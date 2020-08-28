Treasuries Continue To Show Weakness And Large-Caps Are Still Moving Higher (Technically Speaking For The Week Of August 8/24-8/28)

Most indicators have turned the corner, although the labor market is in terrible shape.

My Friday column has two sections. The first uses the methodology developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore that divides economic data into long-leading, leading, and coincidental data to determine the potential economic trajectory. The second analyzes at charts of the ETFs that track the major indexes.

Long-Leading Indicators

There is ample liquidity along with low financial stress:

M2 (left chart) is very high while the BBB yield (right chart) is low. Both are the direct result of the Fed's market interventions in response to the Spring lockdowns.

Meanwhile, second-quarter earnings were terrible (emphasis added):

Total earnings for the 484 S&P 500 members that have reported Q2 results already are down -32.3% on -9.5% lower revenues, with 80.4% beating EPS estimates and 64.0% beating revenue estimates.

So far, third quarter earnings are projected to be terrible as well (same link; emphasis added)):

For 2020 Q3, total S&P 500 earnings are expected to decline -23.9% on -3.2% lower revenues. This is an improvement from the -26.5% earnings decline expected at the start of July.

Leading Indicators

Most of the leading indicators are positive.

New orders for consumer durable goods (left) and non-defense capital goods (right) are rising. The former is just shy of pre-pandemic levels while the latter has reattained previous levels. Building permits (left) are back at very high levels while weekly hours of production workers (right) are climbing from lockdown levels. The yield curve (left) is no longer inverted (which is expansionary) while the stock market (right) is hitting record highs.

However, there is still one big "fly in the ointment:"

The labor market is in shambles. The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is still above 1,000,000, indicating that a record number of people are entering the unemployment ranks every week.

Coincidental data

The BEA released the second estimate of 2Q20 GDP, showing a record decline:

Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 31.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020 (table 1), according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the first quarter, real GDP decreased 5.0 percent.

The accompanying chart shows the size of the collapse:

This is now old news but still important.

However, all coincidental indicators have "turned the corner:"

The above chart converts the four primary coincidental indicators to base 100, using June 2009 (the end of the previous recession) as the base. Retail sales (in red) have retaken previous levels. The other indicators are all rebounding from their lockdown-caused lows.

Economic conclusion: the economic table has been set: the Federal Reserve has lowered rates and engaged in open market operations to lower interest rates. As the economy has reopened, economic indicators have followed, showing an economy that has "turned the corner." However, we're still a long way off from normal.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables: Large-caps led the way higher, printing gains between 2.69%-3.78%. Smaller-caps advanced to a lesser degree. The Treasury market sold off. 10 out of 11 sectors advanced. Utilities sold off due to increasing interest rates. Three large S&P 500 sectors -- tech, financials, and communication services -- all advanced strongly.

There are four key charts as we end the week: The long end of the bond market has broken through support and closed the week below that key level. The 7-10 year ETF is right at technical support. Large-caps continue to advance higher. The SPY printed a new high on Friday's close. However, small-caps are still trending sideways.

The best news as we end the week is that Treasuries have sold off. Ideally, this will continue, sending cash to equities. But equity traders are starting to bet on a longer recovery, which means they are bidding up large caps.

Still, this is a good place to end the week.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.