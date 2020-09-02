This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Business Overview:

TETRA Technologies (TTI) is an oil and gas services company and provider of calcium chloride and bromide products to the industrial market. TTI has three business segments as follows:

Completion Fluids & Products - Manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services for use in completions, well drilling and workover operations. Liquid calcium chloride, calcium bromide, zinc bromide, zinc calcium bromide, sodium bromide, and blends of such products are referred to as clear brine fluids (CBFs). CBFs are solutions that have variable densities and are used to control bottom-hole pressures during oil and gas completion and workover operations. CBF services, include on-site fluids filtration, handling, and recycling; wellbore cleanup; custom fluids blending; and fluid management services. Importantly, TTI also markets calcium chloride products to markets outside the energy industry (additive in plastics, products for wastewater treatment, flame retardants, products used as a de-icer, road handling and dust control, food additives, etc.).

Water & Flowback Services – A key to the completion stage of an oil and gas well is hydraulic fracturing, which requires large quantities of water. TTI provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. These services include water analysis, treatment, and recycling, blending and distribution, storage and pit lining, transfer, engineering, and environmental risk mitigation. Ten to fifty percent of the water returns as flowback during the first several weeks following the hydraulic fracturing process, and a large percentage of the remainder, as well as pre-existing water in the formation, returns to the surface as produced water over the life of the well. Both the flowback and produced water must be recovered, treated, and either recycled or transported off-site for disposal. TTI provides the specialized equipment and qualified personnel to address these impediments to production. In recent periods many operators are aggressively moving toward the re-use of produced water to reduce their dependence on fresh water to frac wells. TTI has made significant progress in providing treatment services to support this move. This move has significant positive environmental consequences to the operators given the ESG focus.

Compression – TTI’s consolidated investment in publicly traded CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage. This Division provides its services and equipment to a broad base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of international locations.

Investment thesis and attractive investment considerations:

TTI is misunderstood and overlooked by the investment community because of a perceived complicated capital structure. Summarized below are several attractive investment considerations that we believe will significantly enhance TTI’s valuation over time.

Consolidation of CCLP’s highly levered balance sheet with the accounts of TTI is not fully understood. A screen of TTI’s financial statements shows a highly levered balance sheet. However, the consolidated balance sheet includes CCLP’s debt for which TTI has no responsibility with no cross defaults, no cross collateral and no cross guarantees. On a standalone basis, TTI has a much better balance sheet and two valuable business segments with no near-term debt maturities. TTI has indicated that it is supportive of actions to enhance shareholder value, including pursuing opportunities to deconsolidate CCLP in the near term.

TTI’s standalone debt does not mature until September 2025. This provides a long liquidity runway and a valuable option with considerable time for recovering energy prices.

TTI’s profitable Completion Fluids segment has a sizable business that is not correlated to the oil and gas industry. About 40% of revenue in the Completion Fluids & Products segment is to non-energy market industrial customers. TTI is the largest supplier of Calcium Chloride in Northern Europe and the second largest in the United States. The industrial applications of calcium chloride are many, including de-icing, road maintenance/dust control, paper products and food additives. It is also a key component in the manufacture of flame-retardant products.

TTI’s Water and Flowback segment has an essential recurring business that is not dependent on new oil wells being drilled (i.e. transfer and treatment of water from existing producing wells).

Valuable option on Compression business. We value CCLP at zero in the current oil price environment. However, CCLP generated $26 million of EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020 and $26.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, CCLP recently restructured its capital structure by pushing out significant debt maturities several years, reducing its liquidity risk. As such, even though we give no value for CCLP, there is potentially significant value if oil prices recover to a sustained $52+ WTI. Additionally, if natural gas prices increase that will drive more volumes of gas and require more compression services.

Favorable raw material supply agreement. TTI has a long-term supply agreement with Lanxess, under which it purchases bromine. The long-term Lanxess supply agreement provides a secure supply of bromine at materially more favorable terms as compared to spot prices. TTI entered into this agreement several years ago in a more favorable pricing environment. We understand there are approximately 10 years remaining on this supply agreement. Additionally, TTI recently announced that it has entered into another long-term supply agreement for another key raw material to produce calcium chloride.

TTI is an industry leader and technology innovator. It has an estimated 30% market share in the important Completion Fluids industry for high end fluids. TTI developed “TETRA CS Neptune” which are high-density fluids that are free of undissolved solids, zinc (which is very corrosive), priority pollutants, and formate ions. This is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional zinc bromide high-density completion fluids and environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternatives to cesium formate high-density completion fluids. TTI received the prestigious E&P Special Meritorious for Engineering Award, Innovation for Drilling Fluids and Stimulation category for this technology. High-pressure wells, typically deep-water, are Neptune’s sweet spot. TTI expects the solution to “breakthrough” in 2021 and expects a major win next year in the North Sea. Basically, Neptune provides the weight and density of zinc without the corrosive effects. In many jurisdictions (Brazil, N. Sea), zinc is banned. In these locations, the solution used is Cesium Formate, but it is 2x the cost of Neptune. This technology is patented, and the company is seeking additional patents.

Underscoring Neptune’s value, in July 2018, the TTI announced a joint marketing agreement with Halliburton’s (HAL) fluids division, Baroid. It worth noting that HAL’s CEO, Jeff Miller, once ran the Baroid division, i.e., he has a fluids background. TETRA Technologies, Inc. and Halliburton Sign Global Marketing and Development Agreement for TETRA CS Neptune® Completion Fluids

Management is aligned with shareholders – 60% of the CEO’s 2019 compensation was in equity and 35% of the CFO’s compensation was in equity. Directors and officers as a group own 5.4% of the stock. We noted that in June 2020 several Directors purchased an aggregate of about one million shares. Change of control payments are appropriate and incentivize Management to consider all strategic alternative to create value for shareholders.

Potential value catalyst – Deconsolidation of the Compression business:

The compression business is provided through a separate public entity called CSI Compressco LP (Nasdaq ticker “CCLP”). TTI is the General Partner and has a 35% ownership interest in CCLP. Due to TTI’s control of CCLP’s General Partner, accounting rules require that TTI consolidate CCLP for financial reporting purposes. As such, the publicly reported financial statements of TTI include the assets, liabilities, and operations of CCLP. CCLP is highly leveraged with $637.7 million of debt at June 30, 2020. Even though TTI must consolidate this CCLP debt for financial reporting purposes, it has no responsibility for it. To be clear, in the event of a CCLP debt default, there is no recourse to TTI. We do not believe this fact is well understood in the market. TTI does not “screen” well. Many investors take a high-level look at the levered consolidated balance sheet and walk away.

We believe there are several value creating actions TTI Management could take regarding CCLP. This includes selling the General Partner interest back to CCLP in exchange for more equity. For example, TTI could exchange its GP interest in CCLP for 14% more CCLP common equity which would bring its ownership of CCLP to 49%. This transaction would allow TTI to no longer consolidate CCLP and also increase the value of its economic interest in CCLP’s recovery. Should oil prices rise back to $52+ WTI, or natural gas prices increase, the CCLP stake could be quite valuable. Note that CCLP generated $26 million of EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020 when WTI oil prices averaged about $45.76 and $26.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 when oil prices averaged $27.84.

We believe Management is well aware of the potential value of the above option (and others). For example, in the recent CCLP debt restructuring, certain important “change of control” (COC) provisions were eliminated from the CCLP unsecured bond indenture. Prior to the restructuring, TTI’s sale of its GP interest might have triggered a COC which would have accelerated certain CCLP unsecured debt. The CCLP first lien and second lien notes have a double trigger change of control (change in TTI as the controlling party plus a downgrade in the notes post a transaction). The elimination of the single trigger COC provisions in the unsecured notes and the extension of the maturities eliminates significant risk and provides TTI Management with valuable new strategic options for its CCLP investment. Although this analysis is focused on TTI equity, it is helpful to understand that CCLP’s debt maturities are not short-term. CCLP has $81 million maturing in August 2022, $400 million in April 2025 and $156 million in April 2026.

Capital structure:

TTI balance sheet/capitalization (consolidated with CCLP as reported in Q1 2020 financials):

Share price August 27, 2020 $0.61 Shares O/S 125.9 mil Market cap 76.8 Cash 56.7 Debt 858.2 EV 878.3

TTI standalone (excluding the consolidation of CCLP):

Cash 50.0 Debt 220.5

Operating results:

Adjusted EBITDA consolidated:

Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change Completion fluids 18.3 17.9 2% Water and flow back 0.4 10.9 -96% Compression 26.3 32.8 -20% Corporate (9.7) (11.5) -16% Combined EBITDA 35.3 50.1 -30%

The above results were achieved with the following oil prices:

Average prices for West Texas Intermediate oil ("WTI"):

WTI Jan 2020 57.52 Feb 2020 50.54 Mar 2020 29.21 Apr 2020 16.55 May 2020 28.56 Jun 2020 38.41

Prices for the month of July 2020 were $40.71 and current spot price is $42.50.

Source: Cushing, OK WTI Spot Price FOB (Dollars per Barrel)

Adjusted EBITDA/Free Cash Flow – projected full year 2020 (TTI only)

Q1 2020 (1) Q2 2020 (1) Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 Completion fluids (2) 21.6 18.3 12.5 12.5 64.9 Water and flow back (3) 6.8 0.4 0.5 0.5 8.2 Corporate (6.6) (9.7) (5.5) (5.5) (27.3) Combined EBITDA 21.8 9.0 7.5 7.5 45.8 Interest expense (5.5) (4.7) (4.0) (4.0) (18.2) Working capital/other (7.3) 29.1 - - 21.8 Approximate OCF 9.0 33.4 3.5 3.5 49.4 CapX (4.5) (2.2) (2.0) (2.0) (10.7) Approximate FCF 4.5 31.2 1.5 1.5 38.7

Actual Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 results Assumes a 32% decline from Q2 2020 for the remainder of the year. Assumes near breakeven EBITDA for the remainder of the year.

In estimating the above, we considered WTI pricing (averaged $45.76 in Q1 2020 and $27.84 in Q2 2020), current WTI pricing of $42.44 and other elements of our knowledge of TTI’s business.

It should be noted that TTI generated $9 million of adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2020, which was a quarter that saw a historic collapse in oil prices. The rig count and frac crew count dropped dramatically. TTI was able to remain adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow positive in this challenging environment given its variable cost structure and revenue diversification (industrial products, onshore, offshore, domestic, international) and favorable long-term supply agreements.

Summary of Management commentary on second quarter 2020 operating results:

Completion Fluids & Products segment (Q2 2020 Revenue/Adjusted EBITDA of $71.3 million/$18.3 million) – "Completion Fluids & Products segment second quarter income before tax margin was 22.4% while Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.7%. This is the fifth consecutive quarter that EBITDA margins for this segment have exceeded internal management target of 20% despite very difficult market conditions. We continue to see the benefit from our market diversification as approximately half of the second quarter revenue came from industrial chemicals. Our European Chemicals business ended the quarter with its highest EBITDA since the second quarter of 2015. Revenue for this segment declined by only 5% in contrast to the dramatic decline in overall operator spend and activity during the quarter, reflecting the resiliency of our revenue stream.”

Water & Flowback Services segment (Q2 2020 Revenue/Adjusted EBITDA of $24.7 million/$0.4 million) – "Water & Flowback Services segment second quarter revenue of $24.7 million decreased 57% sequentially compared to an estimated 80% reduction in active frac crews. We were able to maintain a slightly positive Adjusted EBITDA through exceptional cost management, market share gains and customer adoption of our latest technology. In the second quarter, our revenue per active frac crew has more than doubled in the two years since we first deployed our Integrated Water Management strategy. Our BlueLinxTM automation solution, which allows us to remotely and efficiently deliver services to our customers with less field staff, is now deployed on all of our Integrated Water management projects. We also maintained full utilization of our SandStormTM sand separation technology through most of the quarter.

Compression segment (Q2 2020 Revenue/Adjusted EBITDA of $96.4 million/$26.3 million) – “Second quarter 2020 Compression segment performance exceeded internal expectations with a loss before taxes of $23 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $26.3 million, up 1% from the first quarter. Compression Services margins improved sequentially by 300 basis points to 54.9% - the highest in CSI Compressco’s history driven by aggressive cost reductions. Approximately 15% of our US domestic fleet was on standby during the quarter as customers shut in production given the low oil prices. The majority of the shut-ins were from two of our largest customers, both supermajors, that have the balance sheet to shut in production in anticipation of higher oil prices. Starting August 1st, we began returning to service most of units on standby with one of those two customers. CSI Compressco announced yesterday that the Midland fabrication real estate and buildings had been sold for gross proceeds of $17 million in early July. Additionally, CSI Compressco announced that it expects to receive $9 million in cash proceeds in the third quarter from the sale of idle compressor units. This $26 million of gross proceeds will further strengthen CSI Compressco’s balance sheet.”

Debt – TTI only (1):

Asset based credit agreement - Term credit agreement 220.5 220.5

Balance as of June 30, 2020. Differs slightly from the 10Q as we add back unamortized discount and deferred financing costs.

Asset-Based Credit Agreement – As of June 30, 2020, TTI had no outstanding balance and $6.4 million in letters of credit against its asset-based credit agreement. As of June 30, 2020, TTI had an availability of $37.1 million under this agreement.

Term Credit Agreement - Scheduled to mature on September 10, 2025. The Term Credit Agreement bears interest at a rate per annum equal to, at the option of TTI, either (i) LIBOR plus a margin of 6.25% per annum or (ii) a base rate plus a margin of 5.25% per annum.

Litigation/Contingent matters:

There is one matter that is disclosed in TTI’s financial statements that we believe is misunderstood by the investment community.

From 2001 to 2012, TTI’s former subsidiary, Maritech Resources, Inc. ("Maritech"), sold various oil and gas producing properties in numerous transactions to different buyers. In connection with those sales, the buyers assumed the decommissioning liabilities associated with the properties and became the successor operator. To the extent that a buyer of these properties fails to perform the decommissioning work required, a previous owner, including Maritech, may be required to perform operations to satisfy the decommissioning liabilities. As a result of corporate guaranties TTI provided as the former parent of Maritech, TTI may be responsible for satisfying these decommissioning obligations if they are not satisfied by the current owners and operators of the properties or by Maritech.

TTI made the following disclosure in their 2019 10K:

“In March 2018, pursuant to a series of transactions, Maritech sold the remaining offshore leases held by Maritech to Orinoco Natural Resources, LLC ("Orinoco") and, immediately thereafter, we sold all equity interest in Maritech to Orinoco…Orinoco assumed all of Maritech's decommissioning liabilities related to the leases conveyed to Orinoco and, under the Maritech Membership Interest Purchase Agreement, Orinoco assumed all other liabilities of Maritech, including the Legacy Liabilities, subject to limited exceptions unrelated to the decommissioning liabilities. Pursuant to a Bonding Agreement executed in connection with such purchase agreements, Orinoco provided non-revocable bonds in the aggregate amount of approximately $46.8 million to secure the performance of certain of Maritech’s decommissioning obligations related to the Orinoco Lease Liabilities and certain of Maritech’s remaining current decommissioning obligations…Orinoco was required to replace the initial bonds delivered at closing with other non-revocable performance bonds…In the event Orinoco did not provide the… replacement bonds, Orinoco was required to make cash escrow payments. Among the other requirements of the final replacement bonds was that they must provide coverage for all of the asset retirement obligations of Maritech instead of only relating to specific properties. Orinoco has not delivered such replacement bonds and… has not made any of the escrow payments required pursuant to the terms of the Bonding Agreement…The parties are awaiting direction from the court on a new scheduling order and/or trial setting. The non-revocable performance bonds delivered at the closing remain in effect.”

We know there is some confusion in the market over this disclosure. We confirmed with TTI Management that the original surety bond for $46.8 million is non-revocable and is in place and available to TTI. We believe the confusion lies in the language of the 10K noting Orinoco’s failure to provide replacement bonds. This issue relates to the fact that the current surety bond is issued on a project specific basis (3 projects with numerous components such as rig, refilling holes, etc.). The replacement bond would have been blanket coverage for all projects. Granted a blanket coverage bond is better and less cumbersome. We understand that the existing surety bonds have been reinsured with Lloyds of London, a reputable insurance company.

Valuation (TTI standalone):

We consider the Compression segment (CCLP) to be higher risk as this segment is more adversely impacted by low oil and natural gas prices and this business has significant debt. Given our risk assessment and the fact that TTI is not responsible for CCLP’s debt, we are looking at the TTI investment as if CCLP is a total write-off. We believe this is conservative as CCLP remains a valuable option on recovering oil/gas prices.

Pro-forma TTI standalone:

Share price August 27, 2020 $0.61 Shares O/S 125.9 mil Market cap 76.8 Cash 50.0 Debt 220.5 EV 247.3

Net debt/EBITDA (our projected FY 2020) = 3.7X ($170.5 million/$45.8 million)

EV/EBITDA (our projected FY 2020) = 5.4X ($247.3 million/$45.8 million)

Free cash flow yield (our projected FY 2020) = 50% ($38.7 million/$76.8 million)

Free cash flow yield (our projected FY 2020 excluding working capital) = 22% ($16.9 mil/$76.8 mil)

TTI (excluding CCLP) generated $21.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2020 (with average oil prices of $45.76) and $9 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2Q 2020 (with average oil prices of $27.84). Oil price has recovered recently and as of August 27, 2020 is about $42.96.

We are projecting full year 2020 TTI only Adjusted EBITDA of $45.8 million. Note we are not incorporating a material rise in oil prices into our projections. Should oil rise above $52, we believe that our Adjusted EBITDA projections will be proven low. Using our projection for 2020 ($45.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA) results in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7X. In our opinion, TTI would not have an issue refinancing its debt in 2025 even if this current low pricing environment persisted.

In a sustained $52+ WTI environment, free cash flow should consistently be $35 million or more annually. At $52+ oil, $25 million of quarterly EBITDA seems reasonable (as noted above, TTI generated $21.8 million in Q1 2020 with average oil at $45.76). Assuming $4 million of quarterly interest expense, $2 million quarterly tax expense (see tax loss carry-forward benefit discussion below) and $5 million of quarterly capital expenditures gives you $14 million quarterly free cash flow before working capital adjustments ($56 million FCF annually). As such, the $35 million FCF estimate at $52 oil allows for $21 million in negative working capital adjustments.

As summarized above, even in this stressed 2020 energy price environment, TTI was able to generate positive free cash flow. Based on current energy prices in the range of $40 to $46 we are projecting full year 2020 FCF of about $38.7 million (including working capital adjustments) and $16.9 million (excluding working capital adjustments). Based on today’s market capitalization this results in Free Cash flow yields of 50% and 22%, respectively. As illustrated above, we believe that in a consistent $52+ oil environment, free cash flow should be about $56 million annually. Even in the highly depressed second quarter 2020, where WTI oil price averaged only $27.84 TTI was able to generate positive free cash flow of $2.1 million excluding working capital adjustments ($31.2 million including working capital adjustments).

We consider a 12% after tax Free Cash Flow yield adequate for the risk. For comparison, the current CCC corporate debt yield is about 12.5% pre-tax (it was approximately 11% pre-tax in mid-February, before Covid). Using a 12% after tax FCF yield requirement and $35 million of estimated FCF would result in a stock price of roughly $2.32/share (a 280% return compared to the current stock price of $0.61/share). This illustrates TTI’s significant option value with modestly rising WTI prices. Of course, any material, and sustained, rise in oil prices will likely provide TTI shareholders an even far greater return because of the company’s CCLP equity stake and other oil sensitive business segments.

We believe TTI’s Completion Fluids business on a standalone basis is worth materially more than TTI’s current market capitalization while providing free optionality on the Water/Flowback and Compression businesses:

Pure play Completion Fluids businesses at last peak traded at 9x to 10x EBITDA. In the first half of 2020, TTI’s Completion Fluids business produced $39.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA. We expect that TTI’s Completion Fluids business will generate approximately $25 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2020. This amounts to an estimated $64.9 million of full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA. Using a reasonable 6x multiple equates to a $390 million enterprise value. Adjusting for $170.5 million of net debt gives a value of $218.5 million, or roughly $1.74 per share. This compares to TTI’s current market capitalization of about $76.8 million or $0.61 per share. Effectively, investors are purchasing the company’s prized Fluids business at a discount to what we believe is its private market value and getting “free” optionality on its Water business and ownership interest in CCLP.

TTI’s water business lies in the “last mile” and managing fluids around the well site, i.e. pumping water to the drilling site, blending and remediating it on site, using the recycled water at the site, and treating produced water for re-use. While the market is highly fragmented, and difficult to segment because of small regional players, management estimates it has the #2 market share position with approximately 10% of this market segment. Select Energy, (NYSE – WTTR), is estimated to possess roughly 2x the market share of TTI’s water business.

Like it has done in its fluids business, TTI has introduced innovative, and differentiating technologies to its water business and flowback business. First, the company has increasingly integrated more services for its customers. Second, the company has introduced automated, remote-monitoring technology to create a higher margin, bundled offering, materially increasing its competitive position. These initiatives are allowing it to differentiate from the local and regional competitors and gain market share. It’s paying off. In the 2nd quarter, when drilling activity plunged, and TTI’s Water & Flowback business revenue dropped to $25 million (compared to the ’19 2Q revenue of $73 million) this division was still EBITDA positive.

It should be noted that WTTR has been an industry consolidator, and has nearly $170 million of cash on its balance, and no debt. WTTR’s current enterprise value of roughly $450 million (market cap of $500 million, less $170 million in net cash plus $120 million in minority interest) is about 75% of the company’s estimated $600 million in ’20 revenue, and .82x its estimated ’21 revenue of $550 million. WTTR’s ’19 revenue was $1.3 billion, and includes services other than last-mile water business (sourcing of water, disposal of water, pipeline infrastructure).

TTI’s Water & Flowback business’s revenue was roughly $300 million in both 2018 and in 2019. Currently running at one-third of recent annual revenue, that’s still an estimated $100 million in annual revenue. This business generated $63 million in EBITDA in 2018, $38 million in 2019 and is estimated to generate $8.2 million in 2020. Using a mid-cycle EBITDA estimate of $35 million (midpoint between $63 million and $8 million), at a modest 5x multiple, equates to $175 million in value for the company’s Water and Flowback business; 4x would still be over $100 million. However, the industry is currently depressed. Nonetheless, we believe this business’s value is at least $50 to $75 million, 0.5 to 0.75x ’20 depressed revenues. While we do not necessarily believe today is the optimal time to monetize this business, we’re very confident it possesses real intrinsic value to the company, and will remain a source of value creation going forward, underscoring TTI’s overall investment narrative.

Valuation Based on EBITDA Multiples

Fluids Business: 6x 2020 EBITDA of $65 million $390 million

Water & Flowback 4.5x Midpoint EBITDA of $35 million $158 million

Sum $548 million

Corporate Overhead ($22 million at 5x) $110 million

Net Debt $170 million

Total Sum $268 million

@126 million shares = $2.13

Based on the above, we feel we have downside protection from the attractive Completion Fluids and Water/Flowback businesses weathering the storm of low oil prices, combined with the significant time afforded TTI before its debt matures.

Whether you consider the valuation on a free cash flow basis (which approximates $2.32 per share), or a traditional EBITDA multiple basis (which approximates $2.13 per share), the result is a potential return in the range of 250% to 280% from the current $0.61 stock price. This is especially attractive given the current low energy price environment and the fact that we are not ascribing any value to TTI’s 34% interest in publicly-traded CCLP. Note, while we do not ascribe value to TTI’s 16 million CCLP shares, its investment in CCLP equates to a current market value of $20 million based on that company’s current publicly-traded price of $1.21/share. On August 20th, there was a $60K open-market purchase by a CCLP director.

We estimate a reasonable near-term upside valuation scenario to be a WTI oil price environment of about $57/Bbl. WTI averaged $57/Bbl for calendar year 2019. For January 2020 (just prior to Covid), WTI oil price averaged $57.50. In a $57/Bbl oil environment, we estimate TTI EBITDA (net of corporate expenses) of $92.3 million. Applying a 6x multiple, and subtracting out net debt, results in a share price of $3.05. This estimate is likely conservative as it does not capture the likely considerable increase in the value of TTI’s CCLP shares in such a scenario. It should be noted that in 2019, when oil prices averaged $57/Bbl, CCLP generated $122.5 million of EBITDA.

Further, our “reasonable near-term upside valuation” does not pick-up the potential game-changing nature of the company’s introduction of its Neptune fluids products into the marketplace. We understand that the company’s Gulf of Mexico customer has agreed to jointly write an article and present a paper outlining the success of its Neptune technology. This possible presentation will facilitate discussions on the customer, projects, and the customer’s perspective on TTI’s Neptune technology.

Finally, another important contributor to value is the fact that TTI has a U.S. tax loss carryforward of over $250 million. It will likely be a long time before TTI is paying any cash taxes in the US. It will probably incur about $3 million internationally. Additionally, if TTI were to sell any of its businesses, or its CCLP shares, it has enough tax loss carryforwards to offset significant gains.

The primary risk to our thesis is low oil prices being sustained for a long period of time ($30 and below). Sub $30 oil persisting for multiple years would have a material adverse impact on TTI’s primary business segments. Fortunately, TTI does not have any near-term debt maturities. As such, it can easily withstand short-term dips in oil prices as demonstrated over the last couple quarters.

Conclusion summary:

The Completion Fluids & Products business is very attractive. About 40% of revenue is industrial chemicals (non-oil and gas). Total 2019 revenue/adjusted EBITDA for Completion Fluids was $279.3 million/$70 million. For Q2 2020 revenue/adjusted EBITDA for Completion Fluids was $71.3 million/$18.3 million. Management noted that the industrial revenues are very steady and generally go up or down with general economic activity (not a volatile business on either the up or downside).

We view the Compression business (CCLP) common equity to be high risk because it will be more adversely impacted by low oil and natural gas prices and it has too much debt. However, we see significant value in TTI even if we assume zero value for the Compression business.

TTI’s debt does not mature until September 2025. This gives us a 5-year option on recovering oil prices; a very attractive longer-term option.

We believe Management understands the adverse issues caused by consolidating CCLP and are working on strategic options to create value. Part of our conclusion here is based on the recent changes to the CCLP unsecured bond indenture that allow for change of control at CCLP without negative debt consequences.

Water Flowback business is adversely impacted by low oil prices. However, there is an on-going service element to this business where TTI cleans oil for producing wells (not totally dependent on new wells as it cleans out the sand and other impurities for existing wells). As such, we believe the Water/Flow segment will be EBITDA positive, even in this lower oil price environment.

TTI’s Completion Fluids segment relies heavily on calcium chloride and calcium bromide, zinc bromide, sodium bromide and formate-based brines…most of which TTI manufactures. TTI has long-term supply agreements with Lanxess for the elemental bromine at favorable terms that gives it a cost advantage versus the competitors (we believe to be currently below market). We believe TTI is only 10 years in to a 20-year supply agreement. The elemental bromine is the main raw material to produce the various end product completion fluids.

In summary, TTI enjoys a key RAM attribute – multiple shots on goal from three distinct assets (Fluids, Water and Compression). It also possesses another coveted attribute – time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: The specific security identified and described does not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended for advisory clients, and the reader should not assume that investment in the security identified and discussed was or will be profitable.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.