Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of August 2020

Nickel market news - Friedland: "The new oil is copper, nickel, cobalt." "Nickel to witness supply surplus in 2020, but well poised for a boom over the long-run."

Nickel spot prices were higher again in August, and the LME inventory was slightly higher than last month.

Welcome to the nickel miners news for August. The past month saw nickel prices rise significantly and legendary mining investor Robert Friedland stating: "The new oil is copper, nickel, cobalt." This follows last month's plea from Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk for mining companies: "Please mine more nickel."

As the 2020 is rapidly becoming the decade of renewable energy and EVs, it seems the world may be finally realizing to achieve a better future we need to invest in and support the miners. Or at least the realization that we will soon have shortages of key critical metals especially as EV and solar/wind demand surges. This month Forbes summarized it well saying: "America's clean energy transition demands a mining boom."

Nickel price news

As of August 27, the nickel spot price was USD 6.82, up from USD 6.22 last month. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange (LME) was slightly higher than last month at 238,830 tonnes (234,852 tonnes last month).

Nickel spot prices - five-year chart - USD 6.82/lb

Source: Mining.com

On July 30 Investing News reported:

Nickel Price Update: H1 2020 in review. The recent call for more nickel mining from Tesla's Elon Musk suggests that the base metal's future in batteries for electric cars continues to be bright - but in the short-term stainless steel will be the main driver of the market. CRU Group's Nikhil Shah also told INN that the surprise has been how quickly the rebound in prices happened given nickel's fundamentals. "I think that is a concern, given that fundamentally we look at the market being in surplus this year," he said. "There's potential for nickel prices to correct from current levels in the second half of the year"..... Roskill Senior Analyst Jack Anderson told INN. "We anticipate the price to improve a little through H2 2020, supported by a partial demand recovery, especially in China."......"The incredible growth in production in Indonesia, combined with the demand destruction of COVID-19, has moved our forecast from one of deficits and higher prices as of the end of 2019 to one of surplus and stagnating/lower prices," Mitchell said. Looking ahead, Shah said CRU is expecting to see strong supply growth in NPI from Indonesia. "At the moment we are still expecting the nickel market to remain in surplus next year because of all the projects (moving forward) in Indonesia," he said.

Nickel demand v supply

On June 30 Kalkine Media reported:

Nickel to witness supply surplus in 2020, but well poised for a boom over the long-run......However, despite various production halt, which recently led to the surge in nickel prices; industry experts anticipate that the commodity would witness a surplus over the short-run, but is poised to be one of the best commodity, which could witness strong growth in prices with the recovery in global economies, especially China, due to its exposure to China's stainless steel and electric vehicle [EV] production.

Nickel Long-term Price Projection

Source: Kalkine Media courtesy DIS

On August 22, Bloomberg reported:

Elon Musk is going to have a hard time finding clean nickel. Industry accidents show challenges in supplying "green nickel". Demand for nickel to soar as more electric cars hit the road... As the world's most-valuable carmaker extends manufacturing arms to China and Germany, its billionaire owner may have to rely increasingly on the biggest supplier of nickel: Indonesia. Yet miners there are being criticized for plans to pump waste into the open sea. "Nickel projects being built in Southeast Asia will rely on coal, fuel oil or diesel to run their operations and will leave a very large carbon footprint."

Battery nickel demand set to surge over tenfold this decade as the EV boom takes off

Source: Bloomberg

2019 to 2030 "battery" demand increase forecast for EV metals - Nickel "battery" demand forecast to increase by 14x

Source: Courtesy BloombergNEF

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores's - forecasts

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Twitter

Investors can also read my past article: "Top 5 Nickel Miners To Consider Before The Nickel Boom."

Nickel Market News

On August 6 Investing News reported:

"Robert Friedland: Copper price needs to double to incentivize new supply..." "Everything is going to be electric, and the world is going to realize you can't get there without certain critical metals," he said. "The new oil is copper, nickel, cobalt."

On August 13 Forbes reported:

America's clean energy transition demands a mining boom. As America stands today, we are unwisely laying the foundation for another huge energy problem: over relying on outsiders for the essential components of the energy world of tomorrow. This would be our growing need to import the various rare earth minerals and other materials that are essential to the development of cleaner sources of energy.

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost its nickel production.

On July 29, Vale SA announced:

Vale's performance in 2Q20. In 2Q20, proforma adjusted EBITDA, excluding US$ 130 million of expenses related to Brumadinho and US$ 85 million of COVID-19-related donations supporting initiatives to fight the pandemic, totaled US$ 3.586 billion, US$ 545 million higher than in 1Q20. After those effects, the adjusted EBITDA was US$ 3.371 billion in 2Q20. The Nickel business EBITDA of US$ 243 million in 2Q20 was US$ 107 million lower than the US$ 350 million in 1Q20, mainly due to lower PGMs by-product credits, especially palladium and rhodium, and higher stoppage expenses related to the care and maintenance at the Voisey's Bay mine, which were partially offset by the positive effects of the nickel hedge positions Vale unwound in March 2020 and copper by-product realized prices. Vale posted a net income of US$ 995 million in 2Q20, US$ 756 million higher than 1Q20, mainly due to: Higher EBITDA in 2Q20. The improvement of net financial results, as in 1Q20 this line was heavily impacted by derivatives expenses related to the Brazilian real devaluation...

Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On July 29, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 1H2020." Highlights include:

Nornickel Group:

"In 2Q2020, consolidated nickel production increased 8% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 56 kt, almost all of which were produced from the Company's own Russian feed (55 kt, +8% q-o-q). The growth was attributed to the gradual ramp-up of nickel refinery at Kola MMC using new chlorine-leaching technology. As part of strategic diversification of sales into premium products, carbonyl nickel production at Kola MMC increased to 1.6 kt (+3% q-o-q).

In 1H2020, total nickel output decreased 2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 108 kt, almost all of which were produced from the Company's own Russian feed (107 kt, -1% y-o-y). The decline was attributed to hot commissioning of a refining shop using new chlorine leaching technology at Kola MMC.

In 1H2020, carbonyl nickel output increased 41% y-o-y to 3.2 kt."

On August 11, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel reports 1H2020 interim consolidated IFRS financial results." Highlights include:

"Consolidated revenue increased 7% y-o-y to USD 6.7 billion owing to higher prices of palladium, rhodium and gold as well as the ramp-up of Bystrinsky project.

EBITDA decreased 51% y-o-y to USD 1.8 billion due to the USD 2.1 billion environmental provision related to the reimbursement of environmental damages caused by the fuel spill at the industrial site of the Heat and Power Plant № 3 in the Kayerkan neighborhood of Norilsk.

CAPEX increased 10% y-o-y to USD 0.6 billion owing to the launch of construction of strategic projects such as the expansion of the Talnakh concentrator (TOF-3 project), the development of South Cluster mining project and complex environmental programme aiming at radical reduction of sulfur dioxide emissions at the Polar Division.

Net working capital increased to USD 1.0 billion in line with the medium-term target level.

Free cash flow increased 21% y-o-y to USD 2.7 billion.

Net debt/EBITDA ratio increased to 1.2x as of June 30, 2020.

In 1H2020, Nornickel paid interim dividend for 9 months of 2019 in the amount of USD 1,567 million and final dividend for 2019 in total amount of USD 1,264 million..."

Investors can read my article "An Update On Norilsk Nickel."

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

In 2017 BHP announced a US$43.3m investment in its Nickel West project to enable conversion to nickel sulfate.

On August 18, BHP Group announced: "BHP results for the year ended 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

Maximise cash flow: Robust earnings and free cash flow generation despite COVID-19.

"Attributable profit of US$8.0 billion and Underlying attributable profit [i] of US$9.1 billion broadly in line with the prior year.

Profit from operations of US$14.4 billion and Underlying EBITDA [i] of US$22.1 billion at a margin [i] of 53%, with unit costs reduced by 9% at our major assets due to foreign exchange, better productivity and improved operating stability.

Net operating cashflow of US$15.7 billion, above US$15 billion for the fourth consecutive year, and free cashflow of US$8.1 billion...

Net debt at US$12.0 billion, compared to US$9.4 billion at 30 June 2019, which is at the low end of our target range of US$12 to US$17 billion..."

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

On July 31, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced:

Operational update for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and update on profit warning. In 2020 1H, the Group's mining operations produced 39,006 tonnes of copper content included in copper cathode and copper concentrate (six months ended 30 June 2019 ("2019 1H"): 36,897 tonnes) and 2,635 tonnes of cobalt content included in cobalt hydroxide (2019 1H: 2,611 tonnes)......

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On July 31, Glencore announced: "Half-year production report 2020." Highlights include:

Glencore Chief Executive Officer Ivan Glasenberg:

"..Although some of our industrial operations were temporarily suspended in line with national and regional guidance, or where our risk assessment determined a suspension was appropriate, the majority of our assets continued to operate relatively normally. I am particularly pleased to report a strong operational performance at Katanga, with its ramp-up on track to achieve design capacity by the end of the year.

"Our Marketing business has also risen to the challenge, delivering robust counter-cyclical earnings. A very strong first-half performance allows us to now raise our full year 2020 EBIT expectations to the top end of our $2.2-$3.2 billion guidance range..."

H1 production highlights:

"Own sourced nickel production of 55,200 tonnes was in line with H1 2019, reflecting a strong period of operations at Murrin offsetting the delayed delivery of matte from the Sudbury smelter to the Nikkelverk refinery."

On August 6, Glencore announced:

2020 half-year report. Glencore's Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Glasenberg, commented: "Every aspect of life in 2020 has been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis..."

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On August 7, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Supplementary explanation for financial summary 1st quarter FY2020."

On August 7, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020." Q2 2020 EPS was 0.62 yen compared to 51.90 yen the year before.

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

On July 30, Anglo American announced: "2020 interim results." Highlights include:

"Generated underlying EBITDA* of $3.4 billion, a 39% decrease.

Profit attributable to equity shareholders of $0.5 billion (30 June 2019: $1.9 billion)

Net debt* increased to $7.6 billion (21% gearing), due to investment in growth and temporary working capital build-up at De Beers and PGMs

Interim dividend of $0.28 per share, consistent with our 40% payout policy"

You can view a company presentation here.

Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)

On July 29, Eramet announced: "Eramet: Substantial growth in mining activities, EBITDA declined significantly in first-half 2020 owing to prices and aerospace crisis." Highlights include:

"Raw material sales prices adversely affected: 22% for manganese ore, -10% for ferronickel.

Brutal and deep impact of aerospace crisis on results for the High-Performance Alloys division, with cash consumption of €156m during the period at Aubert & Duval (A&D).

Acceleration of portfolio review of least performing assets, all options being considered, including possible A&D divestment.

Resilient mining activities, in the context of a crisis of unprecedented scale, with an excellent operating performance, thereby confirming the success of the Group's organic growth strategy: Increase in nickel ore volumes at SLN: 2.2 Mwmt produced (+12%) and 1.1 Mwmt exported (+120%). Successful start-up of four production lines at Weda Bay.

Sharp decline in EBITDA to €120m owing to the decline in raw material prices and the aerospace crisis at A&D, despite intrinsic progress of more than €120m.

High cash level at €1.9bn, with strengthened cash control plan measures, and before proceeds from the sale of the TTI plant, subject to ongoing regulatory approvals.

Net debt of €1.5bn, corresponding to a gearing1 of 113%, before impairment; suspension of calculation of Covenants granted for June and December 2020."

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF) [TSX:S]

On July 29, Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt reports higher nickel and cobalt production results at Moa JV in Q2 2020... "We expect to build on this momentum through the end of the year and forecast producing between 32,000 and 33,000 tonnes of finished nickel and between 3,300 and 3,400 tonnes of finished cobalt on a 100% basis for 2020 in line with our original guidance for the year."

On August 6, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt Obtains final court order approving transaction to improve its capital structure."

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (IPGDF) (formerly Independence Group)

On July 29, IGO Limited announced: "Quarterly report period ended 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

"Underlying free cash flow of A$56M for the Quarter and A$311M for the year, bringing cash to A$510M along with investments of A$108M and debt of A$57M at 30 June 2020.

Revenue and other income for the Group of A$231M and underlying EBITDA of A$113M, generating a Group EBITDA margin of 49%.

Nova production for FY20 above guidance for all metals, at a cash cost of A$2.41 per payable pound of nickel. FY20 nickel production at 30,436t....

Strategic exploration joint venture and partnership agreements finalised with Metals X and Antipa, consolidating our belt scale land position in the Paterson Province...."

On August 27, IGO Limited announced: "FY20 financial results year ended 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

"Record underlying free cash flow of A$311M for the year, bringing cash to A$510M along with investments of A$108M and debt of A$57M at 30 June 2020.

Record revenue and other income for the year of A$892M, generating underlying EBITDA1of A$460M at an improved margin of 52% for the Group.

Record net profit after tax [NPAT] for the year of A$155M, a 104% improvement over FY19.

Nova production for FY20 above guidance for all metals, at a cash cost of A$2.41 per payable pound of nickel. FY20 nickel production at 30,436t.

Tropicana delivered within guidance while development of Boston Shaker Underground progressed toward completion.

Continued focus on generating organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Exploration activity focused on drill test targets on the Fraser Range, while the greenfields copper portfolio expanded in the Paterson province through new joint ventures."

Western Areas Ltd. [ASX:WSA] (OTCPK:WNARF)

On August 25, Western Areas Ltd. announced: "Western Areas full year financial result & FY21 guidance." Highlights include:

"Increase in sales revenue to A$308.4m (A$268.7m).

Average realised price of nickel (before payability) of A$9.42/lb (A$7.84/lb).

Improved EBITDA A$121.9m (A$80.8m) and EBITDA margin of 39% (30%).

Net Profit After Tax of A$31.9m (A$14.2m) - highest in seven years.

Strong balance sheet with cash at bank of A$144.8m and no debt.

Nickel produced in concentrate 20.9kt (21.7kt), Nickel in concentrate sales 19.9kt (21.5kt).

Fully franked final dividend of 1.0c per share (2.0c per share), in addition to earlier 1.0c interim dividend [nil].

New offtake agreements completed; favourable contractual outcomes achieved.

Odysseus Project advancing well, new underground development activities commencing.

Strategic 19.9% investment in Panoramic Resources Ltd completed."

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On July 31, Panoramic announced: "Updated Savannah ore reserve and mine plan." Highlights include:

"Updated Mine Plan based on an updated Ore Reserve estimate completed for the Savannah Project by specialist consultants, Entech.

Outcomes confirm an attractive, near-term nickel sulphide mine restart opportunity.

Total Savannah Ore Reserve (including Savannah North) at 30 June 2020 of 8.3Mt @ 1.23% Ni, 0.59% Cu and 0.08% Co for 102kt Ni, 48.5kt Cu and 7kt Co contained metal...

The Savannah North orebody remains open along strike and at depth, providing significant potential to bring more material into the Mine Plan with future underground drilling. Attractive Base Case financial outcomes, including pre-tax cash flow of A$468M and NPV8 of A$262M.

Consensus Case (using consensus commodity price forecasts) delivers pre-tax cash flow of A$637M and NPV8 of A$343M. Key operational outcomes of the Mine Plan include: Increased mine life of approximately 13 years, with majority of ore sourced from the Savannah North orebody. Average annual production for years 1 to 12 of 8,810t Ni, 4, 579t Cu and 659t Co in concentrate. Average site All -in Costs3 for years 1 to 12 of A$7.54/lb payable Ni (US$5.27/lb payable Ni), net of Cu and Co by-product credits.

Underground pre-production development works planned to be funded from existing cash reserves......will commence in August 2020 and are expected to be concluded by the end of March quarter 2021, allowing for a potential restart in the first half of 2021."

On August 3, Panoramic announced: "Savannah development and exploration update."

Nickel Mines Ltd [ASX:NIC] (OTCPK:NICMF)

On July 30, Nickel Mines Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities report."

On August 27, Nickel Mines Ltd. announced: "Hengjaya mine resource upgrade." Highlights include:

"185 million dry metric tonnes ('dmt') at 1.3% nickel and 0.08% cobalt (cut-off 0.8% nickel) containing 2,405,000 tonnes of nickel and 148,500 tonnes of cobalt estimated using the JORC 2012 Code, covering an area of 1,144 hectares within the Hengjaya Mine ('HM') concession area (total HM area 5,983 hectares)......

Measured Resources vs 2018 resources have increased 185%, Indicated Resources by 117% with a decrease in Inferred Resources by 49%.....

Grades of up to 4.75% nickel reported in recent infill drill assay results, a 2.75% nickel top cut was used for the Resource update (no top cut was applied in the 2018 Resource estimation).

High grade saprolite Resource of 60.5 million wmt at 1.8% nickel (cut-off 1.5% nickel), represents more than 15 years of ore supply to Hengjaya Nickel and Ranger Nickel RKEF projects' total combined ore requirements of approximately 4 million wmt per annum.

Exploration Target of an additional 60 - 120 million wet metric tonnes currently identified in the remainder of the HM concession area."

Other nickel producers

Franco-Nevada [TSX:FNV] (NYSE:FNV), MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32] (OTCPK:SOUHY), Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN] (OTCPK:LUNMF), Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY).

Note: First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF) plans to restart its Ravensthorpe nickel mine in early 2020.

Nickel juniors

Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)

No significant news for the month.

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

On August 5, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Second Golden Swan massive sulphide intersection extends new discovery." Highlights include:

"PBSD0030B has intersected 9.0m (3.8m True Width) of massive and stringer nickel sulphides in the newly discovered Golden Swan Deposit.

Latest intersection is ~50m up-dip of discovery hole PBSD0029A which intersected 7.6m @ 8.8% Ni (true width = 4.3m) including 2.1m (1.2m TW) of massive sulphides grading 15.9% Ni.

The Golden Swan massive nickel sulphides is on a newly identified and highly prospective felsic terrace that potentially parallels the nearby Silver Swan underground mine.

Drilling is continuing at Golden Swan."

Note: This analyst's report on Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] valuation is A$0.15. The stock is trading currently at A$0.05, so 3x upside.

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)

On August 26, Garibaldi Resources announced:

Garibaldi update. Garibaldi Resources Corp. will restart operations at the E&L Nickel Mountain project this week. After a heartbreaking loss, the entire Company and crew of professionals in camp have focused their thoughts and prayers on the well-being of their co-worker's family. Following appropriate measures and considerations, the company's drill program will resume. Our committed personnel will now carry on with exploration programs at Nickel Mountain and Casper. Updates on drilling status, E&L and Casper will follow.

Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)

Tamarack is a high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals is earning in to own a 51% share by March 2022, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.

On August 14, Talon Metals announced: "Talon Metals reports results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020."

On August 18, Talon Metals announced:

Talon Metals kicks off drilling at Tamarack with a primary focus on rapid resource expansion. Last week, Talon closed its capital raise and has now commenced a new drill program with the primary purpose of significantly expanding the Tamarack Project, starting with prospective drill targets outside of the Company's resource area.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] (OTC:CSSQF) (OZ Minerals takeover)

On July 29, Cassini Resources announced: "Activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2020. OZ Minerals to acquire Cassini Resources via a Scheme of Arrangement."

On August 13, Cassini Resources announced: "Registration of acquisition scheme booklet and demerger scheme booklet."

St George Mining Ltd. [ASX:SGO] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On August 13, St George Mining Ltd announced: "Mt Alexander nickel-copper sulphide project - drilling update." Highlights include:

"Deep drilling intersects intrusive rocks at both the Investigators and Cathedrals Prospects, confirming the prospectivity for nickel-copper sulphides at depth:

MAD180W1 at Investigators has been completed as a wedge hole from 520.5m to 877m and intersected intrusive-style rocks intercalated within a structural zone.

MAD182 at Cathedrals has been completed to 700.4m downhole and intersected multiple mafic-ultramafic intrusive units, which are interpreted to confirm the continuation of the Cathedrals Belt at depth.

Drilling has confirmed the down-dip continuity of the Cathedrals Belt intrusive system that is known to host the shallow high-grade nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation, significantly extending the prospective area for potential nickel-copper sulphide deposits..."

On August 27, St George Mining Ltd announced: "Thick mineralised mafic-ultramafic unit intersected at depth below investigators."

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR:8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

On August 6, Sama Resources announced:

Sama Resources retains BUYINS.NET to surveil short sellers and market makers. Sama Resources Inc. is pleased to announce, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained the services of BUY-IN NET ("Buy-In") to monitor trading in SME and SAMMF in real time and maintain databases of short sale and naked short sale time and sales data service.

On August 13, Sama Resources announced:

Sama announces positive assay results from 2020 drilling......Boreholes were drilled at three sites: Samapleu, Bounta and Yepleu, and located over 25 kilometers of strike distance within the Yacouba Ultramafic-Mafic intrusive complex, which was discovered by Sama in 2010. Drilling results for the 2020's drilling campaign. Mineralised composites defined using 0.1% Ni cut-off-grade ("COG") and including intervals defined using 0.5% Ni COG.

Just some of the drill results

Source

North American Nickel [TSXV:NAN]

No significant news for the month.

Conic Metals [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals has been formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through an 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments, and an equity share of ~7% of Giga Metals Corporation.

On August 17, Conic Metals announced:

Conic releases Ramu q2 2020 performance. Conic Metals Corp. is pleased to provide operating results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 of the Company's largest asset, being the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt ("Ramu") integrated operation in Papua New Guinea. Conic currently holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu operation...... "Despite the impact of the COVID pandemic on the global economy, Ramu continued to demonstrate solid operating performance, and sales in the quarter and half year results are consistent with 2019 performance" stated Justin Cochrane, President and CEO. "Nickel production for the half year are 1% lower in comparison to the same period in 2019 and we expect Ramu to meet guidance of 32,000-33,000 in 2020......"sales numbers in the quarter at 7,555 tonnes of nickel contained combined with industry leading cash costs of $2.18 per pound continue to support our belief that Ramu is the best performing HPAL operation in the world. Ramu is able to generate significant free cash flow due to vigilance in keeping costs low." Actual cash costs for six months ending June 30, 2020 were $2.11 per pound of nickel produced, net of byproduct credits.

On August 24, Conic Metals announced:

Update on Ramu resources and reserves. "We are pleased to see that ongoing drilling activities in 2019 have increased resources by almost 50% to 145 million tonnes" stated Justin Cochrane, Conic's President & CEO. "We expect continued drilling to take place going forward which should upgrade these additional resources into reserves, which remain essentially unchanged from the period ending Dec. 31, 2018 to 2019 at 54 million tonnes."

Investors can view a recent CEO video here, or my recent CEO interview here on Trend Investing.

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC]

On July 27, Canada Nickel announced:

Canada Nickel launches wholly-owned NetZero Metals Inc. to develop zero-carbon production of Nickel, Cobalt and Iron.

On July 30, Canada Nickel announced: "Infill drilling continues to highlight potential of higher-grade core at Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel-Cobalt-Palladium Project." Highlights include:

"Infill hole on Main Zone returned 0.33% nickel over core length of 357 metres from the start of the hole at 45 metres, beginning with 0.36% nickel over 249 metres, within the steeply dipping higher-grade core which varies in true thickness from 40 to 160 m.

Final four holes from this phase of East Zone drilling intersected thick intersections of nickel mineralization including hole CR20-39 with 0.24% nickel over estimated true width of 273 metres including 0.30% nickel over estimated true width of 40 metres.

East Zone holes at north contact holes extend PGM mineralization with consistent grade and thickness: 1.8 g/t palladium + platinum (0.9 g/t Pd, 0.9 g/t Pt) over estimated true width of 2.9 metres from 323 metres in hole CR20-41 and 1.8 g/t palladium + platinum (0.8 g/t Pd, 0.9 g/t Pt) over estimated true width of 2.9 metres core length from 189 metres in hole CR20-38."

On August 6, Canada Nickel announced: "Infill drilling further strengthens higher-grade core at the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project."

On August 20, Canada Nickel announced: "Four infill holes further extend higher-grade core at the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project."

Investors can view a CEO video here, or my CEO interview here on Trend Investing.

Other juniors

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF), Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV] (OTCQB:ARTTF), Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX] (OTCPK:BLSTF), Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM] (OTC:CTTZF), Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF), FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX] (OTC:FPOCF), Giga Metals [TSXV:GIGA] (OTCQB:HNCKF), Grid Metals Corp. [TSXV:GRDM] (OTCPK:MSMGF), Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], New Age Metals [TXV:NAM] (OTCQB:NMTLF), Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC] (OTCPK:PUCCF), Polymet Mining [TSX:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), Rox Resources [ASX:RXL] (OTC:RXXRF), S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM] (OTC:TLSMF), Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM] (OTC:TNTMF), and Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM].

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were higher again and LME nickel inventory was slightly higher in August.

Highlights for the month were:

CRU forecasts lower H2 2020 nickel prices, while Roskill forecasts higher prices for H2. CRU is expecting to see strong supply growth in NPI from Indonesia in 2021 and a nickel surplus.

"Nickel to witness supply surplus in 2020, but well poised for a boom over the long-run."

Friedland says: "The new oil is copper, nickel , cobalt."

, cobalt." Forbes: "America's clean energy transition demands a mining boom."

Bloomberg: "Elon Musk is going to have a hard time finding clean nickel."

Norilsk Nickel EBITDA decreased 51% y-o-y to USD 1.8 billion due to the USD 2.1 billion environmental provision related to the reimbursement of environmental damages caused by the fuel spill.

BHP - Attributable profit of US$8.0 billion and underlying attributable profit of US$9.1 billion broadly in line with the prior year.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Corp. Q2 2020 EPS was 0.62 yen compared to 51.90 yen the year before.

Anglo American interim 2020 results - Generated underlying EBITDA of $3.4 billion, a 39% decrease.

Eramet - EBITDA declined significantly in first-half 2020 owing to prices and aerospace crisis.

IGO Ltd - Record net profit after tax (NPAT) for the year of A$155M, a 104% improvement over FY19.

Western Areas - Net Profit After Tax of A$31.9m (A$14.2m) - highest in seven years.

Poseidon Nickel second Golden Swan massive sulfide intersection extends new discovery, including 7.6m @ 8.8% Ni.

Conic Metals - Ramu 2020 production on target. 2019 drilling increased resources by almost 50% to 145 million tonnes.

Canada Nickel - Infill drilling further strengthens higher-grade core at the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulfide Project.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHP GROUP [ASX:BHP], VALE SA (VALE), NORILSK NICKEL [LSE:MNOD], GLENCORE [LSX:GLEN], ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], AUSTRALIAN MINES [ASX:AUZ], POSEIDON NICKEL [ASX:POS], AMUR MINERALS [LN:AMC]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.