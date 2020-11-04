Over the last 3.75 years, dividends paid out of equity exceed the amount of income flowing into equity, if both "core" and unusual items of expense are taken into account.

Investment Review: Corning Incorporated

Corning Incorporated (GLW) offers poor prospects for share price growth. Increases in indebtedness to fund share repurchases has been ineffective for growing EPS, and has weakened the balance sheet. The headline "Core" earnings and EPS are illusory from a point of view of income available to pay dividends and fund share repurchases. Corning may benefit from increased revenue for some of its businesses supplying products related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This is considered unlikely to bridge the gap between the realistically calculated net income, available for distribution to shareholders, and the dividend payment. Increased borrowings are likely to be continued to be required for partial funding of the dividend. I set out below the detailed case in support of these opinions.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And, if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too then is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre COVID-19 and compare to projections out to end of 2022, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2022 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts EPS estimates out to 2024 where available but these are considered not as reliable). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7% per year through end of 2022 (see line 12), based on buying at Nov. 3 closing share price level. The table shows, to achieve the 7% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Nov. 3, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022, is 4.46% (line 41). This growth rate is lower than the target 7% return due to estimated dividends receivable. Corning has a current dividend yield of 2.49% (line 37). Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7% total return.

Targeting a 7% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7% return Table 2 provides comparative data for Corning, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7%, from buying at closing share price on Nov. 3, 2020, and holding through end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows:

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7% rate of return through end of 2022. From Part 1, it can be seen that adding projected EPS growth rate to a dividend yield can give an approximation of potential total return, subject to changes in P/E ratio and growth in the dividend yield on cost.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2022, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2022 necessary to achieve the targeted 7% return. For Corning, the P/E ratio at buy date can decrease by 29.9% through end of 2022, and the 7% return will still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return despite a reduction in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive, or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2022, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For Corning, the share price would need to increase by $7.88 from $29.11 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $36.99 at end of 2022, and, as detailed in Part 1, at $36.99, the targeted 7% rate of return would be achieved. For Corning, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price for Corning, from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2022, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested

= $29.11*(1+6.3%)^3 = $34.94

(B) Change in share price due change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio)

= $34.94*(1+5.9%) = $36.99

The increase 0f $5.83 ($34.94 minus $29.11) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The increase of $2.05 due change in P/E ratio ($36.99 minus $34.94) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

Undertaking exercises to determine the current value of a stock is a waste of time when the market continually provides the only current value that matters when it comes to buy a stock. The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Prices

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock specific. Such factors include perceived quality of a stock, Warren Buffett or another well-known investor acquiring or disposing of a position, an event such as Brexit or the COVID-19 pandemic, expected future earnings growth for the stock, and the state of the economy, now and in the future.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of, and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Corning's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on selected historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2022.

Table 3 Summary of relevant projections Corning

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Nov. 3, 2020, and holding through the end of 2022. There are a total of nine valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Corning. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for Sep. 30, 2020 TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 16 quarter end P/E ratios from Q4-2016 to Q3 2020 plus current P/E ratio in Q4-2020. Average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the 3 highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, share prices based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are four analysts covering Corning through end of 2022. In my experience, a range of 5.6 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not an unusually large difference.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Corning is conservatively indicated to return between negative (1.3)% and 5.6% average per year through end of 2022. The negative (1.3)% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 5.6% on their high EPS estimates, with a 2.5% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for Corning, the indicative returns range from 2.1% to 9.2%, with consensus 6.1%. The difference between best and worse cases is an indication of a degree of uncertainty in analysts' estimates and the stability of historical P/E ratios. While the current P/E ratio is 25.13 the historical P/E ratios (lines 5 to 7) range from 15.98 to 17.24.

Review Of Historical Performance For Corning

Corning: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 5 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Corning's shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

Table 4 shows returns have been mostly good for investors buying shares in Corning over the last six years. For four of the cases above, returns have been in the double digits, ranging from 13.0% to 18.7%. For three of the remaining four investors, returns have been in the mid to high single digits, ranging from 6.2% to 9.1%. The lowest return of 3.4% was for investor G buying at end of Q2-19 at close to current share price. Their return is almost entirely due to receipt of dividends. The rates of return in Table 4 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to fourth quarter 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Corning's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Corning Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows a decrease in shareholders' equity of $5,233 million over the 3.75 years, January 1, 2017 through Sep. 30, 2020. This $5,233 million reduction of equity, together with $1,715 million applied to increasing net assets used in operations, was funded by an increase of $6,948 million in net debt. This decrease of $5,233 million in shareholders' equity is despite reporting "core earnings" of $5,203 million over the period and only paying out $2,379 million in dividends, a net increase of $2,824 million. Further analysis is provided below.

Table 5.2 Corning Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." This has happened with Corning, resulting in a much reduced benefit to shareholders compared to the considerable earnings reported over the last 3.75 years.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017, to Sep. 30, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the period totals to $5,203 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $5.72.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $3,757 million of net expense items, regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying "core" profitability of Corning. These items decreased GAAP EPS over the 3.75-year period by $4.16 per share compared to the reported non-GAAP result.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Corning, these items were positive $641 million and increased EPS by $0.73 over the period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $767 million ($0.85 EPS effect) over the 3.75-year period. The market value of these shares is estimated to be similar to the amount recorded against income.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.75-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $5.72 ($5,203 million) has decreased to $2.31 ($2,100 million) adjusted net income from operations, added to funds available for distribution to shareholders. Dividends for the period totaled $2,379 million, exceeding the $2,100 million adjusted net income from operations available for distribution. The excess distribution of $279 million could only come from borrowings.

Issues of staff shares, assessed at estimated market value, increased equity by an estimated $754 million over the 3.5 year period. Share repurchases totaled $5,708 million. After taking account of shares issued to staff, net share repurchases were $4,954 million. As all the adjusted net income from operations were used for dividends, the funding of these share repurchases had to come from increased borrowings.

Summing up:

At Sept. 30, 2020 the company had debt of $8,078 million and cash of $2,514 million resulting in debt net of cash of $5,564 million. There has been an increase in net debt over the 3.75 years of $6,948 million. This $6,948 million additional borrowing can be attributed to $1,715 million additional net investment in operating assets, $279 million in dividends in excess of adjusted GAAP earnings, and $4,954 million in net share repurchases. There's no way the share repurchases can be seen as a form of distribution of earnings to shareholders. The net share repurchases have reduced share count, but this has not been sufficient to cause EPS, to grow as can be seen in the statistics in Table 1 above. Earnings have declined, EPS has been flattish and debt has increased markedly over the last 3.75 years.

Summary and Conclusions

The market appears to be having difficulty with rationally setting share prices at present due to the distortion of usual market metrics by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. With detailed analysis it can be seen an investment in Corning shares at present price is likely to provide low, and even negative returns, unless analysts' estimates of EPS are exceeded and P/E ratio increases above historical levels. The reported "core" earnings are largely illusory, because much of the excluded costs represent real monetary losses. Ongoing increases in net debt, in an attempt to lift EPS growth rate, is likely unsustainable in the long term and is significantly weakening the balance sheet.

