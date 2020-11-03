Bob Swan is very bullish on 7nm, and said the defect is "fixed". Intel will make outsourcing decision in early 2021.

Intel's results also have nothing to do with AMD. Intel's growth drivers, cloud and comms, will be up strong in the double digits in full 2020.

The reason Intel did not beat can entirely be ascribed to weak results in non-core businesses, such as the 3D NAND unit which Intel is selling.

In the first half, COVID-19 was a tailwind for Intel. In Q3, it turned into a headwind. This caused the 'horrible' quarter that was 'merely' in line with guidance.

Overview

I was initially disappointed by the Q3 results, which by the numbers look like a revenue decline. Intel (INTC) also did not report a beat to guidance/estimates for the first time in six quarters.

The market as well was likely looking for a beat, but got none. Hence, the stock went back to its post-Q2 lows. In subsequent days, Intel even further dropped below its March low.

However, after a review of the results and looking at the big picture, the results Intel delivered are actually in line with (or slightly better than) Intel's expectations at the beginning of the year, and the growth fundamentals remain in place. COVID-19 has provided both tailwinds as well as headwinds.

In brief, the reason Intel didn't exceed expectations was steep drops in memory and enterprise: one is a legacy business that hasn't shown any growth for years anyway (and despite the large drop is actually still flat YTD), while Intel just sold the other business. On the PC side, weak ASPs offset volume growth, which can be interpreted in two ways: although the segment didn't really grow revenue, Intel maintained or even grew market share as it had expected, in spite of what AMD (AMD) bulls have been warning for all year long.

The results are also in line with Intel's and my own January expectations, when I wrote an article (at a time when Intel stock was between $65-70) with following self-descriptive title, which firmly applies to Q3 and Q4: Intel Earnings And Stock Dependent On Unpredictable Cloud Cycles.

However, this has created some new challenges to Intel's earnings results, over the past two years, that I'd like to highlight. In particular, the unpredictable, highly irregular buying patterns of the cloud service providers are carrying over into the company's earnings results up to a point where they can cause huge beats, but also very soft growth. This makes Intel's earnings to some degree a lottery.

So all summed up, investors were looking for more of a COVID-19-related tailwind, but it actually turned out to be a headwind to a degree even Intel hadn't expected (although revenue was slightly above guidance) as COVID-19-realties set in for enterprise and government, and Chromebooks delivered much lower PC ASPs, offsetting volume growth.

Stock expectations

When evaluating Intel stock around the middle of the year, I was more or less expecting a period of extended weakness of perhaps up to a year or so: it was already clear in January (see quoted piece above) that Intel would have a weak second half (after a strong first half, so the reverse of the usual seasonality), and the strong first half would make for impossible-to-beat comps in the first half of 2021.

So despite not seeing much near-term returns, I ended up initiating a small position in Intel anyway, given the 7nm sell-off: like all of my holdings, I did not intend to sell anytime soon anyway.

If one is interested in a long-term position in Intel, I expect the purported 'weakness' in Intel's results to continue for at least another year or so as cloud has entered a new digestion phase for the next few quarters, which will align with the peak of the 2020 cloud cycle (hence the "impossible" comps).

Nevertheless, for long-term investor, weakness implies buy.

7nm fixed

To start, the biggest news from the earnings came from a comment during the Q&A. Bob Swan reiterated that Intel had found a defect mode in Q2, which at the time had been root-caused, and Intel didn't foresee any fundamental roadblocks. Nonetheless, it had resulted in 6- to 12-month delay of 7nm.

Just one quarter later, and Swan reported that this defect mode has been fixed.

I would say since the last time we spoke, our 7-nanometer process is doing very well. I mean, last time we spoke we had identified an excursion. We had root caused it. We thought we knew the fix. Now, we've deployed the fix and made wonderful progress.

After Q2, there were a lot of scenarios on the table. Given the 10nm delays, investors were expecting the worst with another string of multi-year delays that might prevent Intel from ever catching up in manufacturing.

Instead, the 7nm issues at least have not further escalated. As Swan confirmed, Intel continues investing in process technology and sees IDM as a real differentiator - which seems a clear statement in light of speculation that Intel might shed its fabs.

January 2021 decision

Swan said Intel intends to make the final decision in early 2021 about its 2023 portfolio: 7nm vs. outsourcing. So as expected, for 2021 and 2022, Intel's "leadership" product portfolio will be based on 10nm (one year longer than expected), which Intel remains confident about.

I mean, first we have a very strong product lineup for 2020, 2021 and 2022 for client, for server and for IoT. So we feel very good about what our lineup looks like over the next three years. And not just for the CPU, but for the GPU for AI and for FPGA. So the next three years we feel very good about the product lineup. And as I said in my prepared remarks, it's probably not an all or nothing; it's probably a mix in terms of the best path to ensure that we had a predictable cadence of leadership products for 2023 and 2024 like we believe we will have in 2020, 2021 and 2022. And we'll learn a lot more as we have in the last 90 days during the course of the next 90 days and I think, be in a pretty good position to lay out our decision in the January time frame.

As I expressed at the time, there is more to products than just the process technology: Intel: The Nanometer Games. For example, Intel recently published a scientific paper about its first AI chip that uses an innovative architecture technique known as near-memory computing, which delivers gains that well exceed the benefits of a jump in process node.

Q3 Results Review

Mainly for three reasons Intel did not deliver a sixth consecutive large earnings beat:

I expected the growth of H1 in 3D NAND to persist at least to some degree through H2. Instead, revenue dropped sequentially by ~$0.5B. (There goes half of my projected earnings beat.)

PC ASPs declined given increased WFH/LFH Chromebook demand, mostly offsetting the increase in CPU volume and perhaps market share gains.

Enterprise and government revenue almost halved YoY, despite still growing over 30% in H1. This indicates that COVID-19 has likely merely pulled in demand in that segment, not unlike for example Netflix (NFLX).

So while Intel sold more PCs, those were mostly lower-end Chromebooks and the likes, and the severe revenue drop in E&G can only be explained as a COVID-19 headwind. Then adding more muted cloud spending, and Intel suddenly went from 20% growth to a decline in Q3.

Note that enterprise and government is not and has not been a growth driver for Intel for years. Instead, cloud and comms are. Cloud is still up over 30% YTD. It also still grew by 15% in Q3.

Hence, the results from Intel's growth businesses (within the data center), comms and cloud, are actually going more than Intel expected.

Data center cycles

I recently expected H1 upside to continue into the second half. Instead the year is progressing more like I or Intel had actually expected at the start of the year, in an article with a descriptive title (quoted in the introduction), which is now proving true:

In the first half of 2020, Intel was still in a large cloud buying cycle, which propelled growth. As Intel had expected, this aggressive cloud buying would cease in the second half.

Given that the latest cloud cycle started in H2'19, this is now making for tough comps in H2'20. This is what led to the YoY revenue decline: quarters of >40% growth are followed by more flat quarters.

Given the huge growth in H1, these declines may very well persist into the first half of 2021.

These data center cycles have caused a highly unusual 2020 (even before COVID-19): whereas Intel usually has a 45-55 or so seasonality split between first and second half, in 2020 this turned out to be the reverse (55-45). This effectively makes any quarter-to-quarter analysis meaningless.

It is these cloud (or enterprise) cycles that are causing exactly such lumpiness in earnings growth and declines, and therefor in the stock. The long-term trend is still up and to the right, but the risk I expressed in the January article is now showing up, while COVID-19 also turned into a headwind in Q3, even though it had been a tailwind in H1.

Gross margins

Intel and analysts had expected gross margins to improve. Instead, they did not. This caused half of the Q&A questions to be about gross margins.

As Intel explained, the low margins had nothing to do with competition, and only to some extent with 10nm. Instead, it was described as purely a mix dynamic, driven by the enterprise revenue cliff and Chromebook mix. Intel said it had not expected such a drastic shift in mix (which is obviously attributable to COVID-19).

On the flipside, this is likely temporary and Intel does not expect a long-term change in gross margin outlook.

The lower gross margins due to shift to 10nm are still valid, this has also been amplified beyond prior expectations: Intel now expects 10nm volume in 2020 to be >30% higher than January expectations driven by 2x as many Tiger Lake design wins than expected in April.

Lastly, Intel called out the NAND sale as providing a 1-2 point gross margin improvement for 2021. For those who called the sale 'financial engineering', that statement will obviously appear as support for their claims. Another 2021 tailwind for GM will be the modem exit.

Overall, Intel had already long ago guided to lower gross margin in 2021 (at its May 2019 Investor Meeting). The main changes compared to prior outlook are the steeper 2020 10nm ramp (headwind), COVID-19 mix (temporary headwind), and 3D NAND exit (tailwind).

Competition, AMD

As expressed, AMD's earnings had little impact on Intel's results. The faster 10nm ramp and Tiger Lake design wins also show this. There are two pieces.

On the PC side, both AMD and Intel claimed to have gained market share in Q3.

On the data center side, one would have to come up with a very contrived scenario in which Intel went from 30% growth to a 50% decline in just one quarter because of AMD. AMD did not have any product launches in Q3, as Rome has been in the market for over a year. Most of the large increase in AMD's segment is likely due to ramp of the next-gen consoles.

Conclusion

Altogether, Intel isn't the first company to report mediocre results because of COVID-19, and it also won't be the last: Slack (WORK), Alteryx (AYX), Fastly (FSLY), Google (GOOG) and Netflix to name a few.

For example, if 3D NAND revenue hadn't dropped sequentially, Intel would have beat Street estimates by a respectable $0.5B.

Intel being on track to report full-year revenue above January guidance in spite of severe COVID-19 headwinds in multiple businesses (IoTG, PSG, Mobileye, E&G) that have offset any tailwinds shows that Intel is delivering in 2020 as planned.

Ice Lake-SP delay

Intel also discussed Ice Lake-SP.

Intel confirmed it would only qualify EOY, finally vindicating the rumors of the delay into 2021, unfortunately (and despite 10nm yield improving on track). Swan also reiterated Intel's 2019 commitment to shorten its cycle to a 4 to 5 quarter roadmap cadence, which implies Sapphire Rapids might slip to early 2022.

While technically Intel is delivering on its promise of a 4-5 quarter cadence, if this will be enough to remain competitive with Arm and AMD will have to be seen. For example, when taking out this year's Cascade Lake-Refresh, the cadence between Cascade Lake and Ice Lake-SP is actually almost two years.

Habana

While Intel didn't provide an extended roadmap update about its next-gen, Intel nevertheless provided an update:

Habana's inference card is now in volume production and shipping to customers. And we're also in proof of concepts with several major cloud service providers on Habana's training card.

Earnings notes

100 TGL designs EOY… 2x vs. April expectations. Regain share.

Ice Lake-SP Q1'21.

DG1 shipping with "multiple OEMs in Q4".

DG2, based on Xe HPG for enthusiast client, powered on.

Habana: integrated, added software resources. Inference in HVM, training PoCs.

15k software engineers: oneAPI 1.0 spec in Q3, gold in Q4.

OpenVINO: 2x download rate YoY. Design wins 5x.

5G: Verizon end-to-end.

Mobileye: 29 design wins, 26Mu. SuperVision ADAS. Robotaxi wins.

3D NAND: retain Optane business. "Win-win": necessary investment to bring 3D NAND to scale, for Intel: focus on core business.

Manufacturing capacity up >25% in 2020.

Leadership products: die disaggregation + foundry + hybrid.

IDM advantage: co-optimization, economic, supply.

Continue to invest in process technology: tremendous value.

Sampling Alder Lake, Sapphire Rapids in Q4.

2023: Intel 7nm and/or foundry. Update in January.

Outlook: consumer strength, Mobileye growth. Weakness: IoTG, NSG, E&G, cloud digestion.

10nm volume up 30% vs. January expectations.

3D NAND sale: 1-2pts gross margin increase.

Q&A

Gross margin? Mostly "mix story" vs. competition. Much higher entry-PC mix. Server: E&G (high gross margin business) from 30% growth to ~50% decline. + demand for 10nm (up >30% vs. 20%). Q4: stronger notebook, but less cloud and E&G. Cloud, IoT, E&G, Mobileye back in 2021 + modem, NAND exit.

YTD cloud up mid-30. Comms: strong volume growth at lower ASP.

7nm? Determine in early 2021: 7nm vs. foundry. "Since the last time we spoke, 7nm is doing very well" (Q2: root caused… Q3: now applied fix).

7nm ease of porting back from TSMC to Intel? Confident Intel->TSMC. "Increasingly confident" in porting back. Big Core vs. synthesizable core.

Summary

Gross margins and revenue not related to competition.

Gross margins only to some extent related to 10nm… which is ramping over 30% faster than expectations.

Instead, gross margins and revenue driven by unusual, COVID-19-related mix shift (more Chromebooks, 50% less government/enterprise servers).

Steep sequential 3D NAND drop.

Takeaway

In the absence of any hype surrounding the stock, the only thing Intel could have going for it currently are its earnings. When those turned out to be merely in-line, as the COVID-19 tailwind seemed restricted to just H1, Intel quickly went back to its post-Q2 lows.

I have mostly the impression that the quarter was perceived as 'terrible' because the stock dropped. As analysis indicated, Intel 'merely' reported in line with guidance because of strong COVID-19 headwinds. This also primarily caused the weak gross margins. I have seen several other companies such as Netflix not even meeting their lowered expectations. Intel actually modestly raised its full-year expectations.

Indeed, the big picture is unchanged: cloud and comms both will be up strong double digits in 2020.

While some investors remarked the revenue and gross margin declines, let's not forget Q1 and Q2 delivered on the order of +20% growth. It is that lumpiness that Intel had warned for at the beginning of the year.

For long-term investors the biggest news was related to 7nm (which caused last quarter's sell-off): Bob Swan said the 7nm defect mode had been fixed and indicated 7nm is doing "very well". Meanwhile, 10nm is ramping much stronger than Intel expected in January.

