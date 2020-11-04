From a valuation perspective, we believe the company is undervalued. Cooper-Standard Holdings currently trades at 0.45x book value. For context, its average book value multiple for the past 5 years has been approximately 1.78x.

We believe Cooper-Standard Holdings has reached the point of maximum pessimism. The market is rebounding, and we are seeing positive signs with auto parts suppliers.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) has a significant market share in three categories within the auto parts industry: Sealing Systems, Fuel & Brake Delivery Systems, and Fluid Transfer Systems.

The company has been facing tough headwinds, which started with the slowdown of passenger and light vehicle production back in 2018. After reaching a high of approximately $143 per share that year, the stock price plummeted to a low of $9 as the pandemic gripped global economies. Shares have since rebounded to $15 apiece.

The loss in value can be explained by the 8 consecutive quarters of double-digit to high-single digit sales declines. A decline in sales, coupled with a high fixed cost structure (PPE to sales is approximately 32%), caused gross margins to decrease by approximately 40%, from 19% in 2016 to 11.6% by 2019. The steep sell-off in CPS’s market value can also be attributable to its highly levered balance sheet, with long-term debt and pension liabilities of $934 million against equity of $875 million at the end of 2019.

Before the pandemic hit the economy, the company was already implementing a restructuring strategy to better align costs and efficiencies by selling non-core assets, closing down manufacturing plants, and by divesting its Anti-Vibration Systems segment. Management’s goal is to achieve returns on invested capital above 10%.

We believe CPS has reached the point of maximum pessimism. The market is rebounding, and we are seeing positive signs with auto parts suppliers. For example, Strattec Security Corporation (STRT), maker of door locks, keys, handles, and related products, has recently reported strong Q1 sales (ended in September) with revenues up 5.2%. CPS and STRT share the same customer base, with Ford (F), GM (GM), and Fiat-Chrysler (FCAU) accounting for 55% of sales for CPS and 62% for STRT. STRT’s management sees continued momentum for the next few quarters:

The strength of sales was likely due to a combination of market demand and to some degree, trying to restore inventory levels on dealer lots. Industry forecasts currently indicate a continuation of these production levels for the next 2 to 3 quarters, however, this may be modified based on changes in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Source: STRT press release

If market conditions do indeed improve and become sustainable, CPS is entering the rebound with “less fat” on its cost structure. Given the high operating leverage in its business model, higher sales and volumes would translate to better profit margins and EPS growth. With very low expectations, CPS would need to show “not so bad” results for the market to take notice again. Management expects to be done with the restructuring program by year-end, which should help to clean up the income statement in future quarters as restructuring charges and write-offs disappear from the P&L statement.

From a valuation perspective, we believe CPS is undervalued. The company currently trades at 0.45x book value. For context, its average book value multiple for the past 5 years has been approximately 1.78x. At just 1x book value, we are looking at a price per share of $36. We believe there is an opportunity to start a small speculative position in CPS at current levels.

What we like about CPS

The company’s mission statement is clear: To become a “Top 30” global automotive supplier in terms of sales and a “Top 5” global automotive supplier in terms of return on invested capital”.

CPS is the market leader in Sealing Systems with an 18% market share in an $8.7 billion sector. The company also has a significant market share in Fuel & Brake Delivery Systems (16% market share in a $4.7 billion sector), and Fluid Transfer Systems (11% market share in a $5.7 billion sector). It has a diversified customer base, supplying major OEMs around the globe.

While vehicle production trends have declined, they are expected to rebound from an estimated 61.5 million in 2020 to 82.1 million by 2024. Leading the growth in vehicle production is the increase in demand for trucks/crossovers with an expected CAGR of 8.4% and a rebound in car production with an expected CAGR of 6.2%. Currently, CPS has a favorable mix with 69% of global sales coming from trucks/crossovers. In North America, trucks/crossovers account for 81% of sales. The company benefits from the higher truck/crossover estimated vehicle production, as the content per vehicle is almost 2x in trucks as is in cars.

The majority of CPS’s products are also powertrain-agnostic, meaning its sealing systems and fluid transfer systems won’t be impacted if electric vehicles start increasing market share:

So again, we're agnostic to the tailwinds that are really shifting away from internal combustion to hybrid to electric, and I think that speaks volumes for our product portfolio and our competitive position as we go forward.



Source: J.P. Morgan Virtual Auto Conference, August 2020

CPS’s growth opportunities can also go beyond the automotive market. As part of its strategic initiative, the company is starting to leverage its product technologies and research to develop solutions for adjacent markets. For example, it has developed a product that is lighter than the synthetic rubber use in standard sealing systems, introducing the product under the Fortrex trademark. This product widens CPS’s end-markets with usable applications in the Wire & Cable, Building & Construction, Footwear, and other consumer products. Management believes the nonautomotive rubber market to be a $70 billion total addressable market.

Although current sales from Fortrex are immaterial, the product is gaining traction. The company has a licensing agreement with Avient, which has recently launched a product using Fortrex properties. CPS expects to generate licensing revenues starting next year:

What we have said is that we have booked a significant number of license agreements with potential clients. What we've said today is we expect that 2 of those will be generating revenue next year.



Source: J.P. Morgan Virtual Auto Conference, August 2020

Bottom Line

If CPS reaches its target of achieving returns on invested capital above 10%; and assuming the capital base stays relatively flat in the coming years ($1.6 billion in invested capital), we can estimate EBIT at approximately $160 million and EBITDA at approximately $300 million. With an enterprise value of $932 million, the company looks cheap at 3x EV/EBITDA. As mentioned before, it also trades at a book value of 0.45x, below its 5-year average book value of 1.78x. By selling below book value, the market is implying CPS would not generate returns above its cost of equity.

That said, an investment in CPS is not without its risks. The company’s combination of operating leverage plus financial leverage could be dangerous under prolonged industry headwinds. At the height of the pandemic, it raised debt at costly terms, with $250 million in senior secure notes maturing in 2024 at a 13% interest rate. Management raised the debt as “insurance” and plans to repay it in two years, but it demonstrates the high-risk nature of the business from the lender’s point of view. It is also important to note that availability in the company’s revolving credit is based on the levels of account receivables.

CPS is a high-risk investment, therefore, we would only recommend a speculative position. We are attracted by the company’s cheap valuation, extreme market pessimism, and the idea that performance should rebound in the coming quarters. A “better-than-worse” result could lift shares higher as the company beats expectations. Overall, we feel bullish about CPS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.