When NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) pre-announced its quarterly results on Oct. 8, investors knew the actual results would beat estimates. Automotive markets are on a positive inflection point. Previously, investors who bet earlier this year that the pandemic from the coronavirus would hurt the automotive market missed out on NXPI’s uptrend.

The semiconductor posted strong revenue growth above its midpoint guidance, especially in automotive and mobile. As demand continues to increase, the stock could trade at new highs in the coming months.

Why is NXPI stock a buy after returning 43% since this publication?

Strong Business

Automotive accounted for 47% of NXP’s revenue in 2019, while at 13%, mobile was the least:

Source: NXP Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

In mobile, the company launched new products for specific customers, ahead of their new platform launches. This lifted NXP’s total revenue to $2.27 billion, a solid $267 million above the midpoint of its original guidance range. Mobile revenue grew by 5% year on year to $337 million but up 32% sequentially. Importantly, it did not benefit from any shipment ban associated with Huawei.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) will adopt NXP’s secure ultra-wideband and mobile wallet on the Galaxy Fold and Note 20 Ultra. So, if Samsung offers this to other models in the future, revenue from the Mobile division will accelerate. The addressable market expands for these connectivity solutions in industrial end markets. Investors should expect this portfolio to perform well in 2021.

Data by YCharts

Above: NXPI stock is up a decent 15% but still trailed Qualcomm in 2020.

IoT Segment Strength

NXP forecast Industrial and IoT growing in the low 20% range. On the conference call, CEO Kurt Sievers said, “if you speak about industrial IoT, I think we are seeing this year already an amazingly strong year in industrial IoT, which is also a function of China because we have a large exposure to China. And actually COVID-19 impact in China, if you will, was history already in the second quarter. “

The company has many smaller customers and many opportunities ahead. In 2021, expect NXP announcing the first applications getting picked up in the IoT space. Management forecast a 3-year CAGR in the 8% to 11% range, the highest among its end markets:

NXP posted an improving revenue trend in Q3, reversing the downtrend that began in Q1/2020:

Non-GAAP operating margins are also on the mend. The company has a strong moat and increasing demand. It is not facing any competition that would hurt its profitability:

The company still needs a favorable product mix to sustain revenue growth and gross margin expansion. Utilization rates are also improving. CFO Peter Kelly said, “I've been shocked versus where we were three months ago about the speed at which auto came back and the reduction that we've seen in our overall potential for comm infra. But certainly, utilization shouldn't be an issue after the end of this year.”

NXP usually reduces its prices annually in Q1, particularly in automotive. But it is still forecasting a gross margin in the 55% range. This is close to past levels:

Guidance

NXP forecast revenue in the range of $2.375 billion-2.525 billion in the fourth quarter. Net income will be in the range of $425 million to $499 million with a $461 million midpoint. This guidance already excludes the impact of Huawei. If the U.S. government grants it licenses, then it may include shipments to Huawei in the next year.

Fair Value and Your Takeaway

Applying the following metrics in a 5-year discounted cash flow growth exit model, NXPI stock is worth $176.76:

Data model courtesy of finbox (click on the free link to adjust assumptions)

The 20.5% upside depends on NXP posting revenue growth from fiscal 2021-2025. This forecast is backed by the strength in automotive in the next few years combined with strong mobile chip demand.

Years after the NXP Semiconductor-Qualcomm (QCOM) deal fell through because China did not approve of it, both companies are faring very well. Qualcomm is up 65% YTD while NXPI stock is only up 15%. Assuming QCOM stock stops rising, that wide performance spread will narrow as NXP’s growth accelerates in the next year and its stock price rises.

