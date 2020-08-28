Tech Companies Are In California: Long CA Apartment REITs

On a variety of metrics, the California exposed apartment REITs are very, very cheap. When Mr. Market realizes that California exposure is a positive rather than a negative, we expect shares to soar.

Beyond simply going to work, there are many other quality of life reasons (weather, topography, schools, lifestyle, culture, abundance of nearly everything) which draw knowledge workers to California.

We don't expect work from home to be a permanent, five days a week situation to last forever. We expect the base of high income workers to remain in California.

There are 20 companies which have a market capitalization greater than $80 billion located in California (sum total market cap greater than $7.4 trillion). No other state comes close.

California has some challenges - the government is big. Taxes are high. Covid related shutdowns have shut down film/television production in LA. Very few people are traveling which has crippled LA's hotels, restaurants, theaters, retail, etc. Things are challenging right now in California. But there are a few things that are incredibly positive.

First consider that California, which is the 7th largest economy in the world, has 20 companies (19 of which are tech companies) with market capitalizations in excess of $80 billion:

Company Market Cap* Apple 2,137 Google 1,111 Facebook 835 Visa 449 Tesla 417 Nvidia 311 Salesforce 248 Adobe 245 PayPal 239 Netflix 232 Intel 210 Cisco 178 Oracle 175 Broadcom 136 Qualcomm 130 AMD 98 ServiceNow 92 Intuit 89 Zoom 83 Intuitive Surgical 83 Total Market Cap (USD billion) 7,498

Between $20 and $80 billion market cap, there are another 25+ companies located in California (including VMWare, Autodesk, Ring Central Roku, Workday, Snap, Twitter just to name a few). There are so many tech companies in California.

Almost all of these companies are hiring. Many of the jobs are located in California. People will still go into the office (probably less than before) but that doesn't really matter too much for my CA real estate thesis.

The people that work for these companies are humans. Rich humans. Rich humans who live & work in California. On average the people that work at these companies earn in well excess of $130k per year. They have plenty of money to spend- not only for rent but for a bit of everything. Restaurants (when they are eventually re-open), travel (why not head down from SF to LA or San Diego for the weekend?). Has anyone talked to anyone who makes over $100k per isn't like crazy excited to resume travel once things 'get back to normal'?

But won't work from home mean that all of the employees will move to Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, Minneapolis, etc? I don't think so. These well educated, affluent knowledge workers who work and live in California build relationships with other well educated, affluent knowledge workers who live in California. They build networks of friends, go on dates and start families. They build lives here in California -their children are enrolled in schools with their friends. These children participate in uniquely Californian activities such as surfing, coding camps, summer camps (catering to various subgroups which are specific to California), year round baseball, etc.

People seem averse to pulling their children out of school and moving across the country when everything is pretty good. Tech workers are well compensated with cash but also stock. (as seen in the GAAP numbers showing stock compensation expense). Workers are likely to stay in California - getting rich from stock options - buying homes and spending money. This money flows through the system to real estate agents, mortgage brokers, car dealerships, retailers, and service providers like salons, fitness consultants, etc.

The money flows through the system. Trickle down economics seems to work fine in California - tens if not hundreds of thousands of businesses are created to profit from CA's rich population. These businesses employ millions. These people aren't likely to go anywhere simply because they already have it so good (and getting better as tech stock prices soar).

But won't the next generation of startups locate elsewhere? Unlikely. First consider California's colleges including Stanford (Google, Yahoo, etc were started here), Cal Berkeley, UCLA, USC, Loyola Marymout, UCSD, etc. Then consider that almost all of the leading venture capital firms are located in California, including Accel, Andreesson Horowitz, Benchmark Capital, Sequoia Capital, etc. While Zoom and phone calls are helpful, VCs still like face to face meetings with their entrepreneurs. VC investment isn't just about money, it is about using the expertise of the VC firms to assist the entrepreneurs in building their businesses. Many believe this is still best done face to face.

Further, consider the impressive list of $80+ billion companies above. The nature of Facebook/Google/Apple/Salesforce/NVDIA is that there are partner ecosystems and network effects whereby companies are created to ride the tails of the giants. One obvious example is Veeva (VEEV) which is software (for the life sciences industry) that was built and runs on the Salesforce platform.

Veeva is worth a mere $40 billion. Guess where it is located? Yep - California. But at $40 billion it didn't even make our top 20 list. How many $40 billion companies are located in AZ, Georgia, Florida, Texas or where ever everyone is supposedly moving? I bet Veeva would get a mention there. Anyway Salesforce's strength is in large part a result of strong partner networks developed over years. For at least the past decade, Salesforce has hosted an annual four day event called Dreamforce. This is but one example -ecosystems, networks, and partnerships drive tech - even moreso than they have in the past. People like to get to know their co-workers and business partners over drinks, dinners, fitness activities, etc. A physical ecosystem.

There are endless examples of this including YouTube (content studios and advertising partner networks) as well as Apple's content and partnership initiatives (including the App Store). Companies like Facebook have ecosystems which include content production and partner networks.

And despite what you've read about everything being work from home forever, big tech companies are still hiring in California. With stock prices soaring and interest rates near zero, capital has never been cheaper. With a low cost of capital, it simply makes economic sense to invest for future growth projects. In order to do that, companies need to hire more talented people. And the evidence shows that talented well educated knowledge workers flock to California.

Simplistically, today's tech stock prices are signaling either near zero interest rates for an extended period of time or that tech companies are expected to continue to experience fantastic growth rates for quite awhile. If it is the latter, they will need to hire more workers, many of which will be hired to work in California. If it is the former, apartment REITs like the ones discussed below are incredible bargains. If it is both, hold on to your Dodgers hat (or Giants, or Oakland A's or Angels or Padres - the point is that California has 5 baseball teams vs. a maximum of two for any other state).

Three 'California Heavy' Apartment REITs for your consideration:

AVB EQR ESS NOI - 2021 COVID hit 1585 1560 1125 NOI - 2023 recovery 1720 1690 1240 % of NOI coming from CA 40% 48% 83% Share Price 158.1 56.6 216.6 Shares o/s 142 387 69 Market Cap 22,450 21,904 14,837 Net Debt 7,500 8,700 7,000 Other 1,000 200 Enterprise Value 30,950 30,604 22,037 Implied Cap Rate (2021) 5.1% 5.1% 5.1% Fair Value 2023 225 82 350 Cap Rate used for Fair Value 4.25% 4.25% 4.0% Upside to Target 42% 45% 62% Dividend Yield 4.0% 4.3% 3.8% Debt % of Total Cap 27% 28% 33%

As you can see, the three California heavy REITs trade at similar 2021 cap rates (net operating income divided by enterprise value) and similar dividend yields. The three REITs all have very conservative balance sheets - in the private market, which represents the vast majority of US apartment assets loan to values, or LTVs, are typically around 70-75%, or more than double the leverage of the three REITs shown above. However, the REITs have varying levels of California exposure with Avalon Bay (AVB) having the least and Essex (ESS) having by far the most. Equity Residential (EQR) sits in the middle.

Ultimately, I think California apartments will again be a prized asset. In addition to the favorable long term economic outlook outlined above, supply is quite constrained (I discussed this a bit in my recent EQR article -if there is interest, I may write an article about this). As such, I think that the California portion of each REIT should trade at a lower cap rate than other geographies which have weaker demand drivers and are not as supply constrained. So I use a slightly lower cap rate for Essex (4.0% vs. 4.25% for AVB/EQR), reflective of its outsize California exposure.

All three are attractive though by virtue of its massive California exposure, I believe Essex has the most upside. Said differently, it will be the biggest beneficiary of the positive forces outlined above, and I believe it has the greatest upside for long term investors.

Risks

The headlines and short term migration trends could continue to be negative which could cause continued pressure on share prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQR.

Additional disclosure: Author is long AVB, ESS. Author lives in California.