I offer my perspective on their future and on the meaning of purchasing shares now.

But their survival, and the value of the common shares, is threatened by a debt covenant.

In a macro sense, they are viable and likely to have substantial share value in the future.

In a recent article, I shared some Thinking About Malls. That article discussed the elements involved in the success of malls going forward.

A main focus there was the tenants who run mall stores (as opposed to anchors). Going forward past this recession, they will be less indebted and fully omnichannel. But restoring the financial performance of even good malls may take some period of years.

Figure 1. Nearly all the profit of a mall landlord comes from the many small mall stores. Source.

From that article and the fruitful discussion it stimulated, some context emerged. Challenges arise for mall stores as sales/square ft ("sf") drops. The number of employees that can be afforded can become impractically small at some point. Inventory turnover does too.

The bottom lines seem to be these. A well-managed mall whose small stores average no more than $300/sf is likely to fail going forward. In contrast, a well-managed mall whose mall stores do more than $400/sf may succeed, if superior nearby competition does not interfere.

The break point on average is somewhere in between. Any given case will depend on many factors, including how much-needed redevelopment has already been done and what local costs are.

For their part, mall owners will continue to broaden the uses of their space, seeking to sustain and increase foot traffic. How they handle the replacement of departed anchors (mostly department stores) will be crucial to long-term success. Many malls will flourish, and many will fail.

In addition to the issues of store profitability and foot traffic, mall landlords must manage their debt effectively. Mall REITs, in particular, carry enough debt that some kind of debt-related default is the most likely source of failure.

We saw this issue cause the only bankruptcy to date in equity REITs, when General Growth Properties filed during the Great Recession. And for the same reason, it seems certain that CBL & Associates (CBL) will do so in October this year.

With the above as background, let's take a look at Washington Prime Group (WPG).

The Portfolio

WPG owns many properties across the United States. These are often in so-called Secondary Cities, like Dayton, Ohio.

Figure 2 shows the locations. One sees that they are concentrated in the Midwest.

Figure 2. WPG locations. Source.

WPG is often characterized as a "B-mall" REIT. This is a misleading characterization of their properties. SA author Marel discussed this aspect in two articles last year, Washington Prime Group Is Severely Misunderstood, and Washington Prime Group Being A Spinoff From Simon Doesn't Mean Simon Simply Dumped All Of Its Bad Assets On It.

Figure 3. WPG properties by type. The Agreement mentioned is discussed below. Source: author calculations and SEC filings.

Figure 3 tabulates the WPG properties by type, as of the end of Q2 2020. WPG holds 48 Properties they characterize as Open-Air. Think of these as shopping centers or strip centers that might feature upscale stores. They contributed about 28% of total Net Operating Income ("NOI") for 2019.

Past authors have commented that quite a few properties on the "enclosed" list have strong or dominant open-air aspects. WPG takes credit for this, reporting that, with the inclusion of these 9 properties, the NOI from the "Open-Air Plus" properties is 40% of the total.

I have frequently visited one of these 9 properties, Arbor Hills, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It is quite impressive (see Figure 4).

Figure 4. A small fraction of the stores at Arbor Hills Shopping Center. Source.

In the recent Amended and Restated Revolving Credit and Term Loan Agreement ("The Agreement"), discussed at length further below, the lenders set a capitalization rate of 7% on EBITDA for open-air properties. Based on 2019 Net Operating Income ("NOI") less the mandated 3.5% overhead rate, this gives them a value of $2.6B.

Appendix A discusses the details of the properties. Since they come in overlapping categories - Enclosed, Open-Air, Open-Air-Plus, and O'Connor, this is a bit involved.

We will refer to the group of 32 enclosed properties that are neither part of Open-Air-Plus nor O'Connor as the T1* properties. Figure 3 shows the bottom-line distribution by type, the segment NOI in 2019, and the value implied by The Agreement.

Assigning no value to the Tier 2 properties, the valuation of $5.7B compares to Book Assets of $4.6B and current Debt of $3.2B.

Financial Performance of the Mall Stores

WPG reported sales/sf of $413 in the mall stores in their enclosed properties for 2019. This includes the O'Connor properties, which contribute twice as much NOI per mall as the average of the other Tier 1 properties.

The implication is that the O'Connor properties are doing a fair bit higher sales/sf than the other Tier 1 properties. But we do not have clear disclosures as to how much.

One way to process this is as follows. Suppose tenants manage to get the same occupancy costs as fractions of revenue. Suppose that the mall operating costs across the portfolio are relatively fixed. Suppose operating expenses are about 70% of average revenue, as was typical overall of WPG (on a pro rata basis in 2018).

Assuming all this, the fraction of average NOI from a property on the WPG enclosed list would be

2.1% plus 2.1% times (sales/sf - $413)/$413.

One infers that the O'Connor properties are averaging $690/sf while the other Tier 1 properties are averaging $360/sf.

One could do this calculation in a lot of other ways. To me, the takeaway is not the precise numbers. Instead, it is the likely fate of the 32 actually enclosed WPG malls that are in Tier 1 but neither O'Connor nor Open-Air-Plus properties. A significant fraction of these 32 malls may not prove viable going forward.

In the absence of more detail from WPG, it seems most likely to me that about half of those malls will have to close, though perhaps they all will. We will return later to what this might imply.

The Anchors

I am impressed with how WPG has approached the problem of departed anchor stores. This is a subtle issue.

Malls have never made a lot of money directly from their anchors. CBL reported in their 2019 10-K that they get only 17% of their revenue from the anchors.

Instead, the role of the anchor has been to draw people and produce foot traffic. The ability of department stores to play this role has been in a long-term decline.

One major challenge for any mall owner is to use the space made available by departed anchors effectively. Across the mall sector broadly, we are seeing that space used for everything from more mall stores to bowling alleys and theatres to apartments to offices.

In my view, WPG has been creative with their redevelopment of these spaces. In some cases, they have found one or two stores to be the new anchors, including HomeGoods, Dunham's, and Dillard's. This often also involves dividing up the former Sears store into a number of smaller units.

In other cases, they are doing mixed use redevelopment. Some of these are anchored by Fieldhouse USA.

They also are sometimes demolishing the big store to create greenspace for athletic and entertainment use. To my mind, this path has a lot of potential to drive traffic into the mall.

Figure 5. A portrayal of DeBartalo Commons, replacing a former Sears location at Southern Park Mall in Youngstown, Ohio. One can see a stage set up for a concert to the right. Source.

Finally, of necessity but impressively, WPG has been managing these redevelopments without spending a huge wad of cash on them. So far, so good.

Ultimately, the fraction of those 32 at-risk malls that close will be determined by whether WPG succeeds at drawing enough traffic to them via these anchor redevelopments.

Debt Covenants

A key part of the debt story for WPG, as for many REITs and other firms, is the debt covenants. Let's discuss these.

You may have a household mortgage. Your lender assessed your income and ability to make payments as part of the approval process.

But after that, there was no further tracking of your income. Imagine that the lender could call your mortgage in any year when your income fell below some specified level. This is what debt covenants do to many companies, including REITs.

Failure to satisfy a debt covenant may be defined as an event of default. In other words, it may have the same consequences as failing to make a required interest payment.

If so, the lender can demand immediate and full repayment of the debt. In this way, a company with ample assets and income to cover ordinary debt payments can nonetheless end up forced to file for bankruptcy.

Debt covenants are often tied to EBITDA or similar income measures. There can be direct violations, for example, of a leverage ratio requirement.

There also can be indirect violations because EBITDA (or NOI) is used to establish property values by means of a specified capitalization rate. Then a one-quarter disaster can falsely imply that the properties have much less value than they did the quarter before, putting a firm in violation of covenants based on property values.

This is silly. The objective value of a building reflects its long-term earnings potential, not what is imposed by very rare external events during one quarter. But the paperwork is what it is.

During 2020, because of the pandemic, many REITs and other companies have fallen into violation of debt covenants. In most cases, the lenders have zero interest in forcing a liquidation or taking over the business. They learned some harsh lessons during the Great Recession about the losses that follow foreclosures.

In many cases, the lenders have been completely accommodating. As an example, WPG itself reports in their Q2 2020 10-Q debt relief on 10 mortgages on the O'Connor properties. In all cases, the required payments for one quarter are deferred, with repayment over 5 to 12 months typically beginning in August 2020.

The WPG Agreement

On August 17, WPG announced modification of its credit facilities (the unsecured term loans and the revolver). Quoting Lou Conforti:

I'm pleased to announce the successful modification of our credit facilities without any reduction of their size or change to maturity dates. The quid pro quo is temporary partial collateral which still leaves approximately half of our previously unencumbered net operating income free and clear of mortgage liens. … interest coverage was and is still in excess of required thresholds and our ability to service our mortgages and unsecured notes was never in question. I'd like to thank our lending partners who adamantly believe in our focus of serving midsize cities and their respective demographic constituencies.

This seems excellent. We will refer to the AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AND TERM LOAN AGREEMENT as The Agreement.

Appendix B shows a table of all the Debt Covenants established by The Agreement. We discuss the key one at some length below.

The Agreement and the circumstances of WPG have long-term and short-term implications. We will focus on the long-term story first.

The Debt

Figure 6 summarizes the long-term debt of WPG. From the numbers above, the Total Debt is 57% of the total property value per The Agreement. This is below the covenant, which is ≥65% until June 30, 2020, and 60% thereafter, but not by a lot.

Figure 6. WPG long-term debt. Source: author calculations and SEC filings.

WPG has assets that well exceed their liabilities. They are also not in any danger of being unable to make interest payments.

Even so, the holders of the bonds (Notes Payable) are concerned. Maturing on 15 August 2024, they were near their call price of $100 throughout 2019.

This year, they have fallen to near $50; they now yield > 25% to maturity. Thus, a bond investment would be scheduled to provide more than a 100% return over four years.

The bonds are far more secure, but have far less potential upside, than the common. The preferred stock, priced near $11, lies in between. It offers more upside and more risk than the bonds, but less of both than the common.

The Long-Term Possibilities

The discussion above concluded that a reasonable guess for a long-term future of WPG is that half the enclosed, T1* malls may close. Figure 7 shows one way this might work out.

Figure 7. What might become of WPG if half their lower-performing, enclosed malls close. Source: Author calculations from SEC filings.

In this example, half of the T1* properties (and all the Tier 2 properties) close, and in the process, debt is reduced by $700M. This is not crazily optimistic; the nominal 2019 value of the properties that close is seen in Figure 3 to be twice that much. (Although I am certain that some readers will strongly object to valuing those properties at an 8% capitalization rate.)

After these closures, one would end up with a stronger collection of properties. These, even at the performance of 2019, which was historically low, can generate more than $1 per share of FFO.

REITs for which no growth is expected are sensibly priced at about 10 times FFO. In this scenario, WPG would be a $10 stock and more than a 10-bagger from here.

Appendix C shows and discusses more details and a couple of other examples. If all the T1* properties are sold or close, and in the process debt is reduced by $1.6B, what is left of WPG would generate FFO of 0.66 and still deserve to be nearly a 10-bagger. Many observers expect this, but Lou Conforti and his managers seem convinced that many of these properties can thrive and determined to prove it.

As an extreme case, suppose all the T1* properties die with only the elimination of their mortgages. In response, WPG would have to sell most of their Open-Air properties to get their Total Debt back below 60% of Asset Value. The remaining firm would generate FFO of only $0.2 per share. WPG could remain viable at that level but would be a very different firm.

But Bankruptcy Looms?

Following The Agreement, both Moody's and Fitch downgraded WPG to a level corresponding to a likely bankruptcy. Both cited the covenant requiring that the ratio of unsecured debt to unencumbered property exceed 60% by the end of June 2021.

The unencumbered properties now include only 20 of the enclosed, T1* malls. Fitch wrote that they expect WPG to file for bankruptcy within a year.

Figure 8 shows how I put the numbers together on this. The bottom line is that if revenues are down 10% relative to 2019 for the year that ends next June, and nothing else changes, then WPG will probably violate that covenant.

Figure 8. Analyzing the decrease in EBITDA and Revenue required to violate the unsecured debt covenant. Source: Author calculations from SEC filings.

This seems all too likely. There are some very big numbers floating around for how many mall stores will become vacant during 2020.

On the one hand, the bigger the disaster one predicts the more readers one gets. On the other hand, there have been quite a few announced bankrupt retailers so far this year.

On balance, and if they do nothing financial, it seems that WPG would have to generate truly spectacular leasing performance to avoid ending up in violation of this particular debt covenant at the end of next June. If the recession is long enough, or enough retailers continue to fail throughout the next year, then WPG may prove unable to avoid violating this or even other debt covenants.

WPG Is Fighting Hard and Has Options

Returning to the recent announcement, Conforti added:

Furthermore, and this is not a typo, we leased 2.2M SF of space during the first half of 2020, and during the height of the pandemic (March, April, May and June), 182 leases were signed totaling 1.3M SF. At the risk of being Machiavellian, we also instituted an incentive program which resulted in discontented local entrepreneurs relocating to our assets from competitors and brand new NOI from this program currently stands at $1.2M. Also, every single one of our adaptive reuse tenants e.g. department store replacements, have reaffirmed their lease commitments. Finally, our last mile fulfillment initiative, Fulventory, has been met with an enthusiastic response as evidenced by the initial leasing we have executed to date and discussions are underway with several tenants and logistics providers to address portfolio wide fulfillment solutions.

Conforti himself owns nearly 1M shares (0.5% of the float), per Thomson-Reuters via Wharton Data Research Services, and other insiders own hundreds of thousands of shares. None of them own any preferred shares. They would appear to have strong motivations to avoid a debt reorganization, if they can.

Their recent Supplemental shows that 2.2M sf is larger than the space with expiring leases in some years and is about 3/4 of the expirations in 2021. In total, they are more than halfway done covering expirations during this year and next, plus the current amount of monthly leases.

The unknown is how much space they will have come empty through bankruptcies. But they have already had a lot of that in recent years and still are 92% occupied.

They have done a good job of backfilling their space. I for one am impressed with their incentive program, drawing tenants to their malls from weaker ones.

Beyond that, WPG has options with regard to that specific, troublesome covenant. First, they are still generating substantial FFO and may prove to have some excess liquidity by next May.

WPG could use some of those funds to pay off mortgages on the T1* properties. As best I can tell, The Agreement in no way precludes this.

Doing so would increase the total value of the unencumbered properties. Using $80-100 M that way seems quite plausible to me and would enable them to tolerate a much larger drop in Revenues and EBITDA.

All that said, it is certainly plausible and perhaps even likely that WPG will be in violation of that unsecured debt covenant as of June 2021.

What Happens Then?

A far more experienced investor, with whom I discuss some of these things, remarked on this situation as follows. He has seen cases where covenant violations got pushed forward again and again, even when it made little sense. He has seen other cases where perfectly viable firms got driven to bankruptcy by the creditors.

He remarked that it seems to matter what best serves the interests of management. And that if the outcome is unreasonable, then the path to it is often sneaky.

The grounds for hope here is that Lou Conforti and the other insiders appear to have much to gain from getting through this and little to gain from bankruptcy.

If only that one troubling covenant threatens to cause non-compliance and the creditors are not inclined to be cooperative, perhaps management will find a way to do something creative financially. One example, paying off some mortgages, is described above.

Conclusions

The success of an investment in the WPG common would rest on two outcomes. First, they would have to avoid bankruptcy, one way or another. This relates to debt covenants and not to fundamental viability.

Second, the fate of the enclosed, "Tier 1" malls that are neither part of the O'Connor Joint Venture nor in Open-Air-Plus is key. Two examples of good outcomes follow.

If half of these malls survive and the others while closing eliminate $700M in debt, WPG will end up a $10 stock. If they all close but in doing so eliminate $1.6B of debt, WPG will end up a $7 stock and will morph into a shopping-center REIT.

The risks associated with survivability relate to whether or not the efforts to drive more foot traffic succeed, and to the precise profitability threshold for mall stores in various locations. The bankruptcy risk is associated with the value of the unencumbered properties, the behavior of the creditors, and potential financial actions by WPG.

If the odds that WPG will be forced into bankruptcy are 50% and the likely outcome otherwise is a 10-bagger or more, that is a pretty good speculation. However, in view of everything, it is hard to consider WPG to be an investment in the sense described by Benjamin Graham.

Once I decided to do a deep dive on WPG, I quit looking at any recent articles discussing it. There have been some.

Perhaps the other authors conclusively prove me wrong. Perhaps they all agree with me and we are all wrong. That is up to you to decide.

Appendix A: The properties, Their NOI, and Valuations

Here is my breakdown of the various properties, working with details provided in this SEC filing. All the numbers in the next few paragraphs are derived from this report and probably seen more clearly in the table. For lack of better information, these calculations assume constant income per property across each category.

Figure A-1. Breakdown of WPG properties, assuming all properties in each category perform identically. Properties that were unencumbered, prior to The Agreement, are highlighted in blue. Source: Author calculations from SEC filings.

There are 12 12 O'Connor ("OC") Joint-Venture properties, contributing 17% of NOI for 2019. WPG sold a 49% interest in these excellent properties to raise cash for redevelopment.

The Open-Air-Plus properties include 9 of the O'Connor properties. One can infer that these account for about 13% of NOI. The three remaining O'Connor properties, all listed as Tier 1 enclosed, account for about 4% of NOI.

WPG identifies a total of 44 properties as enclosed, Tier 1 properties. The remaining 32, actually enclosed, Tier 1 properties contributed about 48% of NOI in 2019. Designate these as the T1* properties for future calculations. Of these, 12 are encumbered today and 20 are not.

The Agreement evaluates the enclosed properties using an 8% capitalization rate of the property EBITDA, found from NOI using a mandated 3.5% overhead rate. It does not distinguish the O'Connor properties from the others. Based on 2019 NOI, this gives the enclosed properties, excluding all Open-Air-Plus properties, a value of $3.0B.

There are also 11 properties characterized as Tier 2 and enclosed. These contributed ~ 7% of NOI in 2019.

It seems certain from the available information that the properties being encumbered under The Agreement are the remaining Open-Air-Plus properties. This leaves those 20 of the 32 T1* properties as the only unencumbered properties owned by WPG for the duration of The Agreement.

Appendix B: The Debt Covenants.

Figure B-1 shows the Debt Covenants on the revised term loans and revolver. EBITDA is annualized using Q4 2020, and then annualized after adding subsequent quarters through Q3 2021. There is also a $65M liquidity requirement.

The newly encumbered Open-Air-Plus and O'Connor properties are the Borrowing Base Properties ("BBP").

Figure B-1. The newly established Debt covenants, extracted from The Agreement.

Appendix C: More About Potential Scenarios

Figure C-1 shows a more complete account of the case shown in Figure 7. Here half of the T1* properties close. In the process, debt is reduced by $700M.

Figure C-1. The case where half the T1* malls close. Source: author calculations from SEC filings.

Figure C-2 shows two other possible outcomes for WPG. Both suppose that all the T1* properties are sold or close.

In the first scenario, these properties, valued base on 2019 income at $2.8B, sell at a 13% cap rate and bring in $1.6B. These keep the rest of WPG in compliance with covenants and lead to a REIT with $0.66 per share of FFO.

In the second scenario, all the T1* properties close but none are sold. Their value goes to zero as so many pundits seem convinced will happen.

If this happened, WPG would have to sell Open-Air properties to retire debt. There is a good market for these.

The end of the story might be a shopping center REIT with an FFO/share of $0.20. That is disappointingly small but still up 3x from here.

Figure C-2. Two other ways that the WPG story could go. Source: Author calculations based on SEC filings.

I did not try to assess how taxable gains might complicate the process of selling properties to settle debt. This has some potential to make things more difficult.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.