seemed really far fetched even as recently as February. There's no person or business in the entire world who has not been impacted. Businesses were shut down, either voluntarily or by government edict, people were told to stay home, social distancing, mandatory masks, and in the US a complicated patchwork of regulations that vary wildly from state to state and even city to city. It seems almost impossible to talk to anyone without the topic of COVID-19 coming up.

One of the businesses that's certainly being hit by COVID-19 with full force is shopping malls. As places where large groups gather, in-person retail is reliant on fairly significant levels of foot traffic. Most malls across the country were shut down by the end of March and did not even start to reopen until late June.

It does not help that malls already were under pressure before COVID-19 began. The "retail apocalypse" was occurring in full force with many retail tenants filing bankruptcy and liquidating in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Big names like Toys 'R Us, Payless Shoesource, Gymboree, RadioShack and of course Sears all joined the retail graveyard. While retail bankruptcies are quite common – it's after all a brutal cutthroat business that survives on low margins and adapting to evolving consumer preferences – what set 2017-2019 apart was the sheer number of bankruptcies that resulted in total liquidation. Historically, we would expect big recognizable names to be bought out of bankruptcy and emerge as smaller, but still relevant, brands.

Prior to the pandemic, we saw 2020 as the year that broke the current down cycle. Malls would finally be looking at a year of slowing bankruptcies and numerous redevelopment projects were scheduled to be completed which would result in growth. Then COVID-19 came along and threw a monkey wrench into things.

Over the past six months, we cooled on malls, we held onto our holdings, but have not been adding aggressively, believing that malls would take longer to recover than most other sectors. For the past 3 months, we have been recommending to invest into preferred stocks, bonds, healthcare stocks, mortgage REITs and other non-retail property REITs, among others.

Today, we are taking a look at one of our mall picks that has proven to be quite controversial. Washington Prime Group (WPG) is a mall REIT that owns a portfolio of malls and open-air shopping centers that they describe as "dominant town center" properties. We are looking at questions like: How is WPG weathering COVID-19? What does WPG's future look like? Which investment opportunities are best?

Bankruptcies!

Tenant bankruptcies have been a headwind for malls since 2017. This in itself was not unexpected. In February of 2017, more than a year and a half before Sears filed for bankruptcy, Louis Conforti said:

As it relates to Sears, 20, 18 and 11 are owned by Sears, WPG and Seritage respectively. We're continually evaluating adaptive reuse at all locations, as well as working with Seritage as they consider redevelopment of several of their locations. I want to highlight something pretty important, so take notes. Year-end 2015, we had 58 Sears stores. By year-end 2016 the number was 49. And with our previously-announced strategic transactions, we will have whittled our exposure down to 43 stores which equates to a nearly 25% reduction.

In other words, WPG knew Sears was going to be a problem and was proactively working toward mitigating the impact and making sure they could backfill the properties as quickly as possible.

Thanks to being proactive, WPG had 14 of 30 department store redevelopments either completed or under construction before COVID-19.

Source: WPG Presentation – Q2-2020

Keep in mind that until construction is complete, WPG is receiving $0 rent on these spaces, so there's a lot of space that has signed leases, but is not reflected in WPG's financials. In other words, the net operating income currently being reported does not reflect the actual potential of the assets.

The troubles among anchor tenants have been mirrored among the inline tenants as well. COVID-19 has set off another wave of store closures. Some might be surprised to learn that despite the unusual jump in closures we saw in June/July, 2020 store closures continue to trail 2019 store closures.

Source: Numbers from Coresight, Chart Authors

Additionally, while more bankruptcies have been announced, 2020 bankruptcies have a bit of a different flavor than the bankruptcies announced in 2017 through 2019. We already have seen Simon Property Group (SPG) involved in deals to acquire Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brand. We also know that SPG is also involved in a bid on J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) which also received bids from Sycamore Partners and Hudson's Bay Company. Meanwhile, Ascena (ASNA) filed a prepackaged bankruptcy and will be closing many stores, but will maintain many others.

Capital is lining up to buy bankrupt retailers, which is in stark contrast to what we saw in 2017 through 2019 where we saw a lot of full liquidations. For malls, this means that the new owner will take over the leases for the stores that remain open.

COVID-19 Deferrals

The other hot topic for malls is rent deferrals. In April, many tenants stopped paying rent. Many mall tenants are extremely reliant on physical retail, and with malls closed, they saw their revenues dwindle and rent is one of the big bills than many ignored.

WPG collected 43% of rent in Q2, and noted that they believe they will collect another 31% based on current deferral agreements, while the other 26% will be uncollectible.

One issue with trying to glean anything from Q2 metrics is that determining what is or is not collectible is a judgment call. WPG stated that they believed they were being conservative with their estimates, and since they collected 70% of rent contractually due in July, their Q2 estimates appear reasonable.

We are less worried about whether WPG will ultimately be able to collect Q2 rent, and more concerned with them collecting rent in the future. We are encouraged by July rent collections being at 70%, 62% higher than Q2 collections. It is reasonable to expect that collections in malls will mirror what we have seen in other sectors, as businesses reopen they resume paying rent.

Source: NAREIT

It makes sense that malls would trail as more were closed down and they were closed down for longer.

Balance Sheet

The largest concern for mall REITs is that they have the financial wherewithal to survive until collections normalize. WPG currently has $127 million in cash on hand.

They remain in compliance with the debt covenants on their bonds:

Source: WPG Supplement – June 30,2020

Additionally, WPG recently announced an amendment to their credit facility. This amendment essentially cuts out Q2 2020 from the covenant calculations by annualizing quarterly EBITDA for Q3 2020 through Q2 2021, then going back to utilizing the trailing 12-months for Q3 2021.

In exchange for this consideration, WPG offered a portion of their substantial unencumbered properties as collateral, making the credit facility a secured loan. We previously have discussed the large pool of unencumbered properties as a significant benefit for WPG – it gives them options to negotiate with creditors in an emergency. Well, an emergency happened and WPG was able to negotiate a favorable deal with their credit facility compared to what we have seen with peers like CBL Properties (CBL) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI). With the new agreement, WPG believes they will remain in compliance with all covenants for the credit facility as well as their bonds.

We like that there is a mechanism for the collateral to be released automatically in Q3 2021 as long as WPG is in compliance with all covenants at that time. This means that the bank's hooks will disappear upon recovery instead of becoming permanent.

Growth

Just because malls were closed does not mean that WPG sat around binge watching Netflix. Q2 was a very successful leasing quarter with 182 leases signed for 1.3 million square feet. Re-leasing spreads increased 6%, the strongest quarterly improvement for several years.

Additionally, WPG confirmed with all of the tenants that are supposed to be taking up occupancy at the redevelopments that are planned or under construction. All of them are still green lighting the projects.

Here's a look at the projects currently underway:

Source: WPG Supplement

Note that WPG already has paid for approximately half of the total estimated costs. That is $68 million that has already been spent and WPG is not yet collecting the proceeds.

COVID-19 pandemic did slow down these efforts, as many have been delayed to 2021 when they were originally expected to open in 2020, however the broader thesis still stands. Redeveloping this anchor space will result in improved total returns.

Investments for Enormous Returns

We have been quiet on malls for a long time. Some might interpret that as losing confidence in our initial thesis. We have not. That mall traffic started picking up the day malls opened is evidence that people like to go to them, and are willing to go to them even as the fear of a pandemic is still sweeping the world.

The reason we have been quiet is that we knew malls were unlikely to recover quickly, so we focused on investments that were more likely to have a good summer. Today, we know what the ugliest quarter imaginable looks like. It's hard to imagine how things get much worse than everything being closed for most of the quarter.

WPG remains one of our favorite picks in the sector due to the extreme upside. Their balance sheet remains reasonably strong – they made an agreement with their credit facility, are in compliance with all covenants, and they still have a sizable pool of unencumbered properties.

The Common

The common shares of WPG have the most upside potential. Unfortunately, they are not currently paying a dividend. Additionally, the common shares are going to go through a reverse split by year end. While it's untrue that reverse splits "always" lead to declining prices, there's definitely a perception that it's what frequently causes sell-offs after the reverse split.

We do expect a dividend will be paid for Q4 to meet WPG's taxable income requirements and right now, investors can achieve some income on their holdings by selling $2.50 covered calls.

We believe that WPG common will greatly reward very patient investors who are willing to wait for the end of the pandemic, a resumption of some kind of "normal" and for the trailing bankruptcies to shake out. While you wait, income will likely be limited as we expect WPG will pay the absolute minimum required by the rules for REITs. The rewards will be enormous but might come later rather than sooner.

The Preferred Stocks: +16% Yield

Currently, WPG has two preferred stock issues:

Washington Prime Group, 7.50% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (WPG.PH) Washington Prime Group, 6.875% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (WPG.PI)

For investors looking for immediate income, these are hard to pass up. Currently yielding about 16%, WPG preferred shares have continued to prove the market wrong by making consistent dividend payments.

We believe that dividend payments are going to continue as WPG will likely have taxable income and the preferred dividends are very small. Annually, the preferred dividends are only $14 million/year, so any taxable income at all compels payment for them and even in Q2, WPG's recorded revenues were $98.7 million and EBITDA of $50.7 million.

We believe that WPG has maintained the preferred dividends primarily because they expect to have taxable income in 2020, so suspending would be of little to no use. In 2021, it's not a particularly large leap to believe that taxable income will be even higher. Therefore, we believe that the preferred dividend is very likely to continue being paid on time. Additionally, the one party that could force a dividend suspension would be their credit facility, and the recent agreement goes through Q3 2021 and does not impact WPG's ability to pay any dividends.

The preferred stocks benefit from being a small, almost immaterial portion of the capital structure (or WPG's balance sheet). At current prices, they are very attractive and the best option for investors looking for very high immediate income. The preferred have 120% upside back to par, but don't have any forced call provisions that could be realized next year or a decade from now.

The Bonds: 26% Yield to Maturity

Washington Prime Group LP 2024 Notes 5.95% Cusip: 939648AE1 are currently trading in the low $50s.

Source: FINRA

While we have seen some recovery from recent lows, these bonds have a current yield of ~12% and a yield to maturity of 26%. Note that "yield to maturity" accounts for the capital upside back to $1,000 par between now and when the bonds mature in 2024. These yields also reflect an interest rate adjustment up to 6.45% that went into effect in 2019 (this was due to the credit rating on the bond being reduced below investment-grade).

The current yield, the amount of your principal you will receive in interest, on the bonds is about 12% with the yield to maturity at 26%. Relative to the preferred we think that is still rather high and the better deal. An additional ~4% cash flow yield seems like little to give up for being higher in the capital stack with the bonds.

Higher up the capital structure, we believe these bonds would very likely have a solid recovery even in bankruptcy. Remember that WPG only needed half of their pool of unencumbered assets to appease the credit facility, the other half is still unencumbered and would contribute to the recovery of the bonds in a bankruptcy event.

As noted above, WPG is not in violation of their covenants and does not expect to violate their covenants. If you are initiating a position in WPG today, it's hard to pass up the bonds. A great current yield, substantial capital upside and the most safety.

Conclusion

It's probably too early to say that malls are "out of the woods." Mall REITs have to deal with the risk that more states might re-implement shutdowns like California did, even tenants that are currently paying are still facing the pressure of catching back up not only with rent but many likely increased their debt during Q2, and there are numerous tenant bankruptcies that are currently unresolved. We can expect rent collections to continue to improve, but eventually, the rate of improvement is likely to slow down and nobody really knows where that will happen.

These uncertainties have depressed the prices of mall REITs in general and have impacted WPG across their capital stack. We still believe in our original thesis – that WPG malls without Sears are much more attractive than WPG malls with Sears. These redevelopments take time, but the resulting asset will have more earnings power and be far more valuable than they were before. COVID-19 increased the time it will take to get to that point, but it has not derailed those efforts.

We have chosen now as the time to start looking at malls again for a few reasons. New COVID-19 cases in the US are starting to slow down:

Source: Worldmeter

It's very likely that Q2 was the worst in terms of cash flow and rental collection. WPG has finalized their deal with their credit facility, providing a clear outlook of their debt situation for the next year. Finally, the big ugly surprise waiting in the wings was the risk that JCP would file bankruptcy and fully liquidate. A full JCP liquidation would have been another 32 big boxes for WPG to worry about, which would have been a hurricane-force headwind. Instead, with several offers on the table, it appears that there will only be a partial closing and many JCP locations will remain open under the JCP brand or another name.

The mall sector is not for the faint of heart or for the impatient. There is, however, the potential for extremely large returns with Washington Prime, and in the case of the preferred equity or bonds, extremely high levels of current income. While the common shares are higher risk and more speculative, both the preferred stocks and the bonds offer a lower risk option than the common. The bonds are particularly attractive with a 26% yield to maturity.

