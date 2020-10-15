RIG could be a good opportunity in the short term, but I recommend avoiding the stock as an investment.

Transocean is in a delicate situation now, and the future outlook is extremely uncertain.

Transocean released its fleet status on October 14, 2020. It was a non-event with a backlog addition of $23 million. It could have been worse.

Image: DHIRUBHAI DEEPWATER KG1 Source: MarineTraffic

Investment Thesis

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) released its fleet status on October 14, 2020. It was a non-event with a backlog addition of $23 million. It was the best the company could come up to in those circumstances. However, we should wait for more details with the release of the third-quarter results. The risk of some contracts renegotiation and eventual termination is high.

Transocean owns a large backlog of $8.2 billion but could eventually be raised by $250 million, assuming that the contract decision for Deepwater Atlas is expected to be made on or before March 31, 2021.

Transocean is the only offshore drilling company I am following that has avoided a debt restructuring under chapter 11 until now. However, the situation is quite concerning.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis is now pretty simple. I recommend avoiding RIG as an investment period. The company is struggling financially and may eventually declare bankruptcy within 12 to 18 months. Worse, it could eventually be forced into bankruptcy in a few weeks under special circumstances that I will talk about in my conclusion.

However, for traders who know how to deal with such situations and control their emotions, I recommend trading the stock short term.

Complete Fleet Status as of October 14, 2020

The company's fleet status was released on October 14, 2020.

Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 : Customer exercised a 180-day option in India. The initial day rate was $127K/d, which means an additional backlog of $23 million .

: Customer exercised a 180-day option in India. The initial day rate was which means an additional backlog of . The Corcovado drillship and the Mykonos drillship experienced 21 days at a zero-day rate in Q4.

and experienced 21 days at a zero-day rate in Q4. The drillship Discoverer India is now cold-stacked.

is now cold-stacked. The drillship Discoverer Inspiration is now Idle.

is now Idle. The Drillship Asgard will work until November.

Fleet Status/Revenues in Graphs

As said in my preceding article about the July fleet status, the backlog distribution per quarter expands to 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) through the acquisitions of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig.

I have estimated the backlog at $577 million for the remaining of 2020 (please see graphs below).

The total backlog is at $8.2 billion as of October 14, 2020. The graph below shows the yearly distribution.

Note: Those contracts are "firm," which means that, if terminated for convenience, Transocean will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them quite safe. The compensation doesn't apply only if a "force majeure" is declared and approved.

73.5% of the total backlog is attached to the ultra-deepwater rigs, as shown below:

Shell's backlog on the total RIG backlog

The five drillships involved were Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa, and Deepwater Nautilus.

I have estimated that the Shell portion of the total backlog represents 53.05% of the entire backlog of the company ($4.35 billion).

With the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment harsh environment (mainly in the North Sea) increased to 26.3% of the total backlog as of October 14, 2020.

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

The company stated:

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 38 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Transocean is in a delicate situation now, and the future outlook is extremely uncertain.

Oil prices are too low to expect a recovery in the offshore drilling sector before 2023, and the company will run out of cash in 2021, with the delivery of the two new drillships costing over $1 billion each.

the global economy will return to its pre-crisis size only in 2023, meaning energy demand growth over the decade will end up being the lowest since the 1930s.

I recommend reading my preceding article on the subject here where I said:

Adding more headaches, Transocean has two newbuild rigs, the Deepwater Atlas and the Deepwater Titan, to take care of in or before 2021. The Deepwater Atlas on order from Sembcorp Marine's subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard, has a contractual delivery date of September 27, 2020, but may be delayed. The rig has not secured a contract yet. Transocean's CEO, Jeremy Thigpen, said that the delivery date of the Deepwater Atlas might slip to the end of the year or into early 2021 due to shipyard challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the ones who are not familiar with building costs, I suggest reading this article. Offshore drilling company Transocean expects its two ultra-deepwater drillships under construction in Singapore to cost it $2.25 billion in total, more than a double on the original order price.

Furthermore, as we all know, Transocean is being sued by Whitebox for supposedly violating its indenture covenants.

On September 2, 2020, a notice of default has been issued to Transocean's existing 2027 guaranteed notes. We are still waiting for the court decision that should come before December 1, 2020.

As a result of the interference caused by the filing of the TRO and Injunction and the delivery of the Notice, both of which Transocean believes are meritless, Transocean has elected to extend the Exchange Offers to provide Eligible Holders of Existing Notes the opportunity to continue to support Transocean and participate in the Exchange Offers.

If Transocean loses, which is a 50/50 chance at best, the company will likely file for chapter 11 before the end of 2020. If not, the company will eventually survive another 12 months to 18 months. Be very cautious, and best of luck.

Technical Analysis

I must admit that the Technical analysis for RIG is almost worthless now. However, we could see that the stock is trading within a symmetrical wedge pattern close to the Apex.

It means that RIG is about to cross either the resistance (breakout) or the support (breakdown). The gamble here is to buy and accumulate below $0.80 and eventually sell partially at $0.88 and keep a little for $1.29 assuming the best-case scenario.

The real profit is made when you trade quickly in the range of $0.78-$0.88 and repeat.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I only trade short term the stock and often day trade as well.